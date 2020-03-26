Successfully reported this slideshow.
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) Is An Information Technology (IT) Certification From Cisco Systems. NETWORKING
LAN :-Local Area Network • LAN Is Logical Explanation That Size Of Your Network • LAN Is A Logical Explanation Of How Big ...
LAN Cannot be Defined Without its Characteristics Characteristics No.1:- LAN Should be Capable of Providing High Bandwidth...
Bandwidth • Bandwidth Is A Measure To Calculate Communication With Speed It Is Bits Per Second. • Eg :-A 10/100 Ethernet P...
Bandwidth Speed = BitsPre-Second Capacity Bandwidth Diagram Alphabets =A-2 Number = 0-9 Characters = #$*! 2MB ash.jpg 1010...
Characteristics 1,2,3&4 • LAN Should be capable of providing High Bandwidth ,High Speed & High Capacity Of Communication •...
IP PBX Private Branch Exchange MCU Multi-Media Convergence Unit For Multi-Party Video-Conferring AAA BBB CCC Switch Packet...
5. Services Of Your Network Define Architect Of Your Network (Voice ,Video & Data). • PBX:- Private Branch Exchange. • MUC...
IP PBX MCU IP ENABLED SWITCH IP PHONE IP COMPUTER COMMUNICATION CAMERA IP ENABLED CAMERA IP ENABLED CAMERA IP ENABLED IP P...
VOICE & VIDEO SERVICES • It Also Known As Realtime Services Stored Files Known As Data Information Its Flow Realtime Servi...
CRC Code Case 1 :- If Packet Got Drop Due To Same Reason Then Receive Wait For Acknowledgment If Receive Wouldn’t Get Ackn...
• In IP Communication Every Device Will Have Unique IP Address & Communication Between Them Will Happened in Packet Form. ...
Varanasi Dedicated Leased Line Voice = 100 x 64kb = 6.4mb Video = 10 x 640kb = 6.4mb Data = 10mb Approx. = 23mb T1 (North ...
CSMA / CD Carrier Sense Multiple Access Collision Detection (RTS /CTS ) MAC ADDRESS 6Byte-48Bits-Hexa-Decimal 00_1A_2B_3C_...
ILL Internet Leased Line Best Effort Services Internet Access Devices DLL Dedicated Leased Line Robust Fully Redundant Hig...
QOS :-Quality of Services *Quality of Services Capability Of Providing Quality As Required By Services Is Called QOS…. *QO...
Scenario 2 • With QOS Enabled Voice Is Not First (64KB) Then Video (8Mb) And Last With Data (700MB) • 64KB + 4.9MB Will Be...
CWDM SONET / SDH SEA-ME-WE SUB-SEA-CABLE SUBMARINE CABLE ILD CWDM SONET / SDH LAST MILE CIRCUIT COPPER / FIBER / WIRELESS ...
SUBMARINE CABLE • NLD :- National Long Distance. • ILD :- International Long Distance. • CWDM :- Code Wave Division Multip...
ETHERNET TECHNOLOGY Ethernet Technology Is IP Enabled And QOS Capable Ethernet - 10mbps Fast Ethernet - 100mbps Gigabit Et...
Availability If A Network Is Unviable For 15 Min In A year Because of Outage Then Percentage Availability Is A Follows :- ...
= 99.9% 525600 - 5256 525600 X 100= (365 X 24 X 60) - 525 - 6 365 X 24 X 60 X 100= (No Of Min In A Year – Down Time In Min...
• If 525600 Min (365 days) Is 100% then For 99.9% Uptime Link Can Be Down Only For 526.6Min A Year (8.76 Hrs. As Year) • T...
COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES • Is Facilities Which It Don’t Communication On You Behalf Somebody Has To Use Technologies To ...
ETHERNET TECNOLOGY • LAN Mei Ethernet Technology Used Hati Because LAN Ki Characteristic Jo Hai Wah Ethernet Full Fill Kar...
Coverage • Long Distance Coverage Can Be Provide Ethernet Technology Ko Deploy Karne Ke Ane Ko Device Hai Electrical Fibre...
Optical Medium • Solid plastic With Mirror Polish Very Thin You Cannot See Diameter From Your Eyes Optical Wave light Wave...
Serial Technology • Serial Technology Is Created To Work In Open Environment . • Serial Technology Is Created To Provide L...
• Now Sender Will Take Nex Chunk Of Data Send. RST On Receiving CTS , It Will Super Impose Data Signal On High Intensity S...
• Ethernet Provide High Speed , High Bandwidth At Low Cost Where As Serial technology Provide High Speed , High Bandwidth ...
BUS TOPOLOGY PC1 PC2 PC3 PC4 NETWORK CARD Star Topology ETHERNET TECHNOLOGY MEDIUM 10|100|1000|10000 Mbps ++ 100 MTR Twist...
6. Administrator Control Of LAN Should Be Centralization • Metropolitan Area Network Is Two OR More Computer Of Communicat...
• Real World Is TDM World Its From Of World Where Every Services Will flow On Difference Frequency They Are Time Division ...
1. MAN And Wan Should Capable At Providing High to Moderate Bandwidth Connectivity Limiting Factor Is Cost. 2. Owner At Pr...
1. LAN/ MAN/ WAN Are Type Of Private Network . 2. We Deploy LAN At Our Home In Our Branch Offices For Our Private Communic...
• Router Feature/tunnel router PC VPN That Provide Private Communication Over Public Infrastructure . • VPN Is Virtual Pri...
• Voice = 10 X 64Kb = 6.4Mb • Video= 10 X 64Kb = 6.4Mb • Data= 10Mb • Approx. =23Mb • T1 (North America) =1.54Mb • E1 (Eur...
• Uptime – 99.9% • Delay <150ms • Drop <5hrs. • Jitter <200ms<3hrs. • 10.0.0.0 – 10.255.255.255 • 172.16.0.0 - 172.31.255....
• Technology Facility Communication it does not communicates an your Behalf. Somebody Has To Use Technology To Communicate...
- As Soon As We Plug Ethernet Network Wireless -Network Card is Ready For comm. Ethernet Tech Is Ready For Comm • Introduc...
Networking Devices REPEATER BRIDGE HUB SWITCH ROUTER WIRELESS ACCESS POINT CO – AXIAL MEDIUM (THICK WIRE & THIN WIRE) TWIS...
Mac table AAA-3-111 BBB-4-222 CCC-4-333 DDD-4-444 EEE-4-555 10mbps only Repeater Co-Axial Medium(Thick Wire &Thin Wire ) 1...
Switch Is An Intelligent Devices • As Soon As Switch Receives A frame On Its Port, It Will Read MAC Address Refers MAC Tab...
MAC Table Can be Populated In L2 1. Administrator Can Make Static MAC Entry In MAC Table 2. Switch Can Do Self Learning Of...
To Overs Come These Issue Following Solution Were Created • Cisco Defined Of 4096 MAC Entries in Its MAC Table • Any MAC E...
• Switch Creates Multiple Copies Of Broadcast Frame Received On A Port And Froward It To All Other Ports • Switch Cannot B...
• If Sender And Receiver Are On Same Port, Switch Will Discard The Frame; Switch Between The Port And not Within Port. • I...
BROADCAST DOMAIN Collision Domain (Switch)
Routing Table Eth0-10.0.0.1 DFG- 10.0.0.10 ARP Table 10.0.0.1-AAA 10.0.0.2-BBB 10.0.0.10-RRR C 10.0.0.10 is directly conne...
DATA 10.0.0.4 10.0.0.1 DDD AAA SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 DATA 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.4 AAA FFF SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 DATA 10.0.0....
ARP TABLE 10.0.0.1-AAA 10.0.0.10-RRR N/W TABLE NIC1-10.0.0.1/24 DFG:-10.0.0.10 N/W TABLE NIC1-30.0.0.1/24 DFG:-30.0.010 AR...
• Jaise ye Computer par baitha hua banda bolega Ping 30.0.0.1 yaani usko 30.0.0.1 ka Network Layer Status Chahiyae • Agar ...
• Computer L3 Routing table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Kya Hum 30.0.0.0/24 Network Ko Pahuch Sakte Hai? • Ye bolega Nahi Hamar...
• Computer L3 ROUTING TABLE Pe Jaayeya Aur puchage gateway Ka IP Kaya Hai ?  Ye Bolega 10.0.0.10 • Abhi Computer L2 MAC t...
• Ab Puchega kahan Jaana Hai ? • Ye Bolega RRR Switch Bolega Ki Rukja ! Apne L2 ARP Table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Entry Alr...
• For End TO Send To End IP traceability Every Router Should Have Route To Reach All the Networks • Router's Routing Table...
• Router Broadcast Kar Sakta Hai Par Switch Broadcast Nahi Kar Sakta Hai Kaki Switch Communication Facility Karte Hai Aur ...
• Router Can Broadcast But Switch Can Not Broadcast. • We Require IP& MAC Address On Routers Port But We Don’t Require IP ...
• Router Is An Intelligent Devices. • As Soon As Router Receives Packet On Its port It Will Read IP Address Refers Routing...
Broadcast Domain Switch 1 Switch 2 Router 1 Router 2 Collision / Broadcast Domain
• Antivirus and Antimalware Software • Application Security • Cloud Security • Behavioural Analytics • Centre IP Address l...
10.10.10.10/24 • IP Address Is A 4octate,4byte,3bit Decimal Address… • 1byte=8bit:- It’s A 32bit IP Address Which Is Separ...
Jaise Telephone Number Me First 24 Number Area Code Aur Last 4 Subscriber Number Hota Hai , Waise . In IP Left Side Networ...
Decimal To Binary Conversion 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 1 I I I I I I I I 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 20 0 0 0 0 ...
10. 10. 10. 10 /24 Network Bits Host Bits :-Prefix Mask 255 .225 .225 .0 00000000 :-Net Mark 24bit Mask Hai Mask Yane :-1(...
Class Of Address Public IP ADD Distribution Purpose Multicast Purpose Research Purpose 127:- Universal Loop Back 10.0.0.0 ...
• For Aur Day To Day Planning Design Management, Configuration There Is No Need Fees Class Of Address. It’s Is Used For IP...
1. If Doesn’t Take 0 Its Network Address Hota Nai 0 (Zero)Ka Services. 2. It 127 Universal Loopback Services. 3. Leaving T...
Default Mask Is Not Compulary • Class A Mei 8 Bit Network Meito 24bit Host Mei. • Class B Mei 16bit Network Mei to 16bit H...
Why Sub-Netting • It An Organisation Has Multiple Branch Utilities Which Are Geographically Separated Connected Are Said T...
Host per Bits How Will You Read This :- • 130.20.20.01 /16 :- Class B Address With Default Mask Of 16bits. • 130.20.20.0/2...
256 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 28 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 BRAINY NUMBER
• Router Pe Net Mask Likha Jata Hai /Configured Kiya Jata Ho  /8 255.0.0.0  /16 255.255.0.0  /24 255.255.255.0  (4+3) ...
VISM NETWORK Solution VLSM Network Variable Length Subnet Mask Network. 1. VLSM Network Which Subnet With Variable Mask . ...
DADAR BHAYANDAR ANDHERI KURLA PANVEL 16.20.20.2/30 16.20.20.5/30 16.20.20.9/30 16.20.20.13/30 16.20.20.130 /27 16.20.20.12...
IP ADDRESS Network Address 16.20.20.0 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.31 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.32 /27 Broadcast Addr...
16.20.0.0 / 22 16.20.3.255 / 22 16.20.4.0 / 22 16.20.7.255 / 22 16.20.8.0 / 22 16.20.11.255 / 22 If 2nd Last Octet Is In N...
For E2E IP Communication Every Router Should Have Route To Reach All Network If Every Router Have routes To Reach All Netw...
Application Presentation Session Transport Network LLC MAC Physical Paper.jpg 5/5 4/5 3/5 2/5 1/5 ECC DATA (1/5) 1024 21 F...
APPLICATION TELNET FTP HTTP; WWW TCP TCP TCP /UDP 23 20/21 80PERSENTATION SESSION TRANSPORT NETWORK RIP, IGRP, EIGP, OSPF,...
Layer OSL MODEL PDU FUNCTIONAL RESPONSIBILITY EXAMPLE 7 APPLICATION ------- USER INTERFACE TELNET, HTTP, WWW & FTP 6 PERSE...
DATA LINK LAYER PHYSICAL LAYER ETHERNET IEEE802.3 100BASET TOKENRINGIEEE802.3 FDDI EIA /TIA-2.32 EIA/TIA-4.49 V.24 V.35 HS...
DATALINK ETHERNET 802.2 HDLC FRAMERELAY 802.3 EIA/TIA-232 v.35 PHYSICAL DATA-LINK LAYERS DATA LINK LAYER PHYSICAL LAYER CS...
Design Rules 16.0.0.0 US BKC BLR
1)Standard access-list – Filters packets on basis of source address Example :- int fastethernet 0/0 ip access-group 1 in a...
Rules Of Access-List 1) Access-list Number Indicates which protocol is filtered (IP/IPX/AT). 2)Only 1 access-group on an i...
Spanning Tree :- Operation Switch Y Default priority 32768 (8000 hex ) MAC 0c0022222222 Switch Y Default priority 32768 (8...
All Switch In A Flat L2 Domain Will Select One Switch As Root Bridge And All Other Switches Will Act As Non-Root Bridges, ...
How Are Root Bridge Elected : When Switches Come up They Will Start Exchanging BPDU, They Will Send Their Bridge ID (Bridg...
Now In Their BPDU To SW 4 , They Will Send Their Root Cost As 19. SW 4 Is Connected To SW 2 Over A 100Mbps Link (Cost is 1...
RIP v 1 RIP v 2 IGRP EIGRP OSPF ISIS IGP (Interior Gateway Protocols) Class Full Class FullClass Less Class Less Class Les...
Version THL Type Of Services Total length Identification Flags Fragment Offset Time To live Protocol Header Checksum Sourc...
CCNA

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) is an information technology (IT)

CCNA

  1. 1. Is An Information Technology (IT) Certification From Cisco Systems. NETWORKING CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)
  2. 2. LAN :-Local Area Network • LAN Is Logical Explanation That Size Of Your Network • LAN Is A Logical Explanation Of How Big A Network Can be Called As Local Network • Definition :- Two Or More Computers Or Communication Devices Which Are In A Room On A Floor In A Building Or In A Campus If Connected Are Said To Be Connected On LAN
  3. 3. LAN Cannot be Defined Without its Characteristics Characteristics No.1:- LAN Should be Capable of Providing High Bandwidth, High Speed & High Capacity Communication
  4. 4. Bandwidth • Bandwidth Is A Measure To Calculate Communication With Speed It Is Bits Per Second. • Eg :-A 10/100 Ethernet Port Transmits 10 And 100 Mbps , While The Maximum Speed Of A 10/100/1000 "Gigabit" Port Is 1 Gbps . • Ethernet Uses The Highest Common Speed Between Sending And Receiving Devices. • Both Computer Are Connect To Each Other Through Network Lan Communication Same Frequency Both The Speed Will Be 10 Mbps. • Bandwidth One Sec Calculate To Per Second Communication Diglist
  5. 5. Bandwidth Speed = BitsPre-Second Capacity Bandwidth Diagram Alphabets =A-2 Number = 0-9 Characters = #$*! 2MB ash.jpg 101001001000 Mbps 1000000 BitsPer- Second 100 Mbps Kbps100 Mbps Kbps At Same speed(file will transfers fast lie)
  6. 6. Characteristics 1,2,3&4 • LAN Should be capable of providing High Bandwidth ,High Speed & High Capacity Of Communication • Owner Of Premises is Owner Of LAN TO Connect Two Devices on LAN We Don’t Lease Links From Services Provides • Cost Of Deploying LAN Should Be Cheap Equipment Used In LAN Should Be Compact And Powerful Enough To provide High Bandwidth, High Speed & High Capacity Communication • Size Of Your Campus is Size or Your LAN ,Largest LAN Campus Wide LAN
  7. 7. IP PBX Private Branch Exchange MCU Multi-Media Convergence Unit For Multi-Party Video-Conferring AAA BBB CCC Switch Packet N/W IP Enabled
  8. 8. 5. Services Of Your Network Define Architect Of Your Network (Voice ,Video & Data). • PBX:- Private Branch Exchange. • MUC:- Multi-Media Convergence Unit For Multiparty Video Conferencing. • Next generation Campus Wide Network Architecture Should Be Converge Architecture It Should Be Capable At Providing Voice, Video, Data Triple Play Service Over Single converge Infrastructure.
  9. 9. IP PBX MCU IP ENABLED SWITCH IP PHONE IP COMPUTER COMMUNICATION CAMERA IP ENABLED CAMERA IP ENABLED CAMERA IP ENABLED IP PHONE IP COMPUTER COMMUNICATION IP PHONE IP COMPUTER COMMUNICATION AAA CCC BBB A1 = Artifical Intelligence Voice Concealments Program Voice =8Kbgte =64Kbgte Drop =1/100000 ON NET CNTRL Sampling Code (8k)10.0.0.1:101 10.0.0.2:102 10.0.0.1 / 24 10.0.0.2 / 24 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.2 RTP VOICE
  10. 10. VOICE & VIDEO SERVICES • It Also Known As Realtime Services Stored Files Known As Data Information Its Flow Realtime Services • Realtime Crucial thing Is Quality Of Experiment Control By Three Parameter • Delay (Latency) • Jitter (Inconsistent Delay) • Drop • Voice Is Delay Sensitive Communication • Voice Is The low Latency Communication • Video Is Drop Sensitive Communication • Data Is Insensitive Communication • The Human Voice Is Analog Voice And Aur IP Phone Is A Digital Phone • IP Phone Is A Convert Analog Voice Into Digital Voice (Source) • IP Phone Will Patriciate The Digital Voice Signal And Send The (Destination) • And Other End IP Phone Converts The Digital Voice Into Analog Voice • The Code Is Use For Converting Or Analog To Digital Or Digital To Analog (Coding And Encoding )
  11. 11. CRC Code Case 1 :- If Packet Got Drop Due To Same Reason Then Receive Wait For Acknowledgment If Receive Wouldn’t Get Acknowledgment After Simulate Time Than It Will Reta Smite That Packet With CRC Code. Case 2 :- Supposed Packet Received By The Receiver But It Was Corrupted Then It Will Send Request Of Retransmission Of That Particular Packet To Sender After Corrupted Packet Case 3:- Supposed Receiver Received The Packet By Sender But If Acknowledgment Is drop In Channel Which Sent By Receiver Then Send retransmits And Receiver / Received It And Check The CRC Code It IS Repeated Then it Overwrite
  12. 12. • In IP Communication Every Device Will Have Unique IP Address & Communication Between Them Will Happened in Packet Form. • Because IP Has Capability Of Identifying Device With the help Of IP Address & Classifying Services With The Help Of Marking At Source.
  13. 13. Varanasi Dedicated Leased Line Voice = 100 x 64kb = 6.4mb Video = 10 x 640kb = 6.4mb Data = 10mb Approx. = 23mb T1 (North American Std.) = 1.544mb E1 (European Std.) = 2mb E3 = 34mb T3 = 45mb STM1 / OC3 = 155mb STM64 / OC192 = 10gb
  14. 14. CSMA / CD Carrier Sense Multiple Access Collision Detection (RTS /CTS ) MAC ADDRESS 6Byte-48Bits-Hexa-Decimal 00_1A_2B_3C_4D_5E OUI MANUFACTURERS CODE IT Is Also Called As BIA :Burn-In –Address L2 Address Physical Address Machine Address Hardware Address AAA DDD DATA DMAC SMAC AAA DDD DATA CRC CRC DATA AAA DDD DMAC SMAC DMAC SMAC AAA BBB CCC DDD 172.16.0.2172.16.0.1 172.16.0.3 172.16.0.4 153.6µs102.4µs 102.4µs 51.2µs FRAMEFRAME FRAME FRAME
  15. 15. ILL Internet Leased Line Best Effort Services Internet Access Devices DLL Dedicated Leased Line Robust Fully Redundant Highly Available NSPOF SP UPN = Private Communication Over Public Infrastructure Shared network SP IP PHONE IP PHONE IP PHONE IP PHONE IP PHONE Wi-Fi IP PHONE Mumbai Varanasi
  16. 16. QOS :-Quality of Services *Quality of Services Capability Of Providing Quality As Required By Services Is Called QOS…. *QOS Is A Features To Be Configured An Every Devices *Classification & Privatization Is Part Of QOS … Scenario 1 • Without QOS And Out going 5MB • No Services Will Work At All • With 64KB (Voice) + 8MB (Video) + 700MB (Data) + 709MB Is To Be transfer On A 5MB Link Then Not Even One Services Will Be Working Faithfully • If Video Is Sent First ,Voice DeLong Will Occurs Which Is Unlikely And Voice And Data Will Not Have Space On 5MB link • Similarly ,If Data Is Sent First Voice & Video Will Not Be Sent As It Will Occupy All The 5MB Link • There Is No Producibility That The Service Will Work Guaranteed (Few Second Voice &Video May Even Warm But The It May definitely Fail) 64KB (Voice) 8MB(Video) 700MB(Data) 5 W 5 MB 3 + 8 =11 6 + 8 =14
  17. 17. Scenario 2 • With QOS Enabled Voice Is Not First (64KB) Then Video (8Mb) And Last With Data (700MB) • 64KB + 4.9MB Will Be Sent On 5MB Link • Late When Better Will Be Fill ,Video Services Will Start To Get Bad And Start Getting Dropped • IN This Voice Will Work The After Few Working Second Video Will set Dropped Scenario 3 • During Capacity / bandwidth Planning Voice Should Make That For Realtime Services The Bandwidth Should Be sufficient And For Data Its negotiable (Less or More) • Every Second 8.1MB Realtime Services And 1.9MB For Data Will Flow On 10MB 64KB (Voice) 8MB(Video) 700MB(Data) 5 MB 10 MB 8.1 MB/s Realtime Services
  18. 18. CWDM SONET / SDH SEA-ME-WE SUB-SEA-CABLE SUBMARINE CABLE ILD CWDM SONET / SDH LAST MILE CIRCUIT COPPER / FIBER / WIRELESS ETHERNET / E1 – T1 / STM / OC MICROWAVE , WIMAX , 3G/4G , ETC ADD / DROP ADM (ADD DROP MUX) ROADM (RECONFIGURABLE ADD DROP MUX) TRANSPONDER MUXPONDER ADD / DROP NID DWDM SONET SDH 1 2 2 1 2MB =32 X 64SUB-SEA / SUBMARINE CABLE
  19. 19. SUBMARINE CABLE • NLD :- National Long Distance. • ILD :- International Long Distance. • CWDM :- Code Wave Division Multiplexing. • POP :- Point Of Present (SP Provider Our Services From POP). • OTN :-Optical Transport Network. • Every Services Provider Build Our Fibres Optical Network And They Are Build / Connected Our Rings Through NLD) Optical Devices In Every State They Provides Our Services Through POP Location Are Build In Every City And State Same Way They Are Build International Router Through Fibres In Submarine
  20. 20. ETHERNET TECHNOLOGY Ethernet Technology Is IP Enabled And QOS Capable Ethernet - 10mbps Fast Ethernet - 100mbps Gigabit Ethernet - 1000mbps 10Gigabit Ethernet - 10000mbps 100Gigabit Ethernet - 100gbps TYPES Star Topology Thick Wire – 500mts. Twisted Pair – 100mts Fiber – 500mts 2km 40km 100km ++ Wireless – 350fts Electrical Medium (Copper Wire) Optical Medium (Fiber) Wireless Medium (Air)
  21. 21. Availability If A Network Is Unviable For 15 Min In A year Because of Outage Then Percentage Availability Is A Follows :- = 99.997% 525600 - 15 525600 X 100= (365 X 24 X 60) - 5 365 X 24 X 60 X 100= (No Of Min In A Year – Down Time In Min) No Of Min In A Year X 100Percentage Availability :-
  22. 22. = 99.9% 525600 - 5256 525600 X 100= (365 X 24 X 60) - 525 - 6 365 X 24 X 60 X 100= (No Of Min In A Year – Down Time In Min) No Of Min In A Year X 100Percentage Availability Required 99.9 % =
  23. 23. • If 525600 Min (365 days) Is 100% then For 99.9% Uptime Link Can Be Down Only For 526.6Min A Year (8.76 Hrs. As Year) • There are Many Tools Available To Calculate Down Time Cisco Routers And Switches Provides A Tools Called “IP SLA” That Can Be Configured On Cisco Devices To Calculated Down Time Latency Jitter Drop Etc….,… Services SHSLOG IPSLA Source Responding MIN 525600 X AV 100 99.9 = 525.6
  24. 24. COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES • Is Facilities Which It Don’t Communication On You Behalf Somebody Has To Use Technologies To Communication Technologies Not Communication On Its Own. • GSM Is A Voice Communication Technology When We Dial A GSM Number It Know How To Search For This Numbers ; Where Ever On This Earth , under With Ever Cell Site This Phone Should Be Connected It Will Search For The Phone And Create A Voice Communication Channel But It Will Not Pull Voice From Your Mouth And Push It Into Ears , Somebody Has To Be Use technology To Communicate In Voice Communication It Is User That Technology • There are Two Types Of Technology :- • Layer 1:- Hardware Software Logic / Protocol. • Layer 2 :- Protocol Driver Communication Over The Hardware. • Layer 1:- Anything That Is Physical Or Physical In Nature Used Between Two Communicating Devices To From A Communication Channel To From As Hardware , Thing Like Cables , Wires , Connecter , pinouts , Voltages , Signal ,Boosting Devices . • Ethernet And Serial Technology • On 100% Lan We Use Ethernet Technology • Mostly On MAN And LAN We Use Serial Technology.
  25. 25. ETHERNET TECNOLOGY • LAN Mei Ethernet Technology Used Hati Because LAN Ki Characteristic Jo Hai Wah Ethernet Full Fill Karta Hai Chal Cable Of High Bandwidth High Speed High Capable Of 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps Capacity Hai Yes Possible , Second Char Two Cheap & Compact Capable Yes. Ethernet Is Cheap In Team Of Cost Koi Bhai Tech Deploy Karna Hai To Architect or Hoga only Once Technology Are Used In Star Topology 500 Rs. Se Rs. 5 Cr Tak Switch Aate Hai 2000 Ka , Switch 2G Port 50 Rs. Metr Wire , 100 Rs. Ethernet Card Max 500Rs. Mei 100Mbps Ka Network Deploy ho Jata Heri • Ethernet Tech Architect or Deploying In Low Cast With High Bandwidth , High speed And High Capacity That Why World Wide Used Ehternet Technology In LAN
  26. 26. Coverage • Long Distance Coverage Can Be Provide Ethernet Technology Ko Deploy Karne Ke Ane Ko Device Hai Electrical Fibres / Wireless . • Electrical Mean Copper Wire , Twisted Wire Cable TV Mei Use Hato Copper Wire. • Twisted Wire 100 Mtr Tak Ko Coverage Electrical Hai Co-oixible Copper Wire 500Mtr Coverage Data Hai Electrical Signal Jab Wire Pe Electrical PropagateKenta Hai Electromagnet Wave Form Mei Iska Signal Destroy Kanta Hai Katch Duri Ke Baat Hay Signal Guthai Hai 3 tak table Hai 500Mtr Tak SignalGood After 500Mtr We Deploy Booster For Boosting 2k mtai 3 Booter Laga Sakte Hai, Issue . Causing level 3 • Electrical Signal Jab Wire Par Chalta Electromagnetic Wave Hai 3 bar leke Chulta Hai 3 Bar Boost hone Ke Bad 3bar Boost ke Bad Noise ka bhai Boosting Signal High Honeke Karen Signal Ka Aur Noise La Ratio Sada hota Hai Singal Kuth Kum Nahi rahta lsilige 3 se Jaba booster Delpoy Nahi Karte (Upas Ka Area Jada Hai To Fiber Optical Use kur Sakte Hai ).
  27. 27. Optical Medium • Solid plastic With Mirror Polish Very Thin You Cannot See Diameter From Your Eyes Optical Wave light Wave Signal Push Hota Fibres Mandate Ke Through SFP , Optical Wave Travel Karta Hai SFP Model – High Intensity Loser Hai Coverage 500Mtr To Without Any Boosting . Helium Scientist • Ramon Laser 1200KM Without Every 80KM Applier / Booster Passive / Electrical AMP Fibres Optic Bhai Ethernet Technology Used Kar Soft Hai Wireless Communication. • Ethernet Technology Mei Wireless Medium Use Kar Sakte 3 Soft Ka Coverage Deta Hai / Ethernet Tech IS IP Enabled & QOS Enabled Hai .
  28. 28. Serial Technology • Serial Technology Is Created To Work In Open Environment . • Serial Technology Is Created To Provide Long Distance Coverage. • It takes Chunk Of Data And line Drivers It To Longer Distance , Line During Means Super-Imposing Of Data Signal Over High Intensity Signal And Sending It Over Longer Distance And Removing It At The Other End. • Because Signal travel Longer Distance There Is Possibility Of Data Synchronization Error. Hence Additional Set At Control Signal Are Used In Serial Technology. They Are Many Types Of Control Signal Like RST / CTS Xaff / KON Etc. but From Understanding Purpose Let Us Talk About RTS / CTS. • Sender Will Collect Chunk Of Data Send RTS (Ready-To-Send) On Receiving CTS (Clear–To –Send ) It Will Super Impose It On High Intensity Signal And Send It Over A longer Distance And At The Other And Receiver Will Remove Data Signal From High Intensity Signal And Send Ask Of Next .
  29. 29. • Now Sender Will Take Nex Chunk Of Data Send. RST On Receiving CTS , It Will Super Impose Data Signal On High Intensity Signal And Send It Over A Longer Distance At Other End It Will Remove Data Signal From High intensity Signal And Send An Ack Of Next. • Some People Say That Serial Technology Is Slower Because Data Cannot Be Sent Unless Ack Is Received And It Provide Lesser Bandwidth As Some Parton Of Bandwidth Is Used By Cannot Signal. • Point Is Whatever Speed And Performance You Can Get From Ethernet Technology On LAN Same Speed And Performance Can Be Achieved On MAN / LAN using Serial technology Only Difference Is Serial Technology Can Provide High Speed At High Cost. • Say For Example It Services Provide 10MB Connection He May Take 6 Channel At 2MB Each (5 For data And One For Control) And Provide 10MB Circuit So Cost Is High.
  30. 30. • Ethernet Provide High Speed , High Bandwidth At Low Cost Where As Serial technology Provide High Speed , High Bandwidth At High Cost . • Ethernet Is Created To Work In Control Environment Where As Serial Is Created To Work In Open Environment. • Ethernet Does Not Required Any Additional Set At Control Signal Where As Serial Required Additional Set At Control Signal To Over Come. • Error Checking Is Done By Technology But Data Correction Cannot be Achieved At Technology Level. Comparison Between Technology
  31. 31. BUS TOPOLOGY PC1 PC2 PC3 PC4 NETWORK CARD Star Topology ETHERNET TECHNOLOGY MEDIUM 10|100|1000|10000 Mbps ++ 100 MTR Twisted Pair (10BT ; 100BT ; 100BT) HUB 500MTR – 2KM- 40KM- 100KM++ Switch| Router Fibres (10BF ; 100BF; 1000BF; ) + Switch | Router 350F + ( 802.11 a (54MB |6 ) (11MB) ) Wireless 54 – 300 – 100Mbps + + 9 (54MB) n (300 Mbps /AC(1Gb)) (5.4 GHz) (2.4 GHz) (5.4 GHz) (2.4 GHz)
  32. 32. 6. Administrator Control Of LAN Should Be Centralization • Metropolitan Area Network Is Two OR More Computer Of Communication Devices Or Network Which Are Geographically Separate But Within The Same Metro City It Connected Are Said To Be connected On Man. • Wide Area Network Is Two OR More Computer Of Communication Devices Or Network Which Are Geographically Separate But Not Within The Same Metro City It Connected Are Said To Be connected On WAN
  33. 33. • Real World Is TDM World Its From Of World Where Every Services Will flow On Difference Frequency They Are Time Division And frequency Division multiplex. • In IP World Two Devices Will Work On Same Frequency Voice ,Video & Data Will Be flow On Packet Form.
  34. 34. 1. MAN And Wan Should Capable At Providing High to Moderate Bandwidth Connectivity Limiting Factor Is Cost. 2. Owner At Premises And Communication Is Owner Of MAN And WAN Where Link Are Leased From Services . 3. Cost Of Deploying MAN And WAN Is Higher Than LAN As We Take Leased Line From Services Provider And We Also Purchase CPE Devices (Customer Premises Equipment) Which Are Cost Higher Than Switch. 4. Size Of MAN Is Depends On Size At City (Jitna Badu City unto Badu MAN) Where As Size At WAN Is Any Think Outside Of City Area. 5. MAN And WAN Should Be Capable Of Providing /Curing Voice/ Video/ Data Triple Play Services Over Single Coverage infrastructure MAN And WAN Should Be Enable With Quality At Services (QOS) 6. Administrator Of MAN Can Be Either Centralized Or Distributed Where Is Administrator At WAN Always Distributed
  35. 35. 1. LAN/ MAN/ WAN Are Type Of Private Network . 2. We Deploy LAN At Our Home In Our Branch Offices For Our Private Communication; Similarly We Deploy MAN And WAN To Connect Our Branch Office. 3. Internet Is A Types At Public Network; That Does Not Belongs To Any Single Entity It Is Inter Connection Of Services Provider Where We Can After our Services And Take Services From Others; Internet Is largest WAN As ; Connects All Continents And Almost Globe
  36. 36. • Router Feature/tunnel router PC VPN That Provide Private Communication Over Public Infrastructure . • VPN Is Virtual Private Network That Provide Private Communication Over Public Infrastructure . • Security Is Concern In Public Network That Why We Are Using Dedicated Leased Line For Private Communication.
  37. 37. • Voice = 10 X 64Kb = 6.4Mb • Video= 10 X 64Kb = 6.4Mb • Data= 10Mb • Approx. =23Mb • T1 (North America) =1.54Mb • E1 (European Std.) = 2Mb • E3= 34Mb • T3=45Mb • STM1/OC3 = 155Mb • STM64/ OC192= 10gb
  38. 38. • Uptime – 99.9% • Delay <150ms • Drop <5hrs. • Jitter <200ms<3hrs. • 10.0.0.0 – 10.255.255.255 • 172.16.0.0 - 172.31.255.255 • 192.168.0.0 -192.168.255.255
  39. 39. • Technology Facility Communication it does not communicates an your Behalf. Somebody Has To Use Technology To Communicates Technology Will Not Communication on Its Own.. • Layer 1 And Layer 2 • Layer 1 Is Hardware And Layer 2 Software Is (logic Protocol) Protocol Driver Communicates Over The Hardware Anything That Is Physical & Physical nature Used between Two Communicating Device To Form A Communication Channel Is Called As Hardware Things Like Cable ,Wire ,Connector ,Pianos ,Voltage ,Signal Boosting Devices etc. • Are All Hardware.
  40. 40. - As Soon As We Plug Ethernet Network Wireless -Network Card is Ready For comm. Ethernet Tech Is Ready For Comm • Introduction To Upper Layer Protocol Stack -Tech Can Not Communicate On Its Own - Mediation Layer-Agent That Works Between Tech And User Is Called As Upper Layers • Describe Upper Layer Protocol -IP/IPX/AT -E2E Error Free Comm -Small Flow -Punch Statement • Reverse Gear -Ethernet technology / LAN Card Is Ready For Comm -ARP Table • Final Flow Routing Table Hosts Table ART Table CRC DATAT AAA DDD SMAC DMAC NIC -10.0.0.1 PC01 – 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.4 - DDD 10.0.0.1 - AAA AAA CCCBBB DDD
  41. 41. Networking Devices REPEATER BRIDGE HUB SWITCH ROUTER WIRELESS ACCESS POINT CO – AXIAL MEDIUM (THICK WIRE & THIN WIRE) TWISTED PAIR TWISTED PAIR & FIBER TWISTED PAIR & FIBER AIR 10 Mbps ONLY 10|100|1000 |10000 Mbps + + 54|300|100 Mbps
  42. 42. Mac table AAA-3-111 BBB-4-222 CCC-4-333 DDD-4-444 EEE-4-555 10mbps only Repeater Co-Axial Medium(Thick Wire &Thin Wire ) 10mbps only Bridge Co-Axial Medium(Thick Wire &Thin Wire ) 10mbps only Hub Twisted Pair 10100100010000mbps ++ Switch Twisted Pair& fibre 10100100010000mbps ++ Router Twisted Pair& Fibre 54300100mbps Wireless Access Point Air Network Devices AAA BBB DDDCCC EEE 111 222 333 444 555 1 2 3 4
  43. 43. Switch Is An Intelligent Devices • As Soon As Switch Receives A frame On Its Port, It Will Read MAC Address Refers MAC Table And Take Forwarding Decision • MAC Address Is A L2 Address, MAC Table A L2 Table Hence Switch Is A Layer2 Devices • On receiving A Frame On its Ports, Switch Will Open L2 Information Read Destination MAC Address ,Refers MAC Table And Forward The Frame To Relevant Ports Only And Not to All Other Port Where As HUB Will Forward To All other Port • Switch Segments The Network Where HUB Extends The Network • Because Switch Refers The MAC Table Should Be populated With MAC Address
  44. 44. MAC Table Can be Populated In L2 1. Administrator Can Make Static MAC Entry In MAC Table 2. Switch Can Do Self Learning Of MAC Address In MAC Table When Frame Travers Switch • Because Switch Does Self Learning Of MAC Table Size Can Become Huge • Huge MAC Table Has 3 Issues; High Memory Utilization; High CPU Utilization; Frame Forwarding Delay
  45. 45. To Overs Come These Issue Following Solution Were Created • Cisco Defined Of 4096 MAC Entries in Its MAC Table • Any MAC Entry In MAC Table That’s Not Sending Frame In 5 Min’s Will Be Considered Table And Removed From MAC Table
  46. 46. • Switch Creates Multiple Copies Of Broadcast Frame Received On A Port And Froward It To All Other Ports • Switch Cannot Broadcast But Will forward Broadcast frame received on A Port To All other Port • L2 Switch Is A Technology device That Facilities Communication And Not Participate In communication, Devices That Do Don’t Participate Cannot Broadcast • Hence ON L2 Switch Port We Don’t Configure IP/ MAC Address ‘ • On L2 Switch All Ports Are Initially Member of same VLAN /VLAN1 • VLAN 1 Is Default VLAN , Management VLAN • On L2 Switch We Cannot Configure IP Address On Ports, But We Can Configure IP Address On VLAN 1 using Following Command 1. INT VLAN1 2. IP ADDRESSS 10.0.0.1 255.255.255.0 • This Address Is Management IP Used Of Telnet Purpose Only
  47. 47. • If Sender And Receiver Are On Same Port, Switch Will Discard The Frame; Switch Between The Port And not Within Port. • If Destination MAC Is Not Known In MAC Is Not Known In MAC Tables Switch Will Create Multiple Copies of Frame And Forward It To All Other Port • Switch Create Multiple Copies Of Frame In Two Scenarios • If It receives broad Cast Frame; • If Destination MAC Is Not Known In MAC Table • If Sender And Receiver Are On Different Port Switch Will Bridge The Information On Relevant Port And Not On All Other Ports • Switch Allows Simultaneous Communication Between Multiple Communicating Pairs Connected On Different Port • Switch Work Exactly As Per CSMA/CD Rule , Will Sense the Port Before Putting Frame On Wire, It Will Check The CRC Code On Receiving The Frame And So On, But With Help Of Hardware It Over Come The flow Of CSMA /CD That Says Only One Computer Can Talk At A time And Every Body Else Will listen • Every Port Of Switch Has Its Own Dedicated Bandwidth Switch Is A Dedicated Bandwidth Devices, Where As HUB Is A Shared Bandwidth Devices • IP Communication Is Of Two types TCP & UDP • TCP is Connection Oriented Communication ( Guaranteed Communication ) • UDP Is Connected Less Communication (Non Guaranteed Communication) • TCP Guaranteed Communication With Help Of Ack Is Not Received Within Stipulated Time, Sender Will retransmit If Sender Does Not receives ACK After Three Successive Retransmission Session Will Be Terminated • Every Port Of Switch Is Member Of Separate Collision Domain, Switch IS a Multiple Collision Domain Device • Every Port Switch Is member Of Same Broadcast Domain Switch Is A Single Broadcast Domain Devices
  48. 48. BROADCAST DOMAIN Collision Domain (Switch)
  49. 49. Routing Table Eth0-10.0.0.1 DFG- 10.0.0.10 ARP Table 10.0.0.1-AAA 10.0.0.2-BBB 10.0.0.10-RRR C 10.0.0.10 is directly connected on e0/0 C 20.0.0.10 is directly connected on e0/1 Routing Table ARP TABLE 10.0.0.10- RRR 20.0.0.10- RRR 20.0.0.4 - DDD DATA 10.0.0.1 20.0.0.4 AAA RRR SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 10.0.0.10/24 DFG:- 10.0.0.10 10.0.0.2/24 DFG:- 10.0.0.10 20.0.0.3/24 DFG:- 20.0.0.10 20.0.0.4/24 DFG:- 20.0.0.10 10.0.0.10 20.0.0.10 E 0/0 E 0/1 Ping 20.0.0.4 RRR 1 3 2 5 6 4 AAA BBB CCC DDD
  50. 50. DATA 10.0.0.4 10.0.0.1 DDD AAA SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 DATA 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.4 AAA FFF SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 DATA 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.4 AAA SIP DIP SMAC DMAC L3 L2 10.0.0.1/24 10.0.0.2/24 10.0.0.3/24 10.0.0.4/24 Broadcast L2 Broadcast Add FF_FF_FF_FF_FF_FF L3 Broadcast Address 255.255.255.255 ARP TABLE 10.0.0.2 - BBB 10.0.0.1 - AAA Routing Table (L3) LAN 10.0.0.1/24z ARP Table L2 10.0.0.1 - AAA
  51. 51. ARP TABLE 10.0.0.1-AAA 10.0.0.10-RRR N/W TABLE NIC1-10.0.0.1/24 DFG:-10.0.0.10 N/W TABLE NIC1-30.0.0.1/24 DFG:-30.0.010 ARP TABLE 30.0.0.1-BBB 30.0.0.10-SSS MAC TABLE 1-BBB 2-SSS MAC TABLE 1-AAA 2-BBB C 20.0.0.1/24 DIRECTLY CONNECTED S0/0 C 10.0.0.10/24 DIRECTLY CONNECTED E0/0 S 30.0.0.0/24 VIA 20.0.0.2 C 20.0.0.2/24 DIRECTLY CONNECTED S0/0 C 30.0.0.10/24 DIRECTLY CONNECTED E0/0 S 10.0.0.0/24 VIA 20.0.01 1 2 10.0.0.1/24 DFG:- 10.0.0.10 AAA 2 1 30.0.0.1/24 DFG:- 30.0.0.10 BBB E0/0 E0/010.0.0.10 20.0.0.2 /24 RRR SSS20.0.0.1/24 S0/0 S0/0 DATA 10.0.0.1 30.0.0.1 IIIIIIII SIP DIP PADS L3 L2
  52. 52. • Jaise ye Computer par baitha hua banda bolega Ping 30.0.0.1 yaani usko 30.0.0.1 ka Network Layer Status Chahiyae • Agar Network Layer Status Chahiye Toh Computer ek Frame taiyar Karega Jisme Sabse pehala Field Hoga Data Jisme Likha hoga.. "Mujhe Tere Network Layer Status Chahiye" • Data Agar Bhejna Hai Toh Uske Aage Header Lagega Sabse pehla Field In Header Hoga SIP, Yaani Source IP, Yanni Khudka IP Address, IP Yaani L3 Information • Toh Comp Apne L3 Routing Table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Ka Apna IP Address Kya Hai ? • Routing Table Bolega Apne Paas Ek Hi Network Card Hai Jiska IP 10.0.0.1 /24 Hai Uthayega • Aur Likh Dega 10.0.0.1 In SIP • DIP - Jahan is Frame Ko Jaana Hai • Command me See aake likhne Se Pehle Kahaani Me Twist Hai.
  53. 53. • Computer L3 Routing table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Kya Hum 30.0.0.0/24 Network Ko Pahuch Sakte Hai? • Ye bolega Nahi Hamare Paas Ek Li Network Card Hai Jo 10.0.0.0/24 Network Ko belong Karta Hai • Computer Abhi 2nd Question Puchega Kya Hamare Paas Default Gateway Hai ? • Ye bolega ha !! Computer Bolega Ok • Uthayega Aur DIP me Likh Dega 30.0.0.1 MAC Yaani L2 information • SMAC Yaani SIP Ka MAC Address • Computer Apne ARP TAble Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega 10.0.0.1 Ka MAC Address Kya Hai ? • Ye Bolega AAA uthayega Aur Likh Dega AAA • DMAC Yanni Vo MAC Jaha Is frame ko Jaana hai • Yaani 30.0.0.1/24 Ka MAC Address • Agar SIP & DIP Alag network Se Toh DMAC Gateway Ka MAC Hoga
  54. 54. • Computer L3 ROUTING TABLE Pe Jaayeya Aur puchage gateway Ka IP Kaya Hai ?  Ye Bolega 10.0.0.10 • Abhi Computer L2 MAC table pe Jaayega Aur Puchega 10.0.0.1 Ka MAC Address Kya Hai ?  Ye Bolehga 10.0.0.1 • Abhi Computer L2 MAC Table Pe Jeeyega Aur Puchega 10.0.0.1 Ka MAC Address Kya Hai ?  Ye Bolega RRR • Hai Toh Very Good Or ARP broadcast Kake MAC Address Learn karke aayega Aur likhega RRR  Frame travel Wire To Devices • Jaise Hi Yeh frame wire Pe Jaayega Electrical me Convert Ho Jaayega • Switch Ke L1 Se L2 Par Jaayega L2 Switch L2 information Kholega Aur Puchega Kahan Se Aaya Hai ? Ye Bolega AAA • Switch Bolega Rukja ! Apne ARP Table Pe Jayega Entry Already Hai toh Refresh Karega
  55. 55. • Ab Puchega kahan Jaana Hai ? • Ye Bolega RRR Switch Bolega Ki Rukja ! Apne L2 ARP Table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Entry Already Hai Toh Refersh Karega • Agar Sender Aur Receiver alag alag Switch ka Port Par Hai Then Switch Will Bridge The information To relevant Port only And Not to other All ports • Jaise Frame Router Ka L1 & L2 Par jaayega L2.....Switch L2 information Kholega Puchega Kahan Jaana Hai ? Ye Bolega RRR , Router Bolega Mai Hu RRR , Tu Mere Liye Hi aaya hai , MMM Aha , Oho , MAAR Hi Daloge Babar Sher • L2 Software L2 Information Side Me Karega Aur Bacha Hua Frame u par ka (L3) Software Ko Dega • L3 Software L3 Information Kholega Aur Puchega Kahan Jaana hai ? Ye Bolega 30.0.0.1 • Ye Bolega Mai To 10.0.0.10 hu Ta Mere Liye Nahi aaya Hai • Lekin Kyu ki Mai Router Hu Mera Kaam Hai To Route Between the Network Mai Teri Madat karke ki Kashish Korta Hu. • Router Apne Routing Table Pe Jaayega Aur Puchega Kya Hum 30.0.0.1 111 Ko Pahuch Sakte Hai ? • Ye Bolega Nahi hamare Paas ek bhi Route Nahi Hai jo 30.0.0.0 Network Ka Liye • If Router Does Not Have route to reach destination Network, It Will Discard the Frame
  56. 56. • For End TO Send To End IP traceability Every Router Should Have Route To Reach All the Networks • Router's Routing Table Can be Populated by Three Ways - Directly Connected Routes reflect In the Routers Routing Table - Admin Can Add Static Routes in Routers Routing Table. • Dynamic Routing Protocols Can learn routes Dynamically In Router's routing table. • Router Apne Routing table ko puchega kya hum 30.0.0.1 1 1 1 1 Ko Pahuch Sakte Hai Ye Bolega Haa ! Apne Paas Ek Route Jo via 20.0.0.2 pahuch Sakta Hai Jo S0/0 Ko Connected Hai (Serial 0/0) • If Router Can Reach Destination Network Router Will Modify The Frame • For End To End IP Traceability SIP & DIP Will Never Change • But On Every Hop On Ethernet SMAC And DMAC Will Change • But Aage Serial technology Hai Serial Pe PADS Hota Hai • Router PADS Lagayega Aur Wire ki Madat Se Dusre And Pe Bhej Dega • Jaise Router Pe Aayega L1 To L2 jaega Aur L2 Pe PADS hataega Aur L3 Software Ko Dega Aur L3 Puchega Kahan ? Ye Bolega 30.0.0.1 • Frame Modify Karega Aur Smac Router Ka MAC Hoga And DMAC Router Learn Karke Aayega "Agaar Nahi malum Toh" • Frame taiyar Karega Aur Wire Pe Bhej Dega
  57. 57. • Router Broadcast Kar Sakta Hai Par Switch Broadcast Nahi Kar Sakta Hai Kaki Switch Communication Facility Karte Hai Aur Router Communication Mei Participate Karta Hai Mere Compare Router Ke MAC Par Frame Bheja • Router Participate Karta Hai Communication Mei Islye Router Ke Port Par Hum IP/MAC Configured Kar Sakta Hai • Ysh Frame 20.10.20.0 Is IP Ke Liya Hota To Kya Routing Ke Routing Table Mei Hai Router.. Layer Three Ka Definition network reachable Nahi Hai To Router Will Discard The Frame • Router Frame Ko Modified Karta Hai Kya Switch Frame Ko Modify Nah Karta Hai Nahi
  58. 58. • Router Can Broadcast But Switch Can Not Broadcast. • We Require IP& MAC Address On Routers Port But We Don’t Require IP & MAC On L2 Switch Ports • Router Will Discard Packet If DIP Is Not Reachable • Router Modifies Packets But L2 Switch Will Not Modify Frame
  59. 59. • Router Is An Intelligent Devices. • As Soon As Router Receives Packet On Its port It Will Read IP Address Refers Routing table And Take Forwarding Decision. • IP Address Is Layer3 Address, Routing Table Is A Layer 3 Table Hence Routers Is A Layer 3 Devices. • On Receiving Packet On Its Port Router Will Open Layer 3 Information Creating Destination IP, Refers Routing Table And forward the Packet Only If Has Route To Reach The Network, Or Else Discard It. • Because Routing Refers Routing Table To Take Forwarding Decision ,Hence Routing Table Should Be populated With Router , Routing Tables Can Be Populated In Three Way……. • Directly Connected Routers Will Automatically Reflect In Routers Routing Table • Administrator Can Make Static Route Entry in Router Routing Table. • Dynamic Routing Protocols Can Learn Routers Dynamically In Routing Table. • Switch Switches Within The Subnet, Router Routers Between The Network Hence Every Port Router Should Be In Different Network No. Two Port Of Router Can Belong Same Subnet • Router Will Never Forward A Broadcast received On Its Port To other Port Router Has Been Created To Break The Broadcast Domain. • Every Port OF router Is Member Of Separate Collision domain Similarly Every Port Of Router Is Member Of Separate Broadcast Domain hence Router Broadcast Domain Hence Router Is A Multiple Collision / Broadcast Domain Devices • Every Upper Layer Device Will Do lower Layer Function Also, Router Refers Routing Table To Take Forwarding Decision (Layer3 Function) It Will Also Modify The Frame And Change MAC Address (Layer 2 Function) And Restore Signal Level Before Forwarding The Frame (Layer1 Function) • Multiple Port Of Router Can Have Same MAC Address Or Multiple MAC Address
  60. 60. Broadcast Domain Switch 1 Switch 2 Router 1 Router 2 Collision / Broadcast Domain
  61. 61. • Antivirus and Antimalware Software • Application Security • Cloud Security • Behavioural Analytics • Centre IP Address like Printers, Server & CPU Hard disk which are connect to server • Server Security • Data Loss Prevention (DLP) • Email Security • Firewalls • Network Security/Segmentation • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) • Virtual Private Network (VPN) • Web Security • Wireless Security • Endpoint Security • Network Access Control (NAC) 1)Packet filtering: small amount of data is analysed and distributed according to the filter’s standards. 2)Proxy service: online Information is saved by the firewall and then sent to the requesting system. 3)State full inspection: matches specific details of a data packet to a database of reliable information.
  62. 62. 10.10.10.10/24 • IP Address Is A 4octate,4byte,3bit Decimal Address… • 1byte=8bit:- It’s A 32bit IP Address Which Is Separated by Four Decimal….. 10. 10. 10. 10 /24 IP ADDRESSING
  63. 63. Jaise Telephone Number Me First 24 Number Area Code Aur Last 4 Subscriber Number Hota Hai , Waise . In IP Left Side Network Bit Define Karta Hai Aur Right Side Host Bit Network Aur Host Bit Network Aur Host Hoga Ye Mass Define Karega… Mask Bat ate Hai Number Of Bits Of Network Side From Left To Right... Area Code Subscriber Code 2411 5262 10. 10. 10. 10 /24 Network Bits Host Bits Network Address:- 10.10.010.0/24 Host Address:- 10.10.10.10/24 Example :- 210.0.0.0 /8 N/W Address 210.10.10.10 /8 Host Address
  64. 64. Decimal To Binary Conversion 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 1 I I I I I I I I 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 130 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 255 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1) Place Value 2) Place Value 3) Location Probability Either O or 1 A Binary Is Written In Two Raise To From
  65. 65. 10. 10. 10. 10 /24 Network Bits Host Bits :-Prefix Mask 255 .225 .225 .0 00000000 :-Net Mark 24bit Mask Hai Mask Yane :-1(One) Unmake Yane :-0(Zero) Agar 24bit Mask Hai Left To Right 24 Bits Date (1) Hai Jo Mask Nahi Hai Wah 0 (Zero) Hai Ab Yah Binary Ko Decimal Mei Convert Kuro Mask Ko Likhne Hay Decimal Tukha Hai Jaise Net Mask Hence Hai Router Aur Per par Hum Human Decimal Language Mei Likhate Hai
  66. 66. Class Of Address Public IP ADD Distribution Purpose Multicast Purpose Research Purpose 127:- Universal Loop Back 10.0.0.0 – 10.255.255.255 172.16.0.0. – 172.31.255.255 192.168.0.0 – 192.168.255.255 0 .0 .0 .0 255 .255 .255 .255 Class E :- 240 – 255 /1 -/32 Class D :-224 – 239 /1 -/32 Class C :-192 – 223 255.255.255.0 Class B :-128 – 191 255.255.0.0 Class A :- 1 – 126 255.0.0.0 /8 /16 /24 224 216 28 Subnet Mask Prefix Mask Hosts Per subnet 256 Host 256*256 256*256*256
  67. 67. • For Aur Day To Day Planning Design Management, Configuration There Is No Need Fees Class Of Address. It’s Is Used For IP Address Distribution And Created By IANA. • IANA Classified The Whole IP Address Range Into 5 Parts For IP Address Distribution Purpose. It Has Nothing To With IP Aur Day To Day Planning Designing Its If It Has, Its Bare Minimum. • IANA, Keeping In Mind First Octet Number Divided Into 5 Class
  68. 68. 1. If Doesn’t Take 0 Its Network Address Hota Nai 0 (Zero)Ka Services. 2. It 127 Universal Loopback Services. 3. Leaving Those rest Were Dividend Into 5 Class. . Class A 1 – 126 Class B 128 – 191 Class C 192 – 223 Class D 224 – 239 Class E 240 – 255 According IANA If First Octet Number Is Between:- INDEX
  69. 69. Default Mask Is Not Compulary • Class A Mei 8 Bit Network Meito 24bit Host Mei. • Class B Mei 16bit Network Mei to 16bit Host Mei. • Class C Mei 24bit Network Mei To 8bit Host Mei / 24 Host Bante Hai 2 bit Host Mei / 28 ka Mat Lab 256 Host . • Class C Mei 256 Host Milte Hai. • Class B Mei 256 . • Class A Ke Services Mei Sab Se Jyada IP Bunte; IP Address Distribution KE Class Address Banaya.
  70. 70. Why Sub-Netting • It An Organisation Has Multiple Branch Utilities Which Are Geographically Separated Connected Are Said To Be Connected MAN & LAN, On We Used Router’s Because Router route Between The Network Hence Branch Office Should Be Different Sub-netting Network.
  71. 71. Host per Bits How Will You Read This :- • 130.20.20.01 /16 :- Class B Address With Default Mask Of 16bits. • 130.20.20.0/24 :- Class B Address With Subnet Mask Of 24bits. If Mask More Than Given Mask It Is Called Subnet. • 130.20.20.0/8 :- Class B Address With Super-Net Mask Of 8bits. If Mask Is Less Than Given Mask It is Called Super-Net.
  72. 72. 256 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 28 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 BRAINY NUMBER
  73. 73. • Router Pe Net Mask Likha Jata Hai /Configured Kiya Jata Ho  /8 255.0.0.0  /16 255.255.0.0  /24 255.255.255.0  (4+3) 255.255.255.254  /21 255.255.248.0  30 MASK 27 MEANS (24+3)=27  24/255.255.255.0  3= 32 MASK 224 = 255.255.255.224 • FLSM Network :- Is Network In Which Subnet Have A Fixed Length Mask • FLSM Network Drawback :- We Tend To Waste IP Address (Use To Waste) 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 1 128 192 224 240 248 252 254 255 128 64 32 16 8 4 2 1 + + + + + + +
  74. 74. VISM NETWORK Solution VLSM Network Variable Length Subnet Mask Network. 1. VLSM Network Which Subnet With Variable Mask . 2. VLSM Network Is Network Is Network Which Subnet With Variable Mask
  75. 75. DADAR BHAYANDAR ANDHERI KURLA PANVEL 16.20.20.2/30 16.20.20.5/30 16.20.20.9/30 16.20.20.13/30 16.20.20.130 /27 16.20.20.129 /27 16.20.20.162 /27 16.20.20.161 /27 16.20.20.193 /27 16.20.20.194 /27 16.20.20.225 /27 16.20.20.226 /27 30 HOST IP 28 HOST IP24 HOST IP 12 HOST IP 27 bits on network side = 5 bit on host side =32 hosts ka subnet 30 bits on network side = 2 bit on host side =32 hosts ka subnet 16.20.20.0/27
  76. 76. IP ADDRESS Network Address 16.20.20.0 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.31 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.32 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.63 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.64 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.95 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.96 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.127 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.128 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.159 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.160 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.191/27 Network Address 16.20.20.192 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.223 /27 Network Address 16.20.20.224 /27 Broadcast Address 16.20.20.255 /27 Last Subnet Subnet Zero Only Host Address Can Be Configured on Interface 32 96 99 3 3 Bits on Host Side = 32 hosts 3rd Add Of 3rd Subnet 16.20.20.99 / 27 32 96 96 0 3 Bits on Host Side = 32 hosts If Remainder Is Zero It Is Network Add 16.20.20.96 / 27 32 64 95 31 2 Bits on Host Side = 32 hosts If Remainder Is One Less Than Divisor It Is Broadcast Add 16.20.20.95 / 27
  77. 77. 16.20.0.0 / 22 16.20.3.255 / 22 16.20.4.0 / 22 16.20.7.255 / 22 16.20.8.0 / 22 16.20.11.255 / 22 If 2nd Last Octet Is In Network Then Last Octet Should Be 0 Or Else It Is A Host Address 16.20.8.255 / 22 8 2 8 0 4 11 24 -22 =2 Bits On Host =4 Bits If 2nd Last Octet Is In Broadcast Then Last Octet Should Be 255 Or Else It Is A Host Address 16.20.8.255 / 22 7 1 4 3 4 11 24 -22 =2 Bits On Host =4 Bits
  78. 78. For E2E IP Communication Every Router Should Have Route To Reach All Network If Every Router Have routes To Reach All Network Then Issue Are:- Huge Routing Table. Frequent Updates. Huge Routing Table Has Three Issue High Memory / Processor utilisation. Ease Of Management is Lost. Packet Forwarding Delay Frequent Updates High Bandwidth Utilisation. High Processor / Memory Utilisation Performance Deterioration 10.0.0.0 /24 10.0.1.0 /24 10.0.2.0 /24 10.0.3.0 /24 10.0.4.0 /24 10.0.5.0 /24 10.0.6.0 /24 10.0.7.0 /24 R1 R2 R1 R2 Andheri Thane Lower Parel
  79. 79. Application Presentation Session Transport Network LLC MAC Physical Paper.jpg 5/5 4/5 3/5 2/5 1/5 ECC DATA (1/5) 1024 21 FCS DATA 5E 5E QOS DATA 10.0.0.1 30.0.0.1 FCS DATA AAA RRR 10110110 ALL DATA WILL MOVE 10110110 (PAPER.JPG) Port Add Segment Logical Add :- IP Address Packets Physical Add:- MAC Add Frame s Bits “10011001”
  80. 80. APPLICATION TELNET FTP HTTP; WWW TCP TCP TCP /UDP 23 20/21 80PERSENTATION SESSION TRANSPORT NETWORK RIP, IGRP, EIGP, OSPF, ISIS, BGP DATA – LINK 802.2; 802.3; ARPA CSMA/CD; LAN PROTCOL PPP; HDLC; FRAME – RELAY; ATM; X.25 WAN PROTOCOL PHYSICAL RJ45; BNC; AUI; 10B2; 10B5;10BT; CAT4/5/6;HUB RS232; RS422; V.35 CONNECTION TCP ORIENTED CONNECTION UDP LESS ROUTING PROTOCOL DEFAULT PROTOCOL ON SERIAL INT. OF CISCO ROUTER IS HDLC IP UPPER LLAYER PROTCOL
  81. 81. Layer OSL MODEL PDU FUNCTIONAL RESPONSIBILITY EXAMPLE 7 APPLICATION ------- USER INTERFACE TELNET, HTTP, WWW & FTP 6 PERSENTATION ------- DEFINE HOW DATA IS PRESENTED ASCII, EBCDIC 5 SESSION ------- KEEPING DIFFERENT APPLICATION’S DATA SEPARATE OPERATING SYSTEM 4 TRANSPORT SEGMENT DEFINES RELIABLE OR UN-RELIABLE DELIVERY, ERROR DETECTION & RECOVERY TCP / UDP 3 NETWORK PACKET PROVIDE LOGICAL ADDRESSING WHICH ROUTERS USE FOR PATH DETERMINATION IP, IPX, AT,RIP, IGRP, EIGP, OSPF, ISIS, BGP 2 DATA – LINK FRAME COMBINES BITS INTO BYTES INTO FRAMES, OFFER ACCESS TO MEDIA USING MAC ADDRESS AND PERFORMS ERROR DETECTION INTO CORRECTION 802.3 / 802.2 HDLC 1 PHYSICAL BIT SPECIFY VOLTAGE, WIRE SPEED PIN- OUT CABLES AND MOVES BITS BETWEEN DEVICES TIA/EIA-232 V.35 OSL LAYER
  82. 82. DATA LINK LAYER PHYSICAL LAYER ETHERNET IEEE802.3 100BASET TOKENRINGIEEE802.3 FDDI EIA /TIA-2.32 EIA/TIA-4.49 V.24 V.35 HSSI G 703 EIA-530 X21BITS SIP WANLANOSI LAYER PHYSICAL LAYER IMPLEMENTATIONS
  83. 83. DATALINK ETHERNET 802.2 HDLC FRAMERELAY 802.3 EIA/TIA-232 v.35 PHYSICAL DATA-LINK LAYERS DATA LINK LAYER PHYSICAL LAYER CSMS/CD, 802.3, 802.2, ARPA EIA/TIA Eth Std. CAT 4/5/6, 10B2, 10B5, HUB, RJ45, BNC, AUI PPP, HDLC, FRAME-RELAY, X.25, ATM TIA RS232, V.35 ETHERNET SERIAL
  84. 84. Design Rules 16.0.0.0 US BKC BLR
  85. 85. 1)Standard access-list – Filters packets on basis of source address Example :- int fastethernet 0/0 ip access-group 1 in access-list 1 deny 10.0.0.0 0.0.0.255 2)Extended access-list – Filters packets on basis of – Source address and Destination address – Protocol( TCP/UDP/ICMP, etc.) – Port numbers (FTP-21/20, Telnet- 23, http-80, etc.) Example :- int fastethernet 0/0 ip access-group 101 in access-list 101 deny tcp 10.0.0.0 0.0.0.255 50.0.0.0 0.0.0.255 eq 23
  86. 86. Rules Of Access-List 1) Access-list Number Indicates which protocol is filtered (IP/IPX/AT). 2)Only 1 access-group on an interface for a protocol in a direction whether standard or extended. 3)We can write multiple policies in a group but policies will be matched in top to bottom manner , Once a packet matches a policy it will do as directed by policy, no ; further of matching policies required. 4)Because Policies are matched in Top-To-Bottom manner hence most restrictive policy should come on top of list and broader policy should be at the bottom of list. 5)Selective removal and insertion of policies not allowed in numbered access-list. 6)If Packet does not match any of the defined policies then last policy of every group is implicit deny, packets will get denied. 7)If all policies in a group are deny then last policy in the group should be permit any – Standard access-list:- access-list 1 permit any – Extended access-list:- access-list 101 permit ip any
  87. 87. Spanning Tree :- Operation Switch Y Default priority 32768 (8000 hex ) MAC 0c0022222222 Switch Y Default priority 32768 (8000 hex ) MAC 0c0011111111 BPDU :- Bridge Protocol Data Unit (Default = Sent Every 2 Seconds) Root bridge :- Bridge With The Lowest Bridge ID Bridge ID :- Bridge Priority + Bridge MAC Address Link Speed Cost (reratify IEEE Spec ) Cost (Previous IEEE Spec) 10 Gbps 1 Gbps 100 Mbps 10 Mbps 2 4 19 100 1 1 100 100 Rules 1. Lowest Path Cost To Root Bridge 2. Lowest sender bridge ID 3. Lowest Sender Port ID 4. Lowest Port ID Of Receiving bridge aabb.cc00.0100 aabb.cc00.0200 aabb.cc00.0300 aabb.cc00.0400
  88. 88. All Switch In A Flat L2 Domain Will Select One Switch As Root Bridge And All Other Switches Will Act As Non-Root Bridges, Switch Whether Root Bridge Or Non-Root Bridge Will Send BPDU Once Every 2 Second On All Their Ports, Similarly All Non-Root Bridge Will Always Keep Listening To Root Bridge BPDU, If A Switch receives Root Bridge BPDU On More Then One Port It Will Automatically understand That There Is A Loop. So it Will Block All The Ports On Which Root Bridge BPDUs Were Heard Except For One Port, This Port Is Called As Root Port, Root Port Is A Port That Has least Cost Or High Bandwidth To Reach Root Bridge…….
  89. 89. How Are Root Bridge Elected : When Switches Come up They Will Start Exchanging BPDU, They Will Send Their Bridge ID (Bridge Priority + MAC Add) And Root Bridge ID As Party Of BDPU. Initially All Switches Will Put their Own Bridge ID As Root Bridge ID But Eventually By Exchanging BPDUs Appropriate Switch With lower Bridge ID Will Become Root Bridge. Admin Can Make Any Switch As Root Bridge By Changing Its Priority. Default Priority Is 32768 … How Is Cost Calculated; All Switches Will Send Their Cost To Reach Root Bridge (Root cost) As Part Of BPDU .In the Scenario Above SW1 Is Root Bridge And Will Send Root Cost As Zero In Its BPDU To SW2 And SW3 These Switches Are Connected To Root Bridge Over A 100mbps Link And Cost Of 100mbps link is 19, So they Can Reach Root Bridge At 19 Cost ….
  90. 90. Now In Their BPDU To SW 4 , They Will Send Their Root Cost As 19. SW 4 Is Connected To SW 2 Over A 100Mbps Link (Cost is 19). Similarly SW 4Is Connected To SW 3 Over A 10Mbps Link (Cost is 100) So Path Via SW 2 Has Lower Cost And Hence Port 5 Will Be Root Port And Port 2 Will Be Blocked. If Both Paths Had Same Cost In That Scenario Election Of Root Port Will Go On Lowest Sender Bridge ID. In Our Scenario Sender Bridge ID Of SW 2 Is Lower Compared To SW 3 Hence Port No 5 Of SW 4 Will Remain Up And Port No. 2 Will Be locked….. HUB In This Scenario Port No E0/0 Of SW 4 Will Become Root Port
  91. 91. RIP v 1 RIP v 2 IGRP EIGRP OSPF ISIS IGP (Interior Gateway Protocols) Class Full Class FullClass Less Class Less Class Less Class Less Distance Vector Distance Vector Distance Vector Advanced Distance Vector Link – StateLink – State
  92. 92. Version THL Type Of Services Total length Identification Flags Fragment Offset Time To live Protocol Header Checksum Source Address Destination Address Options Padding Version Traffic Class Flow Label Payload Length Next Header Hop Limit Source Address Destination Address - Field’s Name Kept From IPv4 To IPv6 - Field ‘s Not kept In IPv6 - Name & Position Changed In IPv6 - New Field in IPv6 IPv4 Header IPv6 Header IPv4 & IPv6 Header Comparison

×