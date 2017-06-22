Health album on play theapy

HEALTH ALBUM ON SUBMITTED TO SUBMITTED BY MRS.SHAILA MATHEW, MR. Final Year M.Sc. Nsg., Asst. Professor, Child Health Nurs...
INDEX SR. NO. TOPIC PAGE NO. 1 Introduction 1 2 Definition 2 3 Aim 3 4 Importance of play 3–6 5 Types of play 6–10 6 Selec...
1 INTRODUCTION:- Play is universal for all children. It is work for them and ways for their living. It is pleasurable as e...
2 DEFINITION:- "The systematic use of a theoretical model to establish an interpersonal process wherein trained play thera...
3 AIM:- The aim of play therapy is to decrease those behavioral and emotional difficulties that interfere significantly wi...
4 Intellectual and educational development:- Intellectual and educational development promote during play. Children learn ...
5 It reduces stress and strain and removes irritability and destructiveness, thus enhances the coping abilities. It helps ...
6 They learn norms of moral behavior and responsibility. They become creative and independent through play. They learn sex...
7 School children:- Usually enjoy competitive sports, games and they develop hobbies for recreation and diversion. School ...
8 Solitary independent play- Solitary independent play it includes when the child plays alone independently. Toddlers and ...
9 Onlooker play behavior found when the child watches others play but does not become engaged in their play. The child may...
10 Cooperative play- Cooperative play behavior is found in preschool and school children. They engage in formal game in gr...
11 Children must be taught the following:  Correct use of toys: Parent should explain the directions for use and caution ...
12 4 weeks to 4 months: Bright and moving objects hanging cradle toys, musical toys, balloons, rattles etc. 4 to 6 months:...
13 Toddlers:- Toddlers like informal free spontaneous, constructive and parallel play. They should be provided with fittin...
14 They like carpentry tools, painting materials, chess, chinese-checkers, cards, balls, crafts, music, puzzles, aquarium,...
15 Regardless of the form that therapeutic play takes, the child life specialist (CLS) ensures that the play is developmen...
16 3) Physiologically enhancing play (e.g. blowing bubbles, balloons, surgical gloves to improve breathing). 4) Bathing (p...
17 REFERENCES 1. Marlow “Pediatric Nursing” Sixth edition, Elsevier publication, Page no-738-1132. 2. WONG’S “Pediatric Nu...
18 16. Cassell, S. (1965). Effect of brief puppet therapy upon the emotional responses of children undergoing cardiac cath...
  1. 1. HEALTH ALBUM ON SUBMITTED TO SUBMITTED BY MRS.SHAILA MATHEW, MR. Final Year M.Sc. Nsg., Asst. Professor, Child Health Nursing B.V.D.U. CON., Sangli B.V.D.U. CON., Sangli.
  2. 2. INDEX SR. NO. TOPIC PAGE NO. 1 Introduction 1 2 Definition 2 3 Aim 3 4 Importance of play 3–6 5 Types of play 6–10 6 Selection of play material 10 7 care of play material 10 8 Suitable play material according to age 11–14 9 Therapeutic play 14–16 10 Conclusion 16 11 References 17-18
  3. 3. 1 INTRODUCTION:- Play is universal for all children. It is work for them and ways for their living. It is pleasurable as enjoyable aspect of child’s life and essential for growth and development. Play serves as a medium for children’s expression of emotions. Play is the activity that has no serious motive and from which there is no material gain. The distinction between work and play however lies in the mental attitude. Football can play for children or can be work and means of earning for the professional footballer.  Sigmund Freud first used PT in 1909  Carl Rogers introduced person-centered theory  Virginia Axline-created non-directive play therapy  According to Bergen (1998) Play is…. - Natural and important to growing up. - Something people do all their lives. - Something fun, where new things are learned, experiences shared, and there is make believe and learning. “When you asked me what I did in school today and I say, 'I just played.' Please don’t misunderstand me. For you see, I am learning as I play. I am learning to enjoy and be successful in my work. Today I am a child and my work is play.” Anita Wadley, 1974.
  4. 4. 2 DEFINITION:- "The systematic use of a theoretical model to establish an interpersonal process wherein trained play therapists use the therapeutic powers of play to help clients prevent or resolve psychosocial difficulties and achieve optimal growth and development." Association of Play Therapy, 2008. Play therapy refers to a method of psychotherapy with children in which a therapist uses a child's fantasies and the symbolic meanings of his or her play as a medium for understanding and communication with the child. Play Therapy “Play Therapy is based upon the fact that play is the child’s natural medium of self-expression. It is an opportunity for the child to ‘play out’ his/her feelings and problems just as adults talk out their difficulties.” Ballantine, 1969 & Virginia Axline
  5. 5. 3 AIM:- The aim of play therapy is to decrease those behavioral and emotional difficulties that interfere significantly with a child's normal functioning. IMPORTANCE OF PLAY Play helps in development of children in various aspects, i.e. physical, intellectual or emotional, moral and social development. Physical development:- Physical development enhanced during play. Muscular and sensory abilities developed at the time of running, climbing, riding cycle and in other active play. These activities help to strengthen muscle and to learn coordinated movements and skills. The young children learn to differentiate sensations by visual, auditory and tactile stimulations through the use of play materials.
  6. 6. 4 Intellectual and educational development:- Intellectual and educational development promote during play. Children learn color, size, shape, number, distance, height, speed, name of the objects etc. while playing with various toys and play things. Creative activity, problem solving, abstract thinking, imagination, communication and speech development occur during play. Children improve their attention span and concentration by playing. They can make difference of reality and fantasy through play. It helps them to experience thrill of achievement. Emotional development:- Emotional developmentplay improves emotional development. Children express their fear, anxiety, anger, joy etc. during play.
  7. 7. 5 It reduces stress and strain and removes irritability and destructiveness, thus enhances the coping abilities. It helps to communicate with others and outside world. Play acts as outlet of negative feelings and considered as safety valve to release emotional tension and reduce emotional trauma. It is recreation and diversion for the children. Social development:- Social development play helps in socialization. Children become a social being through a play. They learn interaction with playmates by sharing, understanding others and communicating. Play improves social relationship and working capacity with other people. It helps to learn rules of social living and cultural activities. Moral development:- Children learn to morality from parents, teachers and other adults. During play with peers, child’s behavior will reflect the right and wrong things, honesty, sportsmanship and value system. Children show awareness about the needs and wishes of others and give importance to the friendship and cooperation.
  8. 8. 6 They learn norms of moral behavior and responsibility. They become creative and independent through play. They learn sex-role behavior in play. TYPES OF PLAY:- Play is natural and spontaneous. It depends upon age, sex, interest, personality, ability, cultural pattern and socioeconomic status of the child’s family. Play, playtime and playmates decrease as the age increase. Play is a social behavior which differs in various age groups and depends upon the level of development. It is an individualized behavior. Infants:- Usually engage in social affective play, sense-pleasure play and skill play. In social affective play infants response by smiling, cooing to the interacting adult. In sense pleasure play, they learn and explore environment through various sensory experience. They develop skill through imitation. Young children also engage in sense pleasure play and skill play. Preschool children:- Usually enjoy dramatic play through which they identify themself with adult and dramatize adult’s behavior. Structured formal play begins to be played during later preschool years.
  9. 9. 7 School children:- Usually enjoy competitive sports, games and they develop hobbies for recreation and diversion. School age children initiate and dramatize more complex activities even acting out stories in book. Adolescents and older school age children:- Adolescents and older school age children engage in a more sophisticated type of fantasy activity called daydreaming. They spent their leisure time in competitive sports, operating computers, watching television, listening to the radio, hobbies, reading. According to Parten and Newhall (1943), play behavior can described as follows- Unoccupied play- The child is not involved in play activity but may move around randomly, crawl under a table, climb on and off a chair or follow another person or just stand alone with least social involvement.
  10. 10. 8 Solitary independent play- Solitary independent play it includes when the child plays alone independently. Toddlers and pre-toddlers engage in this type of concentrating play with less interaction with others. Onlooker play-
  11. 11. 9 Onlooker play behavior found when the child watches others play but does not become engaged in their play. The child may sit nearby or hear or see what others are doing or talking as she/he feels interest. Young children usually do not exhibit this form. Parallel play- It is an independent play activity when the child plays alongside other children but not with them. They play similar or identical play as other children play nearby. Toddlers typically play in this manner. Associative play- In associative play interactions occur between children. This common in preschool age group and they play with same thing and do similar activity. Conversation and association with peers are main interest.
  12. 12. 10 Cooperative play- Cooperative play behavior is found in preschool and school children. They engage in formal game in group like football or dramatic play of life situation. SELECTION AND CARE OF PLAY MATERIALS Selection of play materials and toys depends upon age, abilities, interests, likes and dislikes, culture, experience, personality and level of intelligence of the child. The play materials should have the following characteristics:  Safe, washable, light weight, simple, durable, easy to handle and non- breakable.  Realistic, attractive, constructive and offer problem-solving opportunities.  No sharp edges and no small removable parts which may be swallowed or inhaled.  No over stimulating and frustrating.  No toxic paints, not costly, not inflammable and not excessive noisy.  Play things with electrical plugs should be avoided, only children over 8 years of age should be permitted to use them. Parents should avoid impulse of buying toys because of advertisement in the mass media. Toys can be purchased on the basis of the above mentioned criteria and safety measures to be followed. Supervision during play is important to prevent accidental injury. There is no substitute for being with children when they are playing.
  13. 13. 11 Children must be taught the following:  Correct use of toys: Parent should explain the directions for use and caution labels.  Safe storing of toys in a space with easy reach and away from busy areas.  Keeping the play things in good conditions and parent should repair or discard damaged and broken toys.  Keeping the play materials of older brothers and sisters away from younger children and the wrong toys for the wrong ages can be injuries to children.  Electronic toys and games can also be shared by the adults in the children’s play time. Parents may interact and initiate the use with precautions. The nurse should encourage and motivate the children and parents for play and make them aware about the importance of play. Parent should allow the child to play and arrange the play things. The important nursing responsibility is to teach the parent about safety measures and observation, interaction and supervision of the children during play. Nurse should initiate play at home, hospital or in health care agency depending upon the individual choice with high flexibility. Nurse should inform about the modern concept of play to the parents and family. Traditionally, girls are expected to play with dolls and boys with the toys required greater muscular activity. Presently, children of both sexes engage in dolls play as well as play of muscular effort and learn the roles of sexual equality. SUITABLE PLAY MATERIAL ACCORDING TO AGE Infant:- Infant learns motor skills, bodily control and coordination by various means. They need stimulation with toys for visual, auditory and tactile sensations. The play materials suitable for them can be as follows:
  14. 14. 12 4 weeks to 4 months: Bright and moving objects hanging cradle toys, musical toys, balloons, rattles etc. 4 to 6 months: Soft squeeze toys, rattles, toys animal, balloons etc. 7 to 9 months: Soft squeeze and sound toys, blocks, cubes, plastic ring, rattles etc. 10 to 12 months: Motion toys, water play, blocks, doll, ball, musical toys, picture books or stiff cards, rocking horse walker, transporting objects, pull and push toys.
  15. 15. 13 Toddlers:- Toddlers like informal free spontaneous, constructive and parallel play. They should be provided with fitting toys pull-push toys, pyramid toys, blocks, vehicles, ball, doll, pots, and pans, household articles, mud or clay, crayons, picture books or cards, play telephone, doll’s house etc. Preschool children:- Preschool children like cooperative, imitative, creative, and imaginative play. Suitable playthings for this group are puppets, animals, dolls, doll’s house, carpentry tools, large blocks, paint materials, colored picture books, doctor set toys, hospital equipment (like plastic syringes blunt scissors), housekeeping toys, paper modeling clay, cooking materials, tricycles etc. School age children:- Prefer competitive formal organized and cooperative play. They like imitation and self-direction. They like game rather than toys. Toys are popular up to 8 years of age.Children of this group enjoy games of muscular activity, running, climbing, swinging, etc.
  16. 16. 14 They like carpentry tools, painting materials, chess, chinese-checkers, cards, balls, crafts, music, puzzles, aquarium, maps, animals to make zoo or farm or pets, gardening, etc. They become interested in exploring matters. WHAT IS THERAPEUTIC PLAY? Play can be broadly defined as any activity in which children spontaneously engage and find pleasurable. For children in the hospital, specific forms of play can provide an effective venue for personal development and increased well-being. In particular, therapeutic play refers to specialized activities that are developmentallysupportive and facilitate the emotional well- being of a pediatric patient. The discourse on play acknowledges important distinctions between therapeutic play and play therapy. Although these terms are often used interchangeably, the focus oftherapeutic play is on the promotion of continuing ‘normal development’ while enablingchildren to respond more effectively to difficult situations such as medical experiences. In contrast, play therapy addresses basic and persistent psychological issues associated with how a child may interact with his or her world. Therefore, therapeutic play, in a less structured way, focuses on the process of play as a mechanism for mastering developmental milestones and critical events such as hospitalization. Since therapeutic play comprises activities that are dependent on the developmental needs of the child as well as the environment, it can take many forms.For example, therapeutic play can be delivered through interactive puppet shows, creative or expressive arts, puppet and doll play, and other medically oriented play. It can be directive or non-directive in approach and may include re- enactments of medical situations to facilitate children’s adaptation to hospitalization.
  17. 17. 15 Regardless of the form that therapeutic play takes, the child life specialist (CLS) ensures that the play is developmentally appropriate while using language that is understandable to the child. During therapeutic play children are encouraged to ask questions to clarify misconceptions and express feelings related to their fears and concerns. In this way, therapeutic play acts as a vehicle for eliciting information from children while also sharing information about what to expect from medical procedures and what sensations may be experienced. Therapeutic play typically consists of at least one of the following types of activities: 1) The encouragement of emotional expression (e.g. re-enactment of experiences through doll play). 2) Instructional play to educate children about medicalexperiences, and the studies reviewed here predominantly address medically oriented play, including emotional expression and instructional play forms.
  18. 18. 16 3) Physiologically enhancing play (e.g. blowing bubbles, balloons, surgical gloves to improve breathing). 4) Bathing (procedure)- Live tub toys like boats, cups and water syringes without needles give the child a doll he can give a bath. 5) Ambulation by giving pushes and pulls toys. CONCLUSION:- Playing is the natural medium of development and expression of children. Play can keep the child away from boredom, bad temper, irritability and destructiveness. It is better to encourage a child to play in a group to make him social. Children should be allowed to play without much interference, so that they become more independent.
  19. 19. 17 REFERENCES 1. Marlow “Pediatric Nursing” Sixth edition, Elsevier publication, Page no-738-1132. 2. WONG’S “Pediatric Nursing” 8th edition, Elsevier publication, Page no-83-86, 674. 3. O.P. Ghai “Pediatric Nursing” 6th edition, Ghai publication. 4. ParulDatta “Pediatric Nursing” 3rd edition, Jaypee publication, Page no-128-131. 5. Association of Play Therapy (n.d.). About Play Therapy Overview. Retrieved May 15, 2008 from http://www.a4pt.org/ps.playtherapy.cfm 6. Baggerly, J., & Parker, M. (2005). Child-centered group play therapy with African American boys at the elementary school level. Journal of Counseling and Development 83(4), 387-397. 7. Dougherty, J. & Ray, D.C. (2007). Differential impact of play therapy on developmental levels of children. International Journal of Play Therapy, 16(1), 2-19. 8. De Rios, M. D. (1997). Magical realism: A cultural intervention for traumatized Hispanic children. Cultural Diversity & Mental Health, 3(3), 159-170. 9. Fall, M. (1994). Physical and emotional expression: A combination approach for working with children in the small areas of a school counselor’s office. School Counselor, 42(1), 73-77. 10. Fall, M., Balvanz, J., Johnson, L., & Nelson, L. (1999). A play therapy intervention and its relationship to self-efficacy and learning behaviors. Professional School Counseling, 2(3), 194-204. 11. Gil, E. (1994). Play in family therapy. New York: Guilford. 12. Johnson, L., Mcleod, E.H., &Fall, M. (1997). Play therapy with labeled children in the schools. Professional School Counseling, 1(1), 31-34. 13. Kottman, T. (2001). Play therapy: Basics and beyond. Alexandria, VA: American Counseling Association. 14. Lambert, S.F., LeBlanc, M., Mullen, J.A., Ray, D., Baggerly, J., White, J., & Kaplan, D. (2005). Learning more about those who play in session: The national play therapy in counseling practices project. International Journal of Play Therapy, 14(2), 7-24. 15. Landreth, G. L. (1991). Play therapy: The art of the relationship. Muncie, IN: Accelerated Development.
  20. 20. 18 16. Cassell, S. (1965). Effect of brief puppet therapy upon the emotional responses of children undergoing cardiac catheterization. Journal of Consulting Psychology,29(1): 1-8. 17. Clatworthy, S. (1981). Therapeutic play: Effects on hospitalized children. Journal of Association for Care of Children's Health, 9(4):108-113. 18. Ellerton, M. L., Caty, S., & Ritchie, J. A. (1985). Helping young children masterintrusive procedures through play. Children’s Health Care, 13(4):167-173. 19. Fosson, A., Martin, J., & Haley, J. (1990). Anxiety among hospitalized latencyagechildren. Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, 11(6):324-327. 20. Johnson, P. A., & Stockdale, D. F. (1975). Effects of puppet therapy on palmarsweating of hospitalized children. The Johns Hopkins Medical Journal, 137, 1- 5. 21. Rae, W. A., Worchel, F. F., Upchurch, J., Sanner, J. H., & Daniel, C. A. (1989).The psychosocial impact of play on hospitalized children. Journal of PediatricPsychology, 14(4):617-627. 22. Schwartz, B. H., Albino, J. E., Tedesco, L. A. (1983). Effects of psychologicalpreparation on children hospitalized for dental operations. Journal of Pediatrics, 102(4):634-638. 23. Wikstrom, B-M. (2005). Communicating via expressive arts: The natural mediumof self-expression for hospitalized children. Pediatric Nursing, 31(6):480-485. 24. Young, M. R., & Fu, V. R. (1988). Influence of play and temperament on theyoung child’s response to pain. Children’s Health Care, 16(3): 209-215. 25. Zahr, L.K. (1998). Therapeutic play for hospitalized preschoolers in Lebanon.Pediatric Nursing, 23(5), 449-454.

