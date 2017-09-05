Butadiene Rubber Was Valued More Than USD 5 Billion In 2016

The Biomass industry report “Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size By Product (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (SB Rubber, Butadiene Rubber, SB Latex, ABS, Adiponitrile), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market size was more than USD 16.5 billion in 2016 and will witness 5% growth over the projected timespan.