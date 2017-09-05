© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Fuel Cell Market size worth $25.5bn by 202...
The Biomass industry report “Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size By Product (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (SB Rubber, Butadiene Rubber, SB Latex, ABS, Adiponitrile), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market size was more than USD 16.5 billion in 2016 and will witness 5% growth over the projected timespan.

Butadiene Rubber Was Valued More Than USD 5 Billion In 2016

  Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market size was more than USD 16.5 billion in from 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.
  2. 2. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Escalating tire and automotive industry across the globe is the major factor which is likely to stimulate the synthetic & bio-based butadiene market size by 2024.  The rise in automotive industry is expected to drive product demand in automotive related industries including raw material for body parts, tires and other accessories which will subsequently boost synthetic & bio-based butadiene market size by 2024.  SB rubber (E-SBR and S-SBR) and butadiene rubber are the major raw materials used in the production of tires across automotive industry as they possess various advantages including better grip and low rolling resistance which provides improved fuel economy and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Key Insights from Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market:
  3. 3. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Synthetic led the overall industry by capturing a major chunk of the synthetic & bio-based butadiene market size in 2016.  In terms of revenue, the synthetic butadiene market was valued at over USD 15 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 20 billion in 2024, attaining a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.  Synthetic butadiene is highly volatile and exhibit lower water solubility and therefore has the tendency to evaporate easily, which is likely to pose serious threat to environment and human. Continued...
  4. 4. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Asia Pacific led the overall synthetic & bio-based butadiene market size and accounted for a major chunk of the total market size in 2016, as key automobile manufacturers are based in China which drives the product demand in the region.  China is inclined towards plastic use for manufacturing automotive parts to reduce the overall weight of the car and improve fuel efficiency.  Key companies in the business are BASF SE, Eni S.p.A, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, PCS, Repsol, SABIC, TPC Group and Yeochun NCC.  Synthetic & bio-based butadiene market has applications across various end-user industries including automotive, construction, etc., as it possesses various advantages including high impact and chemical resistance, toughness, heat stability, rigidity, and ease of processing. Thus, increasing automotive industry across the globe will positively influence the synthetic & bio-based butadiene market size during the forecast period. Continued...
  5. 5. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com U.S. Synthetic & Bio-Based Butadiene Market size, by application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Billion)
  6. 6. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Browse Full Market Research Report On Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market @ http://bit.ly/2pFJIC9 Request for a Sample of this Research Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1595 https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/49
×