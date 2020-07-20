Lecture 1 layout of autoelectric system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Layout of Auto-electrical System
Describe the Layout of Auto-electrical System • Define Auto-electric System • Identify Components of Auto-electric System ...
Introduction Automobile electrical system includes starting system, charging system, ignition system, lighting system, aux...
Components of Auto-electric System 1. A power source, which are vehicle’s battery and Alternator 2. Circuit Protection fro...
1. Power Source The battery is prime power source in automobile electric systems, the other source of electricity is an al...
2. Circuit Protection Circuit protection involves;- a) Fuses b) Circuit breakers c) Fusible links d) Mega Fuses
a. Fuses Fuses are used in the circuit to protect the wiring from overheating and damage caused by excessive current flow ...
Testing Fuses It is important to test the condition of a fuse if the circuit being protected by the fuse does not operate....
b. Circuit breakers Circuit breakers are used to prevent harmful overload (excessive current flow) in a circuit by opening...
Cycling-type circuit breakers, therefore, are reset when the current stops flowing, which causes the bimetallic strip to c...
A short or grounded circuit anywhere in the headlight circuit could cause excessive current flow and, therefore, the openi...
c. Fusible links A fusible link is a type of fuse that consists of a short length (6 to 9 in. long) of standard copper-str...
If excessive current flow (caused by a short-to-ground or a defective component) occurs, the fusible link will melt in hal...
All current except the current used by the starter motor flows through fusible links and then through individual circuit f...
d. Mega Fuses Many newer vehicles are equipped with mega fuses instead of fusible links to protect high-amperage circuits....
Checking fusible links and mega fuses links and mega fuses are usually located near where electrical power is sent to othe...
3. Power Path The power path involves the followings a. Wire b. Connector c. Terminal d. Wire Support and Protection e. Co...
a. wire Most automotive wire is made from strands of copper covered by plastic insulation. Copper is an excellent conducto...
Battery cable is a largest wires used in the automotive electrical system A wire terminal is a metal fastener attached to ...
Wire Support and Protection Wire in the electrical system should be supported by clamps or fastened by wire ties at variou...
Electrical conduit is the materials that covers and protects wiring. The color used on electrical convoluted conduit tells...
Blue or yellow conduit. This color conduit is used to cover wires that have voltages ranging from 12 to 42 volts. Circuits...
Orange conduit. This color conduit is used to cover wiring that carries high-voltage current from 144 to 650 volts. These ...
• Harness A wiring harness is an organized set of wires, terminals and connectors that run throughout the entire vehicle a...
4. Switches and controls Switches and controls are used to close and open circuit for various purpose. It involves switche...
Switches have two or more set of contacts. Opening of contacts is called opening or breaking the circuit while closing the...
For example: • In a horn circuit a one−way switch(SPST) is mostly used. • Stoplight circuit may have a mechanical one−way ...
• Ignition switch (switched off. switched on starting)-SPDT • Light switch (switched off; side/rear light switched on; sid...
Relays The main parts of a relay are the winding, the iron core, the movable arm in top of the iron core, the contact poin...
If this happens then the iron core is building up a magnetic field. Now through that the movable arm in the top of it (bet...
5. Electrical Load The electrical load involves all the components which utilizes the electricity. For instance electric b...
6. Return Path All vehicles use ground wires between the engine and body and/or between the body and the negative terminal...
• Wire Repair To find a fault in a circuit is it necessary to know how that circuit is connected. In some cases manufactur...
The test lamp is an important tool that can be used to find out where or how far the connection of a circuit is still in o...
Individual Assignment I 1. Explain differences between Relay and Solenoid(magnetic) switch 2. Describe function of flasher
THANKS
