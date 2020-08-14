Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
111 SMART DATE Date handling made simple(r)
2 MARTIN @mandclu ANDERSON-CLUTZ
3 SMART DATE
4 HISTORY
UI COMPARISON 5
- “All Day” checkbox - More natural output for date ranges EDITOR EXPERIENCE 6
- Crawling a site about to launch, realized the slowest page was an events archive PERFORMANCE ISSUE 7
NEED FOR A MODULE 8 Editor UX Performance Formatting
9 APPROACH
LEVERAGE CORE 10 - Extend core Date Range field - Uses an HTML5 datetime picker - Store data as timestamps - Native db Dat...
RECURRING DATES 11 - Stores recurring instances as normal field deltas, so views will work like normal multivalued fields ...
CALENDAR INTEGRATION 12 - Originally a patch on Fullcalendar Views - Now a plugin instance - Drag-and-drop support - Full ...
STARTER KITS 13 - Bundles of configuration to get you up and running quickly - Install an Event content type and related v...
DEMO TIME! 14 - Editor - Field config - Output examples - Display config - Smart Date formats
MORE DEMOS! 15 - Recurring Dates - Formatter - Calendar - Starter Kit
16 CHALLENGES
RESOLVED! 17 - No interface in core to translate field config (output format) - Created config entity type, also makes it ...
COMMUNITY ADOPTION 18 - Blogs - Newsletters - Presentations (like this one!) - Online discussions (Slack, etc) - Support
COMMUNITY HELP 19 - D7 migration - D9 compatibility - Misc fixes - Drag-and-drop editing in calendar - Views granularity?
THE PATH FORWARD 20 - Views granularity - Allowed start, end range per field - Registration - Smart(er) date elements in c...
ADDRESSING THE PROBLEMS 21 SPEED Timestamps for better performance FORMAT Intelligent formatting of output, translatable E...
22 COMMENTS QQUESTIONS
23 THANKS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Smart Date - Drupalcamp Colorado 2020

13 views

Published on

A talk on how the Smart Date module can make your site faster, easier to create and manage events, and more intuitive for visitors

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Smart Date - Drupalcamp Colorado 2020

  1. 1. 111 SMART DATE Date handling made simple(r)
  2. 2. 2 MARTIN @mandclu ANDERSON-CLUTZ
  3. 3. 3 SMART DATE
  4. 4. 4 HISTORY
  5. 5. UI COMPARISON 5
  6. 6. - “All Day” checkbox - More natural output for date ranges EDITOR EXPERIENCE 6
  7. 7. - Crawling a site about to launch, realized the slowest page was an events archive PERFORMANCE ISSUE 7
  8. 8. NEED FOR A MODULE 8 Editor UX Performance Formatting
  9. 9. 9 APPROACH
  10. 10. LEVERAGE CORE 10 - Extend core Date Range field - Uses an HTML5 datetime picker - Store data as timestamps - Native db Datetime has advantages, but 100% custom - Also not as portable - Postgres uses timestamps to store dates - Use existing class and methods - JS uses timestamps for internal storage too
  11. 11. RECURRING DATES 11 - Stores recurring instances as normal field deltas, so views will work like normal multivalued fields - Able to override specific instances - Reschedule or cancel - Special formatter for recurring dates - Show a specific number of upcoming and/or past instances - Able to customize text display or recurrence rule
  12. 12. CALENDAR INTEGRATION 12 - Originally a patch on Fullcalendar Views - Now a plugin instance - Drag-and-drop support - Full support for recurring dates - Fullcalendar View actively maintained
  13. 13. STARTER KITS 13 - Bundles of configuration to get you up and running quickly - Install an Event content type and related views - A great way to try out Smart Date, or jump start your project - Easiest way to use Smart Date with Fullcalendar View - Patches welcome!
  14. 14. DEMO TIME! 14 - Editor - Field config - Output examples - Display config - Smart Date formats
  15. 15. MORE DEMOS! 15 - Recurring Dates - Formatter - Calendar - Starter Kit
  16. 16. 16 CHALLENGES
  17. 17. RESOLVED! 17 - No interface in core to translate field config (output format) - Created config entity type, also makes it reusable - Views support, especially separate display of start and end - Custom coded, even allows filtering by duration - Tokens support - Use an existing or custom format - Timezones per event - Works for core Datetime and Datetime Range fields
  18. 18. COMMUNITY ADOPTION 18 - Blogs - Newsletters - Presentations (like this one!) - Online discussions (Slack, etc) - Support
  19. 19. COMMUNITY HELP 19 - D7 migration - D9 compatibility - Misc fixes - Drag-and-drop editing in calendar - Views granularity?
  20. 20. THE PATH FORWARD 20 - Views granularity - Allowed start, end range per field - Registration - Smart(er) date elements in core
  21. 21. ADDRESSING THE PROBLEMS 21 SPEED Timestamps for better performance FORMAT Intelligent formatting of output, translatable EDITOR UX JS-rich interface provides app-like functionality
  22. 22. 22 COMMENTS QQUESTIONS
  23. 23. 23 THANKS!

×