Ppt on coca cola

An assignment on "Setting of a beverages unit plant layout, equipment, general function, investment along and profit"
Introduction Coca-Cola (often referred to simply as Coke) is a carbonated soft drink produced by The Coca-Cola Company of Atlanta, Georgia.
Founder of coca-cola • Coca-Cola invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton in Columbus Georgia.
Equipment used in coca cola • Step: 1 Pure water is subjected to sophisticated filtering, softening and disinfecting to re...
• Step- 2 Sugar is added, along with the appropriate beverage concentrate to produce ‘syrup’, the basic component for the ...
• Step: 3 The mixture is saturated with carbon dioxide at a low temperature and under high pressure to give the drinks the...
Step: 4 Automated machinery dispenses the mixture, in precisely calculated quantities, into sterilised bottles while anoth...
• Step: 5 The containers move to another machine which applies labels and bar codes, after which they are automatically in...
• Step: 6 After final checking, bottles and cans are transported to machines which pack them in cartons or boxes before be...
• Step: 7 The packed beverages are delivered by trucks to storage facilities to await delivery to customers and to be enjo...
Hindustan COCA-COLA Beverage Pvt. Ltd, Khordha Plant • Khordha plant was established in the year 2000 under the authority ...
In HCCBPL, Khordha there are 5 production lines which are presently operating. These are: 1. Krones 600 BPM 2. MZ RGB 600 ...
• Khordha: - In this plant production as well as distribution of finished goods to distributors does. • Rourkela (Direct D...
Major Products of COCA-COLA, Produced in Khordha Plant Coca-Cola: • The Coca-cola is world’s favourite drink in beginning ...
Thums up: • It is most popular soft drink in India. It has strong Cola taste & made for person with exiting personality. •...
Fanta: • It is identified as Fun catalyst. Fanta stands for its vibrant colour, tempting taste and tingling bubbles that j...
Sprite: • Worldwide Sprite is ranked as the no. 4th soft drink & sold in more than 190 countries. • In India, Sprite was l...
Limca: • “Lime‘n’lemoni Limca” can cast a tangy refreshing spell onanyone, anywhere. • The Limca word is derived from‘Nimb...
Coca cola zero: • It is a zero calorie beverage. Artificial sweetener Aspartame is the replacement of sugar in it. • PET b...
Kinley Soda: • It is one of the best sparkling carbonated soft drink without any added flavor. • It is available in glass ...
Kinley Water: • It is a packaged drinking water. This water is treated through 5 step process UV treatment, Reverse osmosi...
Maaza: • Maaza was launched in 1976. It is a drink that offered the same real taste of fruit juices and is available throu...
Minute Maid Pulpy Orange (MMPO): • The Florida Food Corporation developed orange juice powder. • The Company developed a p...
Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh (MMNF): • Recently Coca-Cola launched new fruit drink Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh which is made from f...
Minute Maid Mango (MMM): • Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka has launched Minute Maid Mango, its latest innovation under The C...
Departments in Plant O Production Department o Quality Department o Maintenance Department o HR Department o Logistics Dep...
Marketing strategy Rule of 4 “P”
Conclusion The Coca-Cola Company understands that in today’s business world technology is very essential to run such a big...
  1. 1. An assignment on “Setting of a beverages unit plant layout, equipment, general function, investment along and profit” Presented by Manas Kumar Patel (03Fsc/PhD/2016)
  2. 2. Introduction Coca-Cola (often referred to simply as Coke) is a carbonated soft drink produced by The Coca-Cola Company of Atlanta, Georgia. • The Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational beverage corporation and manufacturer, retailer and marketer of non-alcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups. • Coca-Cola currently offers more than 500 brands in over 200 countries or territories and serves over 1.7 billion servings each day.
  3. 3. Founder of coca-cola • Coca-Cola invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton in Columbus Georgia. • The Coca-Cola formula and brand was bought in1889 by Asa Candler who incorporated The Coca-Cola Company in 1892.
  4. 4. Equipment used in coca cola • Step: 1 Pure water is subjected to sophisticated filtering, softening and disinfecting to remove all impurities
  5. 5. • Step- 2 Sugar is added, along with the appropriate beverage concentrate to produce ‘syrup’, the basic component for the soft drinks.
  6. 6. • Step: 3 The mixture is saturated with carbon dioxide at a low temperature and under high pressure to give the drinks their renowned ‘fizziness’.
  7. 7. Step: 4 Automated machinery dispenses the mixture, in precisely calculated quantities, into sterilised bottles while another cans, caps or seals them.
  8. 8. • Step: 5 The containers move to another machine which applies labels and bar codes, after which they are automatically inspected to guarantee they meet all requirements
  9. 9. • Step: 6 After final checking, bottles and cans are transported to machines which pack them in cartons or boxes before being laces on wooden pallets.
  10. 10. • Step: 7 The packed beverages are delivered by trucks to storage facilities to await delivery to customers and to be enjoyed by consumers.
  11. 11. Hindustan COCA-COLA Beverage Pvt. Ltd, Khordha Plant • Khordha plant was established in the year 2000 under the authority of COCA-COLA, India. • This plant is the 3rd largest plant after Ahmadabad and Rurki in term of production of finished goods. • Both Odisha and Jharkhand zone come under this region. Jharkhand is fully depending on Khordha plant because no production plant is there.
  12. 12. In HCCBPL, Khordha there are 5 production lines which are presently operating. These are: 1. Krones 600 BPM 2. MZ RGB 600 BPM 3. CSD 600 BPM 4. PET 140 BPM 5. WTR 75 BPM
  13. 13. • Khordha: - In this plant production as well as distribution of finished goods to distributors does. • Rourkela (Direct Depto): - It is one of the depots of HCCBPL, Khordha where goods are directly distributed by the company to the retailer. • Rourkela (Indirect Depto):- From here goods are sending to the distributor point. • Mancheswar (Direct Depto):- From here goods are sending from the F1 plant and distributed to the retailer. • Bhawanipatana: - This is same like all indirect depots, goods are sending from Khordha plant to here and from there goods are sending to the distributor point. • (Rourkela CO-pack):- It is one of the RGB bottling plants of HCCBPL, Khordha. Here production happens and finished goods are sending to the F2 and F3 location.
  14. 14. Major Products of COCA-COLA, Produced in Khordha Plant Coca-Cola: • The Coca-cola is world’s favourite drink in beginning in1886. It is available packaging materials like glass bottles, PET container. • Glass bottles are available in200ml, 300ml and 330ml size. • PET bottles are available in commercial size like 400ml, 500ml, 600ml, 750ml, 1.25liter, 1.5 liter, 1.75 liter 2 liter, and 2.25 liter size.
  15. 15. Thums up: • It is most popular soft drink in India. It has strong Cola taste & made for person with exiting personality. • It has strong, fizzy taste. Glass bottles are available in200ml, 300ml and 330ml size. • PET bottles are available in commercial size like 400ml, 500ml, 600ml, 750ml, 1.25liter, 1.5 liter, 1.75 liter 2 liter, 2.25 liter.
  16. 16. Fanta: • It is identified as Fun catalyst. Fanta stands for its vibrant colour, tempting taste and tingling bubbles that just uplifts feelings but also helps free spirit thus encouraging one to indulge in the moment. • Glass bottles are available in 200ml,300ml and 330ml size. PET bottles areavailable in commercial size like 400ml, 500ml, 600ml, 750ml, 1.25liter, 1.5 liter, 1.75 liter 2 liter, 2.25 liter.
  17. 17. Sprite: • Worldwide Sprite is ranked as the no. 4th soft drink & sold in more than 190 countries. • In India, Sprite was launched in year 1999 & today it has grown to be one of the fast growing soft drinks, leading the clear lime categories. • Today Sprite is perceived as ‘Youth Icon’. Sprite has stood for a straight forward and honest attitude. • It is available in glass, PET containers, can and fountains of various sizes.
  18. 18. Limca: • “Lime‘n’lemoni Limca” can cast a tangy refreshing spell onanyone, anywhere. • The Limca word is derived from‘Nimbu’+‘jaisa’ hence “Lime sa”. It is remained unchallenged as the no.1 sparkling drink in the cloudy lemon segment. • The Success formula is sharp fizz and lemoni bite combined with the single minded proposition of the brand as the provider of‘Freshness.
  19. 19. Coca cola zero: • It is a zero calorie beverage. Artificial sweetener Aspartame is the replacement of sugar in it. • PET bottles are available in commercial size like 400ml and 600ml.
  20. 20. Kinley Soda: • It is one of the best sparkling carbonated soft drink without any added flavor. • It is available in glass bottles and also in PET bottles.
  21. 21. Kinley Water: • It is a packaged drinking water. This water is treated through 5 step process UV treatment, Reverse osmosis, ozonization, carbon filtration and sand filtration. • “Bund Bund per Vishvas” is its tagline. PET bottles are available in commercial size like 400ml, 500ml and 1 liter.
  22. 22. Maaza: • Maaza was launched in 1976. It is a drink that offered the same real taste of fruit juices and is available throughout the year. Maaza currently dominates the fruit drink category. • Consumers regard Maaza as wholesome, natural, fun drink which delivers the real experience of fruit. • PET bottles are available in commercial size like 400ml, 600ml, and 1.2liter. • Glass bottles are available in 200ml and 250ml size. TetraPak is available in 200ml pack size.
  23. 23. Minute Maid Pulpy Orange (MMPO): • The Florida Food Corporation developed orange juice powder. • The Company developed a process that eliminated 80% of the water in orange juice, forming frozen concentrates that when reconstituted created orange juice. • PET bottles are available in commercial size like 600ml and 1.2liter
  24. 24. Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh (MMNF): • Recently Coca-Cola launched new fruit drink Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh which is made from fresh Lemon juice concentrate. Its taste is like a home maid nimbu sharbat. • It is made without addition of any preservatives. • Available in PET bottles 600ml. • TetraPak is available in 200ml pack size
  25. 25. Minute Maid Mango (MMM): • Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka has launched Minute Maid Mango, its latest innovation under The Coca-Cola Company’s international Minute Maid juice brand. • Minute Maid Mango is a mango-flavoured juice drink that offers “an unmatched taste experience to consumers due to the presence of real mango pulp, offering a tangy taste and naturalgoodness”. • Tetra Pack is available in 200ml pack size.
  26. 26. Departments in Plant O Production Department o Quality Department o Maintenance Department o HR Department o Logistics Department o Store department o Shipping Department o Finance Department o Sales Department
  27. 27. Marketing strategy Rule of 4 “P”
  28. 28. Conclusion The Coca-Cola Company understands that in today’s business world technology is very essential to run such a big company like Coca-Cola. Therefore, the Coca-Cola Company uses different types of technology such as creating databases and data warehouse about their customers and suppliers, doing business with consumers and other businesses through the internet.

×