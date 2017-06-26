AWS DEVELOPER EXAM Mamun Rashid @mamunr7
LEVELS AND TYPES (INCOMPLETE)
TOPICS: 70% SAME ARCHITECT VS DEVELOPER EXAMS (ASSOCIATE)
55 Questions Pass mark: 65-67. I got 70. Phew! 80 minutes allowed. Plenty. DEVELOPER ASSOCIATE EXAM
You do not need to know ONE LINE of “code” despite the name of the exam.
Majority questions has 5 choice Solid minority: 4 choices A few had 6-7 Answers
No “Choose All That Apply” questions Ones that required you too choose multiple answers (30 percent), you were told how ...
These 96 flashcards are good practice. https://quizlet.com/155257195/aws-certified- developer-associate-flash-cards/ (96 ...
S3 and Dynamodb = 50% of the exam SQS and SNS = Another 20% probably
 I studied with acloudguru’s course  $29 even without a sale  Totally relevant. Strikes the right balance between “to t...
Acloudguru site also has a public discussion board where people write about their exam experience.
I have my own quizlet flashcards set (564 questions), however they are overkill
Book used: “Amazon Web Services In Action” Good summary book, but not the very useful for the exam itself.
TOPICS COVERED (DEVELOPER)  IAM  EC2  S3  Databases Overview  Dynamodb  SQS  SNS  SWF  Cloudformation  Elastic B...
TOPICS COVERED (COMMON B/W ARCHITECT AND DEVELOPER)  IAM  EC2  Route53 (DNS)  Databases  VPC  Cloudformation  S3  ...
TOPICS ON ARCHITECT EXAM NOT COVERED BY DEVELOPER EXAM  Glacier  CDN (Cloudfront)  Additional Application Services (Ela...
Aws developer associate exam primer

×