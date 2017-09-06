Presentation wlb

Of Women Employees MAMATA J. RATHI (M.com, SET, DTL, GDC&A, MBA) S.R.T. College, Ambajogai.
•Work-life balance is a broad concept - proper prioritizing between "work" (career and ambition) on one hand and "life" (p...
Paper highlights various values, attitudes & beliefs of women regarding job anxiety in their formal work organizations & p...
 Work-Life Balance does not mean an equal balance, trying to schedule an equal number of hours for each of your various w...
 Industrial revolution : changed working pattern & concept of work place  New dimensions of WLB since second half of 18t...
• To work for women’s empowerment and advancement of the status of women • To work for the increased participation of wome...
•To know the impact of work life balance on women employees •To know the additional improvements and developments made in ...
• Identify the key need or reason for introducing Work- Life Balance policies • Build the commitment to Work-Life Balance ...
• Communicate policies through handbooks, newsletters, Intranet and other forms of communication • Hold workshops to help ...
1. Budget your time both in and out of the office - Schedule your time efficiently at work. Put yourself on your calendar ...
3.Explore the availability of flex-time - Research flex-time options within your organization. If available, it may be a h...
1. The MIT has taken the essential efforts in work life balance for working women. 2. The efforts for overall development ...
×