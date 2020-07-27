Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TECHNOLOGY & SERVICE TREND OF FUNDRAISING 2018 12 19
Sato Mamoru Accenture Interactive Senior Manager Experience Architect • IBM • 2011 Accenture IT • 2014 Accenture Interacti...
TECHNOLOGY TREND SO FAR… Crowdfunding Platform with Internet Community Driven Fundraising with SMACS*1 Extended Reality? A...
American Red Cross - Blood App  600,000     Source: https://www.redcross.org
 Twitter  出典: http://localgood.jp/ LOCAL GOOD YOKOHAMA
GoodBox - Tap to Give  NPO  Apple Pay, Google Pay, VISA, MasterCard & AMEX  Source: https://www.goodbox.com/products-se...
 8 30 360  VR 8  VR 2  イメージ写真
Virtual Village  VR  360   VR  Source: https://ideasforgood.jp/2017/07/06/virtual-village/ Source: http://www.virtual...
WHAT IS NEXT ?
Slaves to the algorithm • • • Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 10
Amazon Alexa 出典： Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 11
Ocado*1やドミノ・ピザによる Amazon Alexa への対応 *1 イギリスのオンラインスーパー Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 12
Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 13
Fundrasing tech innovation 181219.1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fundrasing tech innovation 181219.1

11 views

Published on

2018年ファンドレイジング協会の年末大会での講演資料。

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fundrasing tech innovation 181219.1

  1. 1. TECHNOLOGY & SERVICE TREND OF FUNDRAISING 2018 12 19
  2. 2. Sato Mamoru Accenture Interactive Senior Manager Experience Architect • IBM • 2011 Accenture IT • 2014 Accenture Interactive • Digital Strategy / • Digital/ IT / Marketing • Digital Marketing • NPO , Accenture Art x Business (AI x Music, Accenture Digital Art In The Office )
  3. 3. TECHNOLOGY TREND SO FAR… Crowdfunding Platform with Internet Community Driven Fundraising with SMACS*1 Extended Reality? Artificial Intelligence? Blockchain? *1 Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud, Sensor
  4. 4. American Red Cross - Blood App  600,000     Source: https://www.redcross.org
  5. 5.  Twitter  出典: http://localgood.jp/ LOCAL GOOD YOKOHAMA
  6. 6. GoodBox - Tap to Give  NPO  Apple Pay, Google Pay, VISA, MasterCard & AMEX  Source: https://www.goodbox.com/products-services/
  7. 7.  8 30 360  VR 8  VR 2  イメージ写真
  8. 8. Virtual Village  VR  360   VR  Source: https://ideasforgood.jp/2017/07/06/virtual-village/ Source: http://www.virtualvillagevr.com/index_u.php
  9. 9. WHAT IS NEXT ?
  10. 10. Slaves to the algorithm • • • Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 10
  11. 11. Amazon Alexa 出典： Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 11
  12. 12. Ocado*1やドミノ・ピザによる Amazon Alexa への対応 *1 イギリスのオンラインスーパー Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 12
  13. 13. Copyright © 2018 Accenture All rights reserved. 13

×