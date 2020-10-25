BHARATIYA RAJYON ME VIRODH ANDOLAN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
​ भारतीय रा य म वरोध आंदोलन (​https://india.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/08/03/corruptions-reach-in-india-spawns-new-political-p...
इसका उपयोग यि तगत ान क उ न त के लए ह करगे। इस ई - कं टट म जो जानकार क गई है वह ामा णक है और मेरे ान के अनुसार सव म है। उ द...
सामािजक और राजनी तक आंदोलन के म य भेद करते ह। सामािजक आंदोलन सामािजक यव था म प रवतन लाने के उ दे य से े रत होते ह जब क राज...
❖ वरोध य - भारत म वरोध आंदोलन के पीछे न नां कत मूल कारण देखे जा सकते ह- 1.संबंध क सम या वरोध आंदोलन क मूल म है।भारत म क और...
2. ​योजनाएं- आंदोलन अपने ाथ मक तर से आगे बढ़ने के लए कु छ योजनाएं बनाता है जो उसके यापक ल य क ओर उ मुख होती है। भारत क संघव...
सकता है । भारत म होने वाले द लत आंदोलन म नेतृ व के इस भाव को देखा जा सकता है। भारतीय रपि लकन पाट , द लत पथर और बहुजन समाजव...
-सं वधान नमाण के समय से ह यह न मह वपूण रहा है क एक रा के प म संग ठत होने के लए एक रा य भाषा का नमाण कया जाए जो अंतररा य तर...
इ तहासकार रामचं गुहा ने अपनी पु तक “इं डया आ टर गांधी” म लखा क द ण म भाषा के वरोध को देखते हुए धानमं ी लाल बहादुर शा ी ने ...
और क सरकार ने भी उनक र ा नह ं क है। उदू और बहार म बोल जाने वाल म थला क ि थ त इसका अ छा उदाहरण है। उदू को कायालय भाषा बनाने...
मा सवाद के समान ह मानता है क समाज दो पर पर वरोधी वग का संघष है। थम संप न और उ च जा त समूह और दूसरा वप न वग जो रा य एवं भाव...
● द लत एवं पछड़ा वगआंदोलन- वगत कु छ दशक से भारत म द लत एवं पछड़ा वग आंदोलन एक संग ठत एवं सश त प म सामने आया है। नेशनल सपल सव...
​द लत आंदोलन के नेतृ व कार संगठन- वतं ता के बाद भारत म द लत के अ धकार क मांग करने वाले कई संगठन का उदय हुआ है। द लत अ धकार...
● बहुजन समाज पाट का काल - 1980 के दशक म बहुजन समाज पाट का उदय और उसक नेता कु मार मायावती का तीन बार उ र देश क मु यमं ी बनन...
पछड़े वग को संग ठत कया और पछड़ी जा तय का संगठन उ र देश म “अजगर”[ अह र, जाट, गुजर और राजपूत] नाम से जाना गया। पछड़ी जा तय क पह...
है। ‘बोडोलड’ और ‘खा ल तान’ क मांग इसका उदाहरण है। इससे पूव ऐसी मांगे त मल भाषी े म उठाई गई थी। ऐसे आंदोलन भारत रा क सं भुत...
अपने व भ न प म लंबे समय तक चलता रहा। यह आंदोलन नमदा नद के ऊपर सरदार सरोवर बांध के बनाए जाने का वरोध करता रहा है। इस आंदोलन...
● देश म आतंकवाद को नयं त करने और रा य सुर ा के न म व भ न तरोधक कानून के मा यम से सुर ाबल को जो अ धकार दए गए ह, उ ह समा त क...
4. लाख आ दवासी जनजा तय को व था पत होना पड़ा। 5. भीड़ ह या क घटनाओं धा मक, नृजातीय, जातीय और ल गक पहचान पर आधा रत सैकड़ लोग के...
प म इस आंदोलन क बहुत सी ऐसी मांगे थी, िजनका उ दे य टाचार म कमी लाना था। ऐसी कु छ मांगे न नवत थी - 1. टाचार के व ध स त कदम ...
भारत एक कृ ष धान अथ यव था वाला देश है और कृ षक इस अथ यव था के आधार। वतं ता के बाद कृ षक क दशा म सुधार करने के उ दे य से सर...
उ र देश म कसान आंदोलन का उ भव 1918 म ‘ कसान सभा’ के गठन के साथ ारंभ हुआ, िजसके गठन म होम ल ल ग और पं डत मदन मोहन मालवीय के...
3. भू म ह थयाओ आंदोलन- 1960 के दशक म गुजरात, राज थान, त मलनाडु, आं देश और बहार म सोश ल ट पाट और भारतीय क यु न ट पाट के नेत...
● अनाज मंडी यव था के साथ छेड़छाड़ नह ं होनी चा हए। ● कसान को भुगतान कमीशन एजट के मा यम से होना चा हए ● बजल वभाग का नजीकरण कन...
मु य श द- ● आंदोलन ● वाय ता ● नाग रक अ धकार ● टाचार ● न सलवाद ● नाग रकता कानून ● द लत पथर ● रा - रा य सं ोम ​References An...
न- नबंधा मक न 1. आंदोलन कसे कहते ह ?इसके मुख घटक त व का उ लेख क िजए। 2. भारत म न सलवाद आंदोलन पर एक नबंध ल खए। 3. भारत म म...
5. छ ीसगढ़ मुि त मोचा का ज म कसके नेतृ व म हुआ। [अ ] ई वी रामा वामी [ब ] शंकर गुहा नयोगी [स ] चा मजूमदार [द ] बी.आर. अंबेडक...
  1. 1. ​ भारतीय रा य म वरोध आंदोलन (​https://india.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/08/03/corruptions-reach-in-india-spawns-new-political-party/​) राजनी त व ान- एम . ए . तृतीय स ,भारत म रा य- राजनी त वारा; डॉ टर ममता उपा याय एसो सएट ोफे सर, राजनी त व ान कु मार मायावती राजक य म हला नातको र महा व यालय बादलपुर, गौतम बुध नगर यह साम ी वशेष प से श ण और सीखने को बढ़ाने के शै णक उ दे य के लए है। आ थक / वा णि यक अथवा कसी अ य उ दे य के लए इसका उपयोग पूणत: तबंध है। साम ी के उपयोगकता इसे कसी और के साथ वत रत, सा रत या साझा नह ं करगे और
  2. 2. इसका उपयोग यि तगत ान क उ न त के लए ह करगे। इस ई - कं टट म जो जानकार क गई है वह ामा णक है और मेरे ान के अनुसार सव म है। उ दे य- तुत ई - साम ी से न नां कत उ दे य क ाि त संभा वत है- ● वरोध के दाश नक आधार क जानकार ● लोकतां क रा य यव था म असहम त के अ धकार का ान ● भारत क संघीय यव था म रा य म होने वाले वरोध आंदोलन क कृ त एवं कार क जानकार ● वरोध आंदोलन के व लेषण के मा यम से सामािजक राजनी तक प रवतन क या क संपूण समझ का वकास ● राजनी तक यव था पर वरोध आंदोलन के भाव का व लेषण भारत क रा य राजनी त म वरोध आंदोलन का अ ययन एक उभरती हुई वृ है। लंबे समय तक इनका अ ययन इस लए उपे त रहा य क वरोध श द के साथ एक नकारा मकता का भाव जुड़ा रहा है और वरोध को यव था के व ध समझकर या तो उसे नजरअंदाज कया जाता रहा है या दमना मक साधन का सहारा लेकर उसे दबाया जाता रहा है । मानव इ तहास पर ि ट डालने से पता चलता है क म य युग म वशेष प से यव था के वरोध को अनु चत समझा जाता था, कं तु जैसे-जैसे लोकतां क समाज और रा य यव था का उदय हुआ, वरोध को एक अ धकार के प म मा यता ा त हुई। वतं भारत के सं वधान म िजस संघा मक, संसद य गणतां क लोकतं क थापना क गई, उसम सरकार क आलोचना करने के अ धकार को मह वपूण नाग रक अ धकार म शा मल कया गया। भारत म वरोध आंदोलन के अ येताओं के प म रजनी कोठार , आं े गुंदर क, घन याम शाह, ट . के . उमन , डे वड बेलेल और मेल ओमवेत ने इन आंदोलन के व प और कारण को गहन प से व ले षत करने का यास कया । यह माना गया क सामािजक संघष और प रवतन क पूण समझ वक सत करने के लए इन आंदोलन का अ ययन आव यक है। बहुत से व वान ने इन वरोध आंदोलन को सामािजक आंदोलन का नाम दया है । हालां क गुंदर क और मारता फु ए टे जैसे व वान
  3. 3. सामािजक और राजनी तक आंदोलन के म य भेद करते ह। सामािजक आंदोलन सामािजक यव था म प रवतन लाने के उ दे य से े रत होते ह जब क राजनी तक आंदोलन का संबंध राजनी तक पहलुओं से होता है। ● आंदोलन कसे कहते ह- भारत म होने वाले वरोध आंदोलन क कृ त को समझने के पूव ‘आंदोलन’ श द के अथ को समझ लेना उपयोगी होगा। आंदोलन श द अं ेजी के ‘एजीटेशन’ या ‘मूवमट’ श द का हंद पांतर है। मे रयम ड शनर के अनुसार, “एजीटेशन का अथ है- कसी राजनी तक या सामािजक मु दे को लेकर आगे बढ़ना और इसके लए हंसक साधन का योग करना।’’आंदोलन का वग करण- व ोह, व लव, सुधार और ां त के प म कया जाता है। व ोह राजनी तक यव था के सम चुनौती तुत करता है जो रा य स ा को उखाड़ फकने का उ दे य रखता है। व लव बना कसी खास योजन के राजस ा पर आ मण कर उस पर अ धकार करने का ल य रखता है। सुधार के अंतगत व यमान यव था मे आई बुराइय को दूर करने का यास कया जाता है। ां त म आमूल प रवतन पर जोर दया जाता है और व यमान सामािजक,आ थक, राजनी तक यव था को समा त कर नई यव था था पत करने का ल य रखा जाता है । आंदोलन का दाश नक आधार पर वचार करते हुए यह कहा जा सकता है क कसी व तु, वचार या यव था के वकास के लए वरोधी त व का होना ज र है। ह गल एवं काल मा स वारा तपा दत व ववाद दशन मे वरोध के इस त व पर गंभीरता पूवक वचार कया गया है और यह बताया गया है क येक व तु या वचार म अंतर वरोधी गुण उसके वकास म सहायक होता है। यह वकास ‘वाद’, ‘ तवाद’ और संवाद क या के मा यम से होता है। राजनी त व ान क समसाम यक वृ इन सामािजक आंदोलन के अ ययन क है जो इस बात का संके तक है क राजनी तक यव था के संगठना मक ढांचे और यावहा रक याओं के त रा य म रहने वाले नाग रक म असंतोष है।
  4. 4. ❖ वरोध य - भारत म वरोध आंदोलन के पीछे न नां कत मूल कारण देखे जा सकते ह- 1.संबंध क सम या वरोध आंदोलन क मूल म है।भारत म क और रा य के संबंध पूरक न होकर ऐसी ि थ त म है िजनम क और रा य सरकार एक दूसरे पर आरोप- यारोप लगाती रहती ह। 2.सामािजक, आ थक, राजनी तक े म अ याय क अनुभू त नाग रक को आंदोलन के प म संग ठत होने का वक प खोलती है। 3.रा रा य सं ोम- िजसके तहत रा य से उठने वाले हर वरोध आंदोलन को रा -रा य क सुर ा के लए घातक समझा जाता है और उसे दबाने के लए दमन का सहारा लया जाता है िजसक त या व प त आंदोलन का ज म होता है। ❖ भारत म वरोध आंदोलन क वशेषताएं- 1970 के दशक से भारत म वरोध आंदोलन क एक लहर सी दखाई पड़ती है। इन वरोध आंदोलन क मुख वशेषताएं इस कार है- ● औपचा रक राजनी तक सं थाओं से मोहभंग ● स य समाज म हंसा क बढ़ती वृ ● लोक क याण के काय संप न करने म रा य क वफलता ● कानूनेतर सामािजक और राजनी तक शि तय का उभार ● रा य का दमन के प म यु र सामािजक या वरोध आंदोलन के घटक या त व सामािजक आंदोलन का व लेषण करने पर इसक न नां कत त व उभर कर सामने आते ह- 1. वचारधारा- कोई भी सामािजक आंदोलन ाथ मक प म वचारधारा मक तर पर सामने आता है अथात आंदोलनकार वयं को संग ठत करने के लए कसी न कसी वचारधारा का आ य लेते ह। जैसे- कसान और मजदूर के आंदोलन क ेरक वचारधारा समाजवाद वचारधारा रह है, जब क न सलवाद मा सवाद - माओवाद वचारधारा से े रत है।
  5. 5. 2. ​योजनाएं- आंदोलन अपने ाथ मक तर से आगे बढ़ने के लए कु छ योजनाएं बनाता है जो उसके यापक ल य क ओर उ मुख होती है। भारत क संघवाद यव था म कु छ रा य े वारा वाय ता क मांग से जुड़े आंदोलन इस लए सफल हो सके य क उनक योजनाएं कारगर स ध हुई। जैसे- उ रांचल, तेलंगाना, झारखंड और छ ीसगढ़ जैसे पृथक रा य का नमाण ऐसे ह आंदोलन के भाव व प हुआ। 3. रणनी तयाँ -​आंदोलन का एक मुख घटक त व उनके वारा बनाई गई रणनी त होती है। योजनाएं कतनी भी अ छ य न हो, य द रणनी तयां अ छ नह ं है, तो सफलता सं द ध ह रहती है। आंदोलन क रणनी तयां बहुत हद तक उनक ेरक वचारधारा से भा वत होती ह। जैसे- भूदान आंदोलन और अ ना हजारे के नेतृ व म चलाया गया टाचार वरोधी आंदोलन जहां गांधीवाद रणनी तय पर आधा रत थे , वह न सलवाद आंदोलन क रणनी त छापामार यु ध क रह है। 4. प रवतन के उ दे य- कसी सामािजक राजनी तक आंदोलन के संगठन म उस उ दे य क क य भू मका होती है िजसके लए वह आंदोलन चलाया जा रहा है। आंदोलन का उ दे य एक हो सकता है या वह बहुआयामी उ दे य वाला भी हो सकता है। जैसे- द लत आंदोलन का उ दे य भारत क परंपरागत जा तगत वभेद से प रपूण सामािजक यव था म प रवतन लाना तो था ह , साथ ह वह समाज के बहुसं यक कमजोर वग का राजनी तक यव था म उनक सं या के अनुपात म त न ध व भी ा त करने का ल य रखता है। 5. नेतृ व- आंदोलन क सफलता का मह वपूण कारक त व उसका नेतृ व होता है। आंदोलनका रय का समूह अपने नेतृ व से ह नदशन ा त करता है और अपने ल य क ओर अ सर होता है। वा त वकता यह है क नेतृ व के अभाव म आंदोलन दशा वह न हो जाता है और उसम बखराव आने लगता है। आंदोलन का नेतृ व समय और प रि थ त के साथ बदलता रहता है और इस कारण उनक कृ त एवं काय े मे भी प रवतन देखा जा
  6. 6. सकता है । भारत म होने वाले द लत आंदोलन म नेतृ व के इस भाव को देखा जा सकता है। भारतीय रपि लकन पाट , द लत पथर और बहुजन समाजवाद पाट के प म यह आंदोलन नेतृ व बदलने के साथ व भ न आयाम को ा त करता रहा है। 6. ​संगठन- वतमान युग संगठन का युग है और ऐसे म कसी भी आंदोलन क सफलता का रा ता उसके सश त संगठन से होकर गुजरता है। आंदोलन का संगठन िजतना मजबूत होता है, उतनी ह उसक शि त और भाव म वृ ध होती है। कृ षक और मजदूर आंदोलन क सफलता उनके वशाल संगठन म ढूँढ जा सकती है। वरोध आंदोलन के कार या व प वतं ता के बाद से भारतीय संघ के रा य म व भ न सामािजक वग के वारा नाना मु द के आधार पर आंदोलन का आयोजन कया जाता रहा है। इन वरोध आंदोलन म कु छ मुख आंदोलन इस कार ह- ● भाषाई आंदोलन- भारत एक बहु सां कृ तक रा है, भाषा िजसका मह वपूण अंग है। भाषा के मा यम से अपनी सां कृ तक पहचान को रा य पटल पर दज करने के लए वतं ता के बाद से ह व भ न भाषा-समूह आंदोलनरत रहे ह। सं वधान क आठवीं अनुसूची के वारा 22 भाषाओं को संवैधा नक मा यता द गई है और लगभग 2000 बो लयां भारत म बोल जाती ह। भाषा संबंधी व भ न आंदोलन के मु यतः दो मु दे रहे है, जो इस कार ह - 1. ​ ह द का वरोध -
  7. 7. -सं वधान नमाण के समय से ह यह न मह वपूण रहा है क एक रा के प म संग ठत होने के लए एक रा य भाषा का नमाण कया जाए जो अंतररा य तर पर भारत क छ व को तुत कर सके । 1925 म “यंग इं डया” म अपने एक लेख म गांधी ने “ हंदु तानी” भाषा का रा य भाषा के प म समथन कया था जो हंद और उदू का म त प थी। 1937 म जवाहर लाल नेह ने भी हंदु तानी को रा य एकता का एक व णम मा यम माना था, कं तु बाद म हंदु तानी के थान पर हंद को रा य भाषा बनाने का ववाद चल पड़ा। सं वधान सभा म भी इस पर यापक बहस हुई। सं वधान सभा म म ास के त न ध ट . ए. राम लंगम ने सतंबर 1949 म सं वधान सभा म भाषा के संबंध म अपना मत रखते हुए कहा क “भारत म हंद के अ त र त बहुत सी ऐसी भाषाएं ह जो सा ह य क ि ट से समृ ध है और िजनका हंद क तुलना म बेहतर वकास हुआ है, कं तु हंद भारत क अ धकांश जनसं या के वारा बोल जाती है, अतः बहुमत क भाषा होने के कारण यह रा भाषा बन सकती है, न क भाषागत उ कृ टता के कारण।” अंत म सं वधान सभा के वारा “मुंशी आयंगर फॉमूला” को अपनाते हुए हंद को आ धका रक भाषा घो षत कया गया और अगले 15 वष तक अं ेजी को भी कायालय भाषा के प म मा यता द गई ता क धीरे-धीरे गैर हंद रा य म हंद था पत क जा सके ।1956 म भाषा के आधार पर रा य का पुनगठन कर भाषा संबंधी वरोध आंदोलन को संबो धत करने का यास कया गया। पछले 14 सतंबर 2020 को गृह मं ी अ मत शाह ने “एक रा एक भाषा” के ववाद को पुनः मुख रत करने का य न कया और यह कहा क हंद म रा को एक कृ त करने क ताकत है। अं ेजी को कायालय भाषा के प म चलाते रहने क अं तम त थ 26 जनवर 1965 क , कं तु इससे पहले ह द ण भारत के रा य म हंद के वरोध को लेकर आंदोलन शु हो गया। त मलनाडु म वड़ मुने कड़गम के वारा इसका नेतृ व कया गया और हंद के वरोध म दशन एवं हड़ताल का आयोजन कया गया।
  8. 8. इ तहासकार रामचं गुहा ने अपनी पु तक “इं डया आ टर गांधी” म लखा क द ण म भाषा के वरोध को देखते हुए धानमं ी लाल बहादुर शा ी ने भारतीय लोग को आ वासन दया क अं ेजी का कायालय भाषा के प म योग जार रहेगा, क सरकार के वारा भी अं ेजी का योग कया जा सके गा और शास नक सेवा क पर ाए हंद के साथ-साथ अं ेजी म भी जार रहेगी । 1968 म भारत म श ा नी त अपनाई गई िजसके अंतगत ‘ भाषा सू ’ को अपनाया गया िजसके अनुसार गैर हंद भाषी रा य म हंद के अ ययन को अं ेजी और े ीय भाषा के साथ वैकि पक रखा गया। रा भाषा और कायालय भाषा के ववाद म यायालय के वारा भी ह त ेप कया गया मुंबई, कोलकाता और म य देश के उ च यायालय ने अपने नणय म ह द को रा भाषा के प म मा यता द , जब क गुजरात, कनाटक और पटना हाईकोट ने भाषा के न पर संवैधा नक ि थ त का समथन कया िजसके अनुसार हंद कायालय भाषा है। गृह मं ी अ मत शाह के व त य के बाद रा भाषा को लेकर बहस एक बार फर छड़ गई है। कनाटक के मु यमं ी बी .एस .ये दयुर पा ने जोर देकर कहा है क क नड़ रा य क मु य भाषा है और उसक मह ा के साथ कोई समझौता नह ं करगे। 2. व भ न रा य म अ पसं यक भाषाओं को आ धका रक भाषा क मा यता देने क मांग- भारत के व भ न रा य क सां कृ तक संरचना देखने पर यह प ट होता है क यहां बहुत से ऐसे मूल नवासी है जो भाषा क ि ट से अ पसं यक है, कं तु अपनी सां कृ तक पहचान को बनाए रखने के लए अपनी भाषा को कायालय भाषा बनाने पर जोर देते ह। ऐसे रा य म उ र पूव रा य असम मुख है जहां भाषाई बहुसं यक समुदाय के वारा बहुसं यक भाषा को कायालय भाषा बनाने के यास का वरोध कया गया है और यह मांग क गई है श ण का मा यम अ पसं यक क मातृभाषा होनी चा हए। मु य ववाद अस मया और गैर अस मया भाषाओं के बीच रहा है। उ र पूव म कई नए रा य के नमाण के बाद असम मे भाषा का मु दा बां ला और अस मया भाषाओं के बीच समट गया है। असम क मपु घाट अ पसं यक बां ला भाषा भाषी है, जब क बराक घाट म अस मया अ पसं यक है। 1960 म जब अस मया को कायालय भाषा बनाया गया तो बंगला भाषा भा षय ने इसका जबरद त वरोध कया। पाल और ास का वचार है क रा य सरकार ने अ पसं यक भाषाओं के खलाफ भेदभाव पूण नी त अपनाई है
  9. 9. और क सरकार ने भी उनक र ा नह ं क है। उदू और बहार म बोल जाने वाल म थला क ि थ त इसका अ छा उदाहरण है। उदू को कायालय भाषा बनाने क मांग का वरोध करते हुए कु छ लोग इसे मुि लम तुि टकरण नी त के प म पेश करते ह, जब क उदू भाषा म हंदू और मुसलमान दोन शा मल ह। इसी कार पि चम बंगाल म दािज लंग म नेपाल भाषा भा षय के वारा बंगला को आ धका रक भाषा के प म थोपे जाने का वरोध कया जाता रहा है। रणबीर सम दार वारा ल खत बहुच चत पु तक “पॉ ल ट स ऑफ ऑटोनॉमी;इं डयन ए सपी रयंसेज” मे भी नेपा लय के वारा बंगाल सरकार के व ध लगाए गए आरोप को व णत कया गया है। ● न सलवाद आंदोलन- न सलवाद आंदोलन 1967 म पि चम बंगाल के न सलबाड़ी े से शु हुआ और कनु सा याल एवं चा मजूमदार के नेतृ व म भारतीय संघ के कई रा य जैसे- आं देश, बहार, झारखंड, छ ीसगढ़, उड़ीसा, पंजाब और उ र देश म फै ल गया।यह आंदोलन भारतीय रा य यव था, सामािजक यव था एवं आ थक यव था के शोषणकार व प को उजागर करता है । इसक मा यता है क भारतीय समाज के पारंप रक सामंतवाद त व आधु नक पूंजीवाद त व के साथ मलकर गर ब वग का शोषण करते ह और यह शोषण तभी समा त हो सकता है जब व यमान सामािजक, राजनी तक, आ थक यव था को उखाड़ फका जाए और उसके थान पर नई यव था क थापना क जाए । अपने ल य क ाि त के लए हंसक साधन को अपनाने पर न सलवाद जोर देते ह। इस लए वे जातां क चुनाव का ब ह कार करते ह। हालां क कु छ न सलवाद संगठन ने चुनाव म भाग लया है। कु छ मुख न सलवाद संगठन है- ‘ बहार देश कसान सभा’ ‘,मा सवाद सम वय स म त’ तथा ‘पीपु स वार ुप’ आ द। इन संगठन ने कृ ष मजदूर म वृ ध, कृ ष भू म पर कसान का मा लकाना हक दलाने के आधार पर लोग को संग ठत कया है। बहार जैसे ांत म न स लय ने अपने वग-संघष को जा त- संघष के साथ जोड़ दया है । ● छ ीसगढ़ मुि त मोचा आंदोलन- यह आंदोलन 1960 के दशक म शंकर गुहा नयोगी के नेतृ व म ारंभ हुआ। मा सवाद वचारधारा से े रत यह आंदोलन भारतीय समाज के वग य संबंध को उजागर करता है और
  10. 10. मा सवाद के समान ह मानता है क समाज दो पर पर वरोधी वग का संघष है। थम संप न और उ च जा त समूह और दूसरा वप न वग जो रा य एवं भावी स य समाज िजसका नमाण अफसर समूह से होता है, दोन वारा दबाया जाता है। प रणामतः यह वप न वग वरोध दशन के मा यम से रा य और संप न वग दोन को चुनौती देता है। यह आंदोलन मूलतः मक वग को उनके मौ लक अ धकार दान कए जाने के त तब ध है। यह वकास के वतमान मॉडल को मक के व ध मानता है। इसका ारंभ म य देश के भलाई ट ल लांट से हुआ, जब भलाई के 70000 मक म से के वल 10% को ह लांट मे काम दया गया। उनक काय क दशाएं नतांत जो खम पूण थी । साथ ह उनका वेतन भी नधा रत यूनतम वेतन से काफ कम था। शंकर गुहा नयोगी जो लांट के श ु अ भयंता थे ,ने 16 सद य के साथ “ ला ट फनस ए शन कमेट ” क थापना क और मजदूर के वेतन को लेकर हड़ताल के आयोजन के मा यम से उ योग - बंधन के खलाफ संघष छेड़ दया। दानी तोला और द ल राजहरा इस आंदोलन के मुख क थे। बाद म इस आंदोलन म सामािजक सुधार को भी शा मल कया गया य क यह माना गया क बना मक क जीवनशैल म सुधार कए उनके हत के लए चलाए जाने वाले आंदोलन सफल नह ं हो सकते । इस आंदोलन ने पयावरण, उपयु त ौ यो गक , लंग -भेद और शोषणकार काय दशाओं का उ मूलन जैसे मु द को अपने एजडा म शा मल कया। 1978- 79 म छ ीसगढ़ मुि त मोचा औपचा रक प से अि त व म आया जो बीस संगठन का एक संघ था। खदान मजदूर को उनके अ धकार दलाने म आंदोलन काफ सफल रहा और इसने अपना यान उन े क तरफ मोड़ा, जहां मक का शोषण आम बात थी। 90 के दशक तक यह आंदोलन एक सुसंग ठत मजदूर संघ के प म कट हुआ। कं तु 28 सतंबर 1991 को नयोगी को भलाई म गोल मार दए जाने के बाद इस आंदोलन म सभी कार के अ याय और शोषण के खलाफ वयं को संग ठत कया और “ याया ह आंदोलन” चलाकर अपने काय े को व तार दान कया। श ा, वा य, म लन ब ती वाल का पुनवास, बंधुआ मजदूर क रहाई, म हला अ धकार क उपलि ध, जाग कता काय म, अ य धक मशीनीकरण के खलाफ संघष, पयावरण र ा और चुनाव म भागीदार अब इस आंदोलन के काय वषय है।
  11. 11. ● द लत एवं पछड़ा वगआंदोलन- वगत कु छ दशक से भारत म द लत एवं पछड़ा वग आंदोलन एक संग ठत एवं सश त प म सामने आया है। नेशनल सपल सव ऑगनाइजेशन [NSSO] के एक सव ण के अनुसार भारत म पछड़े वग क सं या कु ल जनसं या का लगभग41% जब क जनसं या का लगभग 20% और 9% ह सा मशः अनुसू चत जा तय और जनजा तय का है। इन वग ने अपनी सामािजक- सां कृ तक उ थान , आ म स मान और गौरव के लए संघष कया है और राजनी तक स ा म भागीदार क मांग उठाई है । कई रा य क राजनी त म इनक मह वपूण भू मका दज क गई है । हा लया वष म सरकार नौक रय एवं सावज नक सं थाओं तथा श ण सं थाओं म आर ण क संवैधा नक यव था का लाभ उठाकर इन वग म ऐसा बु धजीवी वग वक सत हुआ है, िजसने उनके आंदोलन को नेतृ व दान कया है और उसे सश त बनाया है। यह वग उनक सम याओं को प ट करता है और सामािजक बदलाव क या का संके त भी देता है। संवैधा नक ावधान एवं अनेक क याणकार योजनाओं ने नि चत प से इनके ि थ त म बदलाव कया है। देश के बड़े भागो वशेष प से ामीण े म यह वग अभी भी तर कार का सामना करते ह। नजीकरण के दौर म द लत वारा नजी े म आर ण क मांग को कु छ सवण समूह वारा वरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। “द लत” श द उन जा तय के लए योग कया जाता है,जो ाचीन भारतीय सामािजक यव था म अ पृ यता का शकार रह है। सं वधान वारा अनुसू चत जा त एवं जनजा त का दजा दया गया है। ‘ पछड़ा वग’ श द का योग सामािजक , सां कृ तक और शै णक ि ट से पछडी जा तय के लए कया जाता है, िज ह मंडल कमीशन के वारा पछड़ा वग घो षत कया गया और इ ह रा क मु यधारा म लाने के लए आर ण का सुझाव दया गया । द लत जा तय क तुलना मे पछड़ी जा तय म कई तर देखने को मलते ह। सभी पछड़ी जा तयां वा तव म सामािजक और आ थक ि ट से पछड़ी नह ं है। कु छ जा तय के पास ामीण समाज म अ धकतम संसाधन और जमीन है और उनम से कु छ कृ ष े से जुड़ी बाजार अथ यव था म अपनी मह वपूण भू मका नभाती ह। इन पछड़ी जा तय म मुख है- उ र भारत म जाट, यादव, गुजर, लोधी, कु म महारा और गुजरात म मराठा और पटेल और द ण भारत म रे डी, क मा, वो क लंगा और लंगायत।
  12. 12. ​द लत आंदोलन के नेतृ व कार संगठन- वतं ता के बाद भारत म द लत के अ धकार क मांग करने वाले कई संगठन का उदय हुआ है। द लत अ धकार क मांग के भावी बनने के मु य कारण है- उनके म य श त एवं जाग क समूह का उदय, जनसंचार मा यम का व तार और उन पर डॉ टर भीमराव अंबेडकर के वचार और जीवन का भाव िजससे जगपाल संह ने” अंबेडकर करण” क सं ा द है। द लत संगठन के इ तहास को 3 चरण म वग कृ त कया जा सकता है- 1​.भारतीय रपि लकन पाट का काल ​-​इसक थापना वयं अंबेडकर ने अपनी मृ यु से कु छ समय पूव क थी । इस पाट का मु य उ दे य द लत और कमजोर वग क सामािजक आ थक दशा म सुधार करना और उ ह राजनी तक शि त हा सल करने म स म बनाना था। ारंभ म इसका यान आकषण क था- द लत का मं दर वेश, उनके स मान क ाि त एवं राजनी तक सरकार सं थाओं म उ ह आर ण दलवाना। अंबेडकर क मृ यु के बाद श त वग के वारा इसे मजबूती दान क गई और उ र देश और महारा म इसे लोक यता ा त हुई। साठ के दशक के बाद इसके कु छ नेता कां ेस म चले गए और इसक लोक यता समा त हो गई। कं तु सां कृ तक तर पर अंबेडकर करण क या जार रह िजसने बाद के दशक म द लत अ धकार क मांग म मह वपूण योगदान दया। ● द लत पथर का काल 1972 म ारंभ हुआ यह आंदोलन द लत बु धजी वय का आंदोलन था,िजसे महारा म नामदेव धसाल एवं जे. बी. पवार वारा शु कया गया, िजसने घर , द तर और सावज नक थान पर सा हि यक सां कृ तक ग त व धय , वाद - ववाद और चचाओं के मा यम से हंदू जा त यव था क कड़ी आलोचना कर द लत के म य चेतना जगाने म योगदान दया। मराठवाड़ा व व व यालय का नाम बदलकर अंबेडकर व व व यालय करने हेतु भी इसके वारा आंदोलन कया गया , कं तु शहर े तक सी मत होने के कारण इसे बलपूवक समा त कर दया गया। जे. बी.पवार वारा ल खत पु तक ‘Dalit Panthers;An Authoritative History’ मे इस आंदोलन पर व तार से काश डाला गया है।
  13. 13. ● बहुजन समाज पाट का काल - 1980 के दशक म बहुजन समाज पाट का उदय और उसक नेता कु मार मायावती का तीन बार उ र देश क मु यमं ी बनना द लत आंदोलन के े म एक मह वपूण घटना है। कांशी राम वारा था पत इस पाट का ल य है- समाज के बहुमत का नमाण करने वाले वग अथात बहुजन समाज-अनुसू चत जा त, जनजा त, अ पसं यक वग को सश त बनाना । बसपा के अनुसार भारत म अ पसं यक सवण जा तय - ा मण, राजपूत और ब नय ने बहुजन समाज का शोषण कया है। अब बहुजन समाज को राजनी तक स ा पर क जा करना चा हए य क वह सं या म यादा है। अपने इस वचार के आधार पर 1993 के वधानसभा चुनाव म बहुजन समाजवाद पाट ने समाजवाद पाट के साथ गठबंधन कया था और स ा म भागीदार बनी थी। उ र देश म अंबेडकर ाम जहां द लत क सं या यादा थी, क पहचान कर इन ाम के वकास के लए वशेष काय म चलाएं गए । बहुजन समाज का नमाण करने वाले सभी घटक- ओ.बी.सी., मुसलमान और द लत का एक वग स ा म भागीदार रखने के कु छ वष के भीतर ह बसपा से अलग हो गए और बसपा ने भी जा त संगठन संबंधी अपनी रणनी त म बदलाव कया और अब वह सव समाज- ा मण, राजपूत, ब नय स हत सभी जा तय को संग ठत करने म व वास रखती है। अजय बोस वारा ल खत पु तक ‘Behenji; A Political Biography Of Mayawati’बहुजन समाज पाट म कु मार मायावती के नेतृ व के उदय को रेखां कत कया गया है। द लत अ धकार क मांग वामपंथ के मा यम से भी सामने आई है- वशेष प से बहार, आं देश और कु छ अ य रा य के कु छ ह स म। इनका वरोध “लो रक सेना” और “भू म सेवा” जैसे उ च जा तय के संगठन के वारा कया जाता है। द लत अ धकार क मांग को लेकर देश म नवो दत संगठन “भीमआम ” है िजसका गठन 2015 म चं शेखर आजाद रावण, सतीश कु मार एवं वजय रतन वारा कया गया है। वतं ता के बाद भारत म पछड़ी जा तय को संग ठत करने का ेय चौधर चरण संह को जाता है िज ह ने कां ेस म रहते हुए पछड़ी जा तय म अपने लए खास जगह बनाई। चरण संह के साथ ह लो हया के वचार से भा वत समाजवा दय ने भी
  14. 14. पछड़े वग को संग ठत कया और पछड़ी जा तय का संगठन उ र देश म “अजगर”[ अह र, जाट, गुजर और राजपूत] नाम से जाना गया। पछड़ी जा तय क पहचान के लए चलाए जाने वाले आंदोलन को मुखता तब मल जब व वनाथ ताप संह क सरकार के वारा ‘मंडल कमीशन’ क रपोट को लागू कया गया और उनके लए सरकार नौकर एवं श ण सं थान म 27% थान आर त कए गए। द ण भारत म द लत और पछड़ा वग आंदोलन क जड़ 20 और 30 के दशक म ई. वी. रामा वामी नायकर िज ह ‘पे रयार’ के नाम से जाना जाता है, के यास म मलती ह िजनका उ दे य सां कृ तक और सावज नक सं थाओं म ा मण के वच व को समा त करना था। यहां पछड़े वग क आशाएं अनेक राजनी तक दल के मा यम से य त हुई। जैसे-जि टस पाट , मुक और अ ना मुक। प ट है क वातं यो र भारत म पछड़े वग क मांग उठाने वाले कई संगठन का उदय हुआ है। माक गलटर के अनुसार 1954 तक भारत म 88 संगठन थे जो पछड़े वग के हत के हमायती थे। पछड़े वग क मांग को लेकर थम पछड़ा वग आयोग 1953 म ग ठत कया गया िजसके अ य थे- काका कालेलकर। दूसरा कमीशन बी .पी. मंडल के नेतृ व म 1979 जनता पाट क सरकार के समय ग ठत हुआ िजसने सामािजक और शै णक प से पछड़ी जा तय को पछड़े वग म शा मल कया और उनके लए 27% आर ण क सफा रश क । ● वाय ता और सं भुता क मांग करने वाले पृथकतावाद आंदोलन- ​क रा य संबंध क संवैधा नक यव था से असंतु ट होकर और रा य वशेष म बल राजनी तक शि तय के व ध कई रा य म पृथकतावाद आंदोलन शु कए गए ह। ये आंदोलन दो कार के ह- 1. वह जो भारत के संघीय ढांचे के भीतर आ थक और राजनी तक वाय ता चाहते ह और पृथक राजनी तक इकाई के प म पहचान ा त करने के लए संघषरत रहे ह। तेलंगाना, वदभ, ह रत देश आ द रा य के गठन क मांग इसी ेणी म आती है। इनक मांग को यान म रखते हुए हाल ह म उ रांचल, छ ीसगढ़, झारखंड और तेलंगाना जैसे रा य का गठन कया गया है। 2. ऐसे आंदोलन जो भारतीय संघ से पृथक कसी रा य वशेष को वतं सं भु रा य का दजा दए जाने क मांग करते ह। ऐसी मांगे मु य प से उ र पूव, ज मू क मीर तथा पंजाब मे उठ
  15. 15. है। ‘बोडोलड’ और ‘खा ल तान’ क मांग इसका उदाहरण है। इससे पूव ऐसी मांगे त मल भाषी े म उठाई गई थी। ऐसे आंदोलन भारत रा क सं भुता को चुनौती देते ह िजनम से कु छ को जन समथन भी ा त होता है। इन आंदोलन को नयं त करने के लए सरकार के वारा आंदोलनका रय के गुट म फू ट डालने, उ ह कमजोर करने और उनके व ध बल योग करने जैसी रणनी तयां अपनाई जाती रह है िजनके कारण मानवा धकार के हनन जैसी नई सम याओं को ज म मला है। ● ​ वकास वरोधी पयावरण आंदोलन- वतं ता के बाद से भारत ने वकास के िजस मॉडल को अपनाया, उसके अंतगत बड़ी मा ा म औ यो गकरण को ो सा हत कया गया और उपभो तावाद सं कृ त के अंतगत जन साधारण क जीवन शैल म बदलाव के लए ाकृ तक संसाधन का भरपूर दोहन कया गया। बड़े-बड़े उ योग, बांध पन बजल योजनाओं को पूरा करने के लए बनाए गए। वकास के इस मॉडल के व ध बहुत से पयावरण वाद संगठन ने आवाज उठाई है। उनके अनुसार इस मॉडल ने न के वल ाकृ तक संसाधन को संतु लत करने का काम कया है बि क न दय के कनारे और जंगल म रहने वाले गर ब लोग के सामने व थापन और गर बी क सम या तुत क है। जंगल से ा त संसाधन पर नभर करने वाले आ दवासी लोग क आजी वका जंगल के ठेके दार ने छ न ल है और ये अपनी वनवासी सं कृ त को सुर त रखने म भी अ म हो रहे ह।उ लेखनीय है क भारत म संपूण जनसं या का लगभग 10% भाग आ द वा सय का है। भारत म मुख आ दवासी समूह है- द ण भारत म चचुस, क डा रे डस , को लम, नाइक पॉड , म य देश म ग ड,उ र पूव म नशी ,खोवा, मो प आ द। इनक मांग है क वकास का मॉडल ऐसा होना चा हए क ाकृ तक संसाधन सतत प से बने रहे िजनका लाभ भावी पीढ़ भी उठा सके , वकास के लाभ समाज के सभी वग को मल और आ दवासी सं कृ त के साथ पारंप रक ान भी सुर त रहे। ऐसी मांग उठाने वाले बु धजी वय म मुख है- सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा, मेधा पाटकर एवं वंदना शवा। भारत म चलाए गए पयावरण आंदोलन ‘नमदा बचाओ आंदोलन’
  16. 16. अपने व भ न प म लंबे समय तक चलता रहा। यह आंदोलन नमदा नद के ऊपर सरदार सरोवर बांध के बनाए जाने का वरोध करता रहा है। इस आंदोलन को गुजरात सरकार, बहुत से राजनी त और व व बक का समथन ा त रहा है, कं तु म य देश और छ ीसगढ़ मे इसका वरोध आम जनता और सरकार दोन के वारा कया गया है। ● नाग रक अ धकार आंदोलन- संपूण भारत वष म वरोध का वर नाग रक अ धकार को लेकर भी सुनाई देता रहता है। वतं ता से पूव वदेशी सरकार के नयं ण के अधीन होने के कारण औप नवे शक सरकार वारा भारतीय के अ धकार का हनन वाभा वक था िजसके व ध रा य आंदोलन के दौरान व भ न संगठन के वारा वशेष कर गांधी के नेतृ व म कां ेस वारा चलाए गए आंदोलन मे आवाज उठाई गई। वतं भारत का सं वधान लागू होने पर सरकार से अपे ा थी क वह संवैधा नक ावधान के अनु प नाग रक अ धकार क र ा करेगी। कं तु तेजी से उभरते हुए नाग रक अ धकार संगठन एवं अंतरा य मानवा धकार संगठन का अि त व इस बात का माण है क भारतवष म रहने वाले सभी नाग रक अपने अ धकार क ि थ त को लेकर संतु ट नह ं है और उनके वारा कभी यि तगत प म तो कभी संग ठत प म नाग रक अ धकार के उ लंघन को रोकने क और उ ह सुर त बनाने क मांग क जाती रह है । भारत म कायरत नाग रक अ धकार संगठन म कु छ मुख इस कार ह- 1. Human Rights Law Network 2. Lawyers Collective 3. People’s Union For Civil Liberties 4. Common Cause 5. Sabrang Trust 6. Naz Foundation ये संगठन शां तपूण एवं वैधा नक या के अनुसार नाग रक अ धकार क र ा क मांग उठाते ह । इनके वारा क जाने वाल मुख मांगे ह- ● सेना और पु लस के वारा आरोपी अपरा धय के व ध क जाने वाल कायवाह , िजससे उनके नाग रक अ धकार का उ लंघन होता है,कानून स मत ढंग से होनी चा हए।
  17. 17. ● देश म आतंकवाद को नयं त करने और रा य सुर ा के न म व भ न तरोधक कानून के मा यम से सुर ाबल को जो अ धकार दए गए ह, उ ह समा त कया जाए य क इससे नद ष नाग रक के अ धकार का हनन होता है। ऐसे कानून म टाडा [Terrorist Activities Disruption Act] मीसा [Maintenance Of Internal Security Act],आफ़सपा [ Armed Forces Special Power Act],यूअपा [Unlawfull Activities Prevention Act ] मुख रहे ह। उ लेखनीय है क इरोम श मला के वारा म णपुर म अफ़सपा के वरोध म दशक तक स या ह कया गया। ● सं वधान वारा दए गए अ धकार क र ा के लए कानून के भावी ढंग से या वयन को सु नि चत कया जाए। अंतरा य मानवा धकार सं थाओं ‘ एमने ट इंटरनेशनल’ ‘ यूमन राइ स वॉच’ के वारा 2019 म भारत के संबंध म जो रपोट तुत क गई, उसम मानवा धकार उ लंघन के न नां कत मु द को उठाया गया । 1. ज मू क मीर को वशेष रा य का दजा देने वाल धारा 370 के समा त होने के दौरान बड़ी सं या म क मीर नेताओं को नजरबंद रखा गयाऔर संचार सु वधाओं को बा धत रखा गया, जो उनके नाग रक अ धकार का खुला उ लंघन है। 2. रा य नाग रकता कानून- 2019 पा रत होने के बाद असम म जो नाग रकता रिज टर बनाया गया, उसके अनुसार 200000 नाग रक को रा य वह न होना पड़ा। यह नाग रक के साथ एक-एक भेदभाव मूलक कदम था। इस कानून के वरोध व प देश यापी प म आंदोलन कए गए। द ल के शाह न बाग का आंदोलन इस संबंध म उ लेखनीय है। 3. नाग रक अ धकार कायकताओं को वचार अ भ यि त के कारण गर ता रयां, नजर बंद एवं कानूनी कायवाह जैसी चुनौ तयां झेलनी पड़ी। ‘ ीनपीस’ एवं ‘एमने ट इं डया’ के अकाउंट को ज कर दया गया और इसके का मक क सं या 30% तक कम कर द गई। इन पर आरोप यह लगाया गया क इ ह ने वदेशी मु ा व नमय कानून का उ लंघन कया है। जून 1918 म महारा म सुर गाट लंग, रोना व सन, सुधीर धावले, सोमा सेन और महेश रावत जैसे मानवा धकार कायकताओं को गर तार कया गया । इन पर आरोप था िज ह ने 31 दसंबर, 2017 क रैल म द लत को उकसाने का काय कया िजसके कारण हंसक घटनाएं हुई।
  18. 18. 4. लाख आ दवासी जनजा तय को व था पत होना पड़ा। 5. भीड़ ह या क घटनाओं धा मक, नृजातीय, जातीय और ल गक पहचान पर आधा रत सैकड़ लोग के अ धकार को कु चलने का काय कया है। 6. ‘ मी टू ‘ अ भयान के तहत मनोरंजन, उ योग, सावज नक े म काय करने वाल म हलाओं ने अपने व ध होने वाले अ याचार को मुख रत कया है और कायालय म होने वाल यौन हंसा क घटनाओं को नयं त करने वाले कानून को भावी बनाने क मांग क है। अ भने ी पायल घोष वारा नदशक अनुराग क यप पर लगाए गए हा लया आरोप इसक त द क करते ह। को वड-19 क व व यापी महामार को नयं त करने के लए िजस देश यापी लॉकडाउन क घोषणा क गई, उस म देश के करोड़ वासी मजदूर को जो आ थक, शार रक और मान सक क ट झेलना पड़ा, वह नाग रक अ धकार के उ लंघन का एक नया प था। उ लेखनीय है क भारत म मानव अ धकार क र ा के न म रा य मानवा धकार आयोग ग ठत है। व भ न वग के अ धकार क र ा हेतु भी अ य आयोग जैसे- अनुसू चत जा त आयोग, म हला आयोग भी ग ठत कए गए ह। कं तु अ धकार उ लंघन क बढ़ती घटनाओं के साथ उनक र ा क मांग भी उसी तेजी के साथ उठती है। ● टाचार वरोधी आंदोलन- 4 अ ैल, 2011 से 28 दसंबर,2011 तक द ल के रामल ला मैदान म अ ना हजारे और अर वंद के जर वाल के नेतृ व म चलने वाला टाचार वरोधी आंदोलन भारतीय राजनी त के इ तहास म एक मुख सीमा च ह है।यह आंदोलन एक शां तपूण आंदोलन था, िजसम गांधीवाद साधन - जुलूस, दशन एवं भूख हड़ताल का योग कया गया था। वतं भारत क राजनी त के इ तहास म यह पहला अवसर था क जनता सावज नक जीवन म या त टाचार क समाि त क मांग के साथ लाख क सं या म एकजुट हुई। मु य प से यह आंदोलन टाचार वरोधी सं था-’ लोकपाल’ क थापना और उसके लए संसद म तुत वधेयक के व प म प रवतन क मांग को लेकर था, कं तु यापक
  19. 19. प म इस आंदोलन क बहुत सी ऐसी मांगे थी, िजनका उ दे य टाचार म कमी लाना था। ऐसी कु छ मांगे न नवत थी - 1. टाचार के व ध स त कदम उठाए जाएं 2. नवाचन सुधार क दशा म स त कदम उठाए जाएं 3. जन त न ध आपरा धक रकॉड से मु त और यापक राजनी तक जवाबदेह क भावना से यु त हो। 4. एक सश त लोकपाल सं था का गठन जो उ च पद पर बैठे सरकार अ धका रय के व ध कायवाह करने म स म हो। इस आंदोलन ने भारतीय राजनी त म पहला अवसर उपि थत कया जब लोग जा त, सं दाय या अ य कसी वग य आधार पर संग ठत न होकर एक सामा य उ दे य के लए एकजुट हुए। इस आंदोलन से ह आम आदमी पाट का ज म हुआ जो कालांतर म द ल म स ा ढ़ हुई। आंदोलन के एक नेता योग यादव ने यह अनुभव कया क “ यह आंदोलन के वल लोकपाल के संबंध म नह ं था, बि क यह लोक -पल [ जनता क न ज] से संबं धत था जो इस बात का तीक था क कसी सावज नक वषय पर जनता का संगठन सावज नक जीवन म यापक बदलाव ला सकता है ।’’ इस आंदोलन के कारण सावज नक जीवन म टाचार समा त हो गया हो, ऐसी बात नह ं है, कं तु इसने लोग के लए यह संभव बनाया क वे टाचार के मु दे पर खुलकर बात कर सक और जन त न धय से न कर सक । इस आंदोलन के बाद लोकपाल जैसी सं था का गठन अव य कया गया, कं तु लोग अब उस पर बात नह ं करते। यह आंदोलन क एक बड़ी सीमा थी। कालांतर म आंदोलनका रय म आंत रक कलह के कारण यह आंदोलन आगे नह ं बढ़ सका , कं तु यह इस आंदोलन का ह भाव था क त काल न स ा ढ़ पाट कां ेस को 2014 के आम चुनाव म शक त झेलनी पड़ी और इसका बड़ा लाभ भारतीय जनता पाट को मला जो जनादेश के साथ स ा ढ़ हुई। ● कृ षक आंदोलन-
  20. 20. भारत एक कृ ष धान अथ यव था वाला देश है और कृ षक इस अथ यव था के आधार। वतं ता के बाद कृ षक क दशा म सुधार करने के उ दे य से सरकार के वारा भू म सुधार, सहकार खेती, सामुदा यक वकास काय म एवं ह रत ां त जैसे मह वपूण कदम उठाए गए, कं तु भारतीय कृ षक समुदाय अपनी ि थ त से संतु ट नह ं है और उसका यह असंतोष समय-समय पर व भ न आंदोलन के प म कट होता रहा है।राजनी तक वै ा नक एंथनी परेरा ने कसान आंदोलन को “ एक सामािजक आंदोलन” क सं ा द है, िजसका संगठन कसान के वारा एक देश या े म कसान क दशा को सुधारने के उ दे य से कया जाता है” । कसान क मु य शकायत है क य य प वह अथ यव था का आधार है, कं तु आ थक नी तयां उसक आ थक ि थ त को मजबूत करने म सहायक नह ं रह है। कृ षको क दशा सुधारने क मांग को व भ न राजनी तक दल ने अपने एजडा म शा मल कया है, इसके बावजूद कसान आंदोलन करने को ववश ह। हाल ह म संसद वारा पा रत कया गया कृ ष कानून और इसक धाराओं को लेकर होने वाला वरोध - दशन इसका माण है। भारतीय इ तहास के अ ययन म कसान आंदोलन को सि म लत करने का ेय डे नयल थोरनर के साथ डी. डी. कोसांबी और आर. एस. शमा को है। भारत म कसान का आंदोलन ऐ तहा सक ि ट से बहुत ाचीन है। औप नवे शक काल म नील पैदा करने वाले कसान का आंदोलन, पावना व ोह, तेभागा आंदोलन, चंपारण और बारदोल का स या ह इसके उदाहरण ह िजनका नेतृ व महा मा गांधी और व लभभाई पटेल जैसे नेताओं के वारा कया गया। यह आंदोलन टश सरकार क कृ षक नी तय के व ध थे। आंदोलनका रय क शकायत थी क टश अ धकार बहार और बंगाल के जमीदार से भू म लेकर उ ह बना उ चत दाम दए ह कसान को नील क खेती करने पर ववश करते थे। यह था ‘ददनी था’ के प म स ध थी । वतं ता आंदोलन म भी कसान क मह वपूण भू मका रह है। 1857 के सै नक व ोह के बाद अं ेज के वरोध का मोचा कसान ने संभाला था भारत म हुए कु छ मुख कसान आंदोलन इस कार ह- 1. कसान सभा के नेतृ व म आंदोलन-
  21. 21. उ र देश म कसान आंदोलन का उ भव 1918 म ‘ कसान सभा’ के गठन के साथ ारंभ हुआ, िजसके गठन म होम ल ल ग और पं डत मदन मोहन मालवीय के वारा मह वपूण भू मका नभाई गई। 1919 मे इस संगठन के नेतृ व म कसान का व ोह खुलकर सामने आया। 1929 म बहार म वामी सहजानंद सर वती के वारा जमीदार के वरोध म बहार कसान सभा क नेतृ व म आंदोलन का आयोजन कया गया। आगे चलकर 1936 म कां ेस के लखनऊ अ धवेशन म जब ऑल इं डया कसान कां ेस का गठन कया गया तो वामी सहजानंद सर वती उसके पहले अ य बने । बाद म भारतीय सा यवाद दल के वारा ऑल इं डया कसान सभा पर अ धकार कर लया गया। बहराइच, हरदोई, सीतापुर िजल म लगान वृ ध को लेकर अवध के कसान ने ‘ एका आंदोलन’ चलाया। 2.भूदान और ामदान आंदोलन- कृ षक क दशा म सुधार के लए कसान वारा चलाया गया आंदोलन के साथ-साथ व भ न वचारक और सामािजक कायकताओं के वारा भी इस दशा म यास कया गया। ऐसे यास म ‘भूदान’ और ‘ ामदान’ आंदोलन मुख है। अ ैल 1951 म वनोबा भावे वारा चलाए गए इस आंदोलन का उ दे य भू म धारक से इस बात के लए अपील करना था क वे अपनी फालतू जमीन गर ब को दान कर। इसके लए वनोबा भावे और उनके अनुयाई कायकताओं ने गांधीवाद अ हंसा मक तकनीक का सहारा लेते हुए गांव- गांव क पदया ा क और भू म धारक से नवेदन कया क वे अपनी भू म का 1 बटा 6 भाग दान कर दे। यह आंदोलन आं के तेलंगाना म पोचमप ल गांव से शु हुआ और देश के उ र भाग तक फै ला। 1955 म वनोबा भावे के नेतृ व म ह ामदान आंदोलन ारंभ कया गया िजसका क उड़ीसा था। इस आंदोलन म घोषणा क गई क सार भू म पर सामू हक प से अ धकार होगा। इन आंदोलन पर आरोप लगाया जाता है क इ ह ने गर ब और भू मह न क वग चेतना को समा त कर दया और कसान क ां तकार मता पर लगाम लगा दया ।
  22. 22. 3. भू म ह थयाओ आंदोलन- 1960 के दशक म गुजरात, राज थान, त मलनाडु, आं देश और बहार म सोश ल ट पाट और भारतीय क यु न ट पाट के नेतृ व म ‘भू म ह थयाओ’ आंदोलन शु कया गया िजसका क न सलवाड़ी े था। य य प यह आंदोलन यादा कु छ हा सल नह ं कर सका , कं तु कृ षको क सम या पर देशवा सय का यान आकृ ट करने म सफल रहा। इस आंदोलन ने यह प ट कया क ामीण लोग क आशाओं को पूरा करने म भू म सुधार के यास सफल नह ं रहे ह। इस आंदोलन के प रणाम व प सीमा- नधारण कानून का नमाण कया गया िजसका मु य लाभ अनुसू चत जा त और जनजा त के लोग को मला। 4.मजदूर कसान संघष रैल - ​5 सतंबर 2018 को द ल के रामल ला मैदान म सटर ऑफ इं डयन ेड यू नयन, ऑल इं डया कसान सभा और ऑल इं डया ए ीक चरल वकस यू नयन के नेतृ व म देशभर के कामगार , कसान और कृ षक मजदूर दशनकार समूह के प म एक त हुए िजनका वरोध व तुओं के बढ़ते हुए दाम, बेरोजगार और नाग रक अ धकार पर होने वाले आ मण को लेकर था। आंदोलनकार यूनतम पा र मक 18,000 तमाह करने और वामीनाथन कमीशन क रपोट को लागू करने क मांग भी कर रहे थे। कज के बोझ तले बढ़ते कसान क आ मह या के मामले उठाकर उनके वारा कसान क ऋण माफ क मांग क जा रह थी। 5. ै टर आंदोलन- 20 जुलाई 2020 को क सरकार वारा लाए गए अ यादेश एवं पे ो लयम के बढ़े हुए दाम का वरोध करते हुए ह रयाणा के कु े , अंबाला और करनाल के कसान ने भारतीय कसान यू नयन के आ वान पर ै टर आंदोलन ारंभ कया और सरकार से अ यादेश वापस लेने क मांग क । भारतीय कसान यू नयन के अ य गुरनाम संह च नी ने इस संबंध म सरकार को मेमोरडम दया और यह बताया सरकार के इन कदम से के वल उ योग जगत को लाभ होने वाला है, कसान को नह ं। इसक मु य मांगे थी -
  23. 23. ● अनाज मंडी यव था के साथ छेड़छाड़ नह ं होनी चा हए। ● कसान को भुगतान कमीशन एजट के मा यम से होना चा हए ● बजल वभाग का नजीकरण कना चा हए ● ‘ मेर फसल, मेरा योरा’ नामक पोटल बंद कया जाना चा हए ● सरकार को कसान क सार फसल यूनतम समथन मू य के आधार पर खर दनी चा हए। न कष;- ​उपयु त ववेचन के आधार पर न नां कत न कषा मक बंदुओं पर पहुंचा जा सकता है- ● दाश नक ि ट से वरोध क ि थ त वकास हेतु अप रहाय है। ● वरोध आंदोलन का आयोजन कसी सामू हक उ दे य क ाि त हेतु सामू हक संगठन के मा यम से कया जाता है िजसके मु य घटक त व- वचारधारा, योजनाएं, रणनी तयां, नेतृ व और संगठन है। ● भारत म वरोध आंदोलन क -रा य एवं नाग रक तथा रा य के म य संबंध क सम या से उ दत हुए ह। ● भारत के संघ रा य म होने वाले आंदोलन व वध कार के रहे ह। जैसे- भाषाई, वाय ता क मांग संबंधी, द लत , कसान और मजदूर क हालत म सुधार संबंधी, नाग रक अ धकार संबंधी , वकास वरोधी पयावरण संबंधी एवं टाचार वरोधी आंदोलन। ● पृथकतावाद आंदोलन रा क सं भुता और अखंडता के लए मुख चुनौती बने ह। ● यादातर आंदोलन व भ न े और वग क पृथक पहचान ा त करने के उ दे य से े रत रहे ह। ● रा य ने पहचान क मांग को कानून के मा यम से या सकारा मक कायवाह वारा पूण करने का यास कया है, कं तु रा य शां त और सुर ा म बाधक आंदोलनकार त व से नपटने के लए उसने दमन का सहारा भी लया है।
  24. 24. मु य श द- ● आंदोलन ● वाय ता ● नाग रक अ धकार ● टाचार ● न सलवाद ● नाग रकता कानून ● द लत पथर ● रा - रा य सं ोम ​References And Suggested Reading 1.wwwthequint.com‘Hindi,Hindustani, English;A History of india’s Language Politics’ ,16 sept. 2019 2.In language Movements In West Bengaland Assam;A Parallel In Governments,the wire.in,8july, 2017 3.Govindan Nayar ,Examining The Evolution of Dalit Politics ,m.thewire.in,jan. 17,2018 4.Prashant Jha ,The New Dalit Movement;Assertive ,Inclusive And Beyond Party Politics ,14 June,2016,m.hindustantimes.com 5.Amnesty International India ,Between Fear And Hatred;Surviving Migration Detention In Assam,23 nov. 2018 6.timesofindia.com, 1 Sep. ,2007 “Anti Corruption Movement ;A Watershed Moment In India ,13 december,2019 7.en.m.wikipedia.org 8.m.tribuneindia.com
  25. 25. न- नबंधा मक न 1. आंदोलन कसे कहते ह ?इसके मुख घटक त व का उ लेख क िजए। 2. भारत म न सलवाद आंदोलन पर एक नबंध ल खए। 3. भारत म मजदूर और कसान क मांग को लेकर चलाए जाने वाले मुख आंदोलन के व प पर काश डा लए। 4. भारत म द लत आंदोलन के उदय एवं वकास पर एक नबंध लख। 5. वतं ता के बाद भारत म भाषाई आंदोलन के मु य बंदुओं पर काश डा लए। 6. रा य वारा वाय ता क मांग को लेकर चलाए गए मुख आंदोलन को प ट क िजए। व तु न ठ न- 1. न नां कत म से या आंदोलन का घटक त व नह ं है। [अ ] नेता [ब ] योजना [ स ] रणनी त [द ] यथाि थ त बनाए रखना। 2. सं वधान क कस अनुसूची के मा यम से भारतीय भाषाओं को संवैधा नक मा यता दान क गई है। [अ ] सातवीं अनुसूची [ब ] आठवीं अनुसूची [स ] दसवीं अनुसूची [द ] बारहवीं अनुसूची 3. हंद को राजभाषा का दजा कस त थ को दान कया गया। [अ ] 14 सतंबर,1949 [ब ] 20 सतंबर,1950 [स ] 30 अ टूबर,1950 [द ] 30 जनवर ,1956 4. चा मजूमदार का नाम कस आंदोलन के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है। [अ ] छ ीसगढ़ मुि त मोचा आंदोलन [ब ] न सलवाद आंदोलन [ स ] खा ल तान आंदोलन [द ] द लत आंदोलन
  26. 26. 5. छ ीसगढ़ मुि त मोचा का ज म कसके नेतृ व म हुआ। [अ ] ई वी रामा वामी [ब ] शंकर गुहा नयोगी [स ] चा मजूमदार [द ] बी.आर. अंबेडकर 6. द लत पथर का उदय कस रा य म हुआ। [अ ] महारा [ब ] गुजरात [स ] उ र देश [द] कनाटक 7. ‘ पॉ ल ट स ऑफ ऑटोनॉमी; इं डयन ए सपी रयंस’ नामक पु तक के लेखक कौन है। [अ ] अजय बोस [ब ] रजनी कोठार [स ] घन याम शाह [द ]रणवीर सम दार 8. नाग रकता संशोधन अ ध नयम का वरोध करने वाले रा य म कौन सा रा य अ णी था। [अ ] बहार [ब ] महारा [स ] असम [द ] उ र देश 9. भारतीय रपि लकन पाट के सं थापक कौन थे। [अ ] नायकर [ब ] बी .आर. अंबेडकर [स ] अजय बोस [द ] हा दक पटेल 10. ‘ सबरंग ट’ का संबंध न न ल खत म से कससे है। [अ ] नाग रक अ धकार संगठन [ ब] पयावरणीय संगठन [स ] मजदूर संगठन [द ] कृ षक संगठन 11. ‘ जल, जंगल और जमीन’ पर अ धकार क मांग कस वग के वारा क जाती रह है। [अ ] मजदूर वग के वारा [ब ] आ दवासी समुदाय के वारा [स ] कृ षक वग वारा [द ] शरणाथ समुदाय के वारा उ र- 1.द 2. ब 3.अ 4. ब 5. ब 6.अ 7. द 8. स 9.ब 10.अ 11.ब

