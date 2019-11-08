Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sewa Genset Punggelan TLP/WA 0822-2315-0626

Jasa Sewa atau rental genset terpercaya di area Punggelan kabupaten Banjarnegara, silahkan langsung hubungi di nomor TLP/WA 0822-2315-0626.

Sewa Genset Punggelan TLP/WA 0822-2315-0626

  1. 1. Genset adalah suatu alat pembakit listrik atau mesin yang bisa menghasilkan daya (tenaga) listrik. Kami ada untuk menjawab solusi anda, terutama dalam bidang sewa-menewa atau rental genset, karena kami sendiri menyediakan sewa genset untuk area desa, kecamatan, kabupaten dan kota- kota di seluruh wilayah provinsi Jawa Tengah. Bagi anda yang ingin konsultasi dan pemesanan bisa langsung hubungi ke nomor telfon / WA 0822- 2315-0626 (Awaludin) Genset sendiri biasa digunakan untuk suatu acara hajatan atau seperti pesta pernikahan dan khitanan, seminar, pameran, even outdoor atau acara-acara lainnya yang mengundang banyak orang, dan bisa juga untuk cadangan ketika genset perusahan maupun tempat usaha anda sedang rusak. Kami sendiri menyediakan jasa sewa genset dari mulai 5000 watt sampai dengan 250 KVA. Berikut ini beberapa daftar genset yang kami sediakan : - Genset kapasitas 20 KVA - Genset kapasitas 25 KVA - Genset kapasitas 30 KVA - Genset kapasitas 35 KVA - Genset kapasitas 40 KVA - Genset kapasitas 45 KVA - Genset kapasitas 50 KVA - Genset kapasitas 60 KVA
  2. 2. - Genset kapasitas 70 KVA - Genset kapasitas 80 KVA - Genset kapasitas 90 KVA - Genset kapasitas 100 KVA - Genset kapasitas 150 KVA - Genset kapasitas 200 KVA - Genset kapasitas 250 KVA Dan kami juga menyediakan sewa genset untuk anda dalam bentuk paket, seperti berikut ini:  Paket sewa / rental genset harian  Paket sewa / rental genset mingguan  Paket sewa / rental genset bulanan Tips / Cara Memilih Kebutuhan Sewa Genset Memilih kebutuhan daya menjadi salah satu faktor utama. Ampere atau arus listrik dari genset yang akan di sewa lebih baik 2 kali yang dibutuhkan oleh peralatan atau mesin, karena saat melakukan stater pertama untuk menyambungkan penambahan daya listrik akan terjadi lonjakan arus listrik saat pertama kali.
  3. 3. Contohnya jika daya dari mesin anda adalah 80.000 Watt lebih baik anda tidak sewa genset dengan daya 100 KVA tetapi dapat menggunakan 200 KVA atau pun 300 KVA untuk dapat mengakomodir lonjakan arus listrik saat penyambungan penambahan daya kepada mesin tersebut. Perhitungan genset ada yang menggunakan KVA dengan perhitungan cos faktor yakni 1KVA = 0,8 KW atau 800 Watt. Perhitungan genset menjadi mudah, Contoh 2 KVA adalah 1.600 Watt (Bukan 2.0 KW atau 2.000 watt). Perbandingan daya antara kW dan KVA, genset dengan 100 KVA berarti memiliki kapasitas sebesar 80kW (atau 80.000 Watt). Untuk anda yang ingin menyewa atau rental genset, bisa langsung hubungi ke nomer telfon / WA : 0822-2315-0626 (Awaludin)

