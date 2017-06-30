Tcc cesquizofrenia

Revista Colombiana de Psiquiatría ISSN: 0034-7450 revista@psiquiatria.org.co Asociación Colombiana de Psiquiatría Colombia...
Terapia cognitivo-conductual en la esquizofrenia Francisco Javier Muñoz Molina1 Silvia Liliana Ruiz Cala2 Resumen Introduc...
Introducción La esquizofrenia es una en- fermedad crónica que causa gran incapacidad social y laboral, con un deterioro si...
entonces se han realizado varios estudios, con resultados diversos, sobre la efectividad de las interven- ciones cognitiva...
los esquizofrénicos con ideas delirantes paranoides per- secutorias tienden a enfocar su atención más fácilmente en estímu...
Entrenamiento en habilidades sociales Es un conjunto de técnicas basadas en el aprendizaje social, orientado a que el paci...
aislamiento, etc.) o planes de vida (trabajo, familia, etc.). Se brinda psi- coeducación al paciente, haciendo énfasis en ...
delirante por medio de preguntas cómo: ¿qué respalda esta inter- pretación?, ¿qué lo lleva a pensar que esto es posible?, ...
enseñar al paciente a reconocer que éste está estrechamente relacionado con el concepto que tiene de sí mis- mo y con el q...
Sensky y cols. En el 2000, Sensky y cols. (22) llevaron a cabo un estudio aleatori- zado, controlado, con 90 pacientes ent...
mas psicóticos, en general, y en los síntomas positivos. En seis meses de seguimiento, los pacientes del grupo que recibió...
recaídas o en la existencia de una mejoría clínicamente sig- niﬁcativa en el estado mental. Discusión El tratamiento farma...
of psychiatry. 7th ed. Baltimore: Lippin- cott Williams & Wilkins; 2000. 4. Beck AT. Successful outpatient psy- chotherapy...
26. Drury V, Birchwood M, Cochrane R. Cognitive therapy and recovery from acute psychoses. A controlled trial II: impact o...
