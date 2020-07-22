Oracionescompuestasubordinadas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WINTERTemplate COMPUESTAS SUBORDINADAS 01 Octavo
De acuerdo con los dibujos que observas, ¿qué semejanzas encuentras entre las palabras coordinación y subordinación? 02 CO...
SUBORDINACIÓN es la dependencia sintáctica de una palabra o de un grupo de palabras respecto de otra palabra u otro grupo ...
04 La subordinación se realiza generalmente mediante un enlace subordinante . Así en el ejemplo anterior, el enlace que su...
05NEXOS
Enlaza las siguientes proposiciones mediante nexos relativos. (Ten en cuenta que algunos relativos pueden ir precedidos de...
ORACIONES COMPUESTAS SUBORDINADAS 07 Ejemplo: Las oraciones compuestas por subordinación se forman cuando una proposición;...
08 Expresa generalmente la idea básica que transmite la oración. Proposición principal Proposición subordinada Expresa gen...
09¡PRACTIQUEMOS! Incluye una proposición en el sujeto de cada una de estas oraciones: • El pueblo _____________ me gusta. ...
Incluye una proposición en el predicado de cada de estas oraciones 10 • Compre ahora. • Yo tengo un perro. • En vacaciones...
TIPOS DE ORACIONES COMPUESTAS SUBORDINADAS 11
12 AHORA PASEMOS AL LIBRO EN LA PÁGINA 152
