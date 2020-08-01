Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTADO PLURINACIONAL DE BOLIVIA –KOLLASUYO 3ª ELECCIONES 6 SEPTIEMBRE 202O
www.mallkuchanez.com Facebook: Mallku Chanez IKA: Instituto Kallawaya de Pesquisa Andino WhatsApp: 55 11 9 6329 3080
VOTO DE CONCIENCIA PARA UN GOBIERNO Y ESTADO DE CONCIENCIA INTUICIÓN, SENTIMIENTO, CONOCIMIENTO, MENTE Y CORAZÓN PARA UN G...
LA VUELTA A EL VALOR ENERGÉTICO PARA USO PROPIO Luqiqaman Tink’u Kallawaya, el valor energético para uso propio de las Med...
Era Luqiqaman Tink’u Kallawaya el valor energético para uso propio. Originário de la transcendencia energética del Tiowaya...
