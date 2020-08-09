Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. MALLAPPA. H. SHALAVADI Department of Pharmacology Hangal Shri Kumareshwar College of Pharmacy, Bagalkot-587101, Karnat...
 United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, sinc...
Better Knowledge for Better Care emphasizes the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how bette...
3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine
Common Reasons Teens Use Alcohol and Other Drugs Boredom Availability Conformity Curiosity Fun Escape Rebellion Fr...
Latest trends: drug use • Cannabis the most used substance • Opioids the most harmful • Simulant use on the increase
Non-medical use of opioids account for • 66 per cent of 167,00 deaths due to drug use disorders • Fueling opioid crisis in...
Socio-economic disadvantages: poorer people face a greater risk of drug use disorders
Main stimulant drug used, 2018 or latest year
Traffickers show resilience by changing routes - - heroin trafficking trends 2014-18
Traffickers show resilience by changing routes – cocaine trafficking routes (2014-2018)
Effects of Alcohol and Other Drug Use Emotional • Increased feelings of loneliness and ostracism • Increased irritability ...
Stages of Use What do you think each stage looks like? Every user has the potential to be an abuser. Non Use Experimental ...
IMPACT OF COVID-19 COVID-19 and the drug supply chain: from production and trafficking to use • Restrictions resulting fro...
• Drug trafficking by air is likely to be completely disrupted by the restrictions imposed on air travel • Signs of increa...
• Drug shortages have been reported and could have negative health consequences for people with drug use disorders • Drug ...
POLICY IMPLICATIONS Addressing global drug problem requires drug policy implemented in tandem with broader agenda for sust...
Responsibilities of Pharmacist Prevention.  Participating in or contributing to the development of substance abuse preven...
Working with local, state, and federal authorities in controlling substance abuse, including participation in  State pres...
Working with medical laboratories to (a) Identify substances of abuse by using drug and poison control information systems...
Discouraging prescribing practices that enable or foster drug abuse behavior (e.g., prescribing a larger quantity of pain...
Education  Providing information and referral to support groups appropriate to the needs of people whose lives are affect...
 Providing substance abuse education to fellow pharmacists, other healthcare professionals, and other employees of their ...
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs

35 views

Published on

Word drug day

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of drugs

  1. 1. Dr. MALLAPPA. H. SHALAVADI Department of Pharmacology Hangal Shri Kumareshwar College of Pharmacy, Bagalkot-587101, Karnataka. Listen First- Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe World Drug Day
  2. 2.  United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989.  The date June 26 is to recall Lin Zexu's, who distroyed the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending in June 25 1839，just before the First Opium War in China.  By resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.
  3. 3. Better Knowledge for Better Care emphasizes the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security. The day is dedicated to eradicating drug abuse and neutralize the systemic challenges which sustain the illegal drug issues. Drug abuse, however, does not only include consumption of drugs such as cocaine, hallucinogens, cannabis, opiates among others, but also includes prescription medications such as painkillers and sleeping pills.
  4. 4. 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine
  5. 5. Common Reasons Teens Use Alcohol and Other Drugs Boredom Availability Conformity Curiosity Fun Escape Rebellion Friends Movies and TV shows that glamorize drug use Desire to look cool Peer Pressure Desire to alter mood Escape negative emotions Self-medication
  6. 6. Latest trends: drug use • Cannabis the most used substance • Opioids the most harmful • Simulant use on the increase
  7. 7. Non-medical use of opioids account for • 66 per cent of 167,00 deaths due to drug use disorders • Fueling opioid crisis in North America, West and Central Africa Opioids cause the main harm: Non-medical use of synthetic opioids fuels public health crises
  8. 8. Socio-economic disadvantages: poorer people face a greater risk of drug use disorders
  9. 9. Main stimulant drug used, 2018 or latest year
  10. 10. Traffickers show resilience by changing routes - - heroin trafficking trends 2014-18
  11. 11. Traffickers show resilience by changing routes – cocaine trafficking routes (2014-2018)
  12. 12. Effects of Alcohol and Other Drug Use Emotional • Increased feelings of loneliness and ostracism • Increased irritability • Increased anxiety • Depression • Feelings of low self- esteem Physical • Disruption with learning, memory, and concentration • Affects judgment and decision making • Increases risk of mental health disorders
  13. 13. Stages of Use What do you think each stage looks like? Every user has the potential to be an abuser. Non Use Experimental Use Occasional Use Regular Use Abuse Dependency
  14. 14. IMPACT OF COVID-19 COVID-19 and the drug supply chain: from production and trafficking to use • Restrictions resulting from the lockdown could hinder the production and sale of opiates in major producing countries • Measures are impeding cocaine production in the short term, but a resurgence is likely in the event of an economic crisis • Reduced trade is limiting the availability of precursors for synthetic drugs in some regions
  15. 15. • Drug trafficking by air is likely to be completely disrupted by the restrictions imposed on air travel • Signs of increased use of maritime routes to traffic heroin to Europe • Border measures appear to be hindering trafficking in opiates • Large shipments of cocaine are still being trafficked but by alternative means • Indications of a reduction in the flow of cocaine is not yet affecting seizures in destination markets • COVID-19 measures are likely to lead to the stockpiling of drugs COVID-19 and drug trafficking
  16. 16. • Drug shortages have been reported and could have negative health consequences for people with drug use disorders • Drug use disorders and regular drug use can lead to complications and mortality if users become infected with COVID-19 • Economic difficulties caused by COVID-19 could change drug consumption for the worse COVID-19 and drug use
  17. 17. POLICY IMPLICATIONS Addressing global drug problem requires drug policy implemented in tandem with broader agenda for sustainable development
  18. 18. Responsibilities of Pharmacist Prevention.  Participating in or contributing to the development of substance abuse prevention and assistance programs within healthcare organizations  Participating in public substance abuse education and prevention programs (e.g., in primary and secondary schools, colleges, churches, and civic organizations)  Opposing the sale of alcohol and tobacco products by pharmacists and in pharmacies.
  19. 19. Working with local, state, and federal authorities in controlling substance abuse, including participation in  State prescription drug monitoring programs,  Encouraging participation in appropriate prescription disposal programs,  Complying with controlled-substance reporting regulations,  Cooperating in investigations that involve the misuse of controlled substances, especially diversion from a healthcare organization.
  20. 20. Working with medical laboratories to (a) Identify substances of abuse by using drug and poison control information systems, (b) Establish proper specimen collection procedures based on knowledge of the pharmacokinetic properties of abused substances, (c) Select proper laboratory tests to detect the suspected substances of abuse and to detect tampering of samples
  21. 21. Discouraging prescribing practices that enable or foster drug abuse behavior (e.g., prescribing a larger quantity of pain medication than is clinically needed for treatment of short-term pain). Collaborating with outpatient and ambulatory care providers to prevent substance abuse after discharge.
  22. 22. Education  Providing information and referral to support groups appropriate to the needs of people whose lives are affected by their own or another person’s substance abuse or dependency.  Providing recommendations about the appropriate use of mood- altering substances to healthcare providers and the public, including those persons recovering from substance dependency and their caregivers.  Fostering the development of undergraduate and graduate college of pharmacy curricula and pharmacy technician education on the topic of substance abuse prevention, education, and assistance.
  23. 23.  Providing substance abuse education to fellow pharmacists, other healthcare professionals, and other employees of their healthcare organization.  Instructing drug abuse counselors in drug treatment programs about the pharmacology of abused substances and medications used for detoxification.  Promoting and providing alcohol risk-reduction education and activities.  Maintaining professional competency in substance abuse prevention, education, and assistance through formal and informal continuing education.

×