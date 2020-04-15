Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE Tsvetelina Petrova, Malinka Ivanova, Iliyana Naydenova Technical Uni...
EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE The 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software ...
New training forms are a challenge for teachers too - how and in what form to present the study material that is comprehen...
Introduction Education has changed over the time: • from accessible only for a limited circle of people to everyone (unfor...
Introduction 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest E...
Objective To explore and analyse the students’ opinion regarding the quality of provided online assessment tasks in the fo...
The research methodology consists of the following procedures: 1. Exploration of scientific literature 2. Conduction of st...
Students’ answers give us possibilities to create an objective framework for evaluation of e-assessment that consists of s...
Methodology The WEKA software that contains a set of machine learning algorithms for data mining is used. Through the algo...
Pruned tree for the first layer (content, format style and type of QA) Results and discussion 16th International Scientifi...
The QA content is clear and understandable when it is presented through combination2. As the best approach, the predictive...
Pruned tree for the second layer (adequate students’ knowledge regarding the questions’ content) Results and discussion 71...
The student’s knowledge evaluation should be considered as correct and absolutely correct IF the content of the lessons is...
Pruned tree for the third layer (the feedback role for students’ learning) Results and discussion 52% of the students do n...
IF the students wish to achieve deep learning THEN the provided feedback is necessity AND it should be in the form of deta...
Students’ opinion:  57% choose learning through video objects;  43% have a preference for a combination of video objects...
Predictive model about the fourth layer (relationship between learning styles and the question type and format) Results an...
Conclusions First layer: QA clearness concerning to the QA types and QA styles Second layer: dependency among lessons cont...
Conclusions Third layer: the role of the feedback for students’ learning Fourth layer: the connection between students’ le...
Thank you for your attention! EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE 16th International Scientific Conferen...
  1. 1. EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE Tsvetelina Petrova, Malinka Ivanova, Iliyana Naydenova Technical University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria The 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education Bucharest, April 23-24, 2020
  2. 2. EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE The 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education Bucharest, April 23-24, 2020 Acknowledgements The authors would like to thank the Research and Development Sector at the Technical University of Sofia for the financial support
  3. 3. New training forms are a challenge for teachers too - how and in what form to present the study material that is comprehensible and logical, to conduct exams with modern means and methods, without making it difficult for students. 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE The students now are with different life experiences different learning habits different perceptions of the study material presented different perceptions of the exam questions Introduction
  4. 4. Introduction Education has changed over the time: • from accessible only for a limited circle of people to everyone (unfortunately, it is not valid for all countries in the world). • from a study hall to online training at home. Online training was not standard learning mode but something that complemented the traditional training. Suddenly, at the beginning of 2020, because of COVID-19, the e- learning has become the only learning mode, which is absolutely necessary in the quarantine conditions. 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  5. 5. Introduction 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE These students from different age groups have a lot in common - they are led from a desire to learn to develop themselves to change their lives to better to do something beneficial to them and to the society they live in Education has been changing concerning the students – until recently, they were people under 20. Today, education includes people above their 50s.
  6. 6. Objective To explore and analyse the students’ opinion regarding the quality of provided online assessment tasks in the form of online quizzes. It will support educators in the improvement of assessment preparation and will facilitate the students’ learning. A framework for evaluation of online assessment tasks is proposed considering the students’ point of view that: - is published and discussed in scientific papers; - the position of students from Technical University of Sofia, College of Energy and Electronics (CEE). 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  7. 7. The research methodology consists of the following procedures: 1. Exploration of scientific literature 2. Conduction of students’ online testing. The evaluation of: examination quizzes contributing to the final student mark and self-testing quizzes used for improvement of learning performance 3. Development of a survey tool with an aim to gather students’ evaluation regarding the online quizzes and taking into account a wide variety of questions, categorizing in several groups. The purpose is to obtain information for both: students’ background and their assessment/perceptions about the implemented assessment activities 4. Discussion and analysis of received results 5. Development of a model for evaluating the quality of online assessment tasks in the forms of quizzes 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  8. 8. Students’ answers give us possibilities to create an objective framework for evaluation of e-assessment that consists of several layers: It includes content, format style and type of questions and answers (QA) First layer It reflects on adequate students’ knowledge regarding the questions’ content It describes the feedback role for students’ learning It is about the relationship between learning styles and the question type and format Third layer Second layer Fourth layer 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  9. 9. Methodology The WEKA software that contains a set of machine learning algorithms for data mining is used. Through the algorithm J48 the classification trees are created concerning the several hypotheses that are defined by means of the input data. The classification procedures result in trees that facilitate the decision making and defining conclusions. The participants - students from two different Departments and different specialties at CEE. They are enrolled in blended courses. The survey tools are designed through Google Forms and are delivered to students for anonymous vote. 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  10. 10. Pruned tree for the first layer (content, format style and type of QA) Results and discussion 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE The student’ opinion about the QA content contributing the clearness:  24% prefer the QA content with video objects;  19% choose the multiple-choice questions with one true answer;  24% prefer the visual presentation of QA content through diagrams/graphics/pictures;  19% think that the QA content without diagrams/graphics/pictures could be clear
  11. 11. The QA content is clear and understandable when it is presented through combination2. As the best approach, the predictive model points out the combination1 - video objects, formatted text and diagrams/graphics/pictures. Results and discussion Predictive model about the first layer (content, format style and type of QA) 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  12. 12. Pruned tree for the second layer (adequate students’ knowledge regarding the questions’ content) Results and discussion 71% of the students agree that the constructed questions in qualitative and quantitative way correctly evaluate their knowledge. 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  13. 13. The student’s knowledge evaluation should be considered as correct and absolutely correct IF the content of the lessons is well organized and presented AND the questions cover all aspects of the learning material in the lessons. Predictive model about the second layer (adequate students’ knowledge regarding the questions’ content) Results and discussion 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  14. 14. Pruned tree for the third layer (the feedback role for students’ learning) Results and discussion 52% of the students do not prefer the short answer as feedback and this leads to the first leave – “deep” learning. 71% of the students agree that the feedback provided after every question in the quizzes is necessary 76% of them prefer the feedback to be in the form of detailed explanation of the true answer or combination of detailed explanation and reference link to the learning materials that is an indicator for occurring of deep learning 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  15. 15. IF the students wish to achieve deep learning THEN the provided feedback is necessity AND it should be in the form of detailed answer or combination from detailed answer and reference to the learning material Predictive model about the third layer (the feedback role for students’ learning) Results and discussion 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  16. 16. Students’ opinion:  57% choose learning through video objects;  43% have a preference for a combination of video objects and marking of the important paragraphs through colours;  48% prefer combined style in the learning material. Pruned tree for the fourth layer (relationship between learning styles and the question type and format) Results and discussion 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  17. 17. Predictive model about the fourth layer (relationship between learning styles and the question type and format) Results and discussion The predictive model for this layer includes learning through formatted text and a combination of formatted text and visual presentations 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  18. 18. Conclusions First layer: QA clearness concerning to the QA types and QA styles Second layer: dependency among lessons content, the questions scope and assessment correctness the students are satisfied with the lessons content and its presentation the questions cover all aspects of the learning material The students’ knowledge evaluation is objective and correct wide variety of questions QA style presented via video objects, formatted text and diagrams/graphics /pictures The QA content is clear and understandable 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  19. 19. Conclusions Third layer: the role of the feedback for students’ learning Fourth layer: the connection between students’ learning style and questions formatted style and type learning through formatted text combination of formatted text and visual presentations. Preferred learning style by students and questions formatted style and type feedback is a necessity feedback in the form of detailed answer or combination from detailed answer and reference to the learning material Deep learning 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
  20. 20. Thank you for your attention! EVALUATION OF E-ASSESSMENT: THE STUDENTS’ PERSPECTIVE 16th International Scientific Conference eLearning and Software for Education, April 23-24, 2020, Bucharest

