PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK
Book details Author : Susan Alvare Hedman Pages : 460 pages Publisher : Hartman Publishing, Inc. 2013-06-14 Language : Eng...
Description this book Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3rd Edition The third edition of Hartman Publishin...
exams, two final exams, and a critical thinking exam, along with a practice exam for students taking the certification tes...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK (Susan ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK

16 views

Published on

BEST PDF PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK FOR IPAD

Click here http://bit.ly/2o5Si8B

Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3rd Edition The third edition of Hartman Publishing s best-selling nursing assistant training textbook includes information on long-term care, as well as material on subacute and acute care. This edition of the textbook contains: - In-depth information on resident rights and special boxes throughout that teach ways to promote independence and prevent abuse and neglect - New information on person-centered care and culture change - Up-to-date, comprehensive material on infection prevention - Many new photos and more website resources - Material on anatomy and physiology with an emphasis on normal changes of aging and observing and reporting - Updated nutrition information on MyPlate, special diets, and feeding techniques - Current information on legal issues, such as HIPAA, the Patient Self-Determination Act, and the Elder Justice Act - 1 chapter containing subacute and acute care information, including pre- and post-operative care, as well as mechanical ventilation, chest tubes, and artificial airways - Chapter-ending material which develops critical thinking, as well as tests the chapter - Significantly expanded testing section available to instructors, including 24 chapters exams, two final exams, and a critical thinking exam, along with a practice exam for students taking the certification test - A table of procedures, common abbreviations list, a special appendix with a math review, and a glossary

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK

  1. 1. PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK
  2. 2. Book details Author : Susan Alvare Hedman Pages : 460 pages Publisher : Hartman Publishing, Inc. 2013-06-14 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1604250445 ISBN-13 : 9781604250442
  3. 3. Description this book Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3rd Edition The third edition of Hartman Publishing s best-selling nursing assistant training textbook includes information on long-term care, as well as material on subacute and acute care. This edition of the textbook contains: - In-depth information on resident rights and special boxes throughout that teach ways to promote independence and prevent abuse and neglect - New information on person-centered care and culture change - Up-to-date, comprehensive material on infection prevention - Many new photos and more website resources - Material on anatomy and physiology with an emphasis on normal changes of aging and observing and reporting - Updated nutrition information on MyPlate, special diets, and feeding techniques - Current information on legal issues, such as HIPAA, the Patient Self-Determination Act, and the Elder Justice Act - 1 chapter containing subacute and acute care information, including pre- and post-operative care, as well as mechanical ventilation, chest tubes, and artificial airways - Chapter- ending material which develops critical thinking, as well as tests the chapter - Significantly expanded testing section available to instructors, including 24 chapters
  4. 4. exams, two final exams, and a critical thinking exam, along with a practice exam for students taking the certification test - A table of procedures, common abbreviations list, a special appendix with a math review, and a glossary
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK (Susan Alvare Hedman ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2o5Si8B if you want to download this book OR

×