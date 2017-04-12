BEST PDF PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3e TRIAL EBOOK FOR IPAD



Hartman s Nursing Assistant Care: Long-Term Care, 3rd Edition The third edition of Hartman Publishing s best-selling nursing assistant training textbook includes information on long-term care, as well as material on subacute and acute care. This edition of the textbook contains: - In-depth information on resident rights and special boxes throughout that teach ways to promote independence and prevent abuse and neglect - New information on person-centered care and culture change - Up-to-date, comprehensive material on infection prevention - Many new photos and more website resources - Material on anatomy and physiology with an emphasis on normal changes of aging and observing and reporting - Updated nutrition information on MyPlate, special diets, and feeding techniques - Current information on legal issues, such as HIPAA, the Patient Self-Determination Act, and the Elder Justice Act - 1 chapter containing subacute and acute care information, including pre- and post-operative care, as well as mechanical ventilation, chest tubes, and artificial airways - Chapter-ending material which develops critical thinking, as well as tests the chapter - Significantly expanded testing section available to instructors, including 24 chapters exams, two final exams, and a critical thinking exam, along with a practice exam for students taking the certification test - A table of procedures, common abbreviations list, a special appendix with a math review, and a glossary

