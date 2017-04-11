1. ¿QUÉ SON LOS PASIVOS? El pasivo consiste en las deudas que la empresa posee, recogidas en el balance de situación, comp...
empresa sea mayor a un año y se haga una excepción similar en la clasificación del activo circulante. En este caso, el pas...
1) REALIZAR EL REGISTRO COMO PASIVO El 31 de Octubre del 2016 la Empresa Los Intensos C.A firmo un contrato cediéndole a u...
PASIVO

PASIVO

  1. 1. 1. ¿QUÉ SON LOS PASIVOS? El pasivo consiste en las deudas que la empresa posee, recogidas en el balance de situación, comprende las obligaciones actuales de la compañía que tienen origen en transacciones financieras pasadas. Es lo que una empresa o persona natural, adeuda a otros al momento de presentar el Balance General Contable. Esta deuda puede ser de compromisos monetarios o como obligaciones para proporcionar bienes o servicios en el futuro. 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PASIVO El pasivo comprende obligaciones presentes provenientes de operaciones o transacciones pasadas, tales como la adquisición de mercancías o servicios, pérdidas o gastos en que se ha incurrido, o por la obtención de préstamos para el financiamiento de los bienes que constituyen el activo. Los principales conceptos comprendidos en el pasivo son los siguientes: a) Adeudos por la adquisición de bienes y servicios, inherentes a las operaciones principales de la empresa, como son obligaciones derivadas de la compra de mercancías para su venta y procesamiento. b) Cobros anticipados a cuenta de futuras ventas de mercancías o prestación de servicios. c) Adeudos provenientes de la adquisición de bienes o servicios para consumo o beneficio de la misma empresa d) Pasivos provenientes de obligaciones contractuales o impositivas como son sueldos, comisiones, regalías, gratificaciones, impuestos en los que la empresa actúa como agente retenedor o a cargo de la misma empresa, participación en las utilidades de los trabajadores. e) Préstamos de instituciones de crédito, de particulares, de accionistas, funcionarios, etc. representados tanto por adeudos obtenidos a través de contratos formales de crédito o bien por créditos no documentados en los cuales exista un convenio escrito acerca del vencimiento. f) Ciertos casos de obligaciones provenientes de operaciones bancarias de descuento de documentos. Esta situación se presenta cuando el origen de los documentos por cobrar no es de las operaciones normales de la empresa o bien que usualmente los documentos son rescatados directa o indirectamente por la empresa, por lo que el pasivo contingente de los documentos descontados se convierte en un pasivo repetitivo. 3. TIPOS DE PASIVOS PASIVO EXIGIBLE Es un término en desuso que representa el total de las deudas, documentadas o no, que la empresa tiene con terceros. Suponen financiación ajena. La financiación puede suponer obligaciones con acreedores, bancos u obligacionistas. PASIVO NO EXIGIBLE También llamados fondos propios, estarían formados por "el Capital social y las reservas". Y sostienen (sin fundamentos fuertes) que "son pasivo, porque pertenecen a los accionistas, pero no es exigible a la empresa su devolución". PASIVO CONTINGENTE Obligación posible surgida a raíz de sucesos pasados, cuya existencia dependa de un suceso futuro o que no está recogida en los libros por no obligar a la empresa a desprenderse de recursos en el presente o no ser susceptible de cuantificación en el presente. 4. PASIVO A CORTO PLAZO O CIRCULANTE El pasivo a corto plazo es aquél cuya liquidación se producirá dentro de un año, en el curso normal de las operaciones. Se hace excepción de esta regla en el caso que el ciclo normal de las operaciones de la
  2. 2. empresa sea mayor a un año y se haga una excepción similar en la clasificación del activo circulante. En este caso, el pasivo a corto plazo incluirá todos los adeudos que sean pagaderos dentro del ciclo normal de las operaciones y deberá mencionarse esta situación en los estados financieros y notas complementarias. PASIVO A LARGO PLAZO El pasivo a largo plazo está representado por los adeudos cuyo vencimiento sea posterior a un año, o al ciclo normal de las operaciones si éste es mayor. La parte del pasivo a largo plazo que por el transcurso del tiempo llega a ser pagadero dentro de los próximos doce meses o dentro del ciclo normal de las operaciones si éste último es mayor, se convierte en pasivo a corto plazo y por lo tanto debe clasificarse como tal. Asimismo, aquellos adeudos cuyo vencimiento no esté sujeto al control de la empresa se clasifican comúnmente como pasivo a corto plazo. CLASIFICACION DEL PASIVO EXIGIBLE El pasivo se clasifica de acuerdo con su fecha de liquidación o vencimiento, en pasivo a corto plazo y pasivo a largo plazo. 5. TIPOS DE CUENTAS DEL PASIVOS • Pasivo Diferido: También conocido como créditos diferidos, es la cuenta que incluye los productos cobrados anticipadamente, como son, las rentas cobradas por adelantado, los intereses descontados al otorgar los créditos o cobrados anticipadamente, etc. • Pasivo Garantizado: Es un préstamo que fue obtenido mediante la entrega de activos como garantía. • Pasivos Devengados: Son los intereses devengados sobre los créditos y que aún no se vence su fecha de pago. • Pasivos Acumulados: Son cuando los intereses del punto anterior se acumulan o se retienen para ser pagados junto con el principal, a la fecha de vencimiento del préstamo. • Pasivos Exigibles a La Vista: Son los depósitos en efectivo que reciben los bancos en cuentas de ahorro y corriente, de los cuales sus cuentahabientes o depositantes pueden disponer en cualquier momento. • Pasivo Exigible: Son todas las deudas u obligaciones que se tienen con personas naturales o jurídicas. • Pasivo No Exigible: Son formados por el Capital Social y Las Reservas, son pasivos, porque pertenecen a los accionistas, pero no es exigible a la empresa su devolución. • Pasivo Contingente: Es una obligación que no es segura al cien por ciento pero puede producirse en un futuro previsible. Un ejemplo puede ser un litigio, donde la empresa no conoce cómo va a terminar, pero puede verse obligada a pagar una cantidad de dinero si lo pierde. • Pasivos Laborables: Son las obligaciones que la empresa debe pagar a los trabajadores por concepto de prestaciones laborales. • Pasivo Total: Representa la suma de todas la cuentas de pasivos, capital y reservas de la empresa. 6. ¿QUÉ SON CRÉDITOS DIFERIDOS? Son ingresos que no han sido devengados o ganados y que corresponden a diferentes períodos de tiempo. Su característica fundamental es que no requieren un desembolso de dinero o ingreso. Entre estos podemos mencionar: alquileres cobrados por anticipado, la prima en emisión de obligaciones, utilidad bruta diferida en ventas a plazos, exceso del valor en libros sobre el costo de las acciones en subsidiaria, etc. EJERCICIOS
  3. 3. 1) REALIZAR EL REGISTRO COMO PASIVO El 31 de Octubre del 2016 la Empresa Los Intensos C.A firmo un contrato cediéndole a un cliente, en calidad de alquiler, un local comercial a razón de bs. 250.000 mensuales y le cobro por adelantado el equivalente a Doce mensualidades. Se pide realizar El asiento inicial en el libro diario y El asiento de ajuste al cierre del ejercicio económico (31/12/2016). Asiento en el libro diario 31/03/2014 Efectivo……………................... 3 000 000 Alquiler cobrado por anticipado..... 3 000 000 Para registrar 12 meses de alquiler cobrados por anticipado Asiento de ajuste 31/12/2014 Alquileres cobrados por anticipado........... 500 000 Ingreso por alquileres…………………………………………..…... 500 000 Ajuste para registrar los ingresos por alquiler. 2) REALIZAR EL REGISTRO COMO INGRESO El 31 de Julio del 2016 la Empresa La Agonia C.A firmo un contrato cediéndole a un cliente, en calidad de alquiler, un local comercial a razón de bs. 380.000 mensuales y le cobro por adelantado el equivalente a Doce mensualidades. Se pide realizar El asiento inicial en el libro diario y El asiento de ajuste al cierre del ejercicio económico (31/12/2016) Asiento en el libro diario 30/04/2014 Efectivo……………...................... 4 560 000 Alquiler cobrado por anticipado..... 4 560 000 Para registrar 12 meses de alquiler cobrados por adelantado Asiento de ajuste 31/12/2014 Ingreso por alquileres.................. 1 900 000 Alquiler cobrado por anticipado…………………………… 1 900 000 Para registrar los ingresos por alquileres

