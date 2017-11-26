My five minutes bell María José Diez de Sollano García
My five minutes bell

  1. 1. My five minutes bell María José Diez de Sollano García
  2. 2. Start with a good reason “We are holding this meeting today to accomplish these goals and objectives.” It sets the foundation, establishes the parameters, organizes the terms of reference and tells everybody in the room why they are there, for how long, and what they need to accomplish.
  3. 3. Be punctual Begin right on time. Do not penalize the people who were there on time by waiting for others who are late. Assume that the latecomer is not coming at all and get right on with the meeting.
  4. 4. Summarize the main point An important meeting management tip to learn is to summarize at the end of each discussion point and at the end of the meeting. Set out and summarize your time and action schedules, and your implementation plan and assignments
  5. 5. https://www.briantracy.com/blog/leadership- success/improve-meeting-management-and- management-skills-for-effective-meetings/

