Cuaderno lecto fonológico r (2)

/r/ SUAVE RA RE RI RO RU PE CO CE ZA
TI RI – RE – RA – RO – RU O GA TA
RE – RA – RI – RU – RO PE CE CO NA
RO – RA – RI – RE – RU PA PE LE CA MA RO
/R/ VIBRANTE RA RE RI RO RU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU MO PE CA LOJ
RI – RE – RA – RO – RU RRA - RRE – RRI – RRO - RRU TO O LO PA
RE – RI – RA – RU – RO RRA - RRU – RRE – RRI - RRO JA MO QUE TA
RU – RI – RE – RA – RO RRI - RRU – RRA – RRE - RRO PI ZA GA LO
RU – RI – RE – RA – RO RRI - RRU – RRA – RRE - RRO CA RA CA ZA
RO – RI – RE – RA – RU RRI - RRA – RRO – RRE - RRU CA TE RA TU LA DOR
RA RE RÍ RO RU RARE RI RO RU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU RA RE RI RO RU RA RE RI RO RU
  1. 1. AUTOR: María José de Luis Flores. Maestra especialista en Audición y Lenguaje-Psicopedagoga. Autora del blog http://lapsico-goloteca.blogspot.com.es LICENCIA CC (BY-NC-SA) Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao. Procedencia, bajo licencia de Creative Commons: ARASAAC CUADERNO LECTO-FONOLÓGICO 3 /r/ suave y /r/ vibrante
  2. 2. /r/ SUAVE RA RE RI RO RU PE CO CE ZA
  3. 3. TI RI – RE – RA – RO – RU O GA TA
  4. 4. RE – RA – RI – RU – RO PE CE CO NA
  5. 5. RO – RA – RI – RE – RU PA PE LE CA MA RO
  6. 6. /R/ VIBRANTE RA RE RI RO RU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU MO PE CA LOJ
  7. 7. RI – RE – RA – RO – RU RRA - RRE – RRI – RRO - RRU TO O LO PA
  8. 8. RE – RI – RA – RU – RO RRA - RRU – RRE – RRI - RRO JA MO QUE TA
  9. 9. RU – RI – RE – RA – RO RRI - RRU – RRA – RRE - RRO PI ZA GA LO
  10. 10. RU – RI – RE – RA – RO RRI - RRU – RRA – RRE - RRO CA RA CA ZA
  11. 11. RO – RI – RE – RA – RU RRI - RRA – RRO – RRE - RRU CA TE RA TU LA DOR
  12. 12. RA RE RÍ RO RU RARE RI RO RU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU RRA RRE RRI RRO RRU RA RE RI RO RU RA RE RI RO RU

