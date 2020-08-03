Ingresar al aula del taller 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El Aula Virtual para el Taller  El INFoD – Instituto Nacional de Formación Docente.  Plataforma del INFoD – Estructura.  Procedimiento para matricularse a la plataforma del Instituto.  Acceso a la Plataforma (Campus Virtual del Instituto).  Acceso al Aula Virtual del Curso.  Alternativas para ingresar (desde la Web del Instituto).
  2. 2. INFoD – Instituto Nacional de Formación Docente ¿Qué hace? Planifica y ejecuta, junto con las 24 jurisdicciones, políticas de formación docente inicial y continua de calidad que impacten en la mejora de los aprendizajes. Como lo plantea el Plan Nacional de Formación Docente (Resolución 286/16 del Consejo Federal de Educación), estas políticas se basan en los principios de justicia educativa, valoración del docente, centralidad de la práctica y renovación de la enseñanza, y parten de la concertación federal, el diálogo con los actores involucrados (especialistas, gremios, otros ministerios y ONGs) y las evidencias de la investigación. Renovar la enseñanza, garantizar los aprendizajes Recuperado de : https://www.argentina.gob.ar/educacion/infod
  3. 3. Estructura del Campus Virtual del INFoD Campus Virtual de la Red INFoD Campus del Instituto ASB Campus de otro Instituto Aula Virtual 2 Aula Taller INFoD 2019 Campus de otro Instituto Aula Virtual 1 Aula Virtual x Aula Virtual n
  4. 4. Matriculación Completar la planilla con: Nombre y Apellido completo. E-mail al que tengan acceso lo más legible posible. Esperar un mensaje por e-mail con las instrucciones de acceso.
  5. 5. ¿Qué recibimos en el e-mail? Usuario. Contraseña (provisoria). Link de acceso.
  6. 6. Modo Alternativo de Ingreso a las Aulas Virtuales Usando el acceso que brinda la Web del Instituto: albinosanchezbarros.edu.ar
  7. 7. albinosanchezbarros.edu.ar Ingreso a la plataforma de Aulas Virtuales Por Google
  8. 8. Opción en el menú para acceder a las Aulas Virtuales
  9. 9. Estamos en el Escritorio :: Accedemos al Aula
  10. 10. En el Aula Virtual del Taller
  11. 11. ISFD «Insp. Albino Sánchez Barros» :: La Rioja ::

