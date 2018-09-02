Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books onlin...
Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online For decades we have been taught that fat is bad for us, carb...
Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Written By: Gary Taubes. Narrated By: Mike Chamberlain Publi...
Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Download Full Version Good Calories, Bad Calories Audio OR G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Good Calories... Bad Calories free streaming audio books online

5 views

Published on

Good Calories... Bad Calories free streaming audio books online

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Good Calories... Bad Calories free streaming audio books online

  1. 1. Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online For decades we have been taught that fat is bad for us, carbohydrates better, and that the key to a healthy weight is eating less and exercising more. Yet despite this advice, we have seen unprecedented epidemics of obesity and diabetes. Taubes argues that the problem lies in refined carbohydrates, like white flour, easily digested starches, and sugars, and that the key to good health is the kind of calories we take in, not the number. In this groundbreaking book, award-winning science writer Gary Taubes shows us that almost everything we believe about the nature of a healthy diet is wrong. ​ 'Easily the most important book on diet and health to be published in the past one hundred years. It is clear, fast- paced, and exciting to read, rigorous, authoritative, and a beacon of hope for all those who struggle with problems of weight regulation and general health.''Richard Rhodes, Pulitzer Prize'winning author
  3. 3. Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Written By: Gary Taubes. Narrated By: Mike Chamberlain Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: August 2011 Duration: 25 hours 38 minutes
  4. 4. Good Calories, Bad Calories free streaming audio books online Download Full Version Good Calories, Bad Calories Audio OR Get now

×