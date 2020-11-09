Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. An introduction to making money for an autoresponder If you’ve reachedthe pointof exhaustiontryingtokeepup withansweringthe mountainof emailsthatthreatensto buryyou alive everysingle day,you’re readytolearn aboutautoresponders. The bad newsisthat people expectpromptrepliestotheir email inquiries.However,unlessyoucanfigure outhow to workcontinual twenty-fourhourshifts,orhire enough people toconstantlymonitorincomingemails(whilethey’re eatingupyour revenue),youhave aproblem.The goodnews isan autoresponderisaninexpensive - orevenfree - methodof quicklyrespondingtoemails.Whatthese programs do isautomaticallyrespondtoincomingemailsassoonas theyare received. Earn money nowthis way
  2. 2. Emailsare essential toyourbusinessformanydifferent reasons.Most importantly,theseinvisible email voices give youtheirfeedbackaboutyourwebsite - forfree! However, if youspendall yourworkinghoursanswering these emails,howare yousupposedtorunyourbusiness? The answeris simple:use autoresponders.Autoresponders are programsthat automaticallyrespondtoyouremails Withoutyouso much as havingtoclickon your mouse. There are a numberof good reasonswhyyouneedan autoresponderbesidesjustansweringyouremail.For example,autoresponderscanbe usedif you needaway to Sendinformationaboutyourservicesorproducts,price lists,orif there are repeatedquestionsaskedacross large numbersof emails.Maybe youwantto offeryoursite
  3. 3. visitorsaspecial bonusof some kind,suchas advice or relevantarticles.Allof thiscanbe handledbyan autoresponder.Additionally,youcan advertise your businessandthenbuildstable relationshipswithyour customersbyusingautoresponders. Earn money nowthis way Autoresponderprogramsvaryfromsoftware thatruns with your email programtoa specializedscriptthatrunson Your webhostingcompany’sserver.Thiskindof scriptmay Use a webpage form or simplyoperate withyouremail account. Thiskindof scriptis programmedtosendout a standardizedmessage wheneveranemail isreceived.The message issenttoa particularscriptor email address. Some autoresponderscandomore than simplysendout standardizedmessages.Theycansendoutan unlimited numberof follow-upmessagessentatpredeterminedinterval
  4. 4. of time.Forexample,youcansetyourautoresponderto sendouta newmessage everydayforaslonga periodas youdesire. Earn money nowthis way There are numerouscompanieswhoofferautorespondersfree of charge.Your website hostingcompanyoftenprovides autorespondersasafree service.If thisisnotthe case Withyour webhostingcompany,there are numerouscompanies whoofferthisservice fora small fee,orfree of charge, Providingyouattachan advertisementfortheircompanyto your emails. To personalize yourautorespondermessages,youcanattach a signature.Signaturesinthiscase are muchlike business cards. You can include yourname,company,all yourcontact numbersandaddresses,anda brief message.
  5. 5. It’sa goodideato attach a signature toeveryemail that issentout. Thisworksas a repeatedreminderof your businessidentityeverytime acustomerseesit.The more theylookat your signature,the more likelyyourcompany will springtomindwhenyourparticularservice orproduct isneeded. You can create a standardizedsignaturethateveryemployee inyour businessuses,oryoucan go wild,andletevery staff membercreate theirownpersonal signature.Of course,like everythinginlife,thereare some rulesand Guidelinestocreate a personal signature. Earn money nowthis way Keepthe lengthof yoursignature betweenfourtosix lines of text,withnomore than70 charactersin a single line. Make sure that youremail programdoesnot cut off your text!The contentshouldinclude yourname,yourcompany
  6. 6. name,youremail address,fax number,andanyothercontact details,suchas800 numbers.Lastly,alwaysinclude a short personal message aboutyourcompany.Itshouldbe a subtle sell of yourservicesoryourproducts,andpossibly your company’sreliabilityandlongevity. Anotherspecializeduse of autorespondersistocreate coursesthat youcan thenofferyoursite visitorsfor free.Youmust choose a topicinwhichyouare an expert and that preciselytargetsyourpotential customers. Once you have carefullychosenyoursubject,divide itinto a numberof differentsub-topics.Thenofferyoursite visitora free 10 or 15 daycourse,each dayofferinga differentsub-topic.The firsttopicshouldalwaysbe a welcome messagetoyoursite visitorandan explanation
  7. 7. aboutwhat isto follow.Yourexplanationshouldbe enticing,gettingthe pointacrossthatyouare offering free,qualityinformationthatyourtargetaudience will findof great value. Witheverylesson,include the numberof the lesson,the topictitle,informationaboutyourcompanyandits servicesorproducts.Atthe end,include afew blurbs aboutthe nextlessontoentice the subscribertocontinue on. Make sure each topicispackedwithessential andvaluable information,andleavesthe visitorlustingtoknow more. Otherwise,youmaylose theminthe verybeginning. Of course,youhave to write upyourcourse before youcan offerit.Once youhave done this,and gone overthe material carefully,employingaprofessional writer or
  8. 8. Editorif necessary,youmusttransferyourtextto your autoresponder. There are a numberof free autorespondersyoucanuse.Try http:/www.getresponse.com,orhttp://www.fastfacts.net.Or go ontoGoogle and youwill findalonglistof free autorespondercompanies.Thensign-upforyourchosen autoresponder.Once youdo,youwill receive instructions as to howto set itup and transferyourtext. Email isan excellentmarketingtool;itisinexpensiveand it isfast.Use it to advertise yourbusinessbychoosing your email addresscarefully.Yourwebsite shouldcontain differentemail addressesfordifferentcontactrequests. For example,use info@yourdomain.comforinformation requests,orsales@yourdomain.comforquestionsabout
  9. 9. sales.It’sa goodideato setup one for the owner,such as president@yourdomain.com.Thispresentsyourcompanyin a personal,approachable lightandinsuresthatdirect contact isprovided. Autorespondersare aneffectiveandpowerfulmarketing tool,allowingyoutomake contactwiththousandsof potential customers.Thisisaninvaluable asset Consideringhowmanypotential customersyouusuallyhave contact withbefore youmake anactual sale.Essentially, An autoresponserallowsyoutoautomate partof your Earn money nowthis way

