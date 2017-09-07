Summary of my final short film idea
CharactersWhat do I want my characters to look like? The girl main character: (best friend) - Blonde - Pretty - Nice eyes ...
Location Where is my film going to be based? - My film is going to be based in London. - This is typically because this is...
Storyline summary My short film is about a male and a female who have been best friends for the 18 years of their lives. N...
  2. 2. CharactersWhat do I want my characters to look like? The girl main character: (best friend) - Blonde - Pretty - Nice eyes - Good smile - Easy to fall In love with The boy main character: (best friend) - Very attractive - Nice eyes - Good smile - Good body - Nice skin The boyfriend - Attractive - Not as good looking as the boy bestfriend - Looks sporty
  3. 3. Location Where is my film going to be based? - My film is going to be based in London. - This is typically because this is where I live and - I believe that this would be the best place to film it. - I am also going to film it in London because that is where my target audience is based. - It is also the main city in the country that I live in - Most English romance films are based in London - I want to successfully target my audience and lure them into watching my short film.
  4. 4. Storyline summary My short film is about a male and a female who have been best friends for the 18 years of their lives. Nothing has ever managed to break them apart. Their parents are best friends and they have close relationships to each others families. Neither of them have ever had a boyfriend or girlfriend – they simply have eachother and do not need anyone else. However the female character gets a boyfriend and her best friend gets jealous. He feels embarrassed by this jealousy and leaves his best friend alone. He ignores her texts and calls and tells his mum to tell her that he is not at home whenever she comes over to his house. The male character has realised his love for his best friend. The female character carries on going out with this boy however the absence of her best friend makes her realise her love for him. She decides to break up with her boyfriend and go to her best friends house without knowing that he feels the same way about her too. When she confesses her feelings for him he confesses his too. the two best friends are no longer best friends… they are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

