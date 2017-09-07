CHARACTER PROFILES ME OR HIM
FEMALE PROTAGONIST To the right is actress Isabel Lucas. I wanted to help the audience imagine the main characters images ...
MALE PROTAGONIST To the right is well known actor and singer, Nick Jonas. I have chosen Nick Jonas as the example of the b...
THE BOYFRIEND I have chosen Chace Crawford (or Nate out of Gossip Girl) as the male character that plays the boyfriend in ...
Character profiles

