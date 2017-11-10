ANALYSIS OF THREE RADIO TRAILERS
Analysis of three radio trailers slideshow

  1. 1. ANALYSIS OF THREE RADIO TRAILERS
  2. 2. JAWS 2 RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8HU2W3ObAU • This radio advert is for Jaws 2. • Due to this movie being a sequel from the first movie 'Jaws' the film already had a big audience who wanted to watch the second film. • This radio advert appeals to the desired audience in many aspects. For example, the famous Jaws soundtrack is used in the radio advert for Jaws 2 to create the traditional vibe the first film had. Many people know of the Jaws music and it is easily identified therefore the music is used as a symbol of the movie for the audience. • There are also other sound effects used in the radio advert. For example there is screaming which is tension building for the audience without watching the film. Screaming generally is a horror convention and the producer would have needed to understand what to use in a horror radio advert prior to developing the film. • It is clear what the films genre is (horror) without watching the film therefore the radio advert creates the correct atmosphere through sound effects. • The man speaking over the radio advert has a deep, perhaps creepy voice. This creates even more of a horror themed advert due to his sinister tone and lack of humor in his voice. It enforces the horror conventions even more so in the radio advert.
  3. 3. JAWS 2 RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8HU2W3ObAU • The radio advert is closely linked to the films themes and stereotypes so that the radio advert is liked by the audience. • The producer of the radio advert ensured that the radio advert, and the second film generally, had themes and links to the original film that would appeal to the target audience. • It is evident that the radio advert uses small scenes from the film itself to give a slight preview of the film to the audience - making them feel like they want to see what actually happens. • Teasers are vital in radio adverts and adverts generally as it lures the audience in and makes them want to see the film for themselves. • The radio advert also ensures to state when the film is coming out at the end of the exciting advert to get the audience to want to go and see the film immediately. • The release date is significant in a radio trailer.
  4. 4. PIRANHA RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMDLTpe12xk • This radio advert is for Piranha. • This film radio advert appeals to the desired audience through using many elements from the horror genre. For example there is tension building music used throughout the entire radio advert. This enforces the horror genre onto the audience and creates the correct vibe for the target audience. • Due to the radio advert being created in 1980 the technology was not as advanced as to the current day, however this radio advert was high-tech at the time of its distribution. • Similar to Jaws 2, there was the use of screaming which is another horror convention. This almost scares the audience as they are unable to see what is going on but can picture it out in their head. • This mystery makes the audience want to go and see the film for themselves as it would excite them or make them feel uneasy. • This is good advertisement for the film and attracts people to the film making them want to go and watch it. • The phrase 'Piranha they'll eat you alive' is used at the end of the radio advert. This also enforces the horror genre onto the audience and would appeal to anyone who enjoys watching horror films - such as Jaws - and allows the audience to create more of an image of what the film may consist of.
  5. 5. PIRANHA RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMDLTpe12xk • The radio advert also mentions the main characters or 'stars' acting in the movie. • This is to further attract people to watch the film as if the film has an individuals favorite actor in it then they commonly go and watch the films that they star in. • The mans voice speaking over the radio advert is extremely catchy and consuming. He has a deep voice which is loud over the top of the high pitched screaming and tension building music. • This is to ensure that the audience can hear what is being said and the important information like when the film is out and where it is being shown.
  6. 6. FRIDAY THE 13TH RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzcFWkMLFc • This is the radio advert for Friday The 13th. • This film radio advert appeals to the desired audience successfully. • This radio advert does not give much away about the films story line or who is in the film like the other two radio adverts did. • I believe that this makes the film more mysterious and could even make more people want to go and watch the film for themselves as they do not really know anything about the film - just that it is horror based. • It has become evident to me that screaming is the main horror convention used in radio adverts. • This is clearly because they have to use sound effects as conventions instead of props or settings etc. • Screaming allows the audience to identify from the radio advert that the film is going to be horror based. • The radio advert needs to ensure to use the correct conventions so that they can target the correct audience.
  7. 7. FRIDAY THE 13TH RADIO TRAILER ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzcFWkMLFc • The man speaking has a very creepy voice as though he is not telling the audience something - this links to the fact that the radio advert is very vague and that it does not give much away to the audience. • The radio advert repetitively uses direct address which creates the audience to feel as though there is personal interaction with the speaker as though he is almost challenging the audience to watch the film. • The speaker is almost saying that the film is so scary that people need to be persuaded to see it and if you watch it you are accomplishing something.

