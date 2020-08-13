Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN PEDRO ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO MATERIA: PRACTICAS PREPROFESIONALE...
• CUADERNO DE OBRA
INTRODUCCIÓN El presente trabajo es para aprender sobre el cuaderno de obra, para tener los conocimientos teóricos con res...
D.S. N° 084-2016-PCM.-.- Decreto Supremo que precisa la designación y los límites de empleados de confianza en las entidad...
Este es revisado diariamente para que se evite dejar períodos sin anotaciones. El cuaderno de obra es cerrado por el inspe...
• Nombre de la constructora. • Nombre del proyecto. • El valor de referencia de obra contratada. • Plazo de ejecución de l...
https://issuu.com/engcaos/docs/sesion_3a
CONCLUSIONES • Sirve como documento legal para el cumplimiento de plazos del expediente técnico , calidad y las anotacione...
Ley N° 30225 EF Ley de contrataciones del estado https://issuu.com/engcaos/docs/sesion_3a
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN PEDRO ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO MATERIA: PRACTICAS PREPROFESIONALES II DOCENTE: GARAY BALCAZAR OLGA TEMA : CUADERNO DE OBRA ALUMNA: QUISPE GUERRERO ISABEL
  2. 2. • CUADERNO DE OBRA
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN El presente trabajo es para aprender sobre el cuaderno de obra, para tener los conocimientos teóricos con respecto a ello; ya sea, para saber en que momento se inicia y culmina, para nuestro ejercicio profesional ya sea como inspector, supervisor, residente de obra en la ejecución de una obra. OBJETIVOS Objetivo general:  Aprender todo lo concerniente al cuaderno de obra. Objetivos específicos:  Saber en que momento se inicia y culmina el cuaderno de obra.  Entender para que sirve el cuaderno de obra y en que consta.  Conocer que tipo de anotaciones u ocurrencias se hace en el cuaderno de obra.  Conocer quienes pueden realizar las anotaciones en el cuaderno de obra.
  4. 4. D.S. N° 084-2016-PCM.-.- Decreto Supremo que precisa la designación y los límites de empleados de confianza en las entidades públicas. Ley N°30225 Ley de contrataciones del estado modificado por el DL N°1341 Y su reglamento (DS 350-2015) Modificado mediante DS 056-2017 EF DS. Nº 184-2008-EF Reglamento de la Ley de Contrataciones del Estado
  5. 5. Este es revisado diariamente para que se evite dejar períodos sin anotaciones. El cuaderno de obra es cerrado por el inspector o supervisor cuando la obra haya sido recibida definitivamente por la Entidad.” En la fecha de entrega del terreno Es el documento de registro de acontecimientos y de formulación de consultas oficial para el control de la obra. El ingeniero o arquitecto Hechos relevantes que suceden durante la ejecución de la obra. Pruebas de control de calidad. Son las únicas personas autorizadas para escribir en el cuaderno de obra: Encargados El residente El inspector o supervisor Se deja constancia de: Este debe permanecer en la obra siempre y cuando haya las garantías de seguridad suficientes bajo custodia del residente. El contratista entrega y abre el cuaderno de obra. Debe encontrarse legalizado y firmado en todas sus páginas por el inspector o supervisor, según corresponda, y por el residente, a fin de evitar su adulteración. De una hoja original con tres (3) copias desglosables, correspondiendo una de estas Consta Si el contratista o su personal, no permite el acceso ( impide) al cuaderno de obra al inspector o supervisor, impidiéndole anotar las ocurrencias, constituye causal de aplicación de una penalidad equivalente al cinco por mil (5/1 000) del monto de la valorización del periodo por cada día de dicho impedimento. Penalidades Concluida la ejecución y recibida la obra, el original queda en poder de la Entidad. 1 2 a b c a b c Entidad Contratista Inspector o supervisor
  6. 6. • Nombre de la constructora. • Nombre del proyecto. • El valor de referencia de obra contratada. • Plazo de ejecución de la obra. • Numero de folios. • Hora de inicio de la actividad. • Distribución de cuadrillas. • Número de trabajadores que inician la actividad • El número de la mano de obra calificada que inician el proyecto ya sea: Profesionales Maestro de obra Capataces Operario Oficiales asistentes de cuadrilla. • Herramientas utilizadas para iniciar la obra. • Medidas de seguridad de los operarios . Al inicio: Luego:
  7. 7. https://issuu.com/engcaos/docs/sesion_3a
  8. 8. CONCLUSIONES • Sirve como documento legal para el cumplimiento de plazos del expediente técnico , calidad y las anotaciones más relevantes de una obra. • También es importante para las ampliaciones de tiempo, presupuesto, por algún inconveniente el cual se constata en este, también puede que sea por algún costo más elevado de alguna de las partidas. • Aquí también se constata el personal que trabaja en la obra en las diferentes partidas para la ejecución, para que todo sea claro y para no ser especulativo.
  9. 9. Ley N° 30225 EF Ley de contrataciones del estado https://issuu.com/engcaos/docs/sesion_3a

