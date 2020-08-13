Arquitectura Futurista

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. F U T U R I S M O U T U R I S M O UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN PEDRO MATERIA: SEMINARIO DE TEORÍA DE LA ARQUITECTURA TEMA : FUTURISMO ALUMNA: Quispe Guerrero Isabel ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO
  2. 2. 1 Antecedentes El Futurismo es un movimiento inicial de las corrientes de vanguardia artística. Este es un movimiento literario y artístico que surge en Italia en el primer decenio del S. XX por Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, quien redactó el Manifeste du Futurisme, el 20 de febrero de 1909, en el diario Le Figaro de París; mientras el Cubismo aparece en Francia. Definición:
  3. 3. Filippo Tommaso Marinetti Filippo Tommaso Marinetti (Alejandría, Egipto, 22 de diciembre de 1876 – Bellagio, Como, 2 de diciembre de 1944) fue un poeta y editor italiano del siglo XX, fundador del Futurismo. Como «jefe» del movimiento futurista intervino en numerosas obras, antologías, tomas de posición y demás. Hacia 1920, Marinetti comenzó a mostrar simpatías por el fascismo(regímenes políticos totalitarios o autoritarios) y llegó a ser miembro de la Academia de Italia, convirtiéndose en el poeta oficial del régimen de Musollini, al que fue fiel hasta los tiempos de la República de Saló. Murió en 1944. Manifiesto Futurista Publicado el 20 de febrero de 1909, en el diario Le Figaro de París 2 Precursor
  4. 4. 3 Características A.- El futurismo proclama el rechazo frontal al pasado y a la tradición, defendiendo un arte anticlasicista orientado al futuro, que respondiese en sus formas expresivas al espíritu dinámico de la técnica moderna y de la sociedad masificada de las grandes ciudades.
  5. 5. B.- Se busca crear un arte nuevo, acorde con la mentalidad moderna, los nuevos tiempos y las nuevas necesidades. Para ello toma como modelo las máquinas y sus principales atributos: la fuerza, la rapidez, la velocidad, la energía, el movimiento y la deshumanización. Dignifica la guerra como espacio donde la maquinación, la energía y la deshumanización han alcanzado las máximas metas. Se va eliminando progresivamente todo populismo o simbolismo. Características
  6. 6. C.- Sus ideas revolucionarias no deseaban limitarse al arte, sino que, como otros muchos movimientos, pretendían transformar la vida entera del hombre. La estética futurista difunde también una ética de raíz machista y provocadora, amante del deporte y de la guerra, de la violencia y del peligro. El futurismo fue politizándose cada vez más hasta coincidir con las tesis del fascismo, en cuyo partido ingresó Marinetti en 1919. En su manifiesto hay un punto que dice: Características “Queremos glorificar la guerra, única higiene del mundo, el militarismo, el patriotismo y el gesto destructor de los anarquistas, las bellas ideas que matan y el desprecio a la mujer.” Escultura de Boccioni
  7. 7. Manifiesto futurista 1. Queremos cantar el amor al peligro, el hábito de la energía y de la temeridad. 2. El coraje, la audacia, la rebelión, serán elementos esenciales de nuestra poesía. 3. La literatura exaltó, hasta hoy, la inmovilidad pensativa, el éxtasis y el sueño. Nosotros queremos exaltar el movimiento agresivo, el insomnio febril, el paso de corrida, el salto mortal, el cachetazo y el puñetazo. 4. Nosotros afirmamos que la magnificencia del mundo se ha enriquecido con una nueva belleza, la belleza de la velocidad. Un coche de carreras con su capó adornado con gruesos tubos parecidos a serpientes de aliento explosivo... un automóvil rugiente, que parece correr sobre la ráfaga, es más bello que la Victoria de Samotracia. 5. Queremos ensalzar al hombre que lleva el volante, cuya lanza ideal atraviesa la tierra, lanzada también ella a la carrera, sobre el circuito de su órbita. 6. Es necesario que el poeta se prodigue, con ardor, boato y liberalidad, para aumentar el fervor entusiasta de los elementos primordiales. 7. No existe belleza alguna si no es en la lucha. Ninguna obra que no tenga un carácter agresivo puede ser una obra maestra. La poesía debe ser concebida como un asalto violento contra las fuerzas desconocidas, para forzarlas a postrarse ante el hombre. 8. ¡Nos encontramos sobre el promontorio más elevado de los siglos!... ¿Porqué deberíamos cuidarnos las espaldas, si queremos derribar las misteriosas puertas de lo imposible? El Tiempo y el Espacio murieron ayer. Nosotros vivimos ya en el absoluto, porque hemos creado ya la eterna velocidad omnipresente. 9. Queremos glorificar la guerra –única higiene del mundo– el militarismo, el patriotismo, el gesto destructor de los libertarios, las bellas ideas por las cuales se muere y el desprecio de la mujer.
  8. 8. 10. Queremos destruir los museos, las bibliotecas, las academias de todo tipo, y combatir contra el moralismo, el feminismo y contra toda vileza oportunista y utilitaria. 11. Nosotros cantaremos a las grandes masas agitadas por el trabajo, por el placer o por la revuelta: cantaremos a las marchas multicolores y polifónicas de las revoluciones en las capitales modernas, cantaremos al vibrante fervor nocturno de las minas y de las canteras, incendiados por violentas lunas eléctricas; a las estaciones ávidas, devoradoras de serpientes que humean; a las fábricas suspendidas de las nubes por los retorcidos hilos de sus humos; a los puentes semejantes a gimnastas gigantes que husmean el horizonte, y a las locomotoras de pecho amplio, que patalean sobre los rieles, como enormes caballos de acero embridados con tubos, y al vuelo resbaloso de los aeroplanos, cuya hélice flamea al viento como una bandera y parece aplaudir sobre una masa entusiasta. Es desde Italia que lanzamos al mundo este nuestro manifiesto de violencia arrolladora e incendiaria con el cual fundamos hoy el FUTURISMO porque queremos liberar a este país de su fétida gangrena de profesores, de arqueólogos, de cicerones y de anticuarios. Ya por demasiado tiempo Italia ha sido un mercado de ropavejeros. Nosotros queremos liberarla de los innumerables museos que la cubren por completo de cementerios.
  9. 9. D.-La característica principal del futurismo es la plástica del dinamismo y del movimiento. El efecto de la dinámica se transmitía en vibrantes composiciones de color que debían producir un paralelismo multisensorial de espacio, tiempo y sonido. Al principio, se valieron para la realización de sus objetivos artísticos de la técnica divisionista, heredada del neoimpresionismo y más tarde se aplicó la técnica cubista de abstracción como procedimiento para desmaterializar los objetos. A partir de estas premisas, la representación del movimiento se basó en el simultaneismo, es decir, multiplicación de las posiciones de un mismo cuerpo, plasmación de las líneas de fuerza, intensificación de la acción mediante la repetición y la yuxtaposición del anverso y del reverso de la figura. Características
  10. 10. E.-Buscaban por todos los medios reflejar el movimiento, la fuerza interna de las cosas, ya que el objeto no es estático. La multiplicación de líneas y detalles, semejantes a la sucesión de imágenes de un caleidoscopio o una película, pueden dar como resultado la impresión de dinamismo. Crearon ritmos mediante formas y colores. En consecuencia, pintan caballos, perros y figuras humanas con varias cabezas o series radiales de brazos y piernas. El sonido puede ser representado como una sucesión de ondas y el color como una vibración de forma prismática. Características
  11. 11. ARQUITECTURA
  12. 12. El movimiento atrajo a poetas, músicos y artistas (como Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Fortunato Depero y Enrico Prampolini) y también a arquitectos, entre los que se encontraba Antonio Sant'Elia, que, aunque construyó poco, tradujo la visión futurista al entorno urbano. La arquitectura Futurista fue un movimiento artístico de comienzos del siglo XX que rechazó la estética tradicional e intentó ensalzar la vida contemporánea, basándose en sus dos temas dominantes: la máquina y el movimiento.
  13. 13. CARACTERÍSTICAS
  14. 14. Es un desprecio hacia todo lo relacionado con el pasado. Catedral Neoclásica Vs Particularidades: - Exaltación de la originalidad. - Estructuras del movimiento: tiempo, velocidad, energía, fuerza, etc. - Contenido relacionado con el mundo moderno, las ciudades y los automóviles, su bullicio y dinamismo. Así como máquinas, deportes, guerra, etc. - Utilización de formas y colores para generar ritmos. Cita nuova
  15. 15. Urbanismo Es una CIUDAD preparada para grandes aglomeraciones de gente, donde la medida para diseñarla, no es el edificio, sino la estructura urbana en general. Una ciudad, que se rige por la verticalidad conectada entre sí gracias a redes de ascensores. El dinamismo buscado, radica en la arquitectura efímera y el movimiento de la ciudad con distintas vías de comunicación.
  16. 16. La arquitectura futurista se caracterizó en sus inicios por el antihistoricismo y largas líneas horizontales que sugerían velocidad, movimiento y urgencia.
  17. 17. Precursor de la arquitectura Proyectos Arquitectónicos de Antonio Sant´Elia Antonio Sant'Elia (Como, 1888 - Monfalcone, 1916) fue un arquitecto y urbanista italiano. Cursó estudios técnicos y trabajó desde los 17 años en Milán como maestro de obras. Más adelante se licenció en arquitectura en Bolonia y abrió un estudio profesional en Milán. Se adhirió al futurismo publicando en 1914 el Manifiesto de la arquitectura futurista. Participó voluntariamente en la Primera Guerra Mundial donde murió.
  18. 18. 1.- Es la arquitectura del cálculo, de la audacia temeraria y de la sencillez; la arquitectura del hormigón armado, del hierro, del cristal, del cartón, de la fibra textil y de todos los sustitutos de la madera, de la piedra y del ladrillo, que permiten obtener la máxima elasticidad y ligereza. Características Arquitectura del cálculo
  19. 19. Estructuras del movimiento Arquitectura Utópica Inspiración en los elementos del novísimo mundo mecánico que se ha creado.
  20. 20. 2.- Las líneas oblicuas y las líneas elípticas son dinámicas, que por su propia naturaleza poseen un poder expresivo mil veces superior al de las líneas horizontales y perpendiculares.
  21. 21. 3.- La decoración, como algo superpuesto a la arquitectura, es un absurdo, y que sólo del uso y de la disposición original del material bruto o visto o violentamente coloreado depende el valor decorativo de la arquitectura futurista.
  22. 22. 4.- Al igual que los hombres antiguos se inspiraron, para su arte, en los elementos de la naturaleza, la arquitectura futurista debe encontrar esa inspiración en los elementos del novísimo mundo mecánico que se ha creado.
  23. 23. 5.- La arquitectura como arte de distribuir las formas de los edificios según criterios preestablecidos está acabada.
  24. 24. 6.- Por arquitectura debe entenderse el esfuerzo por armonizar con libertad y gran audacia el entorno y el hombre, es decir, por convertir el mundo de las cosas en una proyección directa del mundo del espíritu.
  25. 25. 7.- Los caracteres fundamentales de la arquitectura futurista serán la caducidad y la transitoriedad. Las casas durarán menos que nosotros. Cada generación deberá fabricarse su ciudad. Esta constante renovación del entorno arquitectónico contribuirá a la victoria del Futurismo que ya se impone con las Palabras en libertad, el Dinamismo plástico, la Música sin cuadratura y el Arte de los ruidos, y por el que luchamos sin tregua contra la cobarde prolongación del pasado.
  26. 26. Antonio Sant'Elia César Pelli Future Systems. Oscar Niemeyer. César Pellión. Zaha Hadid Louis Armet. Welton Becket.
  27. 27. Nuevos Representantes Entre los nuevos representantes de la Arquitectura Futurista, podrían ser mencionados: Zaha Hadid (Iraní) Sir Norman Foster (Inglés) David Fisher (Italiano)
  28. 28. Los integrantes del Movimiento Futurista presentaban en arquitectura un proyecto utópico, apoyado en la Ciudad Nueva, donde la medida ya no sería dada por el edificio, sino por la estructura urbana, apostando por las nuevas tipologías arquitectónicas, como estaciones de tren y aeropuertos, centrales eléctricas, casas escalonadas con ascensores. Pensaban un nuevo mundo vertical y mecánico, que se conectaría mediante redes de ascensores de hierro y cristal. Postulados

×