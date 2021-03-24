✦✺Lataa EPUB-kirjat The Girl in the Painting

✦✺A young prodigy in need of family.A painting that shatters a woman?s peace.And a decades-old mystery demanding to be solved.Australia, 1906Orphan Jane Piper is nine years old when philanthropist siblings Michael and Elizabeth Quinn take her into their home to further her schooling. The Quinns are no strangers to hardship. Having arrived in Australia as penniless immigrants, they now care for others as lost as they once were.Despite Jane?s mysterious past, her remarkable aptitude for mathematics takes her far over the next seven years, and her relationship with Elizabeth and Michael flourishes as she plays an increasingly prominent part in their business.But when Elizabeth reacts in terror to an exhibition at the local gallery, Jane realizes no one knows Elizabeth after all?not even Elizabeth herself. As the past and present converge and Elizabeth?s grasp on reality loosens, Jane sets out to unravel her story before it?s too late.From the gritty reality of the Australian goldfields to .

