The Coronavirus conspiracy We are absolutely certain that the whole Coronavirus issue is part of a formidable global consp...
The Coronavirus conspiracy https://go.linkwi.se/z/11962-1/CD24359/? That is, if the whole "scenario" is not completed, whi...
So now is the time to prove the conspiracy, because now all this has been completed, which we considered above as a prereq...
made by the partner who benefited. Is there a case in a joint venture that there is no joint risk sharing for the partners...
This is where the role of the Jews begins and "fades". Some factors, which directly and strongly influence American policy...
are the owners of a "trunk", which some people absorbed all the "blood" that gave it life. They were "looted" by the Zioni...
All this is not accidental ... They are conscious choices of the Zionists. They not only control the Democratic Party in t...
lockdown could they get what they wanted and thus be saved. They needed such a catastrophic event to create — through the ...
This "smudge" move — and therefore the salvation of Zionist capital — was achieved through the Fed's utterly anti-American...
So what happens? ... When by "coincidence" ALL the international media and ALL the communist parties on the planet are con...
The coronavirus conspiracy
  1. 1. The Coronavirus conspiracy We are absolutely certain that the whole Coronavirus issue is part of a formidable global conspiracy, which has served enormous interests and which is not currently visible to the average person. But the problem with the conspiracies is this: Until you see Caesar dead in a pool of blood, it is not enough to see Brutus cursing him in the Roman market and buying a new knife. In other words, a conspiratorial thought must be transformed into action and a visible profit for the conspirator must emerge from it, in order to prove a conspiracy. If you can not prove it, you are one of the "conspiracy theorists" of cafes, who make "scenarios" for the naive and gullible. That's the whole point ... Until we see Caesar on the floor, everything we know — or can think — belongs to the realm of fantasy. Until we see the result of the conspiracy against him, Brutus is his favorite and most loyal accomplice — even if he rubs his knife on Caesar's neck. What has this got to do with the Coronavirus case? ... It matters, because throughout the pandemic crisis — and the lockdown that followed — everything you know or can think about the situation has no probative value.
  2. 2. The Coronavirus conspiracy https://go.linkwi.se/z/11962-1/CD24359/? That is, if the whole "scenario" is not completed, which we consider a conspiracy, there is no way you can prove it. Until you see the "blood", there is no conspiracy. In the case of Coronavirus, for example, the data were such that, as of this writing, there was no way to prove any "scenario" based on logic. What does this mean in practice? That, if the reasonable questions concerning the case are asked, the logical answers to them make any thought of conspiracy prohibitive. Who, for example, has the power to launch such a global conspiracy? ... A conspiracy that could embarrass China and literally dismantle the European economy? ... The following ONE ... The USA !! In other words, in Pax Americana, only the USA can launch such a global phenomenon, which destroys entire economies and literally flattens the societies of the states. But how can you claim that the US conspired to the detriment of the whole world, when the US itself is a victim of this policy? How can you consider the catastrophic lockdown - because of Coronavirus - a product of a conspiracy, when its biggest victim is the brutal American economy and of course American imperialism, which sucks the biggest profits from world trade, which has literally "died"? How can you say that the "massacre" is Caesar's decision, when Caesar himself is almost dead in the blood and a victim of the "massacre" himself? Therefore; ... So, you are looking for the conspirator in Caesar's environment ... You are looking for the one who can give orders in Caesar's name and these orders are to the detriment of even Caesar himself ... This is a conspiracy, and we are looking for her. If, in other words, the United States is the only one that could launch such a catastrophic economic policy in the world and at the same time they pay the highest price, then it is certain that there is a conspiracy and the victim is the United States itself.
  3. 3. So now is the time to prove the conspiracy, because now all this has been completed, which we considered above as a prerequisite for a conspiracy ... Now there is now "blood", and of course "dead" ... Now there are thoughts, which have become deeds and there are profits for those who are the only ones who could launch them. Now Caesar is lying in the blood and we are looking to find ... who - of those who were near him - has the "knife". We rule out the suicide attempt, and therefore we are looking for the conspirator ... We are looking for the conspirator in the American "palace". If American interests were identified — absolutely and exclusively — with the American people, then we would say that the whole response to the crisis, which started in the American stock market and reached Coronavirus, was wrong ... Their tragic mistake ... people shot their feet. They tried to commit suicide and probably succeeded. However, in this case it is obvious that this is not the case. It is obvious that the Americans had no tendency to commit suicide. What is happening is different. What is happening has to do with the very structure of what we call "American interests" ... Simple things. "American interests" are not only identified with Americans ... They are not identified only with the interests of the American people. Among the general "American interests" are also the interests of the mighty Jews ... There is their cooperation at the "top". So what we might consider a "suicidal" mistake in American policy is only when the United States is seen as a single superpower. But if one goes and separates the partners from each other, then things change and require a different kind of "approach" ... A different type of "approach", because, if the USA is "Caesar", then very close to them there is a " Brutus ", who are the Jews ... A" Brutus ", who can" play "in the name of" Caesar "even to his detriment. So, what at the simplistic level seems to be a mistake for the united USA, may be something else ... It may be a "throwing" of one partner by the other. So if one claims, for example, that the Fed Jews managed the huge stock market crisis - which preceded the Coronavirus - in a "wrong" way, we have to see who survived this "mistake" and where the "cost" went. of the catastrophe that this mistake caused ... Let's see if those who made the "mistake" won or lost from it ... Let's see if there is a need for "conspiracy" and therefore a need for a nightmarish lockdown, in order to some cover their tracks. If one partner benefited from this "mistake" to the detriment of the other, there is a problem when the "wrong" decision was
  4. 4. made by the partner who benefited. Is there a case in a joint venture that there is no joint risk sharing for the partners? ... Of course there is. It is like having a "vehicle" rental business with two partners, each of whom has complete control over its own sector. One, for example, rents cars and the other boats under the common "umbrella" of the same company. If a car renter has taken a huge risk and is facing disaster - due to financial obligations - how "clean" can he be when he tries to save himself at the expense of his partner? ... If, in order to repay his own debts, he exploits the common corporate "person" and sells, for example, the "pier" of the company, which does not belong to his own activity and which is vital for the survival of the activity of his partner? ... That is, when, in order to save himself, he "sells out" something, which if it is lost, threatens to destroy the partner at a time when he has no financial problems. This was done in the USA. The stock market crisis on the brutal Wall Street International Stock Exchange - which was only nominally "American" - was not entirely about Americans and their national economy, but about Zionist investors. The same applied to the Zionist bankers, who are associated with investors and depend on stock market values, since they use them as "guarantees" of credit, etc. The fall, that is, the value of shares would "blush" almost ALL the large loans of large companies and these would "hit" the "hearts" of ALL the big banks. A collapse of the "American" stock market would destroy all these lenders - and certainly not the borrowers. Borrowers would expect "haircuts", but "haircuts" would be charged by bankers and they would be the ones at risk of disaster. Who could save them? ... The one who cuts the money they needed to be saved. Therefore; ... So the Fed. Money, however, is not produced from scratch ... It must be "charged" somewhere. So, in order to save them all, the Fed would have to do so by "looting" the American economy and therefore the American people. In other words, in order to save the "American" stock market, the American economy was looted. To save the stock market, US public debt almost doubled. In other words, in order to save the Jews, because of their risky activity, the economy of the rest of the Americans was sacrificed. In other words, if there is a "rift" where there could be a conspiracy, it is in the relationship between the Americans and the Jews ... Between the main partners of the American superpower ... The two partners, who were specialized in different fields and as a result they had different needs, even though they belonged to the same "business". So if there is a problem, it can be found somewhere. One of the partners, who "played" with greater risks, saw that he was in danger of disaster and decided to "throw" the rest ... Internal is the issue, that is ... We are not looking for conspiracy between third parties and therefore external competitors USA — such as China or Russia— ... We are looking for partners and special interests in a beastly economy. That's why there are so many paradoxes in this case. It is paradoxical that such large economic actors make decisions that actually threaten the very economic functioning of the planet. It is paradoxical that Americans not only do not prevent others from lowering the "switches" of their economies, but are themselves among them. By logic, none of the powerful players in the world economy would be interested in the "freezing" of the world economy and falling oil prices. By logic, no one would decide on a general and global lockdown, which would deregulate the economy for a long time. But because there is no logic in a state of panic, the issue begins to get complicated
  5. 5. This is where the role of the Jews begins and "fades". Some factors, which directly and strongly influence American policy, "pushed" the United States into error ... Some, who had very big - their own - problems to solve and could only do so to the detriment of others. Some would attempt to commit a "murder" and it was convenient for them to set a catastrophic "fire", which would extinguish their "traces". Because we are talking about greedy and dishonest people, we believe that in an extreme case of panic they could make such extreme decisions. Because we are talking about panicked Zionists, we consider it absolutely certain that they could risk a "leap" into the "vacuum". Theoretically, in the face of the danger of the end, some could risk everything on a "roll" and claim everything - and forever. In other words, seeing the Jews' fall of the "inflated" stock market as inevitable and their own "emptying" matter of time to happen, they could play everything in a "roll". They were lost anyway. It is an act of despair, similar to the last-minute jump from a plane that crashes, knowing that if it stays on it, it is over anyway. He takes a risk, because he has nothing to lose and he hopes even for a miracle. This could happen in this case. Those who controlled the world on the American "ship" with their partners, may, realizing its certain "fall", dare the big "jump" ... To leave their partners ... To exploit them as much they could, in order to increase their chances and to believe that, if they manage to survive, not only will they be saved, but they will remain ALONE and sovereign in the whole World ... To take the only "parachute" on the "plane" and to jump, "throwing" everyone else. These show the numbers of the unprecedented crisis ... The stock markets - and therefore the Zionist fortunes - were saved to the detriment of the American economy and therefore to the detriment of the American people. The Zionists dismantled the American economy, in order to support the banking market with "loans" and thus save the Zionist banks, which otherwise would have collapsed. Now, at the end of this crisis — which began with an unprecedented stock market crisis that would easily turn into a banking crisis and lead to new Lehman Brothers-type Zionist "tragedies" - the American people and the Zionists took the "blur" —For the moment— they were saved. At the moment, that is, at the top of the world are no longer the Americans with their Zionist partners, but only the Zionists, since the Americans - it is now obvious - are "bankrupt". Therefore; ... So, the main victim of this huge crisis was the rulers of the planet until a few months ago ... The once powerful Americans. Today, these Americans are "finished." They are the poor and unemployed citizens of a "ruined" state, which owes incredible sums. They
  6. 6. are the owners of a "trunk", which some people absorbed all the "blood" that gave it life. They were "looted" by the Zionists, in order to save their property, transferring the damage to the American people ... Another people, who "tasted" the same "menu" offered by the Zionists over the centuries. Millennia after the ancient Egyptians, the Americans also had a serious reason to "chase" them across the length and breadth of the planet. But until the Americans understand exactly how they were "trampled" by their "guests", the Jews can boast of their "monarchy". But how did such a terrible and huge "emptying" take place? From this point on, we speak clearly in terms of conspiracy. Where exactly are you looking when you are looking for conspirators? ... In their interests and in their "sticklers". In other words, you are looking to see the profits that the conspiracy gives to its instigators and you are also looking to see how their "friends" behaved in case the whole situation required the synergy of other factors. You are looking to find the "booty" of the thief, but you are also looking to find the sticklers, who would make the "smokers". In our opinion, a conspiracy of this magnitude could not be carried out by the Jews on their own ... They must have collaborated with other actors in the same "climate" and such - for us - are the Germans and the Communists on Earth. These are pure creations and actions of the Zionists ... Cunning and self-interested, who easily betray even their benefactors. We are not saying anything strange about someone who knows both the Germans and the communists. This is not the first time the Germans have shown that they are greedy, ungrateful and ready for any crime that can bring them profit. The communists - on the other hand - are the most famous "rented" hawks ... They are the new "eunuchs" of the system, who, in order to benefit, can even serve the devil himself. Whoever pays them, uses them as he pleases. We will explain all this below, when we try to analyze the most probable in our opinion "scenario" of conspiracy. The point is that the United States did not react at all to the "attack" it received, and "trampled" it ... "trampled" it, because of the trust they showed as a people in the wrong people. But how do they react, when those who must lead this effort — to protect the people — are either corrupt traitors or paid Zionist idiots? All their well-known paid "spokesmen" "agree" to this ... From the corrupt "leaders" of the Democrats to the well- publicized "stars" of information. Coincidentally, EVERYONE —with their attitude — encouraged the "emptying" of the United States ... They encouraged the "madness" of Fed waste and the completely wrong lockdown that followed. The so-called "left" Democrats not only did not react to the protection of the Big Capital with money from the American people, but they outweighed every proposal of the Government.
  7. 7. All this is not accidental ... They are conscious choices of the Zionists. They not only control the Democratic Party in the US, but they literally own it. From the attitude of this party, one can understand exactly what its "bosses" sought. Democrats were the ones who favored the universal lockdown of the ferocious American economy. Why did they like a lockdown in this case? ... Because without this they could not open the Fed's treasuries, to give the trillions of dollars that the Zionists wanted, in order to save their stock market investments and of course their banks. The last to do so — at enormous political cost and for much less money — was Obama in 2008. Now they could not do the same, even in difficult times, when some insist they want to take legal action against Obama and of his choices ... At a time when the "ceiling" of debt did not allow any financial policy. Our view is that the Zionists - after the crisis of 2008 and having "seen" the possibility of collapse - devised a "plan b '" in case they find themselves in a similar situation ... Since then they have had in their "quiver" so much the "virus" as well as the argument of "terror" ... They had tried it in their own Hollywood ... They had chatted with each other - if one thinks that Bill Gates at an unsuspecting time had "imagined" it - ... From then on, they knew how far they had to start the "scenario", so that no one could trace them and therefore their responsibilities. It was impossible to leave things to chance and find themselves all together in a position similar to that found by Lehman Brothers at the time ... A "diamond" in the Zionist "crown", which literally "evaporated" in front of their eyes and still cry it. If they were comfortable with the corrupt Obama then, it does not mean that they could repeat it whenever it suited them. People then reacted very badly to their "salvation" with taxpayers' money and it would be impossible for them to accept it to be repeated, and in fact in a short time. If then the famous "too big to fail" was a challenge now it just could not even be discussed. So they had to find a way to always be able to get their hands on the "pocket" of the American people, and that means they had to find a way to get the Fed to save them with government money at any time. The "trick", that is, with the lockdown, they had in their drawers many years before we see it performed. This was their "parachute" and it was certain that they would use it with a stock market in the "sky" of 29,500 units and "knocked down" in a few days to 18,000 units. The lockdown for this reason was in demand for them ... The absolute demand, and that was something that only a "deadly virus" could provide them or an attack by "aliens". Only such an impressive and destructive lockdown could act as a distraction, in order to try to do what they wanted and go unnoticed. Only behind a massive terror and panic could they "blind" the Americans and attempt the greatest "riff" in world economic history. Only by hiding behind the tragic consequences of a general
  8. 8. lockdown could they get what they wanted and thus be saved. They needed such a catastrophic event to create — through the poverty and misery they would cause — their future accomplices. His "we ate together" policy always pays off for thieves. In other words, knowing the catastrophic consequences of a lockdown, they sought to cause it and exploit it. With a "Hollywood" type of "virus", which "selectively" hits our "loved ones", they would cause it and then take advantage of its devastating consequences for the economy. They would give millions of small businesses and millions of unemployed some "crumbs" and give the "fillets" where they had planned from the beginning. How else would they give - through the Fed - unlimited credit to banks to buy shares? ... Their own shares. Zionist bankers used the money of the American people to buy the collapsing shares of Zionist investors. What harm would Buffett do today if it were not for the Fed "bazooka"? ... Where would Soros be today? ... Goldman Sachs? That was the lockdown gain. They became accomplices — who took the trillions — with the unfortunate ones — who took a few thousand dollars to keep their store locked — or the newly unemployed — who would take some crumbs for “help”. Fifty million unemployed now in the once economically powerful US. Millions of small businesses will be "locked in" because of the "freeze" of the market. Tens of millions of unemployed will be added to an already devastated national economy, which has once again "saved" the Zionist major players in the world economy. All these were known by those who caused them. It is no coincidence that all the so-called panic - which pushed the White House - started in Zionist New York. It is also no coincidence that certain political forces supported this "suicidal" policy of uncontrolled financing of everything. Democrats were the ones who were in favor of unlimited money cuts by the Fed. Democrats were the ones who were in favor of the unrestricted and unconditionally supported state-funded Zionist banks. What was the result of these choices, which a Republican government was forced to make? A crisis that started in the stock market — and it was only a matter of time before the greedy banks that created its bubble — collapsed and suddenly became a crisis in the American economy. Where the crisis would primarily destroy wealthy Zionist investors, Wall Street investors and bankers is now wreaking havoc on the American people. It destroys millions of small businesses. It destroys restaurants, bars, barbershops, car dealerships, laundries, etc. It destroys millions of self-employed people, who are not even on unemployment lists. It destroys the basis of the American people's economy. Where the crisis would destroy the Soros and the Buffett, it suddenly caused the collapse of the US domestic economy ... The beasts escaped and the "grocers" were "locked".
  9. 9. This "smudge" move — and therefore the salvation of Zionist capital — was achieved through the Fed's utterly anti-American and criminal policies. The FED is actually the one who plundered the American people to save the Zionists ... The Zionist property of the FED ... The Zionist "shop" of those who are the owners of the Democratic Party of the USA ... "Owners Obama, Clinton and the entire Zionist political circle. Why do we emphasize this? ... Because, in the most treacherous moment of the Zionist FED, its president is Jerome Powell. That is, the Zionists, who have complete control over the Fed and have Jewish presidents permanently appointed to it — from Greenspan, Benranke to Glenn — at the most critical moment in their history in the United States entrusted their "luck" to a Christian and Republican. In other words, how much more "deafening" can this "nailing" be? So, looking for answers to any suspicions we have about a conspiracy, we try to draw our conclusions indirectly, by studying the usual suspects ... By studying their behaviors, who are usually the sworn collaborators of the Zionists. From whom did we say that the Zionists and their German "bravos" are framed? ... From the communists, the abnormal and the atheists. Without going into details, we will try to remember some of the behaviors of these, who are permanent allies of the Zionists and whose behaviors could be characterized as "suspicious" ... For the first time in modern history, the usual suspects of social reaction and of course of "disobedience" were "disciplined" ... For the first time, those who professionally divide society were identified ... For the first time in modern history, the absolutely regime The media aligned themselves with the communist "revolutionaries" ... For the first time the international media of the so-called free world had an almost Stalinist-type "militarized" view in favor of the economic quarantine, and the usually reactionary "revolutionaries" of communism did not react at all. ..They did not take to the streets to "denounce" the LARGE CAPITAL and the highly paid idiots of their own media ... They did not go out to "save" the workers from the "imperialists" of labor. Such good cooperation between "sworn" enemies is unprecedented. Such an "agreement" between the professionals of the "division" has never existed before.
  10. 10. So what happens? ... When by "coincidence" ALL the international media and ALL the communist parties on the planet are controlled by their Jewish founders and financiers, their behavior is largely predictable. Only common interests and common mandates from common bosses can justify the current "philanthropic" gossip of the media and the unexpected "buvamara" of social reaction professionals. We have reached the point where conspiracy theories are heard from the neighborhood hairdressers and not from the imaginative "researchers" of the "truth" or the professional "defenders" of the peoples. Didn't those who refine the "cone", in order to find a suspicion of the interests of the Big Capital, see and hear nothing about this case? Equally suspicious was the attitude of all the "reactionary" superpowers on the planet ... Those forces which, among other things, "reveal" international conspiracies ... Superpowers, which "coincidentally" have communist leaderships ... Leaderships, which are directly related to their Zionist financiers ... Either we are talking about Beijing or we are talking about Moscow ... Leaderships, which are not controlled by their people and of course "know" everything. How coincidental can it be that the Coronavirus problem started with the darkest Great Power in the world? Who will control Beijing's behavior? Who will control the biological laboratories of communist China? Who will denounce it? Where is the also communist and KGB man Putin, who knows everything and has handed over all of Russia to the Zionist "oligarchs"? Where are Russia's terrible secret services? We have reached the point where Trump himself is denouncing conspiracies and the so-called Democrats and the Zionist media are playing him. Τραϊανού Παναγιώτης http://eamb-ydrohoos.blogspot.com/2020/05/i-sinomosia-tou-koronoiou.html

