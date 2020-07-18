Successfully reported this slideshow.
How diet can "drop" its temperature body? Since the elimination of heat from the human body takes place mainly through swe...
• Prefer fish and especially those with low fat (shrimp, sea bream, fagri, ribs) and low fat meat (chicken, turkey) from r...
THE COMPLETE NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM MONDAY BREAKFAST: Grapefruit juice & 2 rice wafers & 1 boiled egg Instant coffee. INTERME...
Thursday BREAKFAST: 1 glass of milk & 2 rusks & 1 tbsp. whole tahini
guacamole AFTERNOON: Light jelly with fresh fruit EVENING: Cold tomato soup (gazpacho), Cretan light gruyere, 2 locust bea...
  1. 1. How diet can "drop" its temperature body? Since the elimination of heat from the human body takes place mainly through sweating, adequate water intake (more than 8 glasses per day) on hot days is deemed necessary in order to replenish the fluids lost through sweat. However, it is worth noting that you should not wait to be thirsty to drink water, since then your body already has dehydrated. The main signs of dehydration are discomfort, headache, body aches and exhaustion. Therefore, in order to replenish fluid losses, consumption is recommended water-rich foods such as watermelon, melon, carrots, lettuce, tomato, broccoli, apples, oranges, grapefruit and yogurt. In addition, it is recommended to eat savory snacks so that they are replenished electrolytes lost through sweat. In addition, muscle cramps are observed on particularly hot days summer, require the intake of foods rich in potassium: tomatoes, bananas, oranges, raisins, spinach, red peppers, apricots. In addition, during the heat it is good to avoid food which are rich in fat (sweets, red meats, sauces, fried), since increase heat production during their metabolism. Finally, for the best treatment of the extreme heat, you should not forget the following: • Drink plenty of water and juices, cold tea, milk. • Avoid alcoholic beverages, especially during the day and during your stay under the sun. • Avoid heavy sauces and fries. • Give priority to vegetables and fruits.
  2. 2. • Prefer fish and especially those with low fat (shrimp, sea bream, fagri, ribs) and low fat meat (chicken, turkey) from red meat. • Avoid sweets, generally large amounts of sugar . • Eat relatively salty foods, as with sweat on the one hand they are lost significant amounts of sodium from the body, which must replenish, on the other hand salt helps save fluids from the body. • Avoid very hot or hot foods. • Prefer refreshing desserts such as yogurt, light jelly. • Avoid any kind of movement after the main meals of the day (eg walking, housework, bathing). • Avoid keeping high-sensitivity foods out of the refrigerator temperatures, such as milk, cheese, etc.
  THE COMPLETE NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM MONDAY BREAKFAST: Grapefruit juice & 2 rice wafers & 1 boiled egg Instant coffee. INTERMEDIATE: 5 strawberries & 10 unsalted almonds & green tea LUNCH: Cold salad with black-eyed beans, carrot, cherry tomatoes, cream cheese, 1 tbsp. guacamole. AFTERNOON: Smoothie with almond drink, cinnamon, 1 tbsp. sunflower seeds, 1 tbsp. blueberries, 2 slices of pineapple EVENING: Mushrooms & grilled vegetables (zucchini, eggplant, pepper) & Cretan gruyere Light TUESDAY BREAKFAST: 1 toast with bread enriched with vitamins and minerals & cheese & grapefruit juice, Instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 1 slice of melon & 10 unsalted almonds LUNCH: Turkey burgers & tomato salad, cucumber & 4-6 olives & sweet potato chips AFTERNOON: 1 peach & 1 yogurt & cinnamon EVENING: Cold tomato soup (gazpacho), Cretan light gruyere, 2 locust bean nuts, 5-6 olives Wednesday BREAKFAST: 1 glass of grapefruit juice & 2 rice wafers & 1 boiled egg, Instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 10 unsalted almonds & 10 cherries & green tea LUNCH: Okra yahni with tomato sauce & cream cheese & 4-5 olives AFTERNOON: 1 sheep or goat yogurt & cinnamon & 1 tbsp. honey EVENING: Tuna in strained oil & arugula-cucumber-cherry tomatoes salad & 1 tbsp. guacamole
  Thursday BREAKFAST: 1 glass of milk & 2 rusks & 1 tbsp. whole tahini & 1 tbsp. honey, instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 1 slice of watermelon & 10 unsalted almonds & green tea LUNCH: Chicken schnitzel with greens & 4-5 olives AFTERNOON: Smoothie with almond or kefir drink, cinnamon, banana NIGHT: Cretan dakos with tomato, feta, 4-5 olives, barley nut Friday BREAKFAST: Grapefruit juice & 2 rice wafers & 1 boiled egg Instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 4 strawberries & 3 walnuts & 1 cup. Kozani yolk drink LUNCH: Quinoa with rocket salad & cherry tomatoes & Cretan gruyere Light & 1 tbsp. guacamole AFTERNOON: 1 glass of kefir & 2 sugar-free digestive cookies EVENING: Mushrooms & grilled vegetables (zucchini, eggplant, pepper) & 4-5 olives SATURDAY BREAKFAST: Milk & 1 cereal bar with wheat and wholemeal oats Instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 10 unsalted almonds & 10 cherries LUNCH: Roasted salmon, 5-6 olives, 1 slice of multigrain bread, Salad greens AFTERNOON: Smoothie with almond or kefir drink, cinnamon, banana EVENING: 1 toast with bread enriched with vitamins and minerals & cheese & tomato - cucumber salad SUNDAY BREAKFAST: 1 glass of almond milk & 2 locust bean nuts & 1 tbsp. wholemeal honey & tahini, Instant coffee INTERMEDIATE: 1 slice of melon & 10 unsalted almonds LUNCH: Braised beef, 1 serving of arugula salad rocket - carrot-cucumber, 1 tbsp
  guacamole AFTERNOON: Light jelly with fresh fruit EVENING: Cold tomato soup (gazpacho), Cretan light gruyere, 2 locust bean nuts, 5-6 olives

