Migrazioni Blog ANDATE_AGGIORNATO Ottobre 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dossier immigrazione Idos e Confronti: i dati sulla presenza degli stranieri in Italia Presentazione Dossier Statistico Im...
L’1 per cento della popolazione mondiale è in fuga secondo il rapporto annuale dell’UNHCR Global Trends "Morire di speranz...
Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2019 "Non si tratta solo di migranti" - Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato (es...
Rifugiati: ai confini dell’umanità – Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato Francesco: le comunità ecclesiali e civili devono ess...
#NotJustAboutMigrants I 100 profughi che soccorrono gli anziani in ambulanza Venezuela: Quaresima solidale con i migranti ...
Audio_EuMigrante Dicastero per il Servizio dello Sviluppo Umano Integrale Migranti: giovedì la presentazione di due docume...
Appello di Croce Rossa: Global Compact tuteli i minori non accompagnati Die vier Verben fassen die Antwort an die Herausfo...
Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Presentazione del Dossier Immigrazione (IDOS e Confronti) Pr...
Rifugiati e migranti, una questione globale «Rifugiato a casa mia», aprire le porte anche contro la paura "Tumaranké" Scal...
Santa Sede a Global compact su migranti La prima bozza del Global Compact per le migrazioni Las preguntas de Solomon Per u...
Accogliere, proteggere, promuovere e integrare La Bibbia e il fenomeno migratorio Non aver paura Diritti senza Confini «Di...
P. Baggio: i migranti spesso vulnerabili Tanti gli emigrati italiani quanti nell’immediato dopoguerra: oltre 250.000 l’ann...
"Morire per raggiungere l'Europa" MSF: presentato il rapporto "Morire per raggiungere l'Europa" Migrazione e Pace Migrants...
Per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Giornata Mo...
Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre Migrantes: un volume sui profughi ambienta...
Sempre più famiglie e occupati: così i migranti aiutano l’Italia Corridoi Umanitari Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2016 -...
Card. Parolin all’Onu: 48 milioni di bambini sono migranti forzati New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants adopted ...
L'Esodo: Stranierità e Fede Giovani italiani e immigrati insieme La Carta di Leuca - Nel segno di don Tonino Bello Sesto R...
Genova, don Martino (Migrantes) “Per vincere la paura del diverso servono incontri, non convegni” Giornata Mondiale del Ri...
Reforça-se o fechamento das fronteiras, coisa que já é patente em outros países confinantes do velho continente. Desta vez...
Giornata migrante e rifugiato: mons. Di Tora, tra i 6mila migranti che varcheranno la Porta Santa 200 richiedenti asilo Mi...
Ennesima tragedia migranti: due naufragi al largo della Grecia Presentazione Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2015 - 1 Pres...
Mobilidade humana e mobilidade social O grito da terra, dos pobres e dos migrantes Accoglienza migranti. Ecco la mappa dei...
Centro Astalli_Rapporto Annuale 2015 - 1 Centro Astalli_Rapporto annuale 2015 - 2 Centro Astalli: i Rifugiati ci restituir...
Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2015 Unhcr: nel mondo 46,3 milioni fra rifugiati e sfollati interni Nationa...
Giornata Mondiale del Migrante: una riflessione della Migrantes Il sesto continente bussa alle porte 100° Giornata Mondial...
Una sola famiglia umana nella diversità dei popoli Carta Mundial de Migrantes pide libre circulación y residencia de las p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Migrazioni Blog ANDATE_AGGIORNATO Ottobre 2020

23 views

Published on

Migrazioni Blog ANDATE_AGGIORNATO Ottobre 2020

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Migrazioni Blog ANDATE_AGGIORNATO Ottobre 2020

  1. 1. Dossier immigrazione Idos e Confronti: i dati sulla presenza degli stranieri in Italia Presentazione Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2020 Emigrazione italiana: oltre 5 milioni i residenti all’estero Sono 5,5 milioni gli italiani nel mondo, +76,6% in 15 anni. 131 mila via nel 2019, non solo “cervelli in fuga” Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2020 Accoglienza migranti Migrantes: il 27 ottobre la presentazione del Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo XXIX Rapporto immigrazione "Conoscere per comprendere" Presentazione 29° Rapporto Immigrazione Caritas-Migrantes Como Jesucristo, obligados a huir - WDMR 2020 (esp - fra - eng) Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2020 "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire" (ita - eng - esp - fra - por - ted) Migrantes: domenica 27 settembre la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e Rifugiato World Day of Migrants and Refugees: “Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee" "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire": Coinvolgere per promuovere "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire": Ascoltare per riconciliarsi "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire": Farsi prossimi per servire "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire": Conoscere per comprendere Istat: In Italia presenti 194 nazionalità Papa Francesco celebra in occasione della sua visita a Lampedusa COVID-19 / MIGRAZIONI AL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA Video - In ognuno la traccia di ognuno _ Colloquio sulle migrazioni... “La famiglia esule”: da Pio XII a Francesco il magistero sui migranti
  2. 2. L’1 per cento della popolazione mondiale è in fuga secondo il rapporto annuale dell’UNHCR Global Trends "Morire di speranza" - OGGI In ognuno la traccia di ognuno In ognuno la traccia di ognuno Migração e refúgio: desafios e perspectivas para homens e mulheres em travessia 35º Semana do Migrante Messaggio per la 106ª Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2020 Il Papa per la Giornata del Migrante: "Come Gesù Cristo, costretti a fuggire” Casa Maria Ausiliatrice: un sogno si realizza Centro Missionario–Migrantes Roma: incontro con Gianni Valente Il dramma dei migranti al centro dell'Ottavario per l'Unità dei cristiani Suor Angela: medico e volontaria per due anni sulle navi della Guardia Costiera italiana nel Mediterraneo Dossier immigrati, città dei Templi luogo d’inclusione Usa, Settimana della migrazione: per una Chiesa e un mondo per tutti "Immigrazione tra paura e realtà" Immigrazione tra paura e realtà Video e audio della Presentazione del Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Video - Dossier Statistico Immigrazione IDOS _ Dossier Statistico Immigrazione IDOS - Centro Studi e Ricerche sull'immigrazione L’Italia e l’immigrazione. Il punto nel rapporto Idos Dossier Statistico Immigrazione _ IDOS
  3. 3. Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2019 "Non si tratta solo di migranti" - Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato (esp - ita - eng - por - fra - pl) GMMR: il 29 settembre celebrazione con Papa Francesco in piazza San Pietro Lettera a Mattarella e Conte. «Noi claustrali, sorelle d'Italia e dei migranti» Sesto anniversario della visita di Papa Francesco a Lampedusa, l'8 luglio 2013 Papa Francesco, Messa nel VI anniversario della visita a Lampedusa I migranti nel Magistero dei Papi del passato Nessuna invasione Corridoi umanitari per un'Europa solidale "Stiamo andando alla deriva"... Marcha com os Refugiados em Manaus: “o papel da Igreja é acolher, abraçar os vulneráveis” Dia Mundial do Refugiado #IoAccolgo Lettera ai fedeli delle diocesi laziali Parroco di Lampedusa: dormo in strada per chiedere lo sbarco dalla Sea Watch Giornata dei Rifugiati: commozione e preghiera alla veglia "Morire di speranza" Il numero di persone in fuga nel mondo supera i 70 milioni: l’Alto Commissario delle Nazioni Unite per i Rifugiati chiede maggiore solidarietà Tendencias Globales de Desplazamiento Forzado en 2018 El desplazamiento global supera los 70 millones de personas y el Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados pide más solidaridad GLOBAL TRENDS FORCED DISPLACEMENT IN 2018 Onu, nel 2018 è record rifugiati: nel mondo 70,8 milioni di persone in fuga Giornata Missionaria Salesiana 2019 ... senza saperlo ospitarono angeli
  4. 4. Rifugiati: ai confini dell’umanità – Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato Francesco: le comunità ecclesiali e civili devono essere vicine ai rifugiati Presentazione del volume Osservatorio romano sulle migrazioni, Quattordicesimo Rapporto Migranti: parte la Campagna “Io accolgo” Perù. Appello vescovi: continuiamo ad accogliere i migranti venezuelani AMERICA/MESSICO - I Vescovi dopo l’accordo Messico-Usa: “i fratelli migranti non devono mai essere moneta di scambio” Morire di Speranza: la preghiera a Roma in memoria di quanti perdono la vita nei viaggi verso l'Europa Conferenza stampa di presentazione della Campagna “Io accolgo” «Io accolgo»: parte la campagna promossa da 42 organizzazioni #Oltrelefrontiere: la campagna del Consiglio Italiano per i Rifugiati per la Libia Somos Encuentros: Campaña de comunicación sobre la migración forzada en América Latina y El Caribe Baixe o Guia para Comunicadores: Migrações, Refúgio e Apatridia P. Ripamonti: accogliere senza paura MESSAGGIO DEL SANTO PADRE FRANCESCO PER LA 105ma GIORNATA MONDIALE DEL MIGRANTE E DEL RIFUGIATO 2019 Giornata del Migrante e del Rifugiato, p. Baggio: messaggio del Papa per tutti gli esclusi Papa Francesco: lunedì la presentazione del Messaggio per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato “La diversità religiosa come fattore della migrazione. La sfida dell’evangelizzazione e una sua rilettura alla luce del rispetto delle diversità" L’insegnamento della Chiesa per i migranti e i rifugiati Sicurezza nell'opera missionaria e nella migrazione Quei migranti nella foresta
  5. 5. #NotJustAboutMigrants I 100 profughi che soccorrono gli anziani in ambulanza Venezuela: Quaresima solidale con i migranti La Iglesia chilena dedica su Campaña de Fraternidad de Cuaresma a los inmigrantes Scalabriniane: nella Giornata internazionale della donna apre un Servizio itinerante tra Messico e Usa P. Czerny: i migranti sono fra noi e hanno bisogno della risposta dei cristiani Non si tratta solo di migranti: il tema della Giornata del Migrante e Rifugiato Intervento di Mons. Matteo Zuppi sul tema "La questione dei migranti nelle relazioni internazionali" Intervento di Paolo Lambruschi sul tema "La questione dei migranti nelle relazioni internazionali" Phenomenon of human mobility and Christian community - P. Aldo Skoda, cs El fenomeno de la mobilidad y comunidad cristiana - P. Aldo Skoda La mobilita umana e la sfida per la comunita cristiana - P. Aldo Skoda Padova, immigrato sfida il gelo per salvare aspirante suicida dal Brenta Nuovi Eroi _ Don Paolo Steffano Il prete premiato da Mattarella è il simbolo della buona integrazione dei migranti “Primo Annuncio tra i rifugiati e sfollati in Africa” "Penso alle 170 vittime, naufraghi nel Mediterraneo..." Le lettere dei napoletani ai migranti in difficoltà “Non passare oltre senza fermarti” - Le Querce di Mamre Padre Baggio: il fenomeno della tratta è una piaga aberrante AMERICA/BRASILE - Caritas Brasile lancia la Campagna #EuMigrante: la migrazione è un diritto umano Cáritas Brasil lanza la Campaña #EuMigrante: la migración es un derecho humano
  6. 6. Audio_EuMigrante Dicastero per il Servizio dello Sviluppo Umano Integrale Migranti: giovedì la presentazione di due documenti della Santa Sede EuMigrante No, non è vero che i rifugiati 'li accogliamo solo noi' Migranti salvati, "Li abbiamo abbracciati per scaldarli" Documentario: "Dove bisogna stare" Don De Robertis: Un sospiro di sollievo per i 49 migranti "in mezzo al mare" Libro Lev: interventi del Papa su migranti e rifugiati Asti. Migranti, la lettera dei bambini ferma la Commissione rifugiati Migranti, il caso della Sea Watch bloccata nel Mediterraneo Radcliffe: “I cristiani, spiraglio di luce per l’Europa” Scalabriniane: Italia sostenga i Global compact Una preghiera lunga 55 giorni Il Papa: che il Global Compact possa favorire la solidarietà Papa: fare rete con l’educazione per permettere ai piccoli migranti di integrarsi Modena: lettura collettiva dei nomi di 34.361 migranti morti nel Mediterraneo Global compact, Parolin: "Nessuno Stato può gestire le migrazioni da solo" Governments adopt UN global migration pact to help ‘prevent suffering and chaos’ Más de 150 países adoptan el Pacto Mundial para la Migración Commissione Migrazioni Germania: Global Compact "pietra miliare" Conferenza a Marrakech su migrazione sicura, ordinata e regolare SAN TORPETE-GENOVA CHIUDE LE PORTE A NATALE 2018 (ita - por) Pacto Mundial sobre Migración: ¿a qué obliga y qué beneficios tiene?
  7. 7. Appello di Croce Rossa: Global Compact tuteli i minori non accompagnati Die vier Verben fassen die Antwort an die Herausforderungen zusammen, die sich der politischen Gesellschaft, der Zivilgesellschaft und der Kirche stellen Les quatre verbes synthétisent la réponse aux défis que doivent affronter la communauté politique, la société civile et l’Eglise Os quatro verbos resumem a resposta aos desafios apresentados à comunidade política, à sociedade civil e à Igreja Los cuatro verbos sintetizan la respuesta a los desafíos planteados a la comunidad política, a la sociedad civil y a la Iglesia The four verbs sum up the response to the challenges posed to the political community, to civil society and to the Church I quattro verbi sintetizzano la risposta alle sfide poste alla comunità politica, alla società civile e alla Chiesa Evento: Dia Internacional dos Migrantes La dignità umana vale per noi e per i profughi Card. Parolin: i governi promuovano una visione positiva della migrazione Global compact for Migratio: incontro il prossimo 28 novembre Pontes ou Muros? Ponti vs Muri Il 29 settembre la prossima Giornata mondiale del migrante e del rifugiato Migrantes Roma: quattro incontri sui temi migratori in Vicariato Giovani e migranti: le risposte della Chiesa di Belem nel cammino verso il Sinodo 2019 Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel mondo" Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo"
  8. 8. Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Presentazione del Dossier Immigrazione (IDOS e Confronti) Presentazione del Dossier Immigrazione (IDOS e Confronti) Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentazione del Rapporto "Italiani nel Mondo" Presentato il Rapporto "Italiani nel mondo" Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo Migrantes: il 24 ottobre la presentazione del Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo XXVII Rapporto Immigrazione Caritas-Migrantes Semana del Migrante 2018 - Colombia La speranza è la spinta per “condividere il viaggio” della vita, non abbiamo paura di condividere il viaggio! Inmigración y trata, realidades a no ser olvidadas en la reflexión del Sínodo de la Amazonia Una famiglia di rifugiati... Da dove provengono i Rifugiati? Angelus (Papa Francesco) Non è un film (Fiorella Mannoia) Migranti, il cardinale ai fedeli: «È Gesù che viene su un barcone» Minori stranieri non accompagnati: il rapporto sulle visite ai centri di accoglienza di Agia e UNHCR Minori stranieri non accompagnati
  9. 9. Rifugiati e migranti, una questione globale «Rifugiato a casa mia», aprire le porte anche contro la paura "Tumaranké" Scalabriniane: invece di politiche migratorie disumane cercare alternative adeguate rispettose della dignità INVITO - "Andata Semplice" Concorso "FAMMI VEDERE" "Condividiamo il cammino dei migranti" La Santa Sede premiata a Madrid con un video sui migranti Cosa pensano i pontefici sull'immigrazione? Bologna: una città virtuale per i diritti umani Seminário Internacional de Migrações e Refúgio – Caminhos para a cultura do encontro Aquarius, la Spagna ci dà una lezione di umanità Colloquio sulla Migrazione Internazionale Osservatorio Romano sulle Migrazioni - Scheda di Sintesi e Infografiche Osservatorio Romano sulle Migrazioni Possa essere il nostro Paese una madre per tutti i suoi cittadini e una presenza di pace e soccorso nel mondo! Osservatorio Romano sulle Migrazioni Rete internazionale Migranti UISG Comunità Accoglienti - Uscire dalla Paura Il migrante che ha salvato il bambino dal cornicione... Migrantes nella storia della Chiesa in Italia "Giornate SIMI 2018" Voci di Confine
  10. 10. Santa Sede a Global compact su migranti La prima bozza del Global Compact per le migrazioni Las preguntas de Solomon Per una cultura dell'incontro Per una cultura dell'incontro Brasile: la Chiesa accanto ai migranti del Venezuela Centro Astalli - Giornata del Migrante e del Rifugiato Centro Astalli - Giornata del Migrante e del Rifugiato Card. Bassetti: domani in visita al Centro Astalli Migrantes e FCEI: a Lampedusa "Ecumenismo del fare" Mons. Oliva: una lettera "A te fratello immigrato, a te sorella immigrata!" Scalabriniane: accendere candela per sostenere viaggiatori della speranza Tragedia nel Mar Mediterraneo Jornada del Migrante: “El forastero es hermano, no competidor” Liberi di partire, liberi di restare, liberi di tornare! Liberi di partire, liberi di restare Liberi di partire, liberi di restare Migranti Press - Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2018 Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2018 Mons. Zuppi: "riconosciamo i Magi nei tanti fratelli emigrati e rifugiati" Migranti, Scalabriniane: mettere in pratica le linee indicate dal Papa Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2018 Pacto Mundial para la Migración Le Città Invisibili _ Riace
  11. 11. Accogliere, proteggere, promuovere e integrare La Bibbia e il fenomeno migratorio Non aver paura Diritti senza Confini «Dilaga la disinformazione. La politica torni a incontrare lo sguardo, i volti e le storie delle persone» Presentazione del Dossier IDOS XII edizione del Rapporto Italiani nel mondo XII edizione del Rapporto Italiani nel mondo La grande fuga dall’Italia continua: la “patria” è sempre di più all’estero Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2017 Diocesi: mons. Perego (Ferrara-Comacchio), “anche per l’immigrazione vale il metodo pastorale di ascoltare, osservare e discernere” L'emigrazione italiana da stasera su Tv2000 Campagna “Share the journey” (“Condividiamo il viaggio”) Migranti non sono statistiche Migranti: i missionari italiani (Cimi), “patto scellerato tra Italia e Libia, siamo indignati e inorriditi” Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Migranti: pensare localmente e agire (anche) globalmente Card. Parolin: le “Confessioni” di sant’Agostino sono “il libro di preghiera di un migrante” “Accogliere, proteggere, promuovere e integrare”: messaggio del Papa per la Giornata del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2018. Tv2000: a settembre otto documentari su accoglienza e coraggio Migranti: mons. Galantino, con “Liberi di partire, liberi di restare” un “impegno corale” per “dare certezze e futuro ai minorenni che migrano”
  12. 12. P. Baggio: i migranti spesso vulnerabili Tanti gli emigrati italiani quanti nell’immediato dopoguerra: oltre 250.000 l’anno Un mondo in movimento Global Trends 2016 - UNHCR Migranti. Il cardinale Montenegro: oggi non li vogliamo ma domani li cercheremo Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato Mai così tanti rifugiati. Numero record nel 2016: sono 65,6 milioni 32° Semana do Migrante “Mary, mother of refugees, pray for us” Pope Francis Oggi più che mai dobbiamo stare dalla parte dei rifugiati #WithRefugees Rapporto Annuale ISTAT 2017 Nuova generazioni a confronto Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato Campagna per la giornata del rifugiato Giornata mondiale del rifugiato Carta di Roma: il rapporto "Navigare a vista" Save the children Dicastero sullo Sviluppo Integrale: on line il sito della sezione "migranti e rifugiati" Morti in mare: per l'OIM 521 migranti dispersi nel 2017 La presenza dei migranti nelle città metropolitane CELAM - El clamor de Cristo en el migrante nos urge Scola: «A Milano nessuno è Straniero» "A 20 anni dalla prima legge quadro sull'immigrazione (40/98). L'attualità di una riforma per governare l'immigrazione" La vita in due valigie
  13. 13. "Morire per raggiungere l'Europa" MSF: presentato il rapporto "Morire per raggiungere l'Europa" Migrazione e Pace Migrants & Refugees Section Educare alla salvaguardia del creato in tempo di migrazioni: un convegno Migrantes a Roma Gravi rischi per rifugiati e migranti in Europa... Minori stranieri non accompagnati, nel 2016 raddoppiano gli arrivi in Italia Sì all'accoglienza diffusa Protezione e integrazione per i minori migranti GMM 2017 Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 “Giovani rifugiati: speranza per un futuro di pace”: Padre Arturo Sosa visita il Centro Astalli Messaggio del Santo Padre Francesco per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Mensaje del Santo Padre Francisco para la Jornada Mundial del Migrante y del Refugiado 2017 Message of His Holiness Pope Francis for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2017 Mensagem do Papa Francisco para o Dia Mundial do Migrante e do Refugiado 2017 Message du Pape François pour la Journée Mondiale du Migrant et du Réfugié 2017 Migranti & Rifugiati Incontro con Padre Sosa (generale Gesuiti) Vulnerabili e senza voce Un "no condizionato"
  14. 14. Per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato GMM: la prima campagna di mediatica di sensibilizzazione della sezione "Migranti e Rifugiati" del Dicastero per il Servizio dello Sviluppo Umano Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2017 Santa Sede e il fenomeno migratorio Accoglienza migranti Dossier Statistico Immigrazione - Radio Impegno Dall’Ispettoria Madonna del Cenacolo – ILS (Italia Emiliana Ligure Toscana) Immigrazione nei Media, da Emergenza a 'Luogo Comune' GMM: il 15 le celebrazioni in Italia "Negro", "parassita". Quando Twitter disumanizza il linguaggio sui migranti Notizie oltre i muri Rapporto Carta di Roma Sintesi dei Dati - Quarto Rapporto Carta Di Roma Notizie Oltre I Muri “Cari umani, vorrei un corridoio umanitario ad Aleppo”. Migranti, il Papa nomina Czerny e Baggio sottosegretari allo Sviluppo Io sono con te. Storia di Brigitte Media e migrazioni: il 19 dicembre la presentazione del IV Rapporto della "Carta di Roma" Intervento di Mons. Galantino Come è profondo il mare... - 1 Come è profondo il mare... - 2
  15. 15. Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre Migrantes: un volume sui profughi ambientali #mettiamocelointesta UNHCR: 3,7 milioni di bambini rifugiati non vanno a scuola Brasil - A saga de refugiados por um emprego no Rio Come è profondo il mare... - 3 Come è profondo il mare... - 4 Come è profondo il mare... - 5 Rapporto sulla protezione internazionale in Italia 2016 Viaggi da imparare Un mondo in movimento Immigrazione - Terzo Rapporto sulla Protezione Internazionale in Italia, Mercoledì prossimo la Presentazione Mons. Galantino: il problema dell'intolleranza va "affrontato nel suo insieme" Donne Migranti Scalabriniani: altri 240 nella lista degli "invisibili" Naufragio... Accoglienza, integrazione, cittadinanza... Migranti, la proposta scalabriniana Tomasi: “Giusto dare la cittadinanza ai figli degli immigrati” Papa Francesco: "Non si può chiudere il cuore a un rifugiato" Papa Francesco: "Non si può chiudere il cuore a un rifugiato" “Una Chiesa senza frontiere, Madre di tutti” Sale il bilancio delle vittime nel Mediterraneo: il 2016 è l’anno più letale
  16. 16. Sempre più famiglie e occupati: così i migranti aiutano l’Italia Corridoi Umanitari Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2016 - Minori non accompagnati Le donne migranti “Migranti minorenni, vulnerabili e senza voce” GMM: giovedì il Messaggio di Papa Francesco Migrare è un diritto. Ma per tutti? Volontari a 80 anni: Marisa e il tempo speso con i profughi della stazione centrale Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2016 (sintesi, informazioni e interventi) Migrantes: le proposte del Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2016 Mons. Perego: "costruire stabili corridoi umanitari e vie legali che accompagnino i migranti" Più solidali, in memoria delle vittime dell’Immigrazione 3 ottobre - Giornata della Memoria e dell'Accoglienza 3 ottobre 2016: per fare memoria dei migranti vittime innocenti Accoglienza rifugiati politici e richiedenti asilo Dentro le tende dei migranti Ecoprofughi Dopo l'accoglienza l'integrazione Salesiani e Gesuiti alleati per l'integrazione Misericordia, Fraternità e Pace Rifugiati e responsabilità nell’anno della misericordia. Non i confini ma le persone Un cementerio de chalecos salvavidas en Londres por las personas refugiadas muertas en el Mediterráneo. Rifugiati: l’accoglienza è un impegno anche per i militari
  17. 17. Card. Parolin all’Onu: 48 milioni di bambini sono migranti forzati New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants adopted by all Member States at historic UN Summit Inizia a New Your il primo vertice Onu sulle migrazioni. ONU: da oggi assemblea generale sui flussi migratori Sud Sudan: sale ad oltre un milione il numero dei profughi #WithRefugees Esodi: migranti, rotte e racconti Ospitalità e misericordia contro il dramma dell'immigrazione Respuesta de Caritas Internationalis y el Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados al documento final de la Cumbre de la ONU sobre... Cáritas, CONFER y Justicia y Paz instan a la comunidad internacional a proteger a los migrantes y refugiados E S O D I / E X O D I - Rotte migratorie dai paesi sub-sahariani verso l’Europa (italiano e inglese) Migrantes, Refugiados e Fronteiras: da Exclusão à Hospitalidade. Migranti, rifugiati e frontiere: dall'esclusione all'ospitalità A un anno dall'appello del papa le chiese hanno accolto 30 mila migranti Mons. Perego: anche dal terremoto esce un’Italia ‘diversa’ La Svizzera respinge 7mila profughi Dicastero per lo sviluppo umano AMERICA/BRASILE - Scalabriniane: risposte più efficaci alle migrazioni mondiali di massa Non sono numeri, sono persone : migranti la sfida dell’incontro Nel Tempio il tema centrale saranno immigrati e accoglienza Open: cibo etnico e prodotti locali nel negozio gestito da giovani italiani e stranieri
  18. 18. L'Esodo: Stranierità e Fede Giovani italiani e immigrati insieme La Carta di Leuca - Nel segno di don Tonino Bello Sesto Rapporto Annuale "I Migranti nel Mercato del Lavoro in Italia" Quasi 3 mila morti nel Mediterraneo Non rimanere indifferente... Migranti, il cardinale Montenegro: “Europa sorda e cieca…” Migranti: non c’è alternativa alla “cultura dell’incontro” Mons. Galantino: “Sui migranti no a ‘facili equazioni’” XXV Rapporto Immigrazione Caritas e Migrantes 2015 XXV Rapporto Immigrazione Caritas-Migrantes Caritas e Migrantes: domani la presentazione del Rapporto Immigrazione Riportato a Galla il Barcone dell'Ecatombe. E la nostra Coscienza Europea? 'Stranieri più preparati compensano fuga cervelli' 1 persona su 113 costretta alla fuga nel mondo: le migrazioni forzate raggiungono i livelli più alti di sempre In Grecia per ritrovare una Madre Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato 2016 Migranti, 34 morti di sete nel deserto Migranti forzati: la storia non insegna nulla? Corridoi umanitari Migranti: 2000 persone sbarcate ieri La musica per superare il dolore... Colloquio sulle migrazioni Italia senza immigrati? Case vuote, 35 mila classi e 450 mila imprese in meno
  19. 19. Genova, don Martino (Migrantes) “Per vincere la paura del diverso servono incontri, non convegni” Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato Savona: le celebrazioni per la Giornata del Rifugiato Morire di speranza: il 23 giugno una veglia ecumenica a Roma La crisi dei rifugiati in Europa Lettera a mia moglie, infermiera volontaria tra i profughi #TeamRefugees, ecco chi sono i 10 atleti che andranno a Rio Yusra Mardini: dalla Siria, a nuoto, alla “squadra di profughi” di Rio 2016 El Papa prepara con el C9 un nuevo dicasterio de migraciones y ecología Syrian Refugee Eyes Rio Olympics Accogliere migranti vivi Nuova tragedia... Ocho confesiones religiosas celebran un acto interreligioso Migranti, quei corpi sulla spiaggia libica: "Non possiamo chiudere gli occhi davanti all'orrore" Migranti - Minori stranieri non accompagnati, le parole non ci bastano più Senza legge(re) Galantino: “No ai centri sulle navi dobbiamo salvare i migranti e poi offrirgli un futuro” OIM: 1000 i migranti morti Dagli orfani del Mediterraneo ai minori abusati: il dramma dei piccoli migranti Cagliari: un Corpus Domini dedicato ai migranti Quando finisce la Notte? En el centro el migrante...
  20. 20. Reforça-se o fechamento das fronteiras, coisa que já é patente em outros países confinantes do velho continente. Desta vez na Áustria. l’invasione che non c’è Confermato il naufragio di 500 profughi Rapporto Centro Astalli Rapporto Annuale 2016 Accogliere fa bene all'Europa: una lettera di 40 comboniani ad Avvenire Il traffico di esseri umani non si combatte colpendo le vittime. Migranti, il 3 ottobre sarà la Giornata della memoria Dossier 2015 - I minori stranieri a Roma: oltre 60mila le presenze, in 2mila sono privi di una rete familiare Mons. Perego: una particolare attenzione pastorale ai minori stranieri non accompagnati I minori stranieri a Roma Il Superiore dei Gesuiti: gli immigrati aiutano a scoprire il mondo Non dimentichiamoci di quei migranti morti. In Europa misure irrazionali e antieconomiche contro i rifugiati. Continuano a morire migranti. L’UE dov’è? L’Austria chiude le frontiere. Il Card. Montenegro: «L'UE è unione di egoismi» Misericordia, Giubileo dei migranti Lampedusa apre le Porte Sante Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2016 Giornata del migrante celebrata da Nicolás con i rifugiati del Centro Astalli «Mare nostrum», Padre nostro... Preghiera di un migrante Como tú ayer les diste lo mejor que teníamos...
  21. 21. Giornata migrante e rifugiato: mons. Di Tora, tra i 6mila migranti che varcheranno la Porta Santa 200 richiedenti asilo Migranti: dove sono e da dove vengono. Una mappa interattiva Papa: ascoltare grido dei migranti vincendo cultura dello scarto Messaggio del Santo Padre Francesco per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2016 GMM: martedì la conferenza stampa di presentazione Nessun muro... Iniziano le espulsioni dei cubani, ancora senza soluzione il problema degli emigrati Bartolomeo: il Bambino Gesù, costretto a divenire un rifugiato, “è il reale difensore dei profughi di oggi” IDOS – Dossier Statistico Immigrazione Migranti, poveri e missione: a Roma il presepe vivente missionario Mons. Nosiglia: “Se i giovani partono, l’Italia diventa un Paese per vecchi!” Fano: il vescovo apre la Porta Santa con Divane, la bimba nata su un gommone proveniente dalla Libia "Chi è oggi Erode" Migranti, "strage silenziosa in mare: 700 bambini morti nel 2015" Torino: il volto sofferente dei profughi nella città ‘The day after’: terrorismo e migrações Una missionaria italiana e un imam insieme aiutano i profughi del Centrafica “Non possiamo fermarci quando il mondo intero è in movimento”. (Jean Monnet) La Lettera alla Città del Cardinale Agostino Vallini (Parte 2 - L’accoglienza E L’integrazione) Spagna - Iniziative delle FMA a favore di immigrati e rifugiati Due “corridoi umanitari” per salvare i profughi nel Mediterraneo
  22. 22. Ennesima tragedia migranti: due naufragi al largo della Grecia Presentazione Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2015 - 1 Presentazione del Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2015 - 2 Sintesi del Dossier Statistico Immigrazione 2015 Dossier Immigrazione 2015 Angelus - Piazza San Pietro Domenica, 25 Ottobre 2015 Dicastero Migranti: piano d’azione per bambini e donne vittime di sfruttamenti e abusi Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2015 - 1 Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2015 - 2 Italiani nel mondo: il 6 ottobre la presentazione del Rapporto Migrantes Mons. Tomasi: in Europa nessuna invasione Un Simposio internazionale per combattere la piaga di bambini e donne di strada I poveri non possono aspettare! Vi giungono con la speranza di poter trovare pace e serenità... Il Papa: “Ogni parrocchia d’Europa accolga una famiglia di profughi” I rifugiati in cammino abbattono il “Muro di Dublino”. Il commento del Centro Astalli L’UE sia motore propulsivo di politiche di accoglienza e protezione per i rifguiati Montenegro: “Tante bibbie e corani sui barconi” Per il Centro Astalli deludente l’esito del Consiglio Europeo Negli occhi dei bambini c'è il mare da raccontare Siamo tantissimi dalla parte giusta! Dalla parte dei rifugiati! Migrantes: al Consiglio europeo in tema di immigrazione ha vinto la chiusura e ha perso l’accoglienza Card. Vegliò: migranti sono persone, non pacchi
  23. 23. Mobilidade humana e mobilidade social O grito da terra, dos pobres e dos migrantes Accoglienza migranti. Ecco la mappa dei "monasteri" aperti ai rifugiati Chi è straniero Migranti: veglia ecumenica per vittime nel Mediterraneo L’approdo che non c’è. Proteggiamo i rifugiati più delle frontiere #conirifugiati2015 - 1 América/Brasil - En la frontera entre Perú y Bolivia, encrucijada de migrantes "A noi la distinzione tra rifugiato e migrante non interessa. A noi interessano le persone." Ungheria: muro di 4 metri a confine con Serbia per frenare flussi migratori Corso gratuito d’inglese per gli italiani: gli insegnanti sono i rifugiati L’approdo che non c’è - Proteggiamo i rifugiati più delle frontiere -2 Veglia ecumenica "Morire di speranza" Migranti. No scorciatoie ma buona politica 40 profughi nella comunità FMA di Zoverallo Siamo tutti uguali su questa terra... Padre Guarino (Comboniani): "Siamo incapaci di riconoscere l'altro come fratello" Migliaia di profughi Rohingya soccorsi al largo delle coste di Indonesia e Malaysia Chiesa senza frontiere I "paradossi" dell'accoglienza: scappano da fame, sete e carestia, ma "tornano in patria" per le stesse ragioni versione testuale Il valore della ricerca per capire l’emigrazione di ieri e di oggi versione testuale I rifugiati del Centro Astalli - Geo del 23/04/2015 Per salvare i rifugiati servono canali umanitari sicuri Immigrazione, mons. Tomasi: priorità è salvare vite umane
  24. 24. Centro Astalli_Rapporto Annuale 2015 - 1 Centro Astalli_Rapporto annuale 2015 - 2 Centro Astalli: i Rifugiati ci restituiranno un volto umano Pittau: Meno slogan, più progetti per integrare Scalabriniani: ancora vittime dell'immigrazione e ancora dichiarazioni scontate e inconcludenti MIGRANTI MORTI IN MARE, card. Montenegro: "la morte di ogni uomo grida giustizia" (VIDEO) Naufragio, Oim: "Recuperati 49 superstiti. In sette giorni arrivate in Italia 11.000 persone" Affonda barcone, si temono 700 migranti morti Sarebbe la più grande tragedia del Mediterraneo Immigrazione Immigrati, 8 punti per una politica europea. "La vera crisi è l’ipocrisia" «Sono missionaria, qui, tra i migranti» Minori stranieri: 14 mila nel 2014 Immigrati, Tesoro Nascosto PCMI: il Documento finale del Congresso Mondiale Migranti: salvare vite, non difendere frontiere AMERICA/MESSICO - I Vescovi della zona di frontiera: “No all’indifferenza verso il dramma della migrazione” Giornata Migranti. Perego: frontiere siano strade per unire Monsignor Perego: «Chi parla di emergenza immigrazione, mente» Sussidio per la Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato - 18 gennaio 2015 Chiesa senza frontiere, Madre di tutti. Omella: "El problema de la inmigración no se soluciona con el cierre hermético de fronteras"
  25. 25. Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2015 Unhcr: nel mondo 46,3 milioni fra rifugiati e sfollati interni National Migration Week 2015: January 4-10 America/Stati Uniti - “Siamo una famiglia”, settimana nazionale della migrazione Congresso Mondiale della Pastorale dei Migranti Il popolo dei migranti sotto osservazione VII Congreso Mundial de la Pastoral de Migrantes Abusi contro immigrati: ora recuperare credibilità Paolo VI e i migranti: parole e strumenti nuovi Mons. Montenegro: accostarci con umiltà alla mobilità Caritas Internationalis: profughi in Medio Oriente, dramma insostenibile Immigrati nel mercato del lavoro: crescono gli occupati ma la crisi pesa Migranti: 800 morti nel 2014 "I migranti sono i volti sofferenti di Cristo nei nostri giorni" Il card. Parolin in Messico: società sia giusta e solidale verso immigrati "È necessario un cambio di atteggiamento verso migranti e rifugiati da parte di tutti" Declaración conjunta de los Obispos de Estados Unidos, México, El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras sobre la crisis de los niños migrantes Obispos piden declarar crisis humanitaria por migración infantil "San Paolo oggi in Europa sarebbe un clandestino e rimandato a casa" Radwam Khawatmi: il migrante che ce l’ha fatta Migrador museum: il primo museo online dedicato all’immigrazione "Rifugiati e sfollati anzitutto persone umane, poi oggetti di assistenza" I Congreso de Pastorales de Movilidad Humana Migrante entre los migrantes
  26. 26. Giornata Mondiale del Migrante: una riflessione della Migrantes Il sesto continente bussa alle porte 100° Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato Migração na Evangelii Gaudium Bauman: "La modernità produce immigrazione" "Migrazioni: dall'accoglienza all'integrazione" Migração como sinal dos tempos Migrantes: Doblemente excluidos en el actual contexto globalizado Sull'immigrazione ripartiamo dalla famiglia Rifugiati e migranti forzati: la sfida dell'accoglienza Un mondo sempre più pericoloso per rifugiati e migranti "La migrazione appartiene alla tradizione cristiana" Mitos e fatos da migração Nuova Evangelizzazione e Mobilità Umana Mujeres migrantes y medios de comunicación Dal grido della protezione internazionale la nascita di una nuova democrazia "Nuova Evangelizzazione nel mondo della mobilità umana" Omelia per la Giornata Mondiale delle Migrazioni (G. Bassetti) Migração como sinal dos tempos Vivere insieme: un destino comune e una sfida per tutti Los migrantes como objetivos de las políticas de seguridad nacional Migrações, uma década em revista Mondo Solidale Migração, mudanças climáticas e o fantasma do Malthusianismo
  27. 27. Una sola famiglia umana nella diversità dei popoli Carta Mundial de Migrantes pide libre circulación y residencia de las personas Carta Mundial de Migrantes pede livre circulação e residência de pessoas Per una cultura dell’altro Mobilità umana, fenomeno migratorio Giornata Mondiale del Migrante e del Rifugiato 2011

×