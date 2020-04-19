Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الرابعة‬ ‫الفرقة‬–‫المحاصيل‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫ومكافحتها‬ ‫الحقل‬ ‫محاصيل‬ ‫آفات‬
‫الحبوب‬ ‫افات‬‫المخزونة‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫والمواد‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫حشرات‬ ‫تقسيم‬ Classification of Stored product insects: ‫هناك‬‫ط...
‫ت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫عوائلها‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫اختراق‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫وتعتبر‬‫أحد‬ ‫صيبها‬ ‫أساسها‬ ‫على‬ ‫التي‬...
‫البقولية‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حشرات‬: ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حشرات‬: ‫الح‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫والعدس‬ ‫والبسلة‬ ‫واللوبيا‬ ‫...
‫ثانيا‬:‫حشرات‬‫ثانوية‬: ‫وهي‬‫الحشرات‬‫التي‬‫ليست‬‫لها‬‫القدرة‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫السليمة‬‫اال‬‫ب‬‫عد‬ ‫اصابتها‬‫بال...
‫أوال‬:‫األولية‬ ‫الحشرات‬
‫وصف‬‫الحشرة‬:- -‫الفراشة‬‫صغيرة‬4-7،‫مم‬‫أجنحتها‬‫األمامية‬‫ضيقة‬‫ومدببة‬‫ذات‬‫لون‬‫أصفر‬‫متسخ‬ ‫مع‬‫وجود‬‫نقاط‬‫سوداء‬‫ص...
‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬: ‫تعتبر‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫من‬‫الحشرات‬‫األولية‬‫التي‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫حيث‬‫يمكنها‬‫إصابة‬‫ال‬‫حبوب‬ ‫السليمة‬،‫وك...
•‫الضرر‬: ‫تتسبب‬‫تغذية‬‫اليرقات‬‫على‬‫محتويات‬‫الحبة‬‫في‬‫فقد‬‫أوزان‬‫الحبوب‬‫كما‬‫ت‬‫قل‬‫نسبة‬ ‫اإلنبات‬‫بين‬‫الحبوب‬‫ال...
‫حوالي‬ ‫طولها‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬2٫5‫مم‬-‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫أسطوانية‬ ‫بقوة‬ ‫الطيران‬ ‫علي‬ ‫قادرة‬ ...
•‫العوائل‬:- ‫األ‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫والشعير‬ ‫القمح‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫وخصوصا‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تصيب‬‫كما‬ ‫رز‬ ‫تخزينها‬ ‫مدة‬...
•‫الضرر‬:- ‫في‬‫حاالت‬‫اإلصابة‬‫الشديدة‬‫تتغذي‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫واليرقات‬‫بشراهة‬‫علي‬‫الحبوب‬ ‫لدرجة‬‫أن‬‫الحبوب‬‫تتحول...
•‫تتشابه‬‫السوستين‬‫كثيرا‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫الشكل‬‫العام‬‫للحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫وكذلك‬‫ا‬‫ألطوار‬‫و‬ ‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬.‫فكالهما‬‫يتبع‬‫نفس...
‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫بالج‬ ‫الغمران‬ ‫التصق‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫أما‬‫سم‬ ‫وبالتا‬ ‫الطيران‬ ‫التستطيع‬ ‫فهي...
•‫العوائل‬:- ‫األرز‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫الشعير‬ ‫و‬ ‫القمح‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫المحاصيل‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫الحشرتين‬ ‫كال‬ ‫تصيب‬. •‫د...
•‫الضرر‬:- ‫تفقد‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابية‬‫جزءا‬‫كبيرا‬‫من‬‫اندوسبرم‬‫الحبة‬‫حيث‬‫يتوقف‬‫مدى‬‫الفقد‬‫على‬ ‫شدة‬‫اإلصابة‬.‫تؤدي‬‫ا...
•‫المكافحة‬:- ‫التخزين‬ ‫أ‬-‫في‬‫مخازن‬‫نظيفة‬‫خالية‬‫من‬‫الحشرات‬‫وجافة‬،‫ويجب‬‫مالحظة‬‫أن‬ ‫الحشرات‬‫يمكنها‬‫أن‬‫تبقي‬‫ف...
‫ثانيا‬:‫الحشرات‬‫الثانوية‬
•‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الحشرة‬‫ب‬ ‫رمادي‬ ‫القاعدي‬ ‫نصفهم‬ ‫األماميين‬ ‫الجناحين‬ ، ‫الحجم‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫الكاملة‬‫و‬ ‫اهت‬ ‫أبيض‬...
•‫العوائل‬:- ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫التي‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬‫إصابتها‬ ‫سبق‬‫األولي‬ ‫بالحشرات‬‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫من...
•‫الضرر‬:- ‫تتسبب‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫في‬‫زيادة‬‫الضرر‬‫الحبوب‬‫المحزونة‬‫التي‬‫سبق‬‫إصابتها‬‫ب‬‫آفات‬ ‫الحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬.‫من‬‫عا...
•‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫فراشة‬‫صغير‬‫الحجم‬،‫لون‬‫الجناحين‬‫األماميين‬‫رصاصي‬‫و‬‫بكل‬ ‫منها‬‫خطان‬‫متموجان‬‫بعرض‬‫الجناح‬‫لونهم...
•‫العوائل‬:- ‫التي‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫إصابتها‬ ‫سبق‬‫األولي‬ ‫بالحشرات‬‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الثانوية‬ ‫...
•‫الضرر‬:- ‫تتسبب‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫في‬‫زيادة‬‫الضرر‬‫للحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬‫التي‬‫سبق‬‫إصابتها‬‫بآفات‬ ‫الحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬.‫من‬‫عادا...
•‫اللون‬:‫الع‬ ‫المظهر‬ ‫في‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫و‬ ‫المع‬ ‫الحمرة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫مائل‬ ‫بني‬‫ام‬,‫اال‬ ‫الطرف‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫الق...
•‫العوائل‬:- ‫الحبوب‬‫ومنتجاتها‬‫والدقيق‬،‫وهي‬‫من‬‫اآلفات‬‫الثانوية‬‫التى‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫التى‬‫سبق‬ ‫إصابتها‬‫بغيرها‬‫من‬...
•‫الضرر‬:- ‫بواسطة‬ ‫الضرر‬ ‫يحدث‬‫الضر‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ولو‬ ‫اليرقات‬‫الناتج‬ ‫ر‬ ‫وت‬ ، ‫الغذا...
  1. 1. ‫الرابعة‬ ‫الفرقة‬–‫المحاصيل‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫ومكافحتها‬ ‫الحقل‬ ‫محاصيل‬ ‫آفات‬
  2. 2. ‫الحبوب‬ ‫افات‬‫المخزونة‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫والمواد‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫حشرات‬ ‫تقسيم‬ Classification of Stored product insects: ‫هناك‬‫طرق‬‫مختلفة‬‫لتقسيم‬‫حشرات‬‫الحبوب‬‫والمواد‬‫المخزونة‬‫وذلك‬‫الختالف‬‫ا‬‫لكبير‬ ‫فيما‬‫بينها‬‫من‬‫حيت‬‫طبيعة‬‫ضررها‬‫وطريقة‬‫معيشتها‬‫وطريقة‬‫تغذيتها‬‫وعوا‬‫ئلها‬ ‫وقدرتها‬‫على‬‫أصاية‬‫الحيوب‬‫السليمة‬‫ومقدار‬‫ما‬‫تسببه‬‫من‬‫ضرر‬‫وتلف‬‫الحب‬‫وب‬ ‫ومنتجاتها‬‫وغيرها‬‫من‬‫االختالفات‬‫التي‬‫على‬‫أساسها‬‫يمكن‬‫تقسيم‬‫هذه‬‫الحشرات‬‫إ‬‫لى‬ ‫مجموعات‬‫تركب‬‫فيها‬‫هذه‬‫الحشرات‬‫على‬‫حسب‬‫أهميتها‬‫ومدى‬‫ضررها‬‫الحبوب‬
  3. 3. ‫ت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫عوائلها‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫اختراق‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫وتعتبر‬‫أحد‬ ‫صيبها‬ ‫أساسها‬ ‫على‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الشائعة‬ ‫الطرق‬‫تقسيم‬ ‫يمكن‬‫حشرات‬‫الحبوب‬‫المخ‬ ‫والمواد‬‫زونة‬ ‫هما‬ ‫رئيسيين‬ ‫قسمين‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الهامة‬: ‫أوال‬:‫حشرات‬‫أولية‬: ‫وهي‬‫الحشرات‬‫التي‬‫لها‬‫القدرة‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬،‫السليمة‬‫أي‬‫أنه‬‫بإمك‬‫انها‬‫أن‬ ‫تتغذى‬‫وتتكاثر‬‫على‬‫الحبوب‬‫السليمة‬‫وتخترقها‬‫بأجزاء‬‫فمها‬‫المحدد‬‫لهذه‬‫ا‬‫لوظيفة‬‫وذلك‬ ‫في‬‫طورها‬،‫اليرقي‬‫وبعضها‬‫في‬‫طوري‬‫اليرقة‬‫والحشرة‬،‫الكاملة‬‫وهذه‬‫الحشرات‬ ‫على‬‫درجة‬‫كبيرة‬‫من‬‫األهمية‬‫االقتصادية‬‫لما‬‫تسببه‬‫من‬‫خسائر‬‫وأضرار‬‫بالغ‬‫ة‬‫للحبوب‬ ‫المصابة‬،‫بها‬‫حيث‬‫يرجع‬‫إليها‬‫معظم‬‫االضرار‬‫والخسائر‬‫بالمقارنة‬‫باألنواع‬‫ا‬‫ألخرى‬
  4. 4. ‫البقولية‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حشرات‬: ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حشرات‬: ‫الح‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫والعدس‬ ‫والبسلة‬ ‫واللوبيا‬ ‫الفول‬ ‫متل‬‫شرات‬ ‫الب‬ ‫خنفساء‬ ،‫والصغيرة‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫الفول‬ ‫خنفساء‬،‫سلة‬ ‫البر‬ ‫وخنفساء‬ ‫العدس‬ ‫خنفساء‬ ‫اللوبياء‬ ‫خنفساء‬‫سيم‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫حشرات‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫والضرر‬ Bruchidae‫تغ‬ ‫تثيجة‬ ‫البقوليات‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫التي‬‫ذية‬ ‫وبشكل‬ ‫اليرقات‬‫أقل‬‫له‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫تتغذى‬‫ذه‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫على‬ ‫العائلة‬ ‫أنواعها‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫القارضة‬ ‫فمها‬ ‫اجزاء‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫الخ‬ ‫النباتية‬ ‫األوراق‬ ‫على‬ ‫احيانا‬ ‫تتغذى‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫وإن‬‫ضراء‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫واالرز‬ ‫القمح‬ ‫متل‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫الهامة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومن‬(‫القمح‬)، ‫ال‬ ‫خنفساء‬ ،‫الصغری‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫ثاقبة‬ ،‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬‫صعيد‬ ‫وفراشة‬‫الحبوب‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫الرقة‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫والضرر‬ ‫حي‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫وفراش‬ ‫الصعيد‬ ‫خنفساء‬ ‫باستثناء‬‫هنا‬ ‫القر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫لليرقة‬ ‫تص‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫من‬ ‫عوائلها‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫المجموعة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫وتقسم‬‫يبها‬ ‫نوعين‬ ‫إلى‬‫الحشرات‬ ‫من‬‫هما‬:
  5. 5. ‫ثانيا‬:‫حشرات‬‫ثانوية‬: ‫وهي‬‫الحشرات‬‫التي‬‫ليست‬‫لها‬‫القدرة‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫السليمة‬‫اال‬‫ب‬‫عد‬ ‫اصابتها‬‫بالحشرات‬،‫األولية‬‫وذلك‬‫ألن‬‫أجزاء‬‫فمها‬‫غير‬‫معدة‬‫الختراق‬‫الحبوب‬ ‫السليمة‬‫سواء‬‫في‬‫اليرقات‬‫أو‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫والضرر‬‫هنا‬‫غالبا‬‫لفعل‬‫الي‬‫رقات‬ ‫والحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫فيما‬‫عدا‬‫الفراشات‬‫من‬‫رتبة‬‫حرشفية‬،‫االجنحة‬‫حيث‬‫يكو‬‫ن‬‫الضرر‬ ‫بفعل‬‫اليرقات‬‫فقط‬‫وعلى‬‫الرغم‬‫من‬‫تسميتها‬‫بالحشرات‬‫الثانوية‬‫إال‬‫أنها‬‫ذ‬‫ات‬‫أهمية‬ ‫كبيرة‬‫بالنسبة‬‫لمنتجات‬‫الحبوب‬‫كالدقيق‬‫واالرز‬‫والشعير‬‫والتي‬‫تعتب‬‫ر‬‫حشرات‬‫رئيسية‬ ،‫لها‬‫ويرجع‬‫إليها‬‫معظم‬‫األضرار‬‫والخسائر‬‫خاصة‬‫في‬‫المطاحن‬‫وكذلك‬‫في‬‫مخاز‬‫ن‬ ‫المواد‬‫الغذائية‬‫المجففة‬‫والمحفوظة‬‫و‬‫أنواع‬‫الشيكوالتة‬‫والمواد‬‫التي‬‫تدخل‬‫ف‬‫ي‬‫تكوينها‬ ‫والتي‬‫تسبب‬‫لها‬‫أضرار‬،‫بالغة‬‫ومن‬‫أهم‬‫هذه‬‫الحشرات‬‫خنفساء‬‫الدقيق‬‫الصدئ‬‫ية‬ (‫الكستنائية‬)،‫خنفساء‬‫الدقيق‬،‫المتشابهة‬‫خنفساء‬،‫سورينام‬‫خنفساء‬‫ال‬،‫كادل‬‫فراشة‬ ‫جريش‬،‫الذرة‬‫فراشة‬‫دقيق‬‫البحر‬‫االبيض‬‫المتوسط‬
  6. 6. ‫أوال‬:‫األولية‬ ‫الحشرات‬
  7. 7. ‫وصف‬‫الحشرة‬:- -‫الفراشة‬‫صغيرة‬4-7،‫مم‬‫أجنحتها‬‫األمامية‬‫ضيقة‬‫ومدببة‬‫ذات‬‫لون‬‫أصفر‬‫متسخ‬ ‫مع‬‫وجود‬‫نقاط‬‫سوداء‬‫صغيرة‬. -‫األجنحة‬‫الخلفية‬،‫رمادية‬‫ضيقة‬،‫وطويلة‬‫مدببة‬‫النهاية‬‫وأهداب‬‫كثيفة‬‫على‬‫الحافة‬ ‫الخلفية‬. ‫العوائل‬:- ‫تصيب‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫حبوب‬‫الذرة‬‫الشامية‬‫والعويجة‬‫والقمح‬‫والشعير‬.
  8. 8. ‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬: ‫تعتبر‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫من‬‫الحشرات‬‫األولية‬‫التي‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫حيث‬‫يمكنها‬‫إصابة‬‫ال‬‫حبوب‬ ‫السليمة‬،‫وكما‬‫هو‬‫معروف‬‫في‬‫الحشرات‬‫رتبة‬‫حرشفية‬‫األجنحة‬‫فالحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫ال‬‫تسبب‬ ‫ضررا‬‫ولكن‬‫الضرر‬‫كله‬‫بواسطة‬‫اليرقات‬.‫تضع‬‫األنثى‬‫الملقحة‬‫البيض‬‫فرديا‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫في‬ ‫مجموعات‬‫صغيرة‬‫بين‬‫صفوف‬‫حبات‬‫الذرة‬‫علي‬‫الكيزان‬‫أو‬‫في‬‫شق‬‫حبوب‬‫القمح‬‫أو‬‫ا‬‫لشعير‬ .‫البيض‬‫صغير‬‫الحجم‬،‫بيضاوي‬‫الشكل‬‫لونه‬‫أحمر‬‫أو‬‫برتقالي‬.‫وتبدأ‬‫اإلناث‬‫ب‬‫وضع‬‫البيض‬ ‫على‬‫الحبوب‬‫في‬‫الحقل‬‫أوال‬‫أثناء‬‫أدوار‬‫النضج‬‫األخيرة‬‫للحبوب‬‫ثم‬‫تابع‬‫اإلصاب‬‫ة‬‫بوضع‬ ‫البيض‬‫علي‬‫الحبوب‬‫في‬‫المخزن‬.‫تضع‬‫االنثي‬‫في‬‫المتوسط‬‫حوالي‬140‫بيضة‬‫خالل‬‫فترة‬ ‫حياتها‬،‫أما‬‫عن‬‫فترة‬‫حضانة‬‫البيض‬‫فتبلغ‬4-21‫يوما‬‫حسب‬‫درجة‬‫الحرارة‬.‫بعد‬‫فقس‬ ‫البيض‬‫تخرج‬‫اليرقات‬‫الصغيرة‬‫لتتقب‬‫طريقها‬‫داخل‬‫الحبوب‬‫مباشرة‬.‫ومن‬‫عادات‬‫اليرقات‬ ‫بعد‬‫الفقس‬‫أن‬‫تتجول‬‫لفترة‬‫من‬‫الوقت‬‫قبل‬‫أن‬‫تتقب‬‫الحبوب‬.‫وتتغذى‬‫اليرقا‬‫ت‬‫على‬‫المحتويات‬ ‫النشوية‬‫داخل‬‫الحبوب‬‫حيث‬‫يتراوح‬‫مدة‬‫الطور‬‫الشرقي‬‫من‬5-4‫أسابيع‬.‫واليرقة‬‫التامة‬ ‫النمو‬‫أسطوانية‬‫صغيرة‬‫الحجم‬‫لونها‬‫البيض‬‫ورأسها‬‫مائل‬‫لالصفرار‬.‫بعد‬‫تمام‬‫الط‬‫ور‬‫البرقي‬ ‫تأكل‬‫اليرقة‬‫الغالف‬‫البذري‬‫تاركة‬‫قشرة‬‫تتحول‬‫تحتها‬‫داخل‬‫الحبة‬‫إلى‬‫الطور‬‫العذ‬‫راء‬‫بعد‬‫أن‬ ‫تبطن‬‫التجويف‬‫الذي‬‫أحدثته‬‫بنسيج‬‫من‬‫الحرير‬.‫العذراء‬‫من‬‫النوع‬‫المكبل‬‫وتص‬‫ل‬‫مدة‬‫طور‬ ‫العذراء‬۲۰-۲۶‫يوما‬‫حيث‬‫تخرج‬‫بعد‬‫هذه‬‫المدة‬‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫أو‬‫الفراشة‬‫بعد‬‫أن‬‫تتق‬‫ب‬ ‫الجدار‬‫الرقيق‬‫التي‬‫تركته‬‫اليرقة‬.‫وقد‬‫حسب‬‫لهذه‬‫الحشرة‬‫ستة‬‫أجيال‬‫في‬‫السنة‬.
  9. 9. •‫الضرر‬: ‫تتسبب‬‫تغذية‬‫اليرقات‬‫على‬‫محتويات‬‫الحبة‬‫في‬‫فقد‬‫أوزان‬‫الحبوب‬‫كما‬‫ت‬‫قل‬‫نسبة‬ ‫اإلنبات‬‫بين‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصاية‬.‫كما‬‫أن‬‫كثرة‬‫براز‬‫اليرقات‬‫وكذلك‬‫أطوار‬‫الح‬‫شرة‬ ‫يؤدي‬‫إلى‬‫انخفاض‬‫قيمة‬‫الدقيق‬‫الناتج‬.‫هذا‬‫كما‬‫تؤدي‬‫اإلصابة‬‫إلى‬‫رفع‬‫درج‬‫ة‬ ‫الحرارة‬‫في‬‫مكان‬‫اإلصابة‬.‫هذا‬‫إلى‬‫جانب‬‫أن‬‫اإلصابة‬‫بفراش‬‫الحبوب‬‫تمهد‬‫لإل‬‫صابة‬ ‫بغيرها‬‫من‬‫الحشرات‬‫الثانوية‬‫للحبوب‬. •‫المكافحة‬: ١-‫الحصاد‬‫المبكر‬‫وسرعة‬‫تخزين‬‫الحبوب‬‫في‬‫المخازن‬‫نظيفة‬‫خالية‬‫من‬‫الح‬‫شرات‬ ‫الكاملة‬‫لآلفة‬‫ويتم‬‫ذلك‬‫بتطهير‬‫المخزن‬‫قبل‬‫بدأ‬‫التخزين‬. ۲-‫يمكن‬‫استعمال‬‫بعض‬‫المواد‬‫التي‬‫تخلط‬‫مع‬‫الحبوب‬‫مثل‬‫مسحوق‬‫قاتل‬‫سو‬‫س‬ ٣-‫يمكن‬‫في‬‫حالة‬‫اإلصابة‬‫الشديدة‬‫في‬‫الصوامع‬‫استخدام‬‫غاز‬‫حمضالبيدرو‬‫سيانيك‬ ‫أو‬‫ثاني‬‫كبريتور‬‫الكربون‬‫أو‬‫برومور‬‫الميثيل‬‫مع‬‫ضرورة‬‫مراعاة‬‫االحتياطا‬‫ت‬ ‫الالزمة‬.
  10. 10. ‫حوالي‬ ‫طولها‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬2٫5‫مم‬-‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫أسطوانية‬ ‫بقوة‬ ‫الطيران‬ ‫علي‬ ‫قادرة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ، ‫قوية‬ ‫وفكوك‬ ‫قارضة‬ ‫فم‬.
  11. 11. •‫العوائل‬:- ‫األ‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫والشعير‬ ‫القمح‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫وخصوصا‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تصيب‬‫كما‬ ‫رز‬ ‫تخزينها‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫طالت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫والدقيق‬ ‫الجريش‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫أنها‬. ‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬:- ‫تضع‬‫اإلناث‬‫الملقحة‬‫بيضها‬‫فرديا‬‫إما‬‫خارج‬‫الحبوب‬‫أو‬‫علي‬‫الحبوب‬،‫قد‬‫ي‬‫وضع‬ ‫البيض‬‫في‬‫مجموعات‬‫صغيرة‬،‫ويبلغ‬‫مجموع‬‫ما‬‫تضعة‬‫األنثی‬‫الواحدة‬‫خالل‬‫ح‬‫ياتها‬ ‫بين‬٣۰۰–۵۰۰‫بيضة‬،‫يفقس‬‫البيض‬‫معطيا‬‫يرقات‬‫صغيرة‬‫من‬‫النوع‬‫المق‬‫وس‬ ‫وهي‬‫ذات‬‫رأس‬‫واضح‬‫وأجزاء‬‫فم‬‫قارضة‬‫قوية‬‫وأرجل‬‫صدرية‬‫مفصلية‬‫وال‬‫توجد‬ ‫أرجل‬‫بطنية‬،‫واليرقات‬‫لونها‬‫أبيض‬‫تزحف‬‫متغذية‬‫على‬‫المواد‬‫الدقيقية‬‫ال‬‫ناتجة‬‫عن‬ ‫اصابة‬‫حشرات‬‫أخري‬‫أو‬‫علي‬‫منتجات‬‫الحبوب‬‫وقد‬‫تثقب‬‫داخل‬‫الحبوب‬‫المص‬‫ابة‬‫أو‬ ‫السليمة‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫أي‬‫خدش‬‫بها‬‫أو‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫الجنين‬‫حيث‬‫يسهل‬‫إختراق‬‫الحب‬‫ة‬ ‫وهي‬‫أيضا‬‫قادرة‬‫على‬‫دخول‬‫الحبة‬‫من‬‫أي‬‫مكان‬‫إذا‬‫اضطرت‬‫لذلك‬‫ولكن‬‫ذلك‬ ‫يستغرق‬‫منها‬‫وقتا‬‫طويال‬.‫بعد‬‫أن‬‫يكتمل‬‫نمو‬‫اليرقة‬‫تتحول‬‫الي‬‫عذراء‬‫حرة‬‫بيضاء‬ ‫اللون‬‫بدورها‬‫تتحول‬‫الي‬‫حشرة‬‫كاملة‬.
  12. 12. •‫الضرر‬:- ‫في‬‫حاالت‬‫اإلصابة‬‫الشديدة‬‫تتغذي‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫واليرقات‬‫بشراهة‬‫علي‬‫الحبوب‬ ‫لدرجة‬‫أن‬‫الحبوب‬‫تتحول‬‫في‬‫النهاية‬‫إلى‬‫قشور‬‫فارغة‬ ‫ومن‬‫مظاهر‬‫اإلصابة‬‫بهذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫أن‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫واليرقات‬‫تحدث‬‫ثقوبا‬‫كب‬‫يرة‬ ‫غير‬‫منتظمة‬‫في‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابة‬. ‫ومن‬‫عادات‬‫حشرات‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫أنها‬‫تقرض‬‫من‬‫الحبوب‬‫كمية‬‫أكبر‬‫مما‬‫تحتاج‬‫اليه‬‫في‬ ‫تغذيتها‬‫مما‬‫يسبب‬‫زيادة‬‫الضرر‬‫الناتج‬‫عن‬‫اآلفة‬. ‫وتتميز‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫بأنها‬‫قادرة‬‫على‬‫ثقب‬‫الحبوب‬‫األكثر‬‫جفافا‬‫عن‬‫التي‬‫يم‬‫گن‬ ‫الحشرات‬‫األخري‬‫ثقبها‬،‫كما‬‫أنها‬‫تستطيع‬‫تحمل‬‫درجات‬‫حرارة‬‫أعلي‬‫من‬‫غيره‬‫ا‬‫من‬ ‫الحشرات‬.
  13. 13. •‫تتشابه‬‫السوستين‬‫كثيرا‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫الشكل‬‫العام‬‫للحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫وكذلك‬‫ا‬‫ألطوار‬‫و‬ ‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬.‫فكالهما‬‫يتبع‬‫نفس‬‫الجنس‬,‫وتتميز‬‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫لكال‬‫ا‬‫لنوعين‬‫بأن‬ ‫طولها‬‫حوالي‬۲-٣‫مم‬‫ولونها‬‫العام‬‫بني‬‫غامق‬،‫أما‬‫أجزاء‬‫الفم‬‫القارضة‬‫فهي‬ ‫محمولة‬‫على‬‫خرطوم‬‫يمتد‬‫في‬‫الجزءاألمامي‬‫من‬‫الحشرة‬‫ويوجد‬‫على‬‫جانبي‬ ‫خرطوم‬‫الرأس‬‫قرنا‬‫االستشعار‬‫حيث‬‫يكون‬‫قرن‬‫االستشعار‬‫من‬‫النوع‬‫المرف‬‫قي‬ ‫الصولجاني‬. •‫ولكن‬‫هناك‬‫اختالفات‬‫يمكن‬‫إيجازها‬‫فيما‬‫يلي‬:-
  14. 14. ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫بالج‬ ‫الغمران‬ ‫التصق‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫أما‬‫سم‬ ‫وبالتا‬ ‫الطيران‬ ‫التستطيع‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫وبالتالي‬‫لى‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫فى‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫اصابتها‬ ‫تستطيع‬‫سوسة‬‫األرز‬‫الطيران‬‫فلها‬‫زوج‬‫من‬ ‫الجنحة‬‫الخلفية‬‫الغشائية‬‫عالوة‬‫على‬‫الزوج‬ ‫األمامي‬‫من‬‫الجنحة‬‫الغمدية‬‫لذلك‬‫نجد‬‫أن‬‫سوس‬‫ة‬ ‫االرز‬‫تبدأ‬‫اصابتها‬‫لهذه‬‫الحبوب‬‫في‬‫الحقل‬‫وهي‬‫ف‬‫ي‬ ‫أدوار‬‫نضجها‬‫األخيرة‬‫وكذلك‬‫أثناء‬‫الحماد‬‫والدراس‬ ،‫ثم‬‫نصيبها‬‫أينا‬‫في‬‫المخزن‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وتث‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫كيزان‬ ‫اصابة‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫تستطيع‬‫قب‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫والوصول‬ ‫الكوز‬ ‫أغلفة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الناعمة‬ ‫األسطح‬ ‫تسلق‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫كالزجاج‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫تضع‬ ‫بين‬۵۰–۲۵۰‫حياتها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫بيضة‬. ‫حياتها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫لسوسة‬ ‫الملقحة‬ ‫االنثي‬ ‫تضع‬‫عددا‬ ‫البيض‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫كليا‬ ‫حوالي‬ ‫يبلغ‬300-400‫بيضة‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫تتحملها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجات‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫تتحمل‬ ‫الو‬ ‫في‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫المخزن‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫صعيد‬ ‫في‬ ‫انتشارا‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫سوسة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫المخزن‬‫جة‬ ‫البحري‬.
  15. 15. •‫العوائل‬:- ‫األرز‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫الشعير‬ ‫و‬ ‫القمح‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫المحاصيل‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫الحشرتين‬ ‫كال‬ ‫تصيب‬. •‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬:- ‫تضع‬‫االنثي‬‫الملقحة‬‫بيضها‬‫فرديا‬‫حيث‬‫عند‬‫وضع‬‫البيض‬‫تحفر‬‫االنثي‬‫ب‬‫واسطة‬‫فكيها‬ ‫حفرا‬‫صغيرا‬‫مستديرا‬‫علي‬‫الحبوب‬‫ثم‬‫تضع‬‫في‬‫كل‬‫حفرة‬‫بيضة‬‫واحدة‬‫ثم‬‫ت‬‫غطيها‬ ‫بواسطة‬‫افراز‬‫هالميا‬‫تفرزه‬‫بواسطة‬‫الغدد‬‫االضافية‬‫المرتبطة‬‫بالجهاز‬‫التناس‬‫لي‬.‫بعد‬ ‫الفقس‬‫تخرج‬‫اليرقة‬‫عديمة‬‫األرجل‬‫ذات‬‫رأس‬‫واضحة‬‫وأجزاء‬‫فم‬‫قارضة‬‫تتغذي‬‫ع‬‫لي‬ ‫اندوسبرم‬‫الحبة‬‫ولكنها‬‫ال‬‫تتغذي‬‫على‬‫الجنين‬.‫وعند‬‫اصابة‬‫الحشرة‬‫ل‬‫حبوب‬‫القمح‬‫فعادة‬ ‫ما‬‫توجد‬‫يرقة‬‫واحدة‬‫داخل‬‫الحبة‬‫أما‬‫حبة‬‫الذرة‬‫فيمكنها‬‫أن‬‫تعول‬‫عددا‬‫أكبر‬‫من‬‫الير‬‫قات‬ .‫تظل‬‫اليرقة‬‫تتغذي‬‫داخل‬‫الحبة‬‫والتغادرها‬‫مطلقا‬‫لحين‬‫تحولها‬‫داخل‬‫الحبة‬‫إلى‬‫عذراء‬ ‫حرة‬.‫وبعد‬‫تمام‬‫طور‬‫العذراء‬‫تتحول‬‫إلي‬‫حشرة‬‫كاملة‬‫تثقب‬‫الحبة‬‫بعد‬‫بقائها‬‫د‬‫اخل‬‫الحبة‬ ‫يوما‬‫أو‬‫يومين‬‫تخرج‬‫حارجها‬‫وتعيد‬‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬. ‫ويالحظ‬‫أن‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابة‬‫ببيض‬‫أو‬‫يرقات‬‫اليمكن‬‫الجزم‬‫بإصابتها‬‫النها‬‫ت‬‫كون‬‫داخل‬ ‫الحبة‬‫ويصعب‬‫مالحظة‬‫نقرة‬‫وضع‬‫البيض‬‫ألنها‬‫تغطى‬‫بالمادة‬‫الهالمية‬‫أما‬‫بعد‬‫خ‬‫روج‬ ‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫فيسهل‬‫اكتشاف‬‫االصابة‬‫حيث‬‫نشاهد‬‫ثقوب‬‫هذه‬‫الحشرات‬.‫ت‬‫صل‬‫مدة‬ ‫الجيل‬‫الي‬‫حوالي‬‫شهر‬‫صيفا‬‫وتطول‬‫المدة‬‫عن‬‫ذلك‬‫الشتاء‬‫والحشرة‬‫لها‬‫حوالي‬‫س‬‫تة‬ ‫أجيال‬‫في‬‫السنة‬.
  16. 16. •‫الضرر‬:- ‫تفقد‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابية‬‫جزءا‬‫كبيرا‬‫من‬‫اندوسبرم‬‫الحبة‬‫حيث‬‫يتوقف‬‫مدى‬‫الفقد‬‫على‬ ‫شدة‬‫اإلصابة‬.‫تؤدي‬‫االصابة‬‫أيضا‬‫إلى‬‫خفض‬‫نسبة‬‫االنبات‬‫عالوة‬‫على‬‫الف‬‫قد‬‫الذي‬ ‫يحدث‬‫في‬‫القيمة‬‫الغذائية‬‫للحبوب‬.‫يزداد‬‫الضرر‬‫الذي‬‫تحدثه‬‫اليرقات‬‫بو‬‫اسطة‬ ‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫التي‬‫تغذي‬‫أيضا‬‫اعلى‬‫الحبوب‬‫خالل‬‫فترة‬‫حياة‬‫الحشرة‬‫ال‬‫كاملة‬‫التي‬ ‫تصل‬‫إلى‬‫سبعة‬‫أشهر‬،‫وتعمل‬‫الحشرات‬‫أثناء‬‫تغذيتها‬‫تقرا‬‫صغيرة‬‫غير‬‫م‬‫نتظمة‬‫وغير‬ ‫عميقة‬‫،اال‬‫أن‬‫كمية‬‫الضرر‬‫الذي‬‫تحدثة‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫يقل‬‫كثيرا‬‫عما‬‫تحد‬‫ثة‬ ‫اليرقات‬.
  17. 17. •‫المكافحة‬:- ‫التخزين‬ ‫أ‬-‫في‬‫مخازن‬‫نظيفة‬‫خالية‬‫من‬‫الحشرات‬‫وجافة‬،‫ويجب‬‫مالحظة‬‫أن‬ ‫الحشرات‬‫يمكنها‬‫أن‬‫تبقي‬‫في‬‫المخزن‬‫طوال‬‫الصيف‬‫دون‬‫تغذية‬. ‫ب‬-‫يالحظ‬‫أن‬‫الحشرة‬‫تصيب‬‫األرز‬‫الغير‬‫مقشور‬‫أكثر‬‫من‬‫األرز‬‫المقشور‬‫الذي‬ ‫يكون‬‫أقل‬‫رطوبة‬،‫لذلك‬‫ينصح‬‫بتقشير‬‫األرز‬‫وتخزينة‬‫مقشرا‬‫في‬‫مخاز‬‫ن‬ ‫جافة‬‫ونظيفة‬. ‫يمكن‬ ‫ج‬-‫تنظيف‬‫الحبوب‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫الغربلة‬‫مع‬‫مراعاة‬‫التخلص‬‫من‬‫الفضالت‬ ‫الناتجة‬‫عن‬‫الغربلة‬‫بسرعة‬‫حتي‬‫تصبح‬‫مصدرا‬‫للعدوي‬. ‫د‬-‫التسخين‬:‫يمكن‬‫قتل‬‫أطوار‬‫التشرة‬‫بتسخين‬‫الحبوب‬‫لمدة‬6‫ساعات‬‫علي‬ ١۲۰-١٣۰‫ق‬‫أو‬‫نصف‬‫ساعة‬‫علي‬١٣۲‫ف‬. ‫ه‬-‫التبخير‬:‫ويتم‬‫ذلك‬‫في‬‫الصوامع‬‫المعدة‬‫لهذا‬‫الغرض‬‫باستعمال‬‫غاز‬‫برومو‬‫ا‬‫لميثيل‬‫أو‬ ‫غاز‬‫حمض‬‫األيدروسيانيك‬.
  18. 18. ‫ثانيا‬:‫الحشرات‬‫الثانوية‬
  19. 19. •‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الحشرة‬‫ب‬ ‫رمادي‬ ‫القاعدي‬ ‫نصفهم‬ ‫األماميين‬ ‫الجناحين‬ ، ‫الحجم‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫الكاملة‬‫و‬ ‫اهت‬ ‫أبيض‬ ‫فلونهما‬ ‫الخلفيين‬ ‫الجناحين‬ ‫أما‬ ، ‫لالحمرار‬ ‫مسائل‬ ‫نحاسي‬ ‫الطرفي‬.
  20. 20. •‫العوائل‬:- ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫التي‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬‫إصابتها‬ ‫سبق‬‫األولي‬ ‫بالحشرات‬‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬‫ال‬ ‫للحبوب‬ ‫الثانوية‬‫كما‬ ‫مخزونة‬ ‫تصيب‬‫والمسكرة‬ ‫المخففة‬ ‫الفواكه‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ، ‫والنخالة‬ ‫الجريش‬ ‫أيضا‬. •‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬:- ‫تنشط‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬(‫الفراشات‬)‫ابتداء‬‫من‬‫الربيع‬‫وحتى‬‫أكتوبر‬‫حيث‬‫تضع‬‫اإلناث‬ ‫الملقحة‬‫بيضها‬‫فرديا‬‫أو‬‫في‬‫مجموعات‬‫صغيرة‬‫على‬‫أي‬‫من‬‫العوائل‬‫السابق‬‫ذ‬‫كرها‬. ‫يفقس‬‫البيض‬‫بعد‬‫أيام‬‫قليلة‬‫حيث‬‫تخرج‬‫اليرقات‬‫الصغيرة‬‫الحجم‬‫لونها‬‫أصفر‬‫اقرنفلي‬ ‫أو‬‫مائل‬‫لالخضرار‬،‫تتغذى‬‫اليرقات‬‫الصغيرة‬‫على‬‫المواد‬‫الغذائية‬‫التي‬‫تص‬‫يبها‬‫حتى‬ ‫يكتمل‬‫نموها‬‫فتنسج‬‫اليرقة‬‫لنفسها‬‫شرنقة‬‫حريرية‬‫تتحول‬‫بداخلها‬‫إلى‬‫ع‬‫ذراء‬‫مكبلة‬ ‫وتخرج‬‫من‬‫هذه‬‫الشرانق‬‫بعد‬‫تمام‬‫نمو‬‫طور‬‫العذراء‬،‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬.‫تتم‬‫دو‬‫رة‬ ‫حياتها‬‫خالل‬‫فترة‬6-8‫أسابيع‬‫في‬‫الجو‬‫الدافئ‬.‫تشاهد‬‫شرانق‬‫اآلفة‬‫على‬‫سطح‬ ‫المواد‬‫المصابة‬‫وكذلك‬‫علي‬‫الزكائب‬.‫تدخل‬‫الحشرة‬‫في‬‫طور‬‫بيات‬‫شتوي‬‫خ‬‫الل‬ ‫فصل‬‫الشتاء‬.
  21. 21. •‫الضرر‬:- ‫تتسبب‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫في‬‫زيادة‬‫الضرر‬‫الحبوب‬‫المحزونة‬‫التي‬‫سبق‬‫إصابتها‬‫ب‬‫آفات‬ ‫الحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬.‫من‬‫عادات‬‫اليرقات‬‫أثناء‬‫تغذيتها‬‫أنها‬‫تفرز‬‫كثيرا‬‫من‬‫الخ‬‫يوط‬ ‫الحريرية‬‫مما‬‫يسبب‬‫تماسك‬‫المواد‬‫التي‬‫تتغذى‬‫عليها‬.‫هذا‬‫إلى‬‫جانب‬‫أن‬‫يرق‬‫ات‬‫هذه‬ ‫اآلفة‬‫تتغذى‬‫على‬‫جنين‬‫الذرة‬‫مما‬‫يجعل‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابة‬‫بها‬‫غير‬‫صالحة‬‫لإل‬‫نبات‬. ‫تصيب‬‫اآلفة‬‫أيضا‬‫الفاكهة‬‫والخضراوات‬‫المجففة‬‫والحلوى‬‫مسببة‬‫لها‬‫تلق‬‫ا‬‫كبيرا‬. •‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫يمكن‬‫أن‬‫تعامل‬‫المواد‬‫المصابة‬‫بتمرير‬‫تيار‬‫من‬‫الهواء‬‫الساخن‬‫يقتل‬‫أطوا‬‫ر‬ ‫الحشرة‬ 2-‫يمكن‬‫أيضا‬‫إستخدام‬‫التبخير‬‫بالغازات‬‫السامة‬‫عند‬‫شدة‬‫اإلصابة‬‫مع‬‫مراع‬‫اة‬‫القواعد‬ ‫والنظم‬‫واإلحتياطات‬‫الالزمة‬.
  22. 22. •‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫فراشة‬‫صغير‬‫الحجم‬،‫لون‬‫الجناحين‬‫األماميين‬‫رصاصي‬‫و‬‫بكل‬ ‫منها‬‫خطان‬‫متموجان‬‫بعرض‬‫الجناح‬‫لونهم‬‫افتح‬‫من‬‫لون‬‫الجناح‬،‫أما‬‫الجناحان‬ ‫الخلفيان‬‫فلونهم‬‫أبيض‬‫والجوانب‬‫رمادية‬.
  23. 23. •‫العوائل‬:- ‫التي‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫إصابتها‬ ‫سبق‬‫األولي‬ ‫بالحشرات‬‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الثانوية‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫تصيب‬‫للحبوب‬‫ال‬‫تصيب‬ ‫مخزونة‬ ‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫والمسكرة‬ ‫المخففة‬ ‫الفواكة‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ، ‫والنخالة‬ ‫الجريش‬ ‫أيضا‬. •‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬:- ‫تنشط‬‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬(‫الفراشات‬)‫ابتداء‬‫من‬‫الربيع‬‫وحتى‬‫أكتوبر‬‫حيث‬‫تضع‬‫اإلناث‬ ‫الملقحة‬‫بيضها‬‫فرديا‬‫أو‬‫في‬‫مجموعات‬‫صغيرة‬‫علي‬‫أي‬‫من‬‫العوائل‬‫السابق‬‫ذ‬‫کرها‬. ‫يفقس‬‫البيض‬‫بعد‬‫أيام‬‫قليلة‬‫حيث‬‫تخرج‬‫اليرقات‬‫الصغيرة‬‫الحجم‬‫لونها‬‫قرنقلي‬‫أو‬‫مائل‬ ‫لالخضرار‬،‫تتغذي‬‫اليرقات‬‫على‬‫المواد‬‫الغذائية‬‫التي‬‫تصيبها‬‫حتي‬‫يكت‬‫مل‬‫نموها‬ ‫تنسج‬‫اليرقة‬‫لنفسها‬‫شرنقة‬‫حريرية‬‫تتحول‬‫بداخلها‬‫إلي‬‫عذراء‬‫مكبلة‬‫وت‬‫خرج‬‫من‬‫هذه‬ ‫الشرنقة‬‫بعد‬‫تمام‬‫نمو‬‫طور‬‫العذراء‬،‫الحشرات‬‫الكاملة‬‫التى‬‫تتم‬‫دورة‬‫حياتها‬‫خالل‬ ‫فترة‬6-8‫أسابيع‬‫في‬‫الجو‬‫الدافئ‬.‫وتشاهد‬‫شرانق‬‫اآلفة‬‫علي‬‫سطح‬‫المواد‬‫ال‬‫مصابة‬ ‫وكذلك‬‫علي‬‫الزكائب‬‫التي‬‫تعبأ‬‫بها‬‫المواد‬‫المصابة‬‫حيث‬‫تزحف‬‫اليرقات‬‫ع‬‫لى‬‫سطح‬ ‫هذه‬‫الزكائب‬‫ثم‬‫تنسج‬‫شرانقها‬.‫وتدخل‬‫الحشرة‬‫في‬‫طور‬‫بيات‬‫شتوي‬‫خالل‬‫ف‬‫صل‬ ‫الشتاء‬.
  24. 24. •‫الضرر‬:- ‫تتسبب‬‫هذه‬‫اآلفة‬‫في‬‫زيادة‬‫الضرر‬‫للحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬‫التي‬‫سبق‬‫إصابتها‬‫بآفات‬ ‫الحبوب‬‫المخزونة‬.‫من‬‫عادات‬‫اليرقات‬‫أثناء‬‫تغذيتها‬‫أنها‬‫تفرز‬‫كثيرا‬‫من‬‫الخ‬‫يوط‬ ‫الحريرية‬‫مما‬‫يسبب‬‫تماسك‬‫المواد‬‫التي‬‫تتغذي‬‫عليها‬.‫هذا‬‫إلى‬‫جانب‬‫أن‬‫يرق‬‫ات‬‫هذه‬ ‫اآلفة‬‫تتغذي‬‫علي‬‫جنين‬‫الذرة‬‫مما‬‫يجعل‬‫الحبوب‬‫المصابة‬‫بها‬‫غيرصالة‬‫لإلن‬‫بات‬. ‫تصيب‬‫اآلفة‬‫أيضا‬‫الفاكهة‬‫و‬‫الخضراوات‬‫المجففة‬‫والحلوي‬‫مسببة‬‫لها‬‫تلف‬‫ا‬‫كبيرا‬. •‫المكافحة‬:- -‫يمكن‬‫أن‬‫تعامل‬‫المواد‬‫المصابة‬‫بتمرير‬‫تيار‬‫من‬‫الهواء‬‫الساخن‬‫يقتل‬‫أطوار‬‫الحشرة‬ -‫يمكن‬‫أيضا‬‫إستخدام‬‫التبخير‬‫بالغازات‬‫السامة‬‫عند‬‫شدة‬‫اإلصابة‬‫مع‬‫مراعاة‬‫ا‬‫لقواعد‬ ‫والنظم‬‫واإلحتياطات‬‫الالزمة‬.
  25. 25. •‫اللون‬:‫الع‬ ‫المظهر‬ ‫في‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫و‬ ‫المع‬ ‫الحمرة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫مائل‬ ‫بني‬‫ام‬,‫اال‬ ‫الطرف‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تدريجيا‬ ‫حلقاته‬ ‫تكبر‬ ‫االستشعار‬ ‫قرن‬ ‫ان‬.
  26. 26. •‫العوائل‬:- ‫الحبوب‬‫ومنتجاتها‬‫والدقيق‬،‫وهي‬‫من‬‫اآلفات‬‫الثانوية‬‫التى‬‫تصيب‬‫الحبوب‬‫التى‬‫سبق‬ ‫إصابتها‬‫بغيرها‬‫من‬‫اآلفات‬‫وتعتبر‬‫من‬‫أهم‬‫آفات‬‫المواد‬‫المصنوعة‬‫من‬‫الدقيق‬، ‫الفواكه‬‫المجففة‬‫والمسكرة‬‫والجزر‬‫المجفف‬‫وكذلك‬‫أنواع‬‫الحلوى‬. ‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬:- ‫تعيش‬‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫لمدة‬‫تصل‬‫إلي‬‫سنة‬‫أو‬‫أكثر‬‫وتضع‬‫خالل‬‫فترة‬‫حيات‬‫ها‬‫بين‬ 400-500‫بيضة‬.‫تضع‬‫األنثى‬‫البيض‬‫في‬‫شقوق‬‫المخازن‬‫والصناديق‬‫او‬‫األوعية‬ ‫التي‬‫تحوي‬‫مواد‬‫غذائية‬‫أو‬‫بين‬‫الحبوب‬،‫أو‬‫بين‬‫حبيبات‬‫الدقيق‬‫يفقس‬‫البيض‬‫معطيا‬ ‫يرقات‬‫عديمة‬‫األرجل‬‫البطنية‬‫ولها‬‫أرجل‬‫صدرية‬‫فقط‬‫ورأس‬‫واضح‬‫يحمل‬‫أجزا‬‫ء‬‫فم‬ ‫قارضة‬.‫اليرقات‬‫لونها‬‫أبيض‬‫مشوب‬‫بصفرة‬‫وتنتهي‬‫بطن‬‫اليرقة‬‫بشوک‬‫تان‬،‫وال‬ ‫يزيد‬‫طول‬‫اليرقة‬‫التامة‬‫النمو‬‫عن‬5‫مم‬،‫بعد‬‫تمام‬‫نمو‬‫اليرقات‬‫تتحول‬‫الي‬‫عذاري‬ ‫حرة‬‫تشاهد‬‫في‬‫نفس‬‫اماكن‬‫تغذية‬‫اليرقات‬.‫بعد‬‫تمام‬‫نمو‬‫العذراء‬‫تتحول‬‫ال‬‫ى‬‫حشرة‬ ‫كاملة‬‫تعيد‬‫دورة‬‫الحياة‬‫حيث‬‫تصل‬‫مدة‬‫الجيل‬‫حوال‬‫شهر‬‫صيفا‬‫وتطول‬‫هذه‬‫الم‬‫دة‬ ‫لتصل‬‫الي‬‫ثالثة‬‫أشهر‬‫شتاء‬
  27. 27. •‫الضرر‬:- ‫بواسطة‬ ‫الضرر‬ ‫يحدث‬‫الضر‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ولو‬ ‫اليرقات‬‫الناتج‬ ‫ر‬ ‫وت‬ ، ‫الغذاء‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرات‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تتغذي‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫االصابة‬ ‫عن‬‫شدة‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫كريهة‬ ‫لرائحة‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫الغذائية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫اكتساب‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ •‫المكافحة‬:- ‫عالوة‬‫ف‬ ‫المخزونة‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫آفات‬ ‫لمكافحة‬ ‫والمعروفة‬ ‫ذكرها‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫على‬‫يمكن‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرات‬ ‫والعذاري‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫الدقيق‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬‫طريق‬ ‫مباش‬ ‫وإعدامها‬ ‫المناخل‬ ‫في‬ ‫تبقي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الدقيق‬ ‫نخل‬‫رة‬.

