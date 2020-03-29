"محاضرة " آفات العائلة النجيلية

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الذرة‬ ‫من‬ Or : Hemiptera so : Homoptera f : Aphididae Rhopalosiphum maidis ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫زيت‬ ‫أخضر‬ ‫لونها‬ ‫الحجم...
‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫الماص‬ ‫الثاقب‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫الحوريات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫وال‬ ‫الحشا...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظاهر‬ ‫تابع‬:- •‫خروج‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫عند‬‫النورات‬‫وتف‬ ‫المن‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تتجمع‬ ‫المذكرة‬‫رز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫...
•‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫اتباع‬‫جميع‬‫العمليات‬‫الزراعية‬‫السليمة‬‫حتى‬‫تنتج‬‫نباتات‬‫ق‬‫وية‬‫قادرة‬ ‫على‬‫تحمل‬‫االصابة‬. 2-‫خدمة...
3-‫وم‬ ‫المن‬ ‫على‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫بدور‬ ‫المفترسات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫تقوم‬‫هذه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫السيرفس‬ ‫ذباب‬ ‫يرقات‬ ‫...
4-‫عند‬‫التأكد‬‫من‬‫وجود‬‫اصابة‬‫يمكن‬‫الرش‬‫بالمبيدسوميثيون‬50% ‫مستحلب‬‫بمعدل‬250‫سم‬3/100‫لتر‬‫ماء‬‫أو‬‫اكتليك‬50%‫قابل...
‫الكبيرة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫دودة‬ Or : Lepidoptera f : Noctuidae Sesamia cretica ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- •‫وأجنحة‬ ‫وصدر‬ ‫رأس‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الح...
‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫الذرة‬‫والعويجة‬‫و‬ ‫الغاب‬ ‫...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- •‫وب‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫الملتفة‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫أوراق‬ ‫على‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫نتيجة‬‫عندما‬ ‫ا...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- •‫ث‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫القمم‬ ‫لموت‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫لنباتات‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تتسبب‬‫تعفنها‬ ‫م‬. •‫ا‬ ‫فى‬...
‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫كمكا‬ ‫الفراشات‬ ‫تتخذها‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحقول‬ ‫نظافة‬‫...
•‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬ ‫تابع‬: 6-‫بعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫ميعاد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الزراعة‬20‫حتى‬ ‫مايو‬5‫يونيو‬. 7-‫س‬ ‫ضرورة‬ ‫مع‬...
•‫الحيوية‬ ‫الكافحة‬:- ‫استخدام‬‫طفيل‬‫البيض‬‫النشط‬Trichogramma evanescens ‫من‬‫رتبة‬‫غشائية‬‫األجنحة‬Hymenoptera‫وعائلة‬...
•‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫فى‬‫القصب‬‫ال‬‫تقاوم‬‫اآلفة‬‫بإستعمال‬‫المبيدات‬‫وخاصة‬‫أنه‬‫عند‬‫إصاب‬‫ة‬‫نباتات‬ ‫القصب‬‫وهى...
‫الصغيرة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫دودة‬ (‫الدوارة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اآلسيوي‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫حفار‬) Or : Lepidoptera f : crambidae Chilo agamemnon ‫ا...
‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ، ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫اآلفة‬...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫وتفضل‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫سطحي‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫على‬ ‫البيض‬ ‫تضع‬‫فى‬‫ا‬ ‫القمم‬ ‫ذلك‬‫لنامية‬ ‫القلب‬ ‫وأ...
•‫موتها‬ ‫فتسبب‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫القمة‬ ‫تصيب‬. •‫وت‬ ‫القشرة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫في‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحفر‬‫ثقوبا‬ ‫ع...
•‫مظهر‬ ‫تابع‬‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬:- •‫م‬ ‫الواحد‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫يرقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫تشاهد‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫عند‬‫ما...
‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫مك‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المتبعة‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫والقصب‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫مكافحة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يتبع‬‫دود...
•‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫أصب‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫كيميائية‬ ‫لمكافحة‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫فى‬‫اإلصابة‬ ‫حت‬ ‫الوج...
‫األوروبية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫دودة‬ Or : Lepidoptera f:pyraustidae Ostrinia nubilalis ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫فراشة‬‫صغي...
‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫بأنواعها‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫أ...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫بعد‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬6‫الزراعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أسابيع‬. •‫الورقة‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أج...
•‫نضجها‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫كسرها‬ ‫للكيزان‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تسبب‬. •‫الس‬ ‫وداخل‬ ‫الكيزان‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫العفن‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫شدة‬ ‫ت...
‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫بالح‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫السوق‬ ‫وبقايا‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫أحطاب‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬‫فى‬...
•‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫برش‬ ‫الزراعة‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫تنصح‬:- -‫نوفاكرون‬ ‫بالمبيد‬40%‫بمعدل‬ ‫سائل‬1.5‫لتر...
‫القصب‬ ‫بق‬‫الدقيقى‬ Or : Hemiptera so : Homoptera F: Pseudococcidae Saccharicoccus sacchari ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الكاملة‬ ‫...
‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫الحوريات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫القصب‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫فى‬‫أي‬ ‫تص...
‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫جذور‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫البقاء‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تستطيع‬‫القصب‬ ‫األغماد‬ ‫وتحت‬ ‫ا...
•‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫ح‬ ‫وإعدامها‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫حقول‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخللص‬‫يث‬ ‫الع‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫أهم‬...
  1. 1. ‫الذرة‬ ‫من‬ Or : Hemiptera so : Homoptera f : Aphididae Rhopalosiphum maidis ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫زيت‬ ‫أخضر‬ ‫لونها‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫المن‬ ‫من‬ ‫النوع‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬‫وني‬ ‫بزرقة‬ ‫مشوب‬ ‫داكن‬.
  2. 2. ‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫الماص‬ ‫الثاقب‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫الحوريات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫وال‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫عالوة‬ ‫أساسية‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬‫محاصيل‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫للعائلة‬ ‫التابعة‬. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- •‫يصل‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫بالمن‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تبدأ‬‫إرتفاع‬‫النباتات‬1‫متر‬. •‫ولك‬ ‫لألوراق‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫األسطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫البداية‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تتركز‬‫نتيجة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫المن‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫تزداد‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫دورة‬ ‫وقصر‬ ‫السريع‬ ‫البكري‬ ‫التوالد‬‫عة‬ ‫وتدخل‬‫فى‬‫الغضة‬ ‫القلب‬ ‫أوراق‬. •‫الحشرات‬ ‫تغذية‬‫بإمتصاص‬‫ك‬ ‫بكمية‬ ‫للنبات‬ ‫النباتية‬ ‫العصارة‬‫تؤدي‬ ‫بيرة‬ ‫وذبوله‬ ‫لضعفه‬ •‫األ‬ ‫بها‬ ‫فتلتصق‬ ‫األوراق‬ ‫أسطح‬ ‫علي‬ ‫العسلية‬ ‫للندوة‬ ‫المن‬ ‫إفراز‬‫مما‬ ‫تربة‬ ‫التنفس‬ ‫يعيق‬.
  3. 3. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظاهر‬ ‫تابع‬:- •‫خروج‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫عند‬‫النورات‬‫وتف‬ ‫المن‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تتجمع‬ ‫المذكرة‬‫رز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫اللقاح‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫بها‬ ‫وتلتصق‬ ‫تماما‬ ‫وتغطيها‬ ‫العسلية‬ ‫الندوة‬‫عيق‬ ‫التلقيح‬ ‫عملية‬‫الخلطي‬‫المحصول‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫وبذلك‬. •‫تع‬ ‫على‬ ‫فيساعد‬ ‫للمن‬ ‫العسلية‬ ‫الندوة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األسود‬ ‫العفن‬ ‫نمو‬‫عملية‬ ‫طيل‬ ‫التلقيح‬‫الخلطي‬‫النات‬ ‫الكيزان‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫قلة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدى‬ ‫مما‬‫جة‬. •‫فى‬‫حالة‬‫إشتداد‬‫ح‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تمييز‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫اإلصابة‬‫حيث‬ ‫يث‬ ‫المن‬ ‫لتجمعات‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫أسود‬ ‫بلون‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫أطراف‬ ‫تشاهد‬.
  4. 4. •‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫اتباع‬‫جميع‬‫العمليات‬‫الزراعية‬‫السليمة‬‫حتى‬‫تنتج‬‫نباتات‬‫ق‬‫وية‬‫قادرة‬ ‫على‬‫تحمل‬‫االصابة‬. 2-‫خدمة‬‫االرض‬‫جيدا‬‫بالحرث‬‫الجيد‬‫والتخلص‬‫من‬‫الحشائش‬‫ثم‬‫الع‬‫زيق‬ ‫الجيد‬‫وتنظيف‬‫زراعات‬‫الذرة‬‫من‬‫الحشائش‬‫حيث‬‫تنمو‬‫الحشرة‬‫عل‬‫ى‬ ‫بعض‬‫الحشائش‬‫النجيلية‬‫ثم‬‫تنتقل‬‫الى‬‫نباتات‬‫الذرة‬.
  5. 5. 3-‫وم‬ ‫المن‬ ‫على‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫بدور‬ ‫المفترسات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫تقوم‬‫هذه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫السيرفس‬ ‫ذباب‬ ‫يرقات‬ ‫المفترسات‬Syrphidae‫اسد‬ ‫ويرقات‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المن‬Chrysopidae,‫التابعة‬ ‫المتطفالت‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫كما‬ ‫االجنحة‬ ‫غشائيات‬ ‫لرتبة‬Hymenoptera,‫على‬ ‫داخليا‬ ‫تتطفل‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫للمن‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرات‬ ‫الحوريات‬. ‫ويرقتها‬ ‫السيرفس‬ ‫ذبابة‬ ‫المن‬ ‫أسد‬ ‫طفيل‬‫األفيدس‬‫من‬‫رتبة‬‫غشائ‬‫ية‬ ‫األجنحة‬‫ومومياء‬‫المن‬‫بعد‬‫خروج‬ ‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫للطفيل‬
  6. 6. 4-‫عند‬‫التأكد‬‫من‬‫وجود‬‫اصابة‬‫يمكن‬‫الرش‬‫بالمبيدسوميثيون‬50% ‫مستحلب‬‫بمعدل‬250‫سم‬3/100‫لتر‬‫ماء‬‫أو‬‫اكتليك‬50%‫قابل‬ ‫لالستحالب‬‫بمعدل‬1‫لتر‬‫للفدان‬‫او‬‫بريمو‬50%‫مسحوق‬‫قابل‬‫للبل‬ ‫بمعدل‬7.5‫جم‬/100‫لتر‬‫ماءزتضاف‬‫كمية‬‫المبيد‬‫الى‬600‫لتر‬‫ماء‬ ‫للفدان‬. ‫وحاليا‬‫ال‬‫ينصح‬‫باستخدام‬‫المبيدات‬‫مع‬‫المن‬‫وتستخدم‬‫بدائل‬‫م‬‫ثل‬‫ام‬‫بيد‬ 49%‫سائل‬‫بمعدل‬‫واحد‬‫لتر‬/105‫لتر‬‫ماء‬–‫أوزيت‬‫كزد‬‫أويل‬ 95%‫مستحلب‬‫بمعدل‬1.75%‫لتر‬/100‫لتر‬‫ماء‬.
  7. 7. ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫دودة‬ Or : Lepidoptera f : Noctuidae Sesamia cretica ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- •‫وأجنحة‬ ‫وصدر‬ ‫رأس‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫متوسطة‬ ‫فراشة‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫للصفرة‬ ‫مائل‬ ‫لونها‬ ‫أمامية‬. •‫فضى‬ ‫أبيض‬ ‫فلونهما‬ ‫الخلفيين‬ ‫الجناحين‬ ‫أما‬. •‫للحشرة‬4-5‫السنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫أجيال‬
  8. 8. ‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫الذرة‬‫والعويجة‬‫و‬ ‫الغاب‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫كما‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫وقصب‬‫البوص‬ ‫والسمار‬ ‫والبردي‬.
  9. 9. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- •‫وب‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫الملتفة‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫أوراق‬ ‫على‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫نتيجة‬‫عندما‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫عرضية‬ ‫صفوف‬ ‫في‬ ‫مثقبة‬ ‫نصالها‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫األوراق‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تنبسط‬. •‫وتبدأ‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫الحقيقي‬ ‫الضرر‬ ‫يكون‬‫فى‬‫التغ‬‫على‬ ‫ذية‬ ‫لجفافه‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫صغير‬ ‫والنبات‬ ‫محتوياته‬‫وتقزمه‬‫عادة‬ ‫ويموت‬. •‫ا‬ ‫وإلخراج‬ ‫للتهوية‬ ‫ثقوب‬ ‫بعمل‬ ‫عمرا‬ ‫األكبر‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫في‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تقوم‬‫لمخلفات‬ ‫تز‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫والبكتريا‬ ‫واألعفان‬ ‫الفطريات‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫على‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫مما‬ ‫البرازية‬‫من‬ ‫يد‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الضرر‬.
  10. 10. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- •‫ث‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫القمم‬ ‫لموت‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫لنباتات‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تتسبب‬‫تعفنها‬ ‫م‬. •‫ا‬ ‫فى‬ ‫األحمر‬ ‫باللون‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تعرف‬‫لساق‬ ‫البكتريا‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫بأحد‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫نتيجة‬. •‫،خفاض‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫بدودة‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫المحصول‬ ‫قلة‬ ‫وأيضا‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫للعيدان‬ ‫السكري‬ ‫المحتوي‬.
  11. 11. ‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫كمكا‬ ‫الفراشات‬ ‫تتخذها‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحقول‬ ‫نظافة‬‫لوضع‬ ‫ن‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫حقول‬ ‫فى‬ ‫وخاصة‬ ‫البيض‬. 2-‫م‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫ألنها‬ ‫لآلفة‬ ‫عوائل‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫التى‬ ‫والبوص‬ ‫الغاب‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫إزالة‬‫للعدوي‬ ‫صدرا‬ 3-‫م‬ ‫فبرابر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫فى‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫كعوبها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫عيدان‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫األحطاب‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬‫ن‬ ‫تنش‬ ‫أن‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫شتوى‬ ‫بيات‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫على‬ ‫للقضاء‬ ‫عام‬ ‫كل‬‫وتخرج‬ ‫ط‬ ‫الفراشات‬ ‫منها‬. 4-‫البرد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخضروات‬ ‫لوقاية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫أحطاب‬ ‫إستعمال‬ ‫عد‬. 5-‫سليمة‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫تقاوي‬ ‫استعمال‬.
  12. 12. •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬ ‫تابع‬: 6-‫بعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫ميعاد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الزراعة‬20‫حتى‬ ‫مايو‬5‫يونيو‬. 7-‫س‬ ‫ضرورة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫زراعات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫كمصائد‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫تستعمل‬‫رعة‬ ‫حياتها‬ ‫دورة‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تكمل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫وإعدامها‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫خلع‬. 8-‫لآل‬ ‫مقاومة‬ ‫سالالت‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫هى‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫لمكافحة‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫أحسن‬ ‫تعتبر‬‫من‬ ‫فة‬ ‫والذرة‬ ‫القصب‬. 9–‫ت‬ ‫بما‬ ‫وحرقها‬ ‫نموها‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫نزع‬‫حويه‬ ‫الحقل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫لعدوي‬ ‫مصدرا‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫يرقات‬ ‫من‬. 10-‫ال‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫األرض‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫قطع‬‫موسم‬ ‫األرض‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫الجذور‬ ‫من‬ ‫القريبة‬ ‫المنطقة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫موجودة‬ ‫تكون‬.
  13. 13. •‫الحيوية‬ ‫الكافحة‬:- ‫استخدام‬‫طفيل‬‫البيض‬‫النشط‬Trichogramma evanescens ‫من‬‫رتبة‬‫غشائية‬‫األجنحة‬Hymenoptera‫وعائلة‬ Trichogrammatidae.
  14. 14. •‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫فى‬‫القصب‬‫ال‬‫تقاوم‬‫اآلفة‬‫بإستعمال‬‫المبيدات‬‫وخاصة‬‫أنه‬‫عند‬‫إصاب‬‫ة‬‫نباتات‬ ‫القصب‬‫وهى‬‫صغيرة‬‫فأن‬‫النبات‬‫الواحد‬‫يخرج‬‫حوالى‬20‫خلفة‬‫يحدث‬‫بينهم‬ ‫انتخاب‬‫طبيعى‬‫وتعيش‬‫عادة‬4‫نباتات‬. ‫أما‬‫فى‬‫الذرة‬‫فيمكن‬‫استعمال‬‫المبيد‬‫ثيودان‬4%‫محبب‬7‫كجم‬‫للفدان‬‫ينثر‬ ‫على‬‫قمم‬‫النباتات‬‫باستعمال‬‫برطمان‬‫سعة‬½‫أو‬1‫كجم‬‫يوضع‬‫به‬‫المبيد‬ ‫حتى‬‫ثلثيه‬‫ويثقب‬‫غطاؤه‬‫ويغطى‬‫البرطمان‬‫ويهز‬‫على‬‫قمم‬‫النباتات‬ ‫أو‬‫يستعمل‬‫مبيد‬‫الالنيت‬90%‫مسحوق‬‫بمعدل‬300‫جم‬/‫الفدان‬‫رشا‬ ‫بموتور‬‫ظهري‬‫مع‬200‫لتر‬‫ماء‬‫حيث‬‫يوجه‬‫البشبورى‬‫للبلعوم‬.
  15. 15. ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫دودة‬ (‫الدوارة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اآلسيوي‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫حفار‬) Or : Lepidoptera f : crambidae Chilo agamemnon ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- •‫طولها‬ ‫فراشة‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬10-12‫والصدر‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫لون‬ ‫مم‬ ‫والجناحين‬‫األمامين‬‫فل‬ ‫الخلفيين‬ ‫والجناحين‬ ‫البطن‬ ‫أما‬ ‫أصفر‬‫أبيض‬ ‫ونهم‬ ‫فضي‬. •‫أ‬ ‫متدليةمن‬ ‫لألمام‬ ‫تمتد‬ ‫الشفوية‬ ‫المالمس‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫ألحشرة‬‫جزاء‬ ‫الفم‬. •‫للحشرة‬6‫السنة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫متداخلة‬ ‫أجيال‬.
  16. 16. ‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ، ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫والعويجة‬‫األرز‬ ، ‫والدنيبة‬.
  17. 17. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫وتفضل‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫سطحي‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫على‬ ‫البيض‬ ‫تضع‬‫فى‬‫ا‬ ‫القمم‬ ‫ذلك‬‫لنامية‬ ‫القلب‬ ‫وأوراق‬ •‫تذكر‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫للذرة‬ ‫إصابتها‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫لم‬‫فى‬‫إص‬ ‫أن‬ ‫كما‬ ‫القبلي‬ ‫الوجه‬‫ابتها‬ ‫للذرة‬‫فى‬‫عالج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ضعيفة‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫البحري‬ ‫الوجه‬. •‫بعد‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫لنباتات‬ ‫إصابتها‬ ‫تبدأ‬45-50‫يوم‬‫أى‬‫يصل‬ ‫عندما‬‫إرتفاع‬ ‫النبات‬1.25‫متر‬. •‫األو‬ ‫أنصال‬ ‫فى‬ ‫ثقوب‬ ‫هيئة‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تبدأ‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫فى‬‫جانبية‬ ‫راق‬ ‫عرضية‬ ‫صفوف‬ ‫فى‬ ‫األحجام‬ ‫مختلفة‬.
  18. 18. •‫موتها‬ ‫فتسبب‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫القمة‬ ‫تصيب‬. •‫وت‬ ‫القشرة‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫في‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحفر‬‫ثقوبا‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫التج‬ ‫قيمتها‬ ‫ويقلل‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫يضعف‬ ‫مما‬ ‫األغماد‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫عرضية‬‫ارية‬ ‫الناتجة‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫حيث‬. •‫با‬ ‫فتقوم‬ ‫للعقدة‬ ‫تصل‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫العقلة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫اليرقة‬ ‫تحفر‬ ‫تظل‬‫فيها‬ ‫لحفر‬ ‫العيد‬ ‫كسر‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫حول‬ ‫دائريا‬‫عند‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الدوارة‬ ‫سميت‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫موضع‬. •‫ا‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫مسببة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحفر‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫فى‬‫لنباتات‬ ‫المصابة‬.
  19. 19. •‫مظهر‬ ‫تابع‬‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬:- •‫م‬ ‫الواحد‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫يرقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫تشاهد‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫عند‬‫ما‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫الضرر‬ ‫يزيد‬. •‫و‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫فى‬ ‫عرضية‬ ‫ثقوبا‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحفر‬‫هذه‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫قد‬ ‫تشملها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األغماد‬ ‫الثقوب‬. •‫فت‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السنبلة‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يتسبب‬ ‫قد‬‫جف‬ ‫وتجف‬ ‫التكوين‬ ‫ضعيفة‬ ‫الناتجة‬ ‫السنبلة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السنبلة‬‫لونها‬ ‫ويكون‬ ‫لونها‬ ‫فيسود‬ ‫العفن‬ ‫يصيبها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أبيض‬.
  20. 20. ‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫مك‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المتبعة‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫والقصب‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫مكافحة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يتبع‬‫دودة‬ ‫افحة‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫القصب‬–‫األرز‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫بقايا‬ ‫حرق‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫فى‬ ‫ويراعى‬(‫القش‬)‫بعد‬ ‫مباشرة‬ ‫الحصاد‬. ‫مقا‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫أصناف‬ ‫استنباط‬ ‫هى‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫قصب‬ ‫وفى‬‫لآلفة‬ ‫ومة‬ •‫الحيوية‬ ‫الكافحة‬:- ‫بالنسبة‬‫لمكافحتها‬‫على‬‫القصب‬‫فى‬‫الصعيد‬‫اتبع‬‫منذ‬‫عدة‬‫سنوات‬‫إكثار‬‫طفيل‬ ‫البيض‬‫النشط‬Trichogramma evanescens‫من‬‫رتبة‬‫غشائية‬ ‫األجنحة‬Hymenoptera‫وعائلة‬Trichogrammatidae.‫يستخدم‬ ‫بمعدل‬20000‫بيضة‬/‫فدان‬‫بعد‬‫ظهور‬‫أول‬‫كتلة‬‫بيض‬.
  21. 21. •‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫أصب‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫كيميائية‬ ‫لمكافحة‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫فى‬‫اإلصابة‬ ‫حت‬ ‫الوجه‬ ‫فى‬ ‫معدومة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫وتكاد‬ ‫البحري‬ ‫الوجه‬ ‫فى‬ ‫بها‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫ضعيفة‬‫القبلى‬ ‫التال‬ ‫المبيدين‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫بإستعمال‬ ‫الزراعة‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫توصى‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫فى‬ ‫أما‬‫نثرا‬ ‫يين‬ -‫فيوردان‬10%‫بمعدل‬6‫للفدان‬ ‫كجم‬. -‫محبب‬ ‫ديازينوكس‬5%‫بمعدل‬12‫للفدان‬ ‫كجم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الشتل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫لمرة‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫يكون‬50‫المياه‬ ‫تصرف‬ ‫أال‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫يوما‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المحببات‬ ‫نثر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫األرز‬ ‫حقول‬ ‫فى‬5‫أيام‬.
  22. 22. ‫األوروبية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫دودة‬ Or : Lepidoptera f:pyraustidae Ostrinia nubilalis ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الحشرة‬‫الكاملة‬‫فراشة‬‫صغيرة‬‫الحجم‬‫طولها‬2.5‫مم‬‫لونها‬‫العام‬‫مائل‬ ‫للصفرة‬‫أهم‬‫ما‬‫يميزها‬‫إمتداد‬‫خطان‬‫متعرجان‬‫لونهم‬‫أقتم‬‫من‬‫لون‬‫ب‬‫اقي‬ ‫الجناح‬‫يوجدان‬‫فى‬‫الثلث‬‫الخارجي‬‫من‬‫األجنحة‬‫األربعة‬.
  23. 23. ‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫القارضة‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اليرقات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫الشامية‬ ‫بأنواعها‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫أساسية‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫تصيب‬‫والعويج‬‫ة‬ ‫عل‬ ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫العذراء‬ ‫طور‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫يرقاتها‬ ‫تربية‬ ‫أمكن‬ ‫ولكن‬‫ى‬ ‫والقطن‬ ‫الطماطم‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫أخري‬ ‫نباتات‬‫والداليا‬‫والكريزانثيم‬‫ت‬ ‫وتم‬‫سجيلها‬ ‫على‬‫عوائل‬‫عديدة‬ ‫أخري‬‫فى‬‫البنجر‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫الخارج‬–‫السبانخ‬– ‫الفاصوليا‬–‫الطماطم‬–‫الفلفل‬–‫الجالديولس‬–‫الشمس‬ ‫عباد‬– ‫الخردل‬–‫واألمارانتس‬.
  24. 24. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫بعد‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬6‫الزراعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أسابيع‬. •‫الورقة‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫العمر‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تتغذي‬‫مسببة‬ ‫بها‬ ‫ثقوبا‬. •‫فى‬‫أنفاقا‬ ‫اليرقة‬ ‫تحفر‬ ‫الرابع‬ ‫العمر‬‫فى‬‫ذل‬ ‫ويؤدي‬ ‫السيقان‬‫ضعف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ك‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫المحصول‬ ‫وقلة‬ ‫النباتات‬. •‫وممت‬ ‫مفرغة‬ ‫تصب‬ ‫السوق‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫لدرجة‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫شدة‬ ‫تصل‬ ‫قد‬‫لئ‬ ‫بالمخلفات‬‫البرازية‬‫وجلود‬‫إنسالخ‬‫ض‬ ‫العود‬ ‫ويصبح‬ ‫اليرقات‬‫سهل‬ ‫عيفا‬ ‫الكسر‬. •‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحفر‬ ‫قد‬‫فى‬‫النورة‬‫كسرها‬ ‫مسببة‬. •‫تحفر‬‫فى‬‫من‬ ‫الكيزان‬‫أى‬‫تحفر‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫جانب‬‫فى‬‫أغلفة‬‫الكوز‬‫و‬‫تتغذي‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫وتحفر‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫على‬‫القولحة‬.
  25. 25. •‫نضجها‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫كسرها‬ ‫للكيزان‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تسبب‬. •‫الس‬ ‫وداخل‬ ‫الكيزان‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫العفن‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫شدة‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫قد‬ ‫كما‬‫وق‬. •‫إلى‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫على‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫وتغذية‬ ‫الكيزان‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫تؤدى‬ ‫كذلك‬‫ضعف‬ ‫الحبوب‬ ‫وتشوه‬ ‫الناتجة‬ ‫الكيزان‬‫فى‬‫ن‬ ‫الكيزان‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬‫تيجة‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تغذية‬.
  26. 26. ‫المكافحة‬:- •‫الزراعية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫بالح‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫السوق‬ ‫وبقايا‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫أحطاب‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬‫فى‬ ‫رق‬ ‫البيات‬ ‫طور‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اليرقات‬ ‫تحوي‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫عام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫من‬ ‫فبراير‬. 2-‫ت‬ ‫من‬ ‫قطعها‬ ‫ويكون‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫أمكن‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬‫حت‬ ‫عيدان‬ ‫تقطيع‬ ‫ويفضل‬ ‫للماشية‬ ‫كغذاء‬ ‫تقديمها‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫سطح‬‫إلى‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫نضمن‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫للماشية‬ ‫تقديمها‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫قطع‬‫من‬ ‫كبيرة‬ ‫اليرقات‬ •‫الحيوية‬ ‫الكافحة‬:- ‫إستخدام‬‫طفيل‬‫البيض‬‫النشط‬Trichogramma evanescens‫من‬ ‫رتبة‬‫غشائية‬‫األجنحة‬Hymenoptera‫وعائلة‬ Trichogrammatidae.
  27. 27. •‫الكيميائية‬ ‫المكافحة‬:- ‫الذرة‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫برش‬ ‫الزراعة‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫تنصح‬:- -‫نوفاكرون‬ ‫بالمبيد‬40%‫بمعدل‬ ‫سائل‬1.5‫لتر‬/400‫للفدان‬ ‫ماء‬ ‫لتر‬ -‫أزودرين‬40%‫بمعدل‬ ‫سائل‬1.5‫لتر‬/‫الفدان‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫تصل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫بمجرد‬ ‫الرش‬ ‫يكون‬45‫بعد‬ ‫الرش‬ ‫يعاد‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫يوما‬ ‫األورو‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫إبادة‬ ‫المبيدات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫وتعطى‬ ‫كما‬ ‫أسبوعين‬‫بية‬ ‫الذرة‬ ‫ومن‬.
  28. 28. ‫القصب‬ ‫بق‬‫الدقيقى‬ Or : Hemiptera so : Homoptera F: Pseudococcidae Saccharicoccus sacchari ‫الحشرة‬ ‫وصف‬:- ‫الكاملة‬ ‫الحشرة‬‫األنثي‬‫ولون‬ ‫بيضاوي‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫ذات‬‫قرنفلى‬‫ويصل‬‫طولها‬ ‫إلى‬‫حوالى‬5.0‫من‬ ‫يتكون‬ ‫استشعار‬ ‫قرن‬ ‫ولها‬ ‫سم‬7‫ويغطي‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫رقيقة‬ ‫شمعية‬ ‫بطبقة‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫جسم‬.
  29. 29. ‫الضار‬ ‫الطور‬:- ‫الكاملة‬ ‫والحشرة‬ ‫الحوريات‬. ‫العوائل‬‫النباتية‬:- ‫القصب‬ ‫نباتات‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تصيب‬‫فى‬‫أي‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫كما‬ ‫مصر‬‫ضا‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫بعض‬.
  30. 30. ‫والضرر‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫مظهر‬:- ‫جذور‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫البقاء‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تستطيع‬‫القصب‬ ‫األغماد‬ ‫وتحت‬ ‫الساق‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫على‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫تتواجد‬ ‫كما‬ ‫العقر‬. •‫المواد‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبيرة‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫تمتص‬‫الكربوهيدراتية‬‫السائل‬‫من‬ ‫ة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وجد‬ ‫عسلية‬ ‫إفرازات‬ ‫تفرز‬ ‫فإنها‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫نباتات‬‫األفراز‬‫ات‬ ‫السكر‬ ‫تبلور‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تعيق‬‫فى‬‫التكرير‬ ‫مصانع‬. •‫دور‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫وللحشرة‬‫فى‬‫لمرض‬ ‫المسبب‬ ‫الفيروس‬ ‫نقل‬‫موزايك‬‫القصب‬ •‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫جذور‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫وجد‬.
  31. 31. •‫المكافحة‬:- 1-‫ح‬ ‫وإعدامها‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫حقول‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫النجيلية‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخللص‬‫يث‬ ‫الع‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫وبذلك‬ ‫الحشرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫جذور‬ ‫تعول‬‫دوي‬ 2-‫زراعة‬ ‫تجنب‬ ‫أمكن‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫بها‬ ‫الموبؤة‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫على‬ ‫القضاء‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫النج‬ ‫الحشائش‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫مع‬ ‫كاملين‬ ‫عامين‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫فى‬ ‫القصب‬‫يلية‬ ‫الفترة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫بإستمرار‬. 3-‫المحصول‬ ‫حصاد‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الجافة‬ ‫األوراق‬ ‫حرق‬. 4-‫أ‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫مصابة‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫زراعة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫واالمتناع‬ ‫الزراعة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫فحص‬‫ن‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫على‬ ‫يقضى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التربة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الغقل‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫دفن‬. 5-‫وذلك‬ ‫للزراعة‬ ‫المعدة‬ ‫القصب‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫تطهير‬ ‫يمكن‬‫دقائق‬ ‫خمس‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫بغمسها‬‫فى‬ ‫مطهر‬ ‫محلول‬‫ال‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫اآلفة‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتخلص‬ ‫والصابون‬ ‫الكيروسين‬ ‫مخلوط‬ ‫مثل‬‫زراعة‬.
×