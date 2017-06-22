www.maidnaturally.com
maidnaturally.com | house cleaning spokane
maidnaturally.com | house cleaning spokane

You deserve the best house cleaning in Spokane. Everyone in Spokane deserves great house cleaning. For the best house cleaning in Spokane, visit Maidnaturally.com and try out natural methods for the job.

maidnaturally.com | house cleaning spokane

  1. 1. www.maidnaturally.com
  2. 2. About Us  The Vision of Maid Naturally is to build, strengthen and bring freedom to the home environment.  Providing time, uniting families, fostering safe & healthy living through time honored values in our products and services.  We endeavor to bring back the community service and privilege of service to one another.  Ultimately, we desire to honor God in our dealings with our customers, staff, our families and our finances.
  3. 3. Cont…  Ensuring quality of cleanings and personal care, and serving with honesty, trust and integrity.  We expect to build and prove our trustworthiness to enter and work in a customer’s private domain.
  4. 4. Products  Whole Home Package: This is by far our most popular set. This includes our entire line of products. As a maid service, we clean over 450 homes a month with all these same products! Leave your house clean, refreshed and smelling wonderful. $54.99
  5. 5. Cont…  The Must Have Package: This includes our All Purpose cleaner and our Mirror and Glass cleaner. You can clean just about everything in the house with these two products. The soft scrub is such a unique product, you can remove marker from walls, tile and countertops with it. Also it’s great for the stains in the sink. $24.99
  6. 6. Cont…  All Three Essential Oils: This is our all natural polish and room deodorizing cleanser. $24.95
  7. 7. Cont…  Soft Cleansing Scrub: Use this soft scrub on those areas that the "Abrasive Cleansing Scrub" would be too rough on, such as Formica, Corian, granite, and stainless steel. $7.69
  8. 8. Cont…  Abrasive Scrub: Our all natural abrasive scrub uses pumice along with specific essential oils to get tough jobs done. $7.89
  9. 9. Cont…  Mirror and Glass  All Purpose Cleaner  Stainless Steel & Leather  Paris Room Spray  Cyprus Room Spray  Madagascar Room Spray
  10. 10. Cont…  All Purpose Gallon  Mirror and Glass Cleaner $18.89 $15.89
  11. 11. How We Interview  We personally interview all of our potential members.  In addition, a personality test is also part of the process with Maid Naturally.  We understand that it’s just not the work that matters. It’s the personalities of the staff, their attitude towards you and their co-workers.  Keeping our staff as long as possible has always been our goal. It serves you better and creates a great working environment for everyone.
  12. 12. Join Our Team  If you have a servants heart and love to help others you may be the person we are looking for.  We know it’s the individual that counts, we can teach you the "Maid Naturally Way" and if you have the desire to learn, grow and become a leader, please take some time and send us an application.
  13. 13.  Name: Maid Naturally  Phone and Fax: 509-994-3685  Email: clean@maidnaturally.com  Location: 3012 N Nevada Suite 1 Spokane WA 99207  Hours of Operation: 8-5

