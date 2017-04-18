marketing plan for non profit organization

NON-PROFIT MARKETING PLAN Mahmuda AfrojCourse 424
Table of Contents-Agenda  Cover Slide – Student Name, Course Name, Submission Date  Table of Contents- Agenda  Executiv...
Executive Summary  Safe Kids Worldwide is a Nonprofit organization. Working to protect kids from traffic injuries, drowni...
Description of Non-Profit Organization  Safe Kids Worldwide was founded in 1988 by Martin R. Eichelberger, M.D., a pediat...
Marketing Goals  Marketing Objectives  Build awareness of the non-profit organization  Develop a fund-raising strategy ...
Target Markets Overview  What markets are currently targeted?  Business-to-Business (B2B)  Business-to-Consumer (B2C) ...
Geographic Segment of Market Bases for Segmentation  Geographic  Demographic  Psychographic  Behavioral  USA, Argenti...
Segmenting Audience by Demographics Bases for Segmentation  Geographic  Demographic  Psychographic  Behavioral  Age:1...
SWOT Analysis Strengths • Volunteers availability • Wide network-local chapters • Benefits other by training program • Str...
Competitive Analysis Chart Safe Kids worldwide The Alliance for Safe Children Kid Safe Foundation OVERVIEW: Non profit and...
Organizational Chart Board of Directors Marketing- Creative- Advertising-PR Accounting- Finance Operations Executive Direc...
Donations Strategy Advertisin g Events and Experience s Public Relations and Publicity Online and social media marketing M...
Value Proposition  SAFE KID WORLD WIDE works to PREVENT INJURIES in different areas to help parents create an environment...
Marketing Promotion Advertising Events PR Online social media marketing Mobile marketing Direct and database marketing Pri...
Marketing Budget – Traditional Media Marketing Activity (2016-2017) Budget Amount Television/Cable TV (30-second ad) $0 Pr...
Marketing Budget – Digital Media Marketing Activity (2016-2017) Budget Amount Website design, set-up, storage and monthly ...
Measure – Marketing Metrics  Measure  Build awareness of the non-profit organization  Develop a fund-raising strategy ...
References Andresen, Alan R.,& Kotler, Philip (2008). Strategic Marketing for Nonprofit Organizations, Seventh Edition. Up...
  NON-PROFIT MARKETING PLAN Mahmuda AfrojCourse 424
  Table of Contents-Agenda  Cover Slide – Student Name, Course Name, Submission Date  Table of Contents- Agenda  Executive Summary  Description of the Non- Profit Organization  Marketing Objectives  Target Markets Overview and Target Market Segments  SWOT Analysis  Competitive Analysis  Donations Strategy  Value Proposition  Marketing Promotion  Budget – Traditional Media, Social Media- Digital Media  Marketing Measurements / Marketing Metrics  Reference Page
  Executive Summary  Safe Kids Worldwide is a Nonprofit organization. Working to protect kids from traffic injuries, drowning's, falls, burns, poisonings.  The business plan will achieve • Established strong brand image. • Increase donations. • More volunteers involvement. • Attracts more sponsors. • Successful campaign (worldwide).
  Description of Non-Profit Organization  Safe Kids Worldwide was founded in 1988 by Martin R. Eichelberger, M.D., a pediatric trauma surgeon, and Herta Feely, a public relations professional, at Children's National Health System in Washington, D.C.  Too many times, Dr. Eichelberger experienced the dreadful moment of telling parents that their child had died. When a devastated parent would ask, "Was there anything I could have done to prevent it?" Dr. Eichelberger was forced to look the parent in the eye and answer, "Yes."  Dr. Eichelberger joined with feely , and Johnson and Johnson to create the National SAFE KIDS Campaign, the only U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing unintentional childhood injuries. In 2005, the National SAFE KIDS Campaign officially became Safe Kids Worldwide. Today, Safe Kids works in the United States and around the world to reduce traffic injuries, drowning's, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Since our inception, there has been a 60 percent decrease in the unintentional injury rate among children 19 years and younger.
  Marketing Goals  Marketing Objectives  Build awareness of the non-profit organization  Develop a fund-raising strategy  Increase donations  Reach a goal of donations  Recruit volunteers and sponsors for big events
  Target Markets Overview  What markets are currently targeted?  Business-to-Business (B2B)  Business-to-Consumer (B2C)  A combination
  Geographic Segment of Market Bases for Segmentation  Geographic  Demographic  Psychographic  Behavioral  USA, Argentina, Australia, Austria, brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Dominican, Republic, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, India, Israel, japan Jordan Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, News Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Africa, south Korea, Spain, Thailand, Uruguay, Vietnam.  City Size: 20,000-50,000 to 500,000-1,000,000  Density: Urban, suburban, Rural
  Segmenting Audience by Demographics Bases for Segmentation  Geographic  Demographic  Psychographic  Behavioral  Age:18-34, 35-49,50-64  Race: White , black Asian Hispanic, other  Gender: Male , female  Income: $10,000 to 100,000+  Education: High school graduate, college graduate, post gradate.  Family size: 1 to 5+  Family life cycle: Young, married; Young , married, youngest child under 6 and older ; Old married with children  Occupation: Professional and technical, managers, officials, proprietors , retired, homemaker, operative, craftspeople  Religion: Catholic , protestant , Jewish , Muslim, Hindu, other.  Generation: Generation X, Millennial (GEN Y)  Social class: upper lower , working class, upper middles , lower uppers , upper uppers.
  SWOT Analysis Strengths • Volunteers availability • Wide network-local chapters • Benefits other by training program • Strong Brand awareness logo • Frist response provide for needy people • Opportunities • Using advance technology- reach more donors via social media • Hire younger, tech savvy employee • Increase donations • Better fundraising support • Motivation - collage credit, certificate , free food , networking • Threats • Competing non profit Organization • Income –people who don't earn enough $ are less likely to donate. • Recession – no job- no money creating less donation. • Weaknesses • Lack of technology • Lack of brand awareness • Education • Bureaucracy • Higher Expenses for Operation internationally
  Competitive Analysis Chart Safe Kids worldwide The Alliance for Safe Children Kid Safe Foundation OVERVIEW: Non profit and working to protect kids on the move, at home and at play to to reduce traffic injuries, drowning's, falls, burns, poisonings. OVERVIEW: Non profit and main focus is reducing the number of preventable child deaths (aged 1-17) in Asia from traffic injuries, drowning's, falls, burns, poisonings OVERVIEW: Kid Safe Foundation protects children by preventing sexual abuse, bullying and internet dangers ADDITIONAL VALUE: 4star charity, Extensive network, more than 400 coalitions in US, and work more than 30 countries. ADDITIONAL VALUE: Extensive network, head office in US, and work more than 12 countries. ADDITIONAL VALUE: Kid Safe gives children a voice and empowers them and the adults who keep them safe with education and communication skills to become the first line of defense in children's safety. DETAILS: Safe Kids Worldwide is a global organization dedicated to protecting kids from unintentional injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Throughout the world, almost 1 million children die of injuries each year. DETAILS: TASC's gather information exercise. Recognizing that gaps in the way data is collected on child death and injury exist in many Asian countries, TASC undertook a series of large scale community surveys in a bid to define the extent and scope of the problem. DETAILS: Kid Safe Foundation protects children by preventing sexual abuse, bullying and internet dangers through comprehensive education for children, parents, professionals and other caring adults. Donation amount : $10+ Donation amount :$10+ Donation amount : $5+
  Organizational Chart Board of Directors Marketing- Creative- Advertising-PR Accounting- Finance Operations Executive Director
  Donations Strategy Advertisin g Events and Experience s Public Relations and Publicity Online and social media marketing Mobile Marketing Direct and Database Marketing Posters Festivals Speeches Web sites Social media Marketing Mailing Brochures Causes Annual reports E-mail Telemarketin g Donations Search Ads In kind Radio Non Profit Blogs Communit y Relations Face Book, You Tube Lobbying
  Value Proposition  SAFE KID WORLD WIDE works to PREVENT INJURIES in different areas to help parents create an environment where kids have the freedom to be active, healthy and safe at home, cars and roads, and sports and play.  Every year 8000 families losing their child by INJURIES. Safe kid world wide work to ensure No parent should have to endure the loss of a child .  We provide following value  Provide hope , quality , connects ,integrates,  Reduce anxiety, rise money, wellness, quality  Reduce risk, Badge value,
  Marketing Promotion Advertising Events PR Online social media marketing Mobile marketing Direct and database marketing Print and broadcast Sports Press kits speeches Websites Email Text messages Mailings Cinema Brochures Entertainment Seminars Annual reports Search ads Display ads Online marketing Telemarketing Poster and leaflets Festivals Charitable donations Non profit blogs Social media marketing Billboard Arts Publications Community relations Third party chat room , forums and blogs Display sings Causes Lobbying Identity media Organization Magazine Facebook, Twitter, You tube
  Marketing Budget – Traditional Media Marketing Activity (2016-2017) Budget Amount Television/Cable TV (30-second ad) $0 Print Media (newspapers and magazines; which ones? How much for a ¼ inch ad in black & white) $0 Radio $2,000 Outdoor Billboards $0 Bus Advertisements $0 Total $2,000
  Marketing Budget – Digital Media Marketing Activity (2016-2017) Budget Amount Website design, set-up, storage and monthly maintenance for one year; use Amazon Web Services or GoDaddy.com $3,500 Email marketing campaign using Mail Chimp or Constant Contact for 1,000 names) $0 Search ads $1,000 Display ads $1,000 Text blasts to 1,000 names $0 Facebook ads $1,000 Twitter ads $1,000 YouTube ads $500 Mobile app(s) $0 Total $8,000
  Measure – Marketing Metrics  Measure  Build awareness of the non-profit organization  Develop a fund-raising strategy  Increase donations  Reach a goal of donations  Recruit volunteers and sponsors for big events
  References Andresen, Alan R.,& Kotler, Philip (2008). Strategic Marketing for Nonprofit Organizations, Seventh Edition. Upper saddle River, HJ: Pearson. GrantSpace (2017). Knowledge Base. Retrieved from http://grantspace.org/tools/knowledge-base/Funding-Research/Definitions- and-Clarification/glossaries. Safe Kids Worldwide (2017). Retrieved from https://www.safekids.org/front

