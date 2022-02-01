Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Get Water From Air

Feb. 01, 2022
Science

Featuring never-seen-before innovative air-to-water technology. It transforms the standard air in your home into a 9.2+ pH antioxidant-alkaline water. This air-to-water dispenser makes it possible to have up to 2.5 gallons (~10 liters) of water every day from thin air.

How To Get Water From Air

  1. 1. How To Get Water From Air There is one way you can always be sure that you are getting delicious, mineral-rich, clean, and high-quality drinking water. And it's KaraPure. Featuring never-seen-before innovative air-to-water technology. It transforms the standard air in your home into a 9.2+ pH antioxidant-alkaline water. This air-to-water dispenser makes it possible to have up to 2.5 gallons (~10 liters) of water every day from thin air. Yes! You read that right. With Kara Pure, you can enjoy delicious alkaline and mineral-rich water from the air. Water is everywhere in the air we breathe, even in the driest deserts. However, it remains trapped in the atmosphere until the right conditions allow it to be released. Kara Pure captures the air around you. It processes it, to remove all the impurities. The cleaned air then undergoes a special heat exchange and cooling process. And finally condenses the water in the air. Want youthful-looking skin? Drink more water. Feeling out of it? Yup, water is the answer.
  2. 2. For centuries, it has been known that drinking water can help with a wide range of health problems. But to ensure that you are reaping all the benefits of water, it is important to drink water that is rich in minerals. Kara Pure provides mineral-rich water. After filtration, it adds the 7 essential natural minerals — calcium magnesium, lithium, zinc, selenium, strontium, and metasilicic acid — to give a powerful boost to your health and immune system. So, Kara Pure helps you to get the most out of it. With a balanced blend of minerals, Kara Pure can help improve your mood, skin health, and overall well-being. It’s an excellent way to start and get you through your day, ensuring you get the hydration you need. Water created with Kara Pure tastes better than regular tap water, but more importantly, it helps improve your wellness! How? Kara Pure delivers elevated alkaline water. The built-in ionizer separates water into its acidic and alkaline parts. And enhances its properties by fortifying it with 9.2+ pH alkaline minerals. It's almost like drinking a glass of water straight from a natural spring. Your body and taste buds will thank you for it. We tested the pH of water from different brands. With just a few drops of pH reagent, you can see how the water changes color to show a pH range from 1 to 11. If the water is red, this means your water is acidic. If it’s blue — alkaline. All the water samples had different hues of blue, which means they have different levels of alkalinity. The darker the color, the higher the alkaline level. How alkaline is your water? Order pH reagent on Amazon for under $5 and test the water you're drinking right now!
  3. 3. Benefits of Alkaline Water • Anti-aging properties • colon-cleansing properties • Immune system support • Hydration, skin health, and other detoxifying properties • Weight loss • Cancer resistance • Slow down oxidation • Beter sleep • Faster recovery time • Reduces risk of fibromyalgia & osteoporosis Kara Pure water is purified through a multistage filtration and purification process. The UV-C sterilizer in the water reservoir makes sure your drinking water is always fresh and clean. Virtually free from bacteria and biological contaminants.
  4. 4. It automatically sterilizes the water every 4 hours. With Kara Pure you not only will drink high-quality water but will also breathe pure air. In fact, air purification is part of its water creation process. Thanks to a 4-level filtration system, Kara Pure cleans the air from impurities, heavy metals, particles, and extracts water from the air. After which the purified air is released back. While the dirty particles are captured in the built-in filters. In fact, you can purify from 250 to 300 sq ft of space with Kara Pure.
  5. 5. KaraPure is more than an air-to-water generator. As Kara Pure produces water by capturing humidity in the air, it also serves you as a dehumidifier. It effectively removes the excess water from your environment and prevents the buildup of mold, which can lead to damage expensive repairs, and even respiratory problems. Kara Pure’s smart sensors ensure it doesn’t over-dehumidify your space, turning off when the humidity drops below a comfortable 25%. Create a more comfortable living environment with Kara Pure. Kara Pure offers the best and healthiest way to get your daily water intake! No installation is necessary. No bottled water delivery is required. Continuous generation and filtration of clean, safe drinking water. Kara Pure's clean water is the best choice for you and your family! CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE

