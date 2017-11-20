Download Busting Vegas | Best Audiobook Semyon Dukach was known as the darling of Las Vegas. A legend at twenty-one, this ...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1.Click “Download Now Instant Access Here” 2.Browse For “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” 3.Fill ...
Download Full Version Busting Vegas Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Busting Vegas Download A Free Audiobook

7 views

Published on

Listen to Busting Vegas Audiobook Free Downloads. Stream and download Busting Vegas Audiobook Free Downloads to your computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Busting Vegas Download A Free Audiobook

  1. 1. Download Busting Vegas | Best Audiobook Semyon Dukach was known as the darling of Las Vegas. A legend at twenty-one, this cocky hotshot was the biggest high roller to appear in Sin City in decades, a mathematical genius with a system the casinos had never seen before and couldn't stop -- a system that had nothing to do with card counting, wasn't illegal, and was more powerful than anything that had been tried before. Las Vegas. Atlantic City. Aruba. Barcelona. London. And the jewel of the gambling crown -- Monte Carlo. Dukach and his fellow MIT students hit them all and made millions. They came in hard, with stacks of cash; big, seemingly insane bets; women hanging on their arms; and fake identities. While they were taking classes and studying for exams during the week, over the weekends they stormed the blackjack tables, only to be banned from casinos, harassed, on the wrong end of guns, and beaten in the notorious back rooms of casinos. The stakes were high, the dangers very real, but the players were up to the challenges, the consequences be damned. In the classroom, they were geeks. On the casino floor, they were unstoppable. "Busting Vega$ is Dukach's unbelievably true story; a riveting account of monumental greed, excess, hubris, sex, love, violence, fear, and statistics that is high-stakes entertainment at its best. Busting Vegas Free Audiobook Downloads Busting Vegas Free Online Audiobooks Busting Vegas Audiobooks Free Busting Vegas Audiobooks For Free Online Busting Vegas Free Audiobook Download Busting Vegas Free Audiobooks Online Busting Vegas Download Free Audiobooks LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. 4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1.Click “Download Now Instant Access Here” 2.Browse For “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” 3.Fill in your details and sign up For Free (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) 4.Enjoy Your FREE Audiobook!
  4. 4. Download Full Version Busting Vegas Audiobook OR

×