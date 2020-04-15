Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
General Information Regarding the Coronavirus for Las Cruces, New Mexico Las Cruces corona virus information. As many of y...
*United Kingdom *United States On March 13, 2020, it was announced by the World Health Organization that Europe had offici...
is also advised that you contact your healthcare provider immediately, even if any illness you may currently have is mild ...
Las Cruces corona virus information. In terms of the latest COVID-19 updates for the state of New Mexico, New Mexico has 1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Las Cruces corona virus information

44 views

Published on



https://emt-electric.com/2020/03/27/las-cruces-corona-virus-information/

General Information Regarding the Coronavirus for Las Cruces, New Mexico


Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Las Cruces corona virus information

  1. 1. General Information Regarding the Coronavirus for Las Cruces, New Mexico Las Cruces corona virus information. As many of you may already be aware by now, the coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019, which is also commonly referred to as COVID-19. This is a virus that is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, which is also commonly referred to as SARS-CoV-2. This virus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China back in December of 2019, and on March 11, 2020, it was officially recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. As of March 17, 2020, there were more than 189,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in over 160 countries and territories, which have thus far resulted in over 7,500 deaths and approximately 80,000 recoveries. The regions most majorly affected by outbreaks of the coronavirus include the following: *Mainland China *Europe *Iran *South Korea
  2. 2. *United Kingdom *United States On March 13, 2020, it was announced by the World Health Organization that Europe had officially become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is being defined as a new illness that is able to affect an individual’s airways and lungs, and it is caused by the coronavirus. Some of the most common symptoms include the following: *Cough *Increased temperature *Shortness of breath Perhaps the most effective method to stop the spread of the virus is to thoroughly wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. At the present time, there is no specific treatment for COVID-19, nor is it known exactly how the virus is able to spread from person to person; however, similar types of viruses have been known to spread via cough droplets. It is also being noted that the virus that is causing COVID-19 is not the same as the other types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among individuals and cause illnesses such as the common cold. It is also important to note that being diagnosed with COVID-19 is not the same as being diagnosed with coronaviruses such as 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1. Anyone who is confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 will be both evaluated and cared for in a different manner than patients who have contracted a more common coronavirus. In the event that you have developed symptoms related to COVID- 19 or if you have been in close contact with someone who has been confirmed to have contracted the virus, you are advised to remain in your home and contact your healthcare provider immediately. This also applies if you have recently traveled from an area where COVID-19 has been spreading as well. If you are an older individual or an individual who is immunocompromised, it
  3. 3. is also advised that you contact your healthcare provider immediately, even if any illness you may currently have is mild in nature. In the event that you have symptoms that are severe, you will need to contact your healthcare provider or local emergency room and seek immediate medical attention. These symptoms include the following: *Persistent chest pain/pressure *Confusion *Inability to arouse *Blue face/lips Your doctor will be able to successfully determine whether or not you are displaying any symptoms related to COVID-19, as well as whether or not you will need to be tested for the virus. In the event that you are someone who is at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, you will need to practice social distancing, which is something that many health experts and government officials have been mentioning as of late. Social distancing involves the following: *Stocking up on plenty of supplies, but not hoarding *Taking everyday precautions to maintain space between yourself and other individuals *Staying away from other individuals who are sick whenever you are out in public *Limit close contact with other individuals by maintaining a distance of six feet *Thoroughly wash your hands often *Avoid crowds and non-essential travel In the event that you do end up getting sick, remain home and contact your healthcare provider immediately.
  4. 4. Las Cruces corona virus information. In terms of the latest COVID-19 updates for the state of New Mexico, New Mexico has 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), as of March 24, according to the state’s health department, as well as one death as of Sunday, March 22. Seventeen people are hospitalized with the illness in the state. New Mexico has tested 9,387 individuals, with the rest showing negative results, making it among the states least impacted by the virus so far in the US. Any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Las Cruces will always be verified by the New Mexico Department of Health.

×