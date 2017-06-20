1 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit)  m<uqjk m%Y...
2 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) Begin num[0]...
3 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) ii. එම D4 ගක...
4 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) ඇ- ැ දප් ගව ...
5 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) w-mqoa.,hka ...
6 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) 7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Model Queestion Paper for 2017 GCE O/L

51 views

Published on

ICT Paper for 2017 GCE O/L

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
51
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Model Queestion Paper for 2017 GCE O/L

  1. 1. 1 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit)  m<uqjk m%Yakh wksjd¾hh jk w;r th fldgia 10 lska hqla;h' m<uqjk m%Yakh we;=tj ;j;a m%Yak 04 lg ms<s;=re imhkak 1- i. 10111001 oaúuh ixLHdjg ;=<H Iâ oYul ixLHdj olajkak' ms<s;=r ,nd .;a mshjr olajkak' ii. mqj;am;aj, iy iÕrdj, Ndú; jk lsõ wd¾ fla;hla ;u iaud¾Ü ÿrl:h yryd iqmßlaiSfuka (Scan) wk;=re j tys i|yka fjí ,smskhg msúi jeäÿr úia;r fidhd .ekSug rkaoskSg yels úh' fuu isÿùug wod, wdodk ieliqï yd m%;sodk wjia:d ,shd olajkak iii. my; oelafjk j.=fõ 1 ;Srefjys we;s A –E olajd jQ cd,lrK Wmdx. j,g wh;a ld¾hh 2 ;Srefjka f;arEúg ,efnk wjia:djg wh;a b,lalu bxY%Sis wl=r iu`. Tnf.a ms<s;=re m;%fhys ,shkak 1 ;Srej 2 ;Srej A. cd,lrK w;=re uqyqK;a ldâm; 1- mß.Kl lsysmhla w;r iïnkaO;djla f.dvke.Su i|yd ueÈy;alre f,i l%shd lrhs B. iaúph fyda kdNs - (Switch / Hub) 2- o;a; mßj¾;lfhl= f,i l%shd lrhs' C. jhs- *hs wevmagr 3- kshuq udOHhla ^Guided/ Wired& mß.Klh mß.Kl cd,hla yryd iïnkaO ùug WmldÍfõ D. fudvuh 4- mß.Kl cd, wdrlaIl moaO;shla f,i l%shd lrhs E. .sksmjqr (Firewall) 5- f¾äfhda ;rx. u.ska b;dfõ.j;a mß.Kl cd, iïnkaO;djla f.dvke.Sug WmldÍfõ iv. j¾;udkfha oS oelsh yels mß.Kl yd rEmjdyskS hka;% j, oelsh yels wxls; m%;sodkhla ,nd fok flfjksh l=ulao@ v. my; oelafjk ;d¾lsl mßm:fhys nQ,shdkq m%ldYkh ,shkak' vi. my; oelafjk j.=fõ 1 fldgi yd .e,msh yels kshudj,s f;dard hd lrkak^ j.=j Tnf.a ms<s;=re m;%hg msgm;a lr .kak' 1 fldgi 2 fldgi  HTTP  SMTP  ICMP HTML  FTP  TCP/IP vii. .%dmslhl os. yd m<, ms<sfj,ska mslai, 200 la yd 100 la fjhs' fuu .%dmslfhys .%dmsl úfNaokh fldmuKo@ viii. my; oelafjk meial,a l%uf,aLkfhys m%;sodkh ,shkak program array1; var num:array[0..3]of integer; X Y Z ත ොරතුරු හා සන්නිතේදන ාක්ෂණය - - 2 පත්‍රය
  2. 2. 2 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) Begin num[0]:=10; num[1]:=5; num[2]:=15; num[3]:= num[1]+ num[2]; writeln(num[3]+ num[0]); End. ix. my; oelafjk fufyhqï moaO;s yd tajd wh;a jk j¾.h ksjerosj f;dard hd lrkak ^my; j.=j Tnf.a ms<s;=re m;%hg msgm;a lrkak& fufyhqï moaO;sh wh;a jk ldKavh Windows 10 tal mrsYS,l MS DOS nyq mrsYS,l Unix nyq ld¾hh .Kl hka;% j, Ndú; jk fufyhqï moaO;s ;;H ld, x- ඔබ ඉගෙන ෙත් ගිම්ප් මෘදුක ාංෙගේ ගමවලම් තීරුව ආගෙයන් 1 ක ගකසට ට ෙපලග න වෙ 1ය යන් ගකසටසි 1 ග ෝර යන් කර 1න. ක ගකසට ගකසට අවශ්‍ය ගකසට ඉිප්ස ක ර ැපයගයන් 1 ග ෝර ෙපීමම. ග ෝර ෙත් ගකසට කට වර්ණ ම්මිෙණයන්් ගයන්ීමම. මූසිකයන් ආධ රගයන් 1 ග්‍ර පිකයකගේ අවශ්‍ය ගකසට අවශ්‍ය ැපයගයන් 1 ග ෝර ෙපීමම. ග්‍ර පිකයකගේ මයමයන් අ ව වප ක රීමම අ් ෂර ඇතුළත් රීමම 2- ආසියන් නු කල ගේ ග ෝර ෙත් රටවල් රීහි යන්ක 0ක5 වර්ෂගේ ීම පවය ආයු අග්ස් ෂ ව පිකයළිබඳ පය රුම් ් ැ දප් ගේ. මූලයන් - http://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/life-expectancy-asia i. D4 ගකෝෂගයන්හි දප් ගවන ජ නගේ පුද්ෙල ආයු අග්ස් ෂ අෙයන් ග සයන් ගෙන ඇත්ගත් එම රගටහි පුරුෂ ැ ත්‍රී ආයු අග්ස් ෂ වල ම නය අෙයන් ලබ ෙපීමගමි.. ඳැ ගයන්සද ෙ ැපරී නි ශ්‍රි යක් ඇතුළත් මයත්‍රයන් ිපයන් 1න.
  3. 3. 3 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) ii. එම D4 ගකෝෂගයන්හි ඔබ ලබ ෙත් ශ්‍රි යන් Dක0 ගකෝෂයන්ට පිකයට ත් කළ විට එහි දර්ශ්‍නයන් වන ශ්‍රි යන් කුම් ද? iii. ගමහි දකුණු ගකසරියන් ගේ පුරුෂ ආයු අග්ස් ෂ වට වය ජ නගේ පුරුෂ ආයු අග්ස් ෂ ව වප ක ප්‍රම ණයන් ග වීමට E4 ගකෝෂගයන්හි ිපයන්න ලද මයත්‍රයන් E6 ගකෝෂයන්ට පිකයට ත් කළ විට එහි දර්ශ්‍නයන් වන මයත්‍රයන් කුම් ද? iv. ගමම රටවල් වල ආයු අග්ස් ෂ ව ාං 1දන ත්මකව දප් වීම ඳැ ි.ර්ම ණයන් කළ යුතු ප්‍ර ර වර්ෙ ් ද් ව 1න. 3 ැ දප් ගව 1ග 1 එ් ර පු ක ලයන්ක ම්බ 1ධක දත් දකයන්රී 1 උපුට ෙත් වගු රීහි යන්රී. ඇසුරි 1 අ ඇය ප්‍රශ්‍න වලට පිකයළිතුරු යන් 1න Books Student Book_ID Book_Name Number_of_Copies 0032 මගයසල්දූව 20 0033 අඹයන්ැළුගවෝ 5 0034 ෙම්ග රළියන් 10 0035 ැත් ණ 6 Books_St Book_ID St_ID Date_of_Barrowed Date_of_Return 0032 001 2015/10/01 2015/10/16 0033 002 2015/10/05 2015/11/30 0034 002 2015/10/02 2015/11/06 0035 001 2015/10/01 2015/10/10 i. ඉැ දත් දකගයන්හි එ් එ් වගු ඳැ ෙපලග න ප්‍ර ථමිමික යන්තුර /යන්තුරු ිපයන් ද් ව 1න ii. ගමහි Books_St ැ Books වගු ඇසුරි 1 ආෙ 1තුක යන්තුර යන්නු කුම් දපයි යන් 1න වි ර කර 1න. iii. ිපයන් දාංචි අාංක 004 දරන ය ම ශිෂය ව ෙම්ග රළියන් ග ස 0ක5/ක0/ක0 දන ලබ ෙත් අ ර දන 5 කට සුව නපව එයන් පු ක ලයන්ට භ ර ගදන ලීම. එම ග සරතුරු ඇසුරි 1 දත් දකගේ අවශ්‍ය වගු/වගුව යන් වත්ක ලීන කර ග 1ව 1න. iv. ගමහි Students ැ Books වගු ඇසුරි 1 ග සත් ැ ම ජිකයන් 1 අ ර ඇය ම්බ 1ධ ව පැපද කර 1න. 4- අ- එ් ර ගවබ් අයවියන්ක ක ක ර ම් ත් ි.ශ්‍ච යන්කයන් ැ රිද ගේ. එහි දපරීයන් ැපරී ැ ගද් ිපයන් ද් ව 1න. http://www.gov.lk/sinhala/reports.pdf i. ි.යන්ම විපයන් ii. ම් ත් ගෙසණුව iii. ව ම්න මයන් iv. ඉැළ ව ම් න මයන් ආ- f;dr;=re yd ikaksfõok ;dlaIKh fhdod .ksñka frday,lska msg; ia:dkhl isák frda.sfhl= ksÍlaIKh lsÍu fyda frda.shd wi, isák fi!LH fiajlfhl=f.ka fyda ffjoHjrfhl= u.ska m%;sldr lsÍu ÿria: fi!LH /ljrKh (Telemedicine) fõ' i. දුර ථමි ග ෞඛ්‍ය ැකකවරණයන් මින 1 ලපගබන ව සි ගදක් ද් ව 1න. ii. දුර ථමි ග ෞඛ්‍ය ැකකවරණයන් අග්ස රටතුළ ජන්‍රියන් ගනසවීමට බල ඇය ගැුතුව් ද් ව 1න. St_ID St_Name 001 අාංජලී 002 ච ෙ 003 ගයන්ෝි. 004 ය ම
  4. 4. 4 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) ඇ- ැ දප් ගව 1ග 1 ගවබ් අයවි ලපයි තුව් ැ ව අයන්ත් ව 1ග 1 කවර ක ර්යන්යන්් ඳැ දපයි දප් ගවන ලපයි තුවරී. එහි ලපයි තුවට ෙපලග න ගවබ් අයවියන් ග ෝර යන් කර 1න ගවබ් අයවි ලපයි තුව දනම් වූ ක ර්යන්යන් www.exams.gov.lk විදුත් ගවළඳ ම www.bbc.com විගනෝද ව දයන් ඳැ www.ebay.com ප්‍රවෘත්ය ග ුව ප ීම www.google.com ම ජ ම්බ 1ධ ගෙසය නාංව ෙපීමම www.linkdin.com ග වුම් අවශ්‍ය ඳැ www.music.lk ර ජය ග ුව ලබ ීමම. 5- ල්මල් යන් යන් රිෙණක විදය ෙරගේ විවිධ අව ථමි වලීම රජගයන් 1 ැ ආධ ර වශ්‍ගයන් 1 ලපණුණු රිෙණක යන් 1ත්‍ර 0 ් ය ගබ්. ඉ 1 ක5 ක වෙකීම් ක ලයන් අව 1 වී ඇය බපවි 1 ඇය වන ගදෝශ්‍ වල ීම ල් දෘඪ ාංෙ කමිටුව ැරැ අවශ්‍ය අළුත් වප කයන් රීමම් කරනු ලපගබ්. අගනකුත් යන් 1ත්‍රවල අළුත්වප කයන් රීමම් ව ඳැ ග ුව යන්න ග සෆට්ගනට් මින 1 ගනසමිගල් යන්නු ලපගබ්. එම රිෙණකයන්ක අළුත් වප කයන් රීමම ඳැ ආයන් නගේ Help desk ගව ම්බ 1ධ වී ැරැ අවශ්‍ය ඉල්ලීම් කළ යුතුයන්. ගම් ඳැ ල අත්යුරු ද්ධය යන්් ද ග සෆට්ගනට් ආයන් නයන් රිෙණක ෙ ද්ධය යන්් ද භ වි කරනු ලපගබ්. i. අවශ්‍ය අළුත්වප කයන් රීමමක ීම ග සෆට්ගනට් ආයන් නයන් ගව ලබ දයන් යුතු දත් ් ද් ව 1න. ii. ල ම ද්ධය යන් රිෙණකෙ ද්ධය යන්් බවට ත්රීමමට බල ග සගරසත්තු ගේ. ගම් ඳැ ග සරතුරු ැක කර ෙ ැපරී ක්‍රම ් ද් ව 1න. iii. ගමම ද්ධය ාංවර්ධනගේ ීම දයන් ඇිප ආකෘය යන් භ වි රීමමට ල්මල් යන් යන් රිෙණක අාංශ්‍යන් තීරණයන් කරයි. ගමම ආකෘය යන් භ වි ගේ ඇය සීම ව් ද් ව 1න. iv. ඉැ ඔබ දප් වූ දුර්වල වයන් 1 මඟැරව ෙපීමමට ගයන්සද ෙ ැපරී ගවනත් ද්ධය ාංවර්ධන ආකෘය යන්් ඳැ 1 කර 1න. v. ල්මල්යන් යන් විදය ලයන් ගමම ද්ධය යන් පිකයහිටුවීම ඳැ ම 1 ර ක්‍රියන් ත්මක රීමම ගයන්සද ෙපීමමට අදැ කරයි. ගමම ක්‍රියන් ත්මක රීමගමහි දපරීයන් ැපරී ව සියන්් ද් ව 1න. 6- අ- ැ දප් ගව 1ග 1 එ් ර ලක ශිෂය ව 1 40 ගදගනකු අ රි 1 ගනට්ගබෝල් ක්‍රීය වට කපමපත් ් ද් වන ශිෂය ව 1 ෙණන ග වීම ඳැ ිපයන්න ලද වපය ටැනකට අද ල වය ජග් යන්ක ගකසට රී. එයන්ට ෙපලග න ෙපලීම් ටැන ඇඳ ද් ව 1න. Number of Students as n(n=0) Likes=0 While(n<=40) do Do you like Netball? If ( yes=true) then Likes=Likes+1 Else End if n=n+1 End While Display (“Number of like”, Likes)
  5. 5. 5 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) w-mqoa.,hka 100 fofkl=f.a wjYH;d y÷kdf.k Tjqkg jvd;a .e,fmk mß.Kl fufyhqï moaO;sh ljrla oehs fiùug fiõjkaos úiska w|sk ,o .e,Sï igykla my; oelafõ' tys fldgia lsysmhg wod, ixfla; fhdod fkdue;s w;r ta i|yd jvd;a .e,fmk ixfla;h wod, fldgfiys wl=r Tnf.a ms<s;=re m;%fhys ,shd bosßfhka w|skak' wdrïNh mqoa.,hka .Kk n u.ska olajd we;'(n=0) Tng mß.Klh la wjYHo@ Tng wjYH mß.Klh Ndú; lr .%e*sla lghq;= lsÍu o@ Tng wjYH mß.Klh Ndú; lr mß.Kl l%Svd lsÍu o@ n>100 n=n+1 Tng .e,fmkafka wem,a uela fufyhqï moaO;shhs Tng .e,fmkafka úkafvdaia fufyhqï moaO;shhs Tng .e,fmkafka ,sklaia fufyhqï moaO;shhs wjidkhke; Tõ Tõ ke; ke; Tõ wjidkh Tõke; A B A C A D E F G G
  6. 6. 6 | Mahesh Kodituwakku (BTech-ICT,MCTS,MIEEE,Certificate in ICT(AIT-Thailand)National Dip in Teaching (Merit) 7

×