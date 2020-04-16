Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Powersports Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 20...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Powersports are a rapidly emerging category of moto...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 • There has been a significant rise in activities s...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size Segmented on the bas...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size - Geographical Analy...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size - Competitive Analys...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Powersports market size

21 views

Published on

Powersports Market Size 2020: Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2025

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Powersports market size

  1. 1. Powersports Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Powersports are a rapidly emerging category of motorsports. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Powersports Market Size is set to expand demonstrate a 4.5% CAGR during the projection period (2018–2025). The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 14 Bn by the end of forecast period. Demand of powersports vehicles such as scooters, ATVs, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, motorcycles, jet boats, UTVs, and dirt bikes. The increasing popularity of the recreational motor sport has reflected favourably on the global Powersports Market Size. Powersport infrastructure all over the world is improving owing to increased interest and participation. Individuals, especially millennials are showing tremendous interest towards off-road recreational activities. Factors such as changing life style and evolving approaches towards the way of leaving are influencing the global Powersports Market Size. Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 • There has been a significant rise in activities such as recreational bike riding and water sports. This has fuelled the demand for high-performance motorsports vehicles. Powersports require heavy dusty vehicles that cope with rough terrains, harsh weather, and extreme temperatures. The focus remains on making powersports products efficient and robust. The components that are used in powersports vehicles must meet certain quality standards. This makes these products standouts from conventional variants. Manufacturers use special materials to develop powersports products. Bearing in mind the nature of outdoor motorsport, component, equipment and vehicles need to be highly durable in order to ensure performance and safety. At the same time, recreational activities are becoming more dynamic and is being influenced by new-age technologies (internet, go-pro cameras, etc.). Connectivity and communication are important facets of powersports products. Nevertheless, the inequal regulatory protocols for powersport from region to region and country to country remains a major market impediment. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size Segmented on the basis of The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based model, application, vehicle type and region. On the basis of model, key segments include multi personal, sit down and stand up. On the basis of vehicle type, key segments include side by side vehicle, snowmobile, all-terrain vehicle, heavyweight motorcycle, personal watercraft and others. Based on application, key segments include off-road and on-road.
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size - Geographical Analysis On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, North America and Latin America. Asia Pacific (APAC) has emerged as the largest market for powersports. The market in APAC is witnessing a rapid growth owing to expanding consumer base in countries like India and China and increased inclination towards motorsports. Powersports is fast growing sporting activity in APAC, which is prompting market players to shift their focus toward the region. APAC is followed Europe and North America respectively. In Europe, the popularity of the sports is growing rapidly in countries such France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and the U.K. The growing demand for off-road UTVs is likely to create attractive growth opportunities for market players operating in the region. North America is expected to remain a significant market for powersports over the next several years. The region is home to some of top-notch powersports vehicle manufacturers, which includes Arctic Cats and Harley Davidson. Moreover, presence of superior recreation facilities across Canada and the U.S. remain major market driver in North America. Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/877
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Powersports Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Powersports Market Size - Competitive Analysis • Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (Canada), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd (Japan), Textron Inc. (US), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Polaris Industries, Inc. (US), Harley-Davidson, Inc. (US), Arctic Cat Inc. (US), John Deere (US) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan). Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/powersports-market-877
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

×