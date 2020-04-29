Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 • Market Synopsis: • The Global Diesel E...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 • The diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) s...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Diesel engine catalyst market size

Published on

Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size 2020: Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2025

Published in: Automotive
Diesel engine catalyst market size

  1. 1. Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 • Market Synopsis: • The Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 10,156.8 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period (2019–2025). • The report covers segmentation and the market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Diesel engine catalysts are considered under the category of catalytic convertors designed primarily for diesel engines to reduce the harmful emission of substances, such as nitrogen oxide (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) and Hydrocarbons (HC). The diesel engine catalysts use different types of technologies including diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC), diesel particulate filters (DPF), and selective catalytic reduction (SCR). Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 • The diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) segment accounted for the larger market share of 40.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,512.8 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. The diesel particulate filters (DPF) segment was valued at USD 1,745.3 million; it is projected to register the higher CAGR of 5.63%. • On the basis of application, the global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size is segmented into on-road and off-road. In 2018, the on-road segment held the largest market share of 58.5% in 2018, with a market value of USD 3,642.4 million. This value is projected to reach USD 6,269.2 million by 2025. This segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Segmented on the basis of The global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size is segmented based on technology, application, and sales channel. On the basis of technology, the global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size is segmented into into diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC), diesel particulate filters (DPF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and others. The diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to easy to installation and low maintenance. Advanced versions of a DOC eliminate the need for mufflers and optimizes the concentrations of NO and NO2 in the exhaust stream, and when combined with SCR, it offers efficient and reduced diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) consumption requirements.
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size - Geographical Analysis • Additionally, it also targets developing countries by establishing domestic joint ventures to expand its business operations. Magneti Marelli CK Holdings, the combined business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., and CK Holdings Co., Ltd, is expected to cut costs of the company through synergies or collaborations and expand its customer base in the global market. • Umicore N.V. strategizes to expand its green exhaust technology production capabilities. It focuses on mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations with leading players in developing to enhance its product and client portfolio. Moreover, the company also focuses on increasing its investments in R&D to improve its products and production capabilities. It strategizes to invests in its production capabilities across Asia-Pacific to minimize the risk of product transportation and currency exchange. • Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8320
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size Forecast To 2023 Global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size - Competitive Analysis • Some of the prominent players operating in the global Diesel Engine Catalyst Market Size report are Perkins Engines Company Limited (UK), CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (US), Nett Technologies Inc. (Canada), Eberspächer (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), SANGO Co., Ltd (Japan), and Umicore N.V. (Belgium). • Magneti Marelli S.p.A. focuses on enhancing its product portfolio to increase its share in the automotive segment. It has formed strong relationships with many large multinational companies by delivering a value proposition aligned with their needs. The company is committed to developing products that are safe, easy to use, and eco- friendly for the global automotive industry. • Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diesel-engine-catalyst-market- 8320
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

