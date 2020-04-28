Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Fore...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 • Alloy wheels for automotive are made f...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 • The survey conducted by Market Researc...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Siz...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Automotive alloy wheel market size

16 views

Published on

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size 2020: Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Automotive alloy wheel market size

  1. 1. Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Research Report By Forecast 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 • Alloy wheels for automotive are made from different types of materials such as aluminum, nickel, or a magnesium material. The casting and forging method is used for manufacturing alloy wheels. On the other hand, forged wheels are lighter and stronger, but also cost more than cast alloy wheels. Alloy wheels provide greater strength, better heat conduction, and cosmetic appearance as compared to steel wheels. Hence, consumers prefer alloy wheels for external styling of vehicles and good riding quality. Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 • The survey conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) has suggested that the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is likely to register a 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors attributing to the ascension of the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size include the snowballing demand for vehicles in Europe as well as Asia Pacific and the mounting growth of the automotive industry. Further, a rise in the vehicle customization and upscaling disposable income is likely to accelerate the growth of the global automotive alloy wheels market. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Segmented on the basis of The global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is segmented by finishing type, wheel type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on finishing type, the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is segmented into polished alloy wheel and two-toned alloy wheel. The two toned alloy wheel segment is estimated to upscale at a fast pace over the forecast period. This can be owed to the growing demand for SUVs. Based on wheel type, the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is segmented into compact size, mid size, and full size. The compact-size segment is likely to project growth at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to a mounting demand for lightweight wheels which are stronger. Based on vehicle type, the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is likely to account for a dominant share of the market owing to the growing demand for the same in both, developing as well as developed countries.
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size - Geographical Analysis The global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the most prominent share of the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size during the assessment period. This can be accredited to the growing production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, especially in the developing nations such as China, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia. North America and Europe are likely to undertake second largest and third largest shares of the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size over the forecast period. Growth in North America is attributed to the increased preference for external styling and customization of wheels. Further, upscaling use of alloy wheels in vans, pickup trucks, and utility vehicles from the US and Canada is also fostering the growth of the regional Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size. Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3931
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast To 2025 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size - Competitive Analysis • Some prominent players in the global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size include Euromax Wheel (US), MHT Luxury Wheels (US), Status Wheels, Inc. (US), Wheel Pros, LLC (US), Fuel Off-Road Wheels (US), SOTA Offroad (US), Enkei Wheels India Ltd (India), Ronal AG (Switzerland), Uniwheels (Switzerland), and BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG (Germany). • Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-alloy-wheel- market-3931
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

×