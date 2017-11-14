Many Study after study has validated the fact that Indian Metropolitan Cities and its satellite towns (collectively called the Capital Region or metropolitan cities) count as one of the most polluted megacities in the world. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Indian Metropolitan Cities metropolitan cities often crosses 400, a situation when 100 per cent of the population is at risk. As winter sets in, medical practitioners advise that we stay indoors, avoid walks in the park and wear facemasks if we have to step out.