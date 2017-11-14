1 Relocation to the nearby cities seems the only solution to India’s population problem By.Dr.Mahboob ali khan Phd Many St...
Relocation to the nearby cities seems the only solution to India’s population problem By.Dr.Mahboob ali khan Phd

Many Study after study has validated the fact that Indian Metropolitan Cities and its satellite towns (collectively called the Capital Region or metropolitan cities) count as one of the most polluted megacities in the world. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Indian Metropolitan Cities metropolitan cities often crosses 400, a situation when 100 per cent of the population is at risk. As winter sets in, medical practitioners advise that we stay indoors, avoid walks in the park and wear facemasks if we have to step out.

  1. 1. 1 Relocation to the nearby cities seems the only solution to India’s population problem By.Dr.Mahboob ali khan Phd Many Study after study has validated the fact that Indian Metropolitan Cities and its satellite towns (collectively called the Capital Region or metropolitan cities) count as one of the most polluted megacities in the world. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Indian Metropolitan Cities metropolitan cities often crosses 400, a situation when 100 per cent of the population is at risk. As winter sets in, medical practitioners advise that we stay indoors, avoid walks in the park and wear facemasks if we have to step out. I was among those who ardently believed in using more public transport to help reduce carbon footprint. I have been using Indian Metropolitan Cities ’s extensive Metro network on a daily basis for the last 5-6 years to commute to office. I used my c only for short distances where direct metro connectivity was not available, and persuaded friends to use the Metro to work or else carpool where possible. But I can see that that these measures are not making much of a difference. And now I’ve reached the point that I don’t want to take the risk of breathing toxic air on my way to and from the Metro station or when the doors of the metro train open at each station. To avoid the irritation in my throat and eyes, I’m doing my best to reduce my exposure to the air outside. Starting this winter, I’m back to driving to office- a distance of 17 kilometers riddled with traffic jams. To add to my woes, the odd-even scheme for cars will return soon. Is this the real solution? Megacity – a failing concept News channels often show similar situations in Beijing, Mexico City and many other megacities in the developing world. The solution has to be more long-term than quick fix ideas like odd- even scheme for vehicles or plans to sprinkle water through helicopters. I hear people saying that Indian Metropolitan Cities needs more peripheral roads and outer ring roads to keep off trucks from entering the city. Beijing has eight ring roads and yet cannot solve the pollution puzzle. Stubble burning in neighbouring states happens for few days in a year but Indian Metropolitan Cities ’s pollution problem is all year round.
  2. 2. 2 The concept of megacities is failing. These cities are unsustainable, both from an ecological and infrastructure perspective. We have to look at developing a network of smaller cities that can take the load off a megacity and limit the number of people in and around the megacity. For instance, in Northern India with a population of over 500 million people, Indian Metropolitan Cities is the biggest urban agglomeration and a magnet for those seeking economic opportunity. This has led Indian Metropolitan Cities population to cross 160 million. This is as per 2011 Census so today's number may be much higher. The next most populous urban centre in Northern India is Jaipur with a population of 3 million followed by Lucknow of 2.8 million. Therefore, Indian Metropolitan Cities has a population more than 50X of its second and third largest urban centres in North India. In comparison, in Southern India, the cities of Bangalore (8.5 million), Chennai (8.6 million) and Hyderabad (7.6 million) have roughly the same population. This leads to distribution of growth opportunities. Of course, these cities face their own pollution challenges but not of the magnitude as Indian Metropolitan Cities . How much pressure can Indian Metropolitan Cities take? We have to create opportunities whereby people prefer the nearby cities over Indian Metropolitan Cities . Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh can create a triangle around Indian Metropolitan Cities so that people from Northern India opt to work in these cities rather than head to Indian Metropolitan Cities . The infrastructure development in these nearby cities has to be given utmost priority jointly by the Centre and State governments to support the population shift. These cities already have good air, road and rail connectivity with each other and with Indian Metropolitan Cities . The recently launched UDAN scheme has now ensured direct air connectivity between these cities. I recently did a morning-evening trip between Lucknow and Jaipur by air, something that was impossible till early this year.
  3. 3. 3 The government tried to decongest Indian Metropolitan Cities by developing sub cities but it has only put greater pressure on Indian Metropolitan Cities as people commuting between these satellite towns eventually crisscross Indian Metropolitan Cities , adding to the congestion. The factories and construction work in and around Indian Metropolitan Cities have ensured high level of pollution all year round. Being a democracy, we cannot implement laws like making people opt for permits to live in a megacity as is the case in Shanghai. There is no alternative to handle Indian Metropolitan Cities ’s pollution woes but to create nearby cities as bigger centres of economic activity. The sooner we stop looking for quick-fixes and start putting pressure on the system for long-term solutions, the better chance of survival we stand for ourselves and more importantly, for children who are facing the gravest risk of all.

