1 MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION 7/23/2020
MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION  MI refers to a dynamic process by which one or more regions of the heart experience a severe and p...
Pathophysiology and Etiology  1. Acute coronary thrombosis (partial or total) associated with 90% of MIs.  2. Other etio...
Degrees of damage Different degrees of damage occur to the heart muscle.  a. Zone of necrosis— death to the heart muscle ...
Degrees of damage 57/23/2020
Classification of MI  A. STEMI— ST-segment elevations are seen on ECG. The area of necrosis may or may not occur through ...
Clinical Manifestations 1. Chest pain • a. Severe, diffuse, sub sternal pain; may be described as crushing, squeezing, or ...
Clinical Manifestations  2. Diaphoresis, cool clammy skin, facial pallor  3. Hypertension or hypotension  4. Bradycardi...
Diagnostic Evaluation  ECG Changes • Generally occur within 2 to 12 hours, but may take 72 to 96 hours. • a. ST-segment d...
Diagnostic Evaluation  Cardiac Markers A rise in a cardiac marker confirms cardiac cell death  Troponin (positive in STE...
cont ■■ Cardiac enzymes released with cardiac muscle injury: ☐ Myoglobin – Earliest marker of injury to cardiac or skeleta...
Diagnostic Evaluation  Chest X .RAY  Elevated CRP and lipoprotein .  Abnormal coagulation studies .  Elevated white bl...
Management The aime of Therapy is :  Reversing ischemia to preserve cardiac muscle function.  Reduce the infarct size an...
Pharmacologic Therapy  MONA—the immediate pharmacologic interventions used to treat MI. • 1. M (Morphine) given I.V. Used...
 Thrombolytic agents (Indicated in ST-elevation) • Such as tissue plasma activator (Activase) • Streptokinase and retepla...
Contraindications to Thrombolytic Therapy Absolute contraindications include: - Recent head trauma or caranial tumor - Pre...
Non Pharmacologic Therapy  Percutaneous Coronary Interventions • Including percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty...
Myocardial Infarction vs Stable Angina Myocardial Infarction  Causes: Complete blockage of blood supply to heart muscle. ...
Complications  Dysrhythmias  Sudden cardiac death  Heart failure  Reinfarction  Cardiac rupture  Thromboemboli  Ven...
Nursing Assessment  1. Ask patient to describe anginal attacks. Type ,onset ,duration ,location ,radiation ,relief by inc...
 6. Evaluate patient’s for conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, previous (MI), or COPD.  7. Identify factors that...
Nursing Diagnoses  Acute Pain related to an imbalance in oxygen supply and demand.  Decreased Cardiac Output related to ...
Nursing Interventions Relieving Pain 1. Determine intensity of patient’s angina. 2. Position patient for comfort; Fowler’s...
 8. Monitor for progression of stable angina to unstable angina  9. Determine level of activity that precipitated angina...
Maintaining Cardiac Output  Carefully monitor the patient’s response to drug therapy.  Recheck vital signs as indicated ...
Decreasing Anxiety  Rule out physiologic causes for increasing or new onset anxiety before administering sedatives.  Ass...
Instruct about Appropriate Use of Medications and Adverse Effects  Carry nitroglycerin at all times.  Place nitroglyceri...
 Keep a record of the number of tablets taken to evaluate change in anginal pattern.  Take nitroglycerin prophylacticall...
PATIENT TEACHING  • Identify the patient’s priorities, provide adequate  education about heart-healthy living, and facil...
CONT • Work with the patient to develop a plan to meet specific needs to enhance compliance • Provide home care referral i...
CONT  Provide reminders about follow-up monitoring, including periodic laboratory testing and ECGs, as well as general he...
CONT  • If the patient is receiving home oxygen, ensure that the patient is using the oxygen as prescribed and that appro...
Any question 7/23/2020 33
