In business for people [optional subtitle line] 16 August 2020
2 16 August, 2020 De Zero Waste Movement a Lean Thinking
Agenda - Zero Waste Movement: lo que demanda la sociedad. - Lean Thinking: la imagen en el mundo laboral. - 5 Principios L...
Zero Waste 16 August, 20204 Datos 2.120 M de toneladas de residuos son generados anualmente El 99% de los artículos que co...
Zero Waste 16 August, 20205 Referencia: https://foretica.org/Casos_de_exito_nacionales_e_internacionales_en_la_adaptacion_...
Lean Thinking 16 August, 20206 Tradicional vs Ágil 14% vs 42% Proyectos exitosos. 29% vs 9% Proyectos fallidos. *the Chaos...
7 16 August, 2020 Noluntad. “ ” Pienso, luego soy responsable. “ ” Lean Thinking
Page 8 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Definir Valor Es muy importante encontrar y ser capaces de c...
Page 9 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Flujo de valor Acciones que aportan un valor real para el cl...
Page 10 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Flujo de valor - WASTE 1. Trabajo realizado parcialmente: m...
Page 11 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Flujo de una sola pieza Cada una de las tareas debe encontr...
Page 12 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Beneficios del Flujo de una sola pieza - el proceso se vuel...
Page 13 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Pull (Tirar) Un sistema Pull se define como un sistema dond...
Page 14 Proprietary and Confidential Principles 16 August 2020 Perfección La filosofía Lean necesita siempre de una vigila...
Page 15 Proprietary and Confidential Interpretaciones Lean 16 August 2020 • Lean Software Development, 2003, Poppendieck •...
16 16 August, 2020 Gracias
from Zero Waste to Lean (Spanish)

Agile day 2019

