Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAGUBA
 Some of you fashion enthusiasts might be into designer dresses while others are all about finding the latest handbag tre...
 There are certain things that have been, fairly or unfairly- established as “the best”.  One among them is Swedish clog...
 Are they sandals? Are they boots? You might be thinking…  Whatever shape you buy these in they are extremely adorable w...
 While most pairs of shoes have been sitting in your rack since the pandemic, Clogs don’t have to be.  Looking for some ...
 There is a pair for every personality, offering quite the solution to be used in any season.  The sling back sandals wi...
 If you have had your eye on other styles of women’s Swedish clogs as well as a bunch of other warm weather-friendly opti...
Webstore and general questions: sales@maguba.com Telephone: +46 (0)500418080 Address: MAGUBA, Stallsiksvägen 1, 54138 Sköv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Give The Gift Of Comfort With New Collection Of Swedish Clog Sandals

16 views

Published on

There is a pair for every personality, offering quite the solution to be used in any season. For more information visit: https://www.maguba.com

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Give The Gift Of Comfort With New Collection Of Swedish Clog Sandals

  1. 1. MAGUBA
  2. 2.  Some of you fashion enthusiasts might be into designer dresses while others are all about finding the latest handbag trend.  And then, there are people who passionately prefer shoes over everything and are always on the lookout to find comfortable, trendy, easy to grab and slip on with any outfit.  So what better way to greet the new year than being snuggled up in the appropriate pair of Swedish clog sandals that are equal parts stylish, comfortable, and actually bombarded with a new collection varying from edgy to chic.
  3. 3.  There are certain things that have been, fairly or unfairly- established as “the best”.  One among them is Swedish clog sandals, one of those trends no one anticipated coming back, but here we are with the classics.  Even if you don’t know what this New Year has in store for you, cold weather brings the need to invest in a pair or two, especially for women.  Put your favorite heels on hold, and invest in comfortable clogs, boots, or sandals that are Swedish inspired and raved for their comfortable fit, playful colors, and variety.
  4. 4.  Are they sandals? Are they boots? You might be thinking…  Whatever shape you buy these in they are extremely adorable with comfortable styles to choose from that are stylish as they are practical to be pulled out with any outfit.  With uber soft lining and a pull-on feature and non-slip bottom making it perfect for New Year’s eve, to wear shuffling around the house, or if you will be out until midnight.
  5. 5.  While most pairs of shoes have been sitting in your rack since the pandemic, Clogs don’t have to be.  Looking for some impressively fashionable cold- weather footwear or prepping for summers?  Don’t consider Swedish clogs matching your vibe? You will, once you slip into one of the delightful sandal versions with playful pops.  Or if you prefer classics, wooden boots backed by brands like Maguba with a combination of natural materials are your way to go.
  6. 6.  There is a pair for every personality, offering quite the solution to be used in any season.  The sling back sandals will cover your feet with plenty of straps at the right place to support you, yet still allow your feet to breathe in summer.  While backless clog can be used all year round with a minimalist look.  No pedicure? No problem. The boots, you can clomp around during the cold months giving you the best of both worlds.
  7. 7.  If you have had your eye on other styles of women’s Swedish clogs as well as a bunch of other warm weather-friendly options, New Year is the right time to make an investment.  From strappy sandals, backless clogs to chunky boots the timeless style of these won’t disappoint you in any way.  Better yet: these are super easy to clean when they get dirty, so these cozy and comfortable kicks will look fresh and serve you for years to come.
  8. 8. Webstore and general questions: sales@maguba.com Telephone: +46 (0)500418080 Address: MAGUBA, Stallsiksvägen 1, 54138 Skövde, SWEDEN

×