100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VC...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Easily Pass 840-425 Exam By Training Lead2pass New Practice Materials PDF Dumps (1-50)

2 views

Published on

840-425 Exam Dumps Free Download In Lead2pass 100% 840-425 Exam Questions
Full version (PDF&VCE): https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Easily Pass 840-425 Exam By Training Lead2pass New Practice Materials PDF Dumps (1-50)

  1. 1. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Vendor: Cisco Exam Code: 840-425 Exam Name: Executing Cisco Advanced Business Value Analysis and Design Techniques Question 1—Question 50 Click to Download All 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass QUESTION 1 Which LoB focuses primary on growth, profit, people, and cash assets? A. Sales B. Finance C. Senior Leadership D. Customer Services Answer: C QUESTION 2 Which three options are factors you have to take into account when identifying solutions and services in the context of the customer's industry vertical to meet their outcomes? (Choose three.) A. Technology consumption across verticals differs. B. Business outcomes are the same for most of the industry verticals. C. The regulatory requirements impede Cisco from participating in government bids. D. The value proposition has to be aligned to the nature of the business. E. Sales approach and sales cycle differs across industry verticals.
  2. 2. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: ADE QUESTION 3 Which two options are principles of the Cisco business outcomes sale? (Choose two.) A. Define outcomes which are time-bound. B. Initiate the conversation stating the competitive advantages of the Cisco solutions. C. Always provide as much technical detail as you can. D. Evolve to an outcome approach; as customers require, use product and solution selling. Answer: AD QUESTION 4 What is true regarding the drivers for product, solution and outcome-based sales? A. In product sales, the driver is about the product; in solution sales, the driver is about the value of the outcomes, and in outcome-based sales, the driver is the customer pain points. B. In product sales, the driver is about the customer pain points; in solution sales, the driver is about the value of the outcomes, and in outcome-based sales, the driver is about the product. C. In product sales, the driver is about the customer pain points; in solution sales, the driver is about the product, and in outcome-based sales, the driver is about the value of the outcomes. D. In product sales, the driver is about the product; in solution sales, the driver is the customer pain points, and in outcome-based sales, the driver is about the value of the outcomes. Answer: D QUESTION 5 In which phase of the Cisco Integrated Sales Process must the ROI be presented? A. Prospect B. Qualification C. Proposal D. Agreement E. Closing
  3. 3. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: C QUESTION 6 Which task is part of the Qualification phase of the Cisco Integrated Sales Process? A. Define customer business issue. B. Preliminary solution aligned to business issue. C. Customer budget enquiry. D. Customer approves solution design. Answer: B QUESTION 7 Which option are the stages and order proposed by the Cisco Integrated Sales Process? A. Qualify > Prospect > Propose > Close B. Prospect > Qualify > Propose > Close C. Prospect > Qualify > Propose > Agree > Close D. Qualify > Propose > Agree > Close Answer: C QUESTION 8 When assessing the solutions and services opportunities to increase the pipeline growth, which three options must be covered by the solution? (Choose three.) A. What must be delivered. B. What capabilities need to be supported. C. Rollout strategy. D. Cisco team solution knowledge. E. Partner's team technical knowledge. Answer: ABC QUESTION 9
  4. 4. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Which three options are technical value solution assessment factors that need to be considered and could increase pipeline growth? (Choose three.) A. Solution profitability. B. Maintenance policies. C. Conformity to technical standards. D. Solution NPV. E. Need for increased coverage. Answer: ABC QUESTION 10 Which three options are real costs of maintaining outdated technology? (Choose three.) A. Time to market. B. Increased risk. C. Capital expenditures. D. Upgrade costs. E. Total cost of ownership. Answer: CDE QUESTION 11 Which statement about PEST analysis is true? A. Political aspects can be identified easily through surveys. B. Economic and social implications are relevant only with the public sector. C. A PEST analysis allows you to take an independent, outside-in view of factors that impact the customer's situation. D. A PEST analysis often can be related directly to specific findings from the operating process analysis. Answer: C QUESTION 12 Which option describes what a five forces model shows?
  5. 5. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html A. industry players: suppliers, complementers, customers, and competitors B. a list of industry trends and drivers for total market growth C. the top three competitive advantages owned by each of the major suppliers D. an analysis of customer priorities for technology purchase decisions Answer: A QUESTION 13 Which statement describes when it is a good time to apply a "use case"? A. You must identify how many transactions should be included in a system test cycle. B. You must understand the major process steps a customer wants for collaboration among its sales force personnel. C. You must identify the network capacity required by a new Cisco TelePresence system. D. You must estimate a company's cash flow impacts from upgrading security software to the latest version. Answer: B QUESTION 14 Which step is important when you define pain points for a multidepartment business initiative? A. Prioritize needs and opportunities across the full scope of the departments. B. Ask each department to rate their priorities on a 1-10 scale of importance. C. Use a survey to gain feedback on service-level expectations for network infrastructure. D. Avoid using customer estimates of benefits since the departments are likely overstating value and competing for funding. Answer: A QUESTION 15 Which statement describes the recommended level of detail for analysis when you first identify Cisco Architectures and Smart Solutions that could meet business needs? A. A fine level of detail, to provide the most information for benefits determination.
  6. 6. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html B. A high level, with focus on the major architectural or Smart Solution elements that provide significant benefit. C. A high level for architectures and low level of detail for Smart Solutions. D. There is no recommended level of detail. Do the analysis as based on the skills and knowledge of the account team. Answer: B QUESTION 16 What has to be evaluated in an organization, in order to establish significant KPIs? A. Business Process B. CANVAS C. Capabilities D. Milestones Answer: A QUESTION 17 Which is the result of establishing goals, objectives and smart objectives in an organization? A. Measured results with KPIs B. An appropriate Project Management C. A better CANVAS D. A better Business Process Answer: A QUESTION 18 Which three pre-requisites are needed to have KPIs provide information regarding progress on reaching goals? (Choose three.) A. To have analyzed the mission B. To have identified the stakeholders C. To have defined goals
  7. 7. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html D. To have developed a CANVAS E. To have established deadlines F. To have had follow up meetings Answer: ABC QUESTION 19 What information is relevant to validate the progress towards the expected results? A. Baseline vs actual status B. Metrics C. Simulations D. Strategies Answer: A QUESTION 20 Which two options are additional metrics, beyond KPIs, that can be considered to measure success? (Choose two.) A. Price increases. B. Reduced implementation timelines. C. Customer loyalty. D. Technology adoption. Answer: BC QUESTION 21 Which three options are actions to realize the benefits? (Choose three.) A. Progress should be measured once the solution is deployed. B. Should take into account the relationship with the stakeholder. C. Should focus on measurable results. D. May be based on assumptions and risks. E. Include actions on the way, plus those already identified.
  8. 8. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: CDE QUESTION 22 Which three options are stages of the Benefit Realization Management? (Choose three.) A. Benefits accounting. B. Benefits identification. C. Benefits roles. D. Benefit measurement, ranking and prioritization. E. Benefits monitoring and review. Answer: BDE QUESTION 23 Which of the following describes a Viewpoint? A. A perspective expressed by one or more managers who share the same or similar role. B. A perspective expressed by one or more customers who may or may not share the same or similar role. C. The perspective or related set of concerns experienced by a group of stakeholders. D. An informal summary of project outcomes used in the management reporting and decision making process. Answer: C QUESTION 24 How might an understanding of business and technology dependencies assist in the development of a phased implementation roadmap? A. By enabling the creation of a risk mitigation plan to mitigate or reduce risk. B. By determining the level of technical and business support needed to implement each roadmap component. C. By helping to determine the most effective order in which each technology component should be implemented. D. By focusing the Solution Architect onto the most mission-critical aspects of the solution first.
  9. 9. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: C QUESTION 25 Which three options are financial challenges when determining the financial value of a Cisco solution? (Choose three.) A. Financial resources are distributed across functional areas. B. Long term and cycles for deployment and adoption. C. Cost efficiencies and reductions. D. Difficulty to determine NPV. E. Increase revenue and margins. Answer: ABD QUESTION 26 Which option is the best description for NPV? A. The adoption of licensed third-party solutions and services may result in a lower NPV. B. The NPV takes into consideration the direct and indirect costs of maintaining technology solutions and services. C. NPV is factored into the ROI calculation. D. The opportunity to reduce NPV is a measureable business outcome and benefit to the customer business. E. The NPV of technology solutions and services indicates the monetary value that those solutions bring to the business. Answer: E QUESTION 27 Which two options are direct financial benefits of the outcome-based sales? (Choose two.) A. Increased NPV. B. Lower project costs. C. Process efficiencies.
  10. 10. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html D. Faster time to market for new solutions. Answer: AB QUESTION 28 Which two options are indirect financial benefits of the outcome-based sales? (Choose two.) A. Increased NPV. B. Lower project costs. C. Process efficiencies. D. Faster time to market for new solutions. Answer: CD QUESTION 29 Which two options are true regarding chargeback and showback? (Choose two.) A. Chargeback is an internal billing mechanism where departments directly pay for their consumption of IT services. B. Showback is an internal billing mechanism where departments directly pay for their consumption of IT services. C. Chargeback provides departments with visibility to their consumption of IT services but do not directly pay for the services. D. Showback provides departments with visibility to their consumption of IT services but do not directly pay for the services. Answer: AD QUESTION 30 What is the purpose of the Solution Business Impact Index? A. It is a number that identifies how sooner in the implementation roadmap should the benefits appear. B. It is a matrix that lists the solutions and business priorities of the customer, and ranks the solutions according to the impact they generate. C. It is a chart to display the importance of Cisco technologies.
  11. 11. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html D. It is an alternative to the business outcome-based sales approach. Answer: B QUESTION 31 Which two options are reasons why we are seeing increasing levels of business-led change? (Choose two.) A. Because IT solutions are going through a trend of decreasing costs. B. Because business requirements are changing rapidly. C. Because the technology led change is too expensive. D. Because of the disruption created by the megatrends: cloud, mobility, big data, video. Answer: BC QUESTION 32 Which three options are the main areas where customers will see the benefits for their investment? (Choose three.) A. Demand B. Payroll C. Operations D. Supply E. Business Answer: ADE QUESTION 33 What two elements should be considered in an investment case? (Choose two.) A. Delivering business results. B. Eliminating OPEX. C. Increasing CAPEX. D. Optimizing costs. Answer: AD
  12. 12. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html QUESTION 34 Which two phases of the TOGAF ADM manage the process of creating a phased roadmap for technology implementation? (Choose two.) A. Phase D: Technology Architecture B. Phase E: Opportunities and Solutions C. Phase F: Migration Planning D. Phase G: Implementation Governance E. Phase H: Architecture Change Management Answer: BC QUESTION 35 Which option can assist with determining technology requirements arising from a customer initiative to implement a business process improvement? A. Create a Use Case diagram to model the improved business process and from this determine what technology is required. B. Use the Business Motivation Model to analyze business and technology requirements for a given initiative. C. Undertake an Ishikawa Analysis to determine root causes and determine how technology can resolve these issues. D. Perform a gap analysis between "as-is" and "to-be" states to determine what technology will be required. Answer: D QUESTION 36 When would you say your customer has adopted a solution? A. When they purchase the solution from the Cisco partner. B. When the solution is deployed. C. When the solution is deployed and there has been one year with no operating issues. D. When the solution is deployed, features and options are activated, and customer is realizing the benefits of your value proposition.
  13. 13. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: D QUESTION 37 Which option is a benefit of technology adoption? A. Customer realizes the benefits stated by Cisco and the partner during the negotiation phase. B. Customer gets to replace their old systems and solutions. C. Adoption increases sales. D. Customer pays only when the technology is adopted. Answer: A QUESTION 38 Why is it important for the customer to communicate the plan to deploy an IT solution to his or her organization? A. So that the CEO approves the deployment. B. So that the Cisco Partner can claim the Software Activation promotion credits. C. Because communicating gives the IT organization more relevancy. D. Because communicating provides the organization with a vision of the benefits and an expectation to realize the results. Answer: D QUESTION 39 What should an adoption communications plan include? A. Key messages, target audience, communications channels, roles and responsibilities and success metrics. B. Key messages, sales forecast, communications channels, roles and responsibilities and success metrics. C. Sales forecast, communications channels, roles and responsibilities and sales metrics. D. Target audience, communications channels, sales quota, roles and responsibilities. Answer: A
  14. 14. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html QUESTION 40 Which three options are the purpose of change management? (Choose three.) A. To guarantee risks related to the business need disappear. B. To help increase the adoption of the technology solution. C. To ensure that standardized methods and procedures are used for efficient and prompt handling of all changes. D. To guarantee business risk is managed and minimized. E. To ensure that all authorized changes support business needs and goals. Answer: CDE QUESTION 41 Which three options are recommendations to implement change management? (Choose three.) A. Involve real influencers that help create engagement and support change. B. Deliver and communicate real business benefits periodically. C. Consider change has been accepted when it becomes part of the day to day operations. D. Only deploy the solution when 100% of the stakeholders agree. E. Consider change has been accepted when the partner has signed off the project. Answer: ABC QUESTION 42 Which two options best describes sales leadership role during outcome-based selling? (Choose two.) A. Ensuring the stakeholders are empowered to make the sales decisions. B. Providing an understanding of the average ticket size of the customer. C. Providing visionary leadership. D. Helping the systems engineers construct the appropriate BOM. E. Allowing the sales team to forecast with an understanding of where the customer is in the buying process.
  15. 15. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Answer: CE QUESTION 43 Which three options are characteristics of Change Leadership? (Choose three.) A. Creating a shared vision. B. Creating a unique vision. C. Encouraging and empowering people to act. D. Addressing the emotional dimension. E. Solving the customer problems. Answer: ACD QUESTION 44 What is the 360 degree feedback process? A. Process to collect feedback from the sales force regarding the effectiveness of the solutions. B. Process to collect feedback from multiple sources, aiming for accelerating user adoption of the Cisco solutions. C. Process to require feedback to Cisco from multiple customers. D. Process that Cisco executes every quarter to ask customer about partner feedback. Answer: B QUESTION 45 Which three options are skills and behaviors that could be measured using the 360 degree feedback process? (Choose three.) A. Strategic thinking. B. Managing and leading change. C. Sales quota achievement. D. Influencing others. E. Attachment and renewal rates. Answer: ABD
  16. 16. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html QUESTION 46 Which are the features that a KPI must have in order to have better impact on the organization goals? A. Clear and specific KPIs B. Several KPIs to measure every process C. Complex KPIs D. Risky but transformative Answer: A QUESTION 47 Which three reasons make an organization conduct Business Transformation? (Choose three.) A. Slow processes B. Poor market-share C. Reduced profit D. Consumerization E. Lack of discipline Answer: ABC QUESTION 48 Which three benefits are derived from Business Transformation? (Choose three.) A. become more competitive B. establish new customer relationships C. generate value D. become more creative E. accelerate the Go To Market Answer: ABC QUESTION 49
  17. 17. 100% Real Questions & Correct Answers from Lead2pass 840-425 Dumps 840-425 Exam Questions 840-425 New Questions 840-425 VCE Get Full Version 840-425 Q&As From Lead2pass: https://www.lead2pass.com/840-425.html Which two options are true regarding a customer goal? (Choose two.) A. A goal is s a desirable business state. B. A goal is a future expected outcome or state. C. A goal is a milestone to reach. D. A goal is a decision or choice. E. A goal is a priority that makes a difference. Answer: AB QUESTION 50 Why is it important for a Business Value Specialist to identify customer goals? A. To define SMART objectives. B. To establish an action plan. C. To define times and responsibilities. D. To analyze risks and a mitigation plan. Answer: A

×