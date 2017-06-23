Aprendiz: Magda Cenaida Pineda López - Estrategias y Medios Para el Aprendizaje de la Tecnología – Código 41410002-2017
En principio, la competencia se establece como la capacidad de un trabajador para desarrollar conocimientos, habilidades y...
Aprendizaje De Habilidades Las habilidades son entendidas como las aptitudes y actitudes para hacer determinadas tareas y ...
Ayudas para el Aprendizaje Quien enseña determina cuál es el método de aprendizaje más adecuado, de acuerdo a su experienc...
Aprendizaje por competencias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aprendizaje por competencias

5 views

Published on

El aprendizaje por competencias contribuye a que se cumpla con objetivos concretos.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Aprendizaje por competencias

  1. 1. Aprendiz: Magda Cenaida Pineda López - Estrategias y Medios Para el Aprendizaje de la Tecnología – Código 41410002-2017
  2. 2. En principio, la competencia se establece como la capacidad de un trabajador para desarrollar conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes necesarias para alcanzar los resultados que se pretenden en un determinado contexto profesional, de acuerdo a patrones de calidad y productividad. Esto implica entonces, tener la capacidad de actuar, intervenir y decidir en situaciones imprevistas, movilizando el máximo de saberes y conocimientos para enfrentar situaciones concretas y aplicando experiencias adquiridas de un contexto para otro (SENA, 2005).
  3. 3. Aprendizaje De Habilidades Las habilidades son entendidas como las aptitudes y actitudes para hacer determinadas tareas y actividades; por lo que se determinan dos tipos de habilidades: las motrices y las intelectuales. Las motrices tienen que ver con el uso de las herramientas físicas, en cambio, las intelectuales se relacionan con la forma en que se aplican los conocimientos y conceptos (SENA, 2012).
  4. 4. Ayudas para el Aprendizaje Quien enseña determina cuál es el método de aprendizaje más adecuado, de acuerdo a su experiencia y conocimiento. Se puede utilizar casi cualquier material, aunque no todo ha sido creado con una intencionalidad didáctica; por lo que se debe diferenciar el medio del recurso.

×