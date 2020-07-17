Bombeo mecanico 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. Instituto Universitario Politécnico Sa...
Índice Principio de funcionami ento. Equipos de superficie Unidades de bombeo. Tipos de motores. Ejemplo de BM.
Principio de funcionamiento del levantamiento artificial. Limitar los fluidos en un lugar para desplazarlo a través de la ...
Equipos de superficie Pesas o contrapeso: Se utiliza para balancear las fuerzas desiguales que se originan sobre el motor ...
Equipos de superficie Motor: puede ser eléctrico o de combustión interna, su función es imprimir movimiento a la unidad de...
Equipos de superficie Crank: recibe el movimiento rotatorio del eje de baja velocidad de la caja reductora. Brazos o biela...
Equipos de superficie Cabezal: ubicado en uno de los extremos del balancín y mantiene la barra lisa verticalmente por medi...
Unidades de bombeo. CONVENCIONAL. Es el más antiguo y usado en la industria, cuyos orígenes se basan en los aparatos usado...
Unidades de bombeo. BALANCEADA POR AIRE. Estas unidades utilizan aire comprimido para compensar la carga y en lugar de haz...
Tipos de motores. La función del motor es suministrar la energía que el sistema de bombeo necesita para moverse. La potenc...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Un ejemplo simple, se describe a continuación, utilizando el procedimiento y gráficas de dicho bol...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.Fo = 0,340 x G x Dˆ2 x H (5.16) Fo = 0,340 (0,8) (1,25) ˆ2 (6.000) Fo = 2.550 Lbs. La informa...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. f) En la figura 1 se muestra una gráfica que permite obtener una relación adimensional (F1/ ...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.De dicha figura, obtenemos F1/ SKr = 0,31. Entonces, F1= 0,31 (SKr) F1= 0,31 ( 100/ 0,0049) =...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.La importancia del cálculo de ésta carga mínima es la siguiente: • Si la carga es negativa, s...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. Originalmente, cuando el computador fue utilizado para generar cartas dinagráficas calculada...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. j) La potencia requerida para mover la carga en la barra pulida (PRHP) se obtiene a través d...
Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. Figura 6: Relación adimensional (Sp/S) para calcular la carrera efectiva del pistón. Obtenié...
Referencias Bibliográficas. • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeo%20Mecanico.pdf • file:///C:/Users/Usuario...
Gracias por su atención.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bombeo mecanico 2

42 views

Published on

desde lo principal hasta un ejemplo practico

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bombeo mecanico 2

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño. Cátedra: Producción de Hidrocarburos. (SAIA). Profesora: Ing. Deisy Díaz. Presentado por: Br. Magdaly Rodríguez C.I: 27.689.525 #50 Maracaibo, Julio 2020. Bombeo Mecánico.
  2. 2. Índice Principio de funcionami ento. Equipos de superficie Unidades de bombeo. Tipos de motores. Ejemplo de BM.
  3. 3. Principio de funcionamiento del levantamiento artificial. Limitar los fluidos en un lugar para desplazarlo a través de la bomba de una zona de baja presión a una zona de alta presión, permitiendo la disminución de la presión de fondo. ¿Cómo? 1) Suministrando energía a los fluidos dentro de la tubería mediante el uso de una bomba reciprocante conectada y accionada en superficie por una sarta de cabilla. La energía es transferida al fluido a través de la compresión por movimiento del pistón. 2) Como la energía es cedida dentro del pozo es claro que la bomba incrementa presión y no succiona al yacimiento, este únicamente se ve favorecido al tener menor contra presión en fondo como sucede con cualquier otro método. Bombeo mecánico: Es un procedimiento de succión y transferencia casi continua del petróleo hasta la superficie, considerando que el yacimiento posee una determinada presión, la cual es suficiente para que el petróleo alcance un determinado nivel en el pozo.
  4. 4. Equipos de superficie Pesas o contrapeso: Se utiliza para balancear las fuerzas desiguales que se originan sobre el motor durante a las carreras ascendente y descendente del balancín a fin de reducir la potencia máxima efectiva y el momento de rotación. Estas pesas generalmente, se colocan en la manivela y en algunas unidades sobre la viga principal, en el extremo opuesto el cabezote. Prensa estopa: Consiste en una cámara cilíndrica que contienen los elementos de empaque que se ajustan a la barra pulida permitiendo sellar el espacio existente entre la barra pulida y la tubería de producción, para evitar el derrame de crudo producido. Manivela: es la responsable de transmitir el movimiento de la caja de engranaje o transmisión a la biela del balancín, que esta unida a ellos por pines se están sujetas al eje de baja velocidad de la caja de engranajes y cada una de ellas tienen un numero igual de orificios, los cuales representan una determinada carrera del balancín, en ellos se colocan los pines de sujeción de la bielas. Unidad de bombeo: su función principal es proporcionar el movimiento reciprocante apropiado, con el propósito de accionar la sarta de cabilla y estas, la bomba de subsuelo mediante la acción de correas y engranajes se logra reducir las velocidades de rotación.
  5. 5. Equipos de superficie Motor: puede ser eléctrico o de combustión interna, su función es imprimir movimiento a la unidad de bombeo. Su requerimiento de potencia dependerá de la profundidad y de otras características del pozo. Estructura: comprende la base de la unidad, el poste maestro y el balancín. Caja reductora: su función es reducir la alta velocidad y bajo torque del motor a las revoluciones de trabajo y alto torque de la unidad de bombeo. Guaya: sirve para unir el cabezal con la barra lisa.
  6. 6. Equipos de superficie Crank: recibe el movimiento rotatorio del eje de baja velocidad de la caja reductora. Brazos o bielas: transmiten el movimiento del crank hacia la barra ecualizadora. Águila: es un bloque de hierro que va unido a la guaya y de donde cuelga la barra lisa. Cojinetes: (central y lateral), el primero transmite el movimiento entre el poste maestro y el balancín y el segundo transmite el movimiento entre el balancín y las bielas a través de la barra ecualizadora.
  7. 7. Equipos de superficie Cabezal: ubicado en uno de los extremos del balancín y mantiene la barra lisa verticalmente por medio de su curvatura que es un segmento de un circulo. Freno: sirve para posicionar el balancín en un punto deseado después de quitar el movimiento que le imprime el motor a la unidad de bombeo. Barra lisa: se conecta siempre con la parte superior de sarta de varillas y consiste en una barra pulida, la cual hace sello con los empaques de la caja de empaques para que no ocurran escapes de crudo. Caja de empaques: es una conexión que se emboca en la T de producción y sirve para evitar escapes de crudo por el movimiento ascendente y descendente de la barra lisa. T de producción: une la sarta del tubing, la caja de empaques y la línea de flujo por donde viaja el crudo hacia la tubería de producción.
  8. 8. Unidades de bombeo. CONVENCIONAL. Es el más antiguo y usado en la industria, cuyos orígenes se basan en los aparatos usados para perforar los pozos. La rotación de la manivela puede ser en ambas direcciones. MARK II Las contrapesas están colocadas en una manivela de doble brazo separados y opuestos a la manivela de los pines con un ángulo de desfase que oscila entre 19 y 28”. Este desfasamiento hace que el torque de las pesas se atrase respecto al de la carga de fluidos al comienzo de la carrera ascendente y que se adelante al comienzo de la descendente.
  9. 9. Unidades de bombeo. BALANCEADA POR AIRE. Estas unidades utilizan aire comprimido para compensar la carga y en lugar de haz de pesos tienen manivelas. El sistema de aire ha sido tan simplificado que las únicas partes de funcionamiento continuo son el cilindro y el pistón equilibrio. La capacidad del depósito del cilindro se agranda por medio de un receptor de acero que se mueve con el cilindro como una unidad. ROTAFLEX. Cumple casi a la perfección con la situación ideal para bombeo mecánico: carrera larga y baja velocidad. Esta combinación asegura un mejor llenado de la bomba y cargas parasitas muy bajas (aceleración, fricción mecánica y viscosa) y por eso, la carta de superficie de una instalación Rotaflex es casi parecida a la ideal. Los fabricantes aseguran que los requerimientos de torque del Rotaflex puede ser hasta de un 80% más bajo que los de una unidad convencional. HIDRAULICAS. Consisten en sistemas que utilizan principalmente la fuerza axial generada por un cilindro hidráulico reciprocante, para transmitir energía a la bomba de subsuelo a través de las cabillas. El resto del equipo se compone de una bomba hidráulica para transmitir energía y un sistema para manejar el fluido de potencia.
  10. 10. Tipos de motores. La función del motor es suministrar la energía que el sistema de bombeo necesita para moverse. La potencia del motor depende de la profundidad de la bomba, nivel de fluido, de la velocidad de bombeo y del balanceo de la unidad y demás características propias del pozo. Existen dos tipos de motores, los cuales son los principalmente utilizados: Tipo de motor Definición Eléctricos. Estos motores son los de mayor aplicación en los campos petroleros y también se subdividen en dos tipos: convencionales nema d y de alto deslizamiento. El convencional nema D, posee bajo porcentaje de deslizamiento, varía entre 8 y 12% a plena carga; por lo tanto, la variación de velocidad es relativamente pequeña. De combustión interna. Básicamente existen dos tipos de motores de combustión interna: alta velocidad (Waukesha, m-m, etc.) y de baja velocidad (Ajax, f-m, thomassen, entre otros). Los motores de alta velocidad generalmente tienen 6 cilindros; operan a una velocidad en el rango de 800 a 1400 r.p.m., con poleas grandes para producir efecto de inercia y se comportan parecidos a un motor eléctrico de alto deslizamiento. Los motores de baja velocidad son normalmente de un solo cilindro, operan a una velocidad entre 200 y 600 r.p.m., también con polea grande para producir efecto de inercia, esto tiende a negar la variación de velocidad y su comportamiento es similar al motor eléctrico tipo nema d.
  11. 11. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Un ejemplo simple, se describe a continuación, utilizando el procedimiento y gráficas de dicho boletín. Datos: • Q Unidad de bombeo: convencional • Q Longitud de carrera en superficie: 100 pulgs. • Q Combinación de cabillas: 7/8” x 3/4” • Q Profundidad de la bomba: 6000 pies • Q Diámetro del pistón: 1,25 pulgs. • Q Velocidad de bombeo: 11 gpm • Q Gravedad específica del fluido: 0,8 • Q Tubería de producción: anclada Calcular las cargas, esfuerzos, potencia, contrabalanceo requerido y el torque para un pozo con éstas características de bombeo. Solución: a) Para una bomba con pistón de 1,25 pulgs. De diámetro y una combinación de cabillas de 7/8” x 3/4”, el método API sugiere la siguiente distribución por tamaño de cabillas: 30,6 % de 7/8” (1825 pies) 69,4 % de 3/4” (4175 pies) Total 6000 pies b) El peso de las cabillas en el aire (Wr) es igual a 1.814 lbs/pie (este dato también se encuentra tabulado en el boletín). Entonces, el peso total de la sarta (W) será: W = longitud de la sarta * peso por unidad de longitud W = 6000 pies (1.814 lbs/pie) = 10884 Lbs. Como la sarta de cabillas está sumergida en un fluido con gravedad específica de 0,8, su peso será menor, debido a la flotabilidad. El peso total de la sarta de cabillas en flotación (Wrf) sería: Wrf = W[1-0,128(G)] Donde: Wrf = Peso total cabillas en flotación, Lbs. W= Peso total cabillas en el aire, Lbs. G= Gravedad específica del fluido, adimensional Entonces, Wrf = 10884 lbs [1- 0,128 (0,8)] Wrf = 9769 lbs. c) La carga de fluido sobre la bomba (Fo), depende de la gravedad específica del fluido (G) propiamente dicho, la profundidad de levantamiento (H) y el diámetro del pistón (D). Así que,
  12. 12. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.Fo = 0,340 x G x Dˆ2 x H (5.16) Fo = 0,340 (0,8) (1,25) ˆ2 (6.000) Fo = 2.550 Lbs. La información suministrada indica que la bomba está instalada en el fondo; por lo tanto, si el pozo tiene un nivel de fluido alto, el levantamiento neto (H) será menor de 6000 pies. d) El cálculo del estiramiento de cabillas adimensional, (Fo/ SKr), es una de las relaciones claves para determinar una carta dinagráfica parecida. La constante elástica de la sarta de cabillas (Er) es un valor tabulado en el reporte. Esto es, Er = 0,812 x 10ˆ–6 pulgs/Lbs-pie Las propiedades de estiramiento total de la sarta de cabillas, están relacionadas con su constante Kr, cuyo recíproco es: 1 𝑘𝑟 =Er L Ec. 2.4 1 𝑘𝑟 =-0,812x 10ˆ-6x 6000= 0,0049pu lg / lbs Esto significa que los 6.000 pies de cabillas se estirarán 4,87 x 10ˆ-3pulgs por cada libra aplicada sobre ella. Ahora podemos calcular la relación adimensional de estiramiento: 𝐹𝑜 𝑆 𝐾𝑟 = 𝑒 𝑥 = 2550(0,0049) 100 = 0,125 Esto quiere decir, que los 6000 pies de cabillas se estirarán alrededor del 12,5 % de la carrera de superficie, cuando levanta 2550 Lbs de carga de fluido. Entonces, la carrera del pistón (SP) será: SP = longitud de carrera – estiramiento SP = 100 – 12,5 = 87,5 pulg e) La otra relación importante es la velocidad de bombeo adimensional (N/No'). Este factor es el coeficiente entre la velocidad de bombeo y la frecuencia natural de las cabillas. Esta última, es la frecuencia mediante la cual, la sarta de cabillas vibrará sin fricción, y si estuviera fija en tope y libre en el fondo. Aplicando la siguiente ecuación: 𝑁 𝑁𝑜 = 𝑁 𝐿 245000 𝐹𝑐 Despejando No´: 𝑁𝑜´=(245000 𝐹𝑐) / L 𝑁𝑜´=245000 (1.077) / 6000 = 44 cpm El valor 1.077 es el factor de corrección de frecuencia (Fc) obtenido de la tabla 2-1, columna 5, el cual depende del diseño de cabillas. Es importante destacar que, la frecuencia natural de una sarta combinada es mayor que una de un solo diámetro de igual longitud; es decir, Fc es mayor que uno (1) cuando se utiliza combinación de diámetros de cabillas. Para el ejemplo, significa que, la sarta utilizada vibrará naturalmente (si no existe fricción) a razón de 44 ciclos/minuto si está fija en el tope y libre en el fondo. Igualmente la velocidad de bombeo adimensional, para la sarta combinada 7/8” x 3/4”, sería: 𝑁 𝑁𝑜´ = 11 (6000) 245000 (1.077) = 0.25 La relación de bombeo (N/No') significa que la velocidad de 11 gpm es el 25 % de la frecuencia natural de la sarta combinada de 44 cpm. Ambas relaciones de (N/No') son necesarias como información al computador para sus correlaciones.
  13. 13. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. f) En la figura 1 se muestra una gráfica que permite obtener una relación adimensional (F1/ SKr), para calcular la carga máxima en la barra pulida, utilizando los factores adimensionales base conocidos; N/No' = 0,269 y Fo/ Skr = 0,125. Figura 1: Relación adimensional (F1/ Skr) para calcular carga máxima en la barra pulida.
  14. 14. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.De dicha figura, obtenemos F1/ SKr = 0,31. Entonces, F1= 0,31 (SKr) F1= 0,31 ( 100/ 0,0049) = 6327 Lbs De acuerdo a la figura 1, se obtiene la siguiente relación, para obtener carga máxima en la barra pulida (PPRL): PPRL = Wrf + F1 Siendo: PPRL = 9769 * 6327 = 16096 Lbs. Esto significa que la máxima carga sobre la estructura o viga de la unidad será 16096 Lbs, y esto determina las especificaciones de carga de la unidad de bombeo. La selección, bien podría ser, un balancín con una capacidad estructural de 25,3 MLbs y trabajaría en 63,6 %. Pero, en ningún caso, se debería utilizar uno con capacidad 14.3 MLbs, porque estaría sobrecargado. g) De la figura 2, se obtiene la relación adimensional (F2/ SKr) = 0,151, utilizando los mismos factores base de velocidad (N/No') = 0,269 y estiramiento de cabillas (Fo/ SKr) = 0,125. Figura 2: Relación adimensional (F2/Skr) para calcular carga mínima en la barra pulida. De tal manera: F2= 0,151 (SKr) F2= 0,151 ( 100/ 0,0049) = 3082 Lbs. Haciendo referencia de la figura, podemos calcular la carga mínima en la barra pulida: MPRL= Wrf – F2 MPRL = 9769 – 3082= 6687 Lbs.
  15. 15. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont.La importancia del cálculo de ésta carga mínima es la siguiente: • Si la carga es negativa, se requiere unas consideraciones diferentes de diseño; por ejemplo, una velocidad de bombeo más baja. Esto se explica, porque las cabillas no bajarían lo suficientemente rápido en las carreras descendente; por lo tanto, produciría un fuerte golpe en el sistema elevador/espaciador, lo cual se traduce en daños sobre el equipo mecánico. Esto es conocido como “problemas de seno”. Este golpe puede ser imperceptible pero afectará la eficiencia de bombeo. • El rango entre las cargas máximas y mínimas en la barra pulida, gobiernan los límites de esfuerzos impuestos sobre la sarta de cabillas, y son factores claves en la fatiga y vida útil de la misma. h) El torque máximo en la caja de engranajes, es otro parámetro importante en la selección de la unidad de bombeo. La figura 3 muestra una gráfica para calcular una relación adimensional de torque (2T/S 2 Kr), usando los valores, también adimensionales, de velocidad y estiramiento de cabillas, mencionados en los pasos anteriores. Figura 3: Relación adimensional (2T/S2 kr) para calcular torque máximo en la caja de engranajes. De dicha figura 3, obtenemos: 2𝑇 𝑆ˆ2 𝐾𝑟 = 0,255 Entonces: T= 0,255 (𝑆)ˆ2 𝑘𝑅 2 T= 0,255 (100)ˆ 2 (0,0049) = 260,2 𝑚𝑙𝐵𝑆 − 𝑝𝑢 𝑙𝑔𝑠.
  16. 16. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. Originalmente, cuando el computador fue utilizado para generar cartas dinagráficas calculadas, el peso específico de las cabillas en flotación (Wrf) fue estimado y graficado para valores de (Wrf/ SKr) = 0,3. Si el fluido del pozo bajo análisis es diferente a ésta relación, es necesario hacer una corrección al torque calculado. Para este ejemplo, sería: 𝑊𝑟𝑓 𝑆𝐾𝑟 = 9769 (0,0049) 100 = 0,478 Como (Wrf/ SKr) es diferente a 0,3 se utiliza la figura 4, para realizar la corrección respectiva al torque calculado. Figura 4:Valor de ajuste (Ta) para corregir torque máximo (para Wrf/ Skr ≠ 0.3). Utilizando los factores adimensionales base de velocidad N/No' = 0,25 (No usar No/No' = 0,269) y de 32 % por cada valor de 0,1 en Wrf/ SKr por encima de 0,3. Entonces, el valor de ajuste (Ta) al torque calculado es: Ta= 1+ 0,032 (0,048 −0,3) 0,1 = 1,057 El torque máximo corregido (PT) será: PT= Ta (T) PT= 1,057 (260,2 x 10 ˆ3) = 275 MLbs-pulg Esto significa que una caja de engranajes con capacidad de 228 MLbs-pulgs estaría sobrecargada bajo estas condiciones; en cambio, una de 320 MLbs-pulgs no lo estaría y trabajaría en un 86 % de su capacidad máxima. i) La cantidad de peso necesario para el contrabalance de la unidad de bombeo, también debe ser considerado en el diseño. El método API, utiliza la siguiente ecuación para determinar el contrabalance efectivo (CBE): CBE= 1,06 [9769 + 0,5 (2550)] CBE= 11707 Lbs. En principio, 11707 Lbs de contrabalance efectivo en la barra pulida debe balancear la unidad, de tal manera que, el torque máximo en la carrera ascendente sea igual al de la carrera descendente. Este valor de contrabalance es equivalente a 5853,5 Lbs-pulgs.
  17. 17. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. j) La potencia requerida para mover la carga en la barra pulida (PRHP) se obtiene a través de la siguiente ecuación: PRHP = (F3/S Kr) x S Kr x S x N x 2,53 x 10ˆ-6 PRHP= ( 𝐹3 𝑆𝐾𝑟 ) Sˆ2 Kr N (2,53x 10ˆ-6) La relación adimensional (F3/S Kr) se obtiene de la figura 5, utilizando los valores adimensionales fundamentales de velocidad (N/No' = 0,269) y de estiramiento de cabillas (Fo/S Kr = 0,125). Figura 5: Relación adimensional (F3/Skr) para calcular la potencia del Motor. Del gráfico obtenemos: F3/ SKr = 0.19 Entonces, PRHP= (0,19) (100)ˆ2 (11) (2,53)x 10ˆ-6) /0,0049) PRHP= 10,8 Esto indica que la potencia necesaria para mover las cargas del pozo, soportas por la barra pulida, es de 10,8 HP. Pero, el motor debe tener una capacidad o potencia mayor de 10,8 HP, debido a las cargas cíclicas del motor, pérdidas mecánicas en la caja de engranajes y estructura de la unidad de bombeo. Probablemente, un motor con una potencia doble a la calculadora será el adecuado. Entonces, Potencia del motor requerido = 2 x 10,8 = 21,6 HP. k) La carrera del pistón de la bomba de subsuelo, gobierna la tasa de producción, conjuntamente con la velocidad de bombeo, tamaño de la bomba y capacidad misma de producción del pozo. La relación adimensional de longitud de carrera (Sp /S) se obtiene de la figura 6, con los valores adimensionales base de velocidad N/No' = 0,25 (No N/No' = 0,269) y de estiramiento de cabillas Fo/S Kr = 0,125.
  18. 18. Ejemplo Practico de BM. Cont. Figura 6: Relación adimensional (Sp/S) para calcular la carrera efectiva del pistón. Obteniéndose el valor de Sp /S = 1,01 El valor obtenido de SP / S = 1,01 significa que la carrera efectiva del pistón en el fondo (Sp) es 1 % mayor que la superficie (S). Es decir, Sp = S x 1,01 = 100 x 1,01 = 101 pulgs. Como la tubería de producción está anclada, el estiramiento de ésta no tiene efecto sobre la carrera efectiva del pistón. El desplazamiento de la bomba es calculado, utilizando la siguiente ecuación, como sigue: P = 0,1166 x Sp x N x D ˆ2 P = 0,1166 x 101 x 11 (1,25) ˆ 2 = 202,4 B/D Esto significa que la bomba tiene la capacidad de levantar 202,4 B7D (Eficiencia 100 %), pero no quiere decir que esta sea la producción real del pozo. El efecto de escurrimiento mecánico, encogimiento asociado del petróleo y llenado de la bomba, deben ser considerado en la eficiencia volumétrica. Los cálculos que involucra el método API no son complicados, pero se consume mucho tiempo en su utilización. En tal sentido, se programaron varios casos, parecidos al efectuado, utilizando el computador y se generaron alrededor de 60 mil casos predictivos, con una gran variedad de combinaciones de equipos, profundidades y tasas de producción. Esta información está tabulada en el boletín API 11 L3, éste compendio hace el diseño de una instalación de bombeo mecánico, mucho más fácil y elimina el tedioso tiempo de cálculo.
  19. 19. Referencias Bibliográficas. • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeo%20Mecanico.pdf • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeomecnico-danilaysrodriguez-170917225223.pdf • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeomecanico-170917182454.pdf • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeomecnicoheiberg-171031104648%20(1).pdf • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Desktop/magdaly/Ph/bombeomecanico-171028151339.pdf • https://www.google.com/search?q=motores+de+combustion+interna+del+bombeo+mecanico&sxsrf=ALeKk00fCe3JnkRlCj P_ytos5QLsX6VL1Q:1594996703401&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi537HfwdTqAhWLiOAKHXiwCOQQ_A UoAXoECA0QAw#imgrc=EViq1jPmy7dC3M
  20. 20. Gracias por su atención.

×